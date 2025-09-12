2025-09-15 Monday

Why are the newly launched DATs from Multicoin, Jump, and Galaxy undervalued?

Author: Haotian Why is the newly created DAT portfolio of @multicoincap + @jump_ + @galaxyhq potentially undervalued by the market? Here are my thoughts: 1) Forward Industries, Inc. ($FORD) is a long-established company listed on Nasdaq, but its market capitalization is small, currently less than $60 million, with 1.71 million shares outstanding. After injecting new operating businesses through PIPE private equity financing, the original operating entity has less baggage, so the subsequent impact of the shell company is relatively small. 2) @KyleSamani is like @saylor for $BTC and @fundstrat for $ETH. He has always been a very persistent technical and narrative evangelist for $SOL. In this DAT game, he personally invested an additional $25 million, which shows that he is going to play a big game. 3) Multicoin, Jump, and Galaxy all have deep ties with Solana. Multicoin has invested over $500 million in the ecosystem. Jump, a high-frequency Wall Street institution, has also invested heavily in the ecosystem, serving as a Firedancer node, exploring the DFBA (Dual Stream Batch Auction) mechanism, and providing Market Maker services to the ecosystem. Galaxy holds over $1 billion in SOL and has also tokenized its own stock $GLXY on Solana. Its advantages in global VC networks and institutional resources are very eye-catching. Narrative evangelism + technological innovation + resource access: this highly complementary iron triangle should not be underestimated. 4) Solana's upcoming Alpenglow consensus and Firedancer client node diversity will significantly improve its performance. Mainnet testing has previously achieved over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), with execution speeds reduced to under 150 milliseconds. The innovative DFBA mechanism may give rise to new killer products on the Solana chain. However, a key technical detail that many people overlook is the recent SIMD-228 governance proposal, which was rejected. If it had passed, it would have reduced SOL's staking inflation rate, significantly impacting the DAT's appeal to institutions. Technical performance, innovative genes, and profitability—everything seems ready to go, just to take up the baton of Solana's DAT. 5) @solana's DAT narrative isn't simply a "micro-strategy" copycat of BTC, Ethereum, and other altcoins. While other DATs focus solely on the token itself, Solana's DAT treasury radiates across the entire ecosystem, ultimately aiming to shed its focus on being a pure MEME chain and transform into a new Internet Capital Markets (ICM) narrative. This aligns perfectly with the broader trend of tradfi integration driven by the crypto-friendly US government. Moreover, the ICM narrative is large enough for Solana to encompass narratives such as the MEME launch pad, DePIN, PayFi, HFT Trading, and more.
PANews2025/09/12 20:00
Coinbase Seeks Court Sanctions Against SEC Over Missing Gensler Texts

Coinbase seeks court sanctions against the SEC over deleted texts from Gary Gensler, including records on FTX and crypto enforcement actions.   Coinbase is pushing for court sanctions against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is after discovering that year’s worth of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler were deleted.  These […] The post Coinbase Seeks Court Sanctions Against SEC Over Missing Gensler Texts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 20:00
Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools.
Hackernoon2025/09/12 20:00
$1.7B Poured Into ETFs in 4 Days

The post $1.7B Poured Into ETFs in 4 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 12 September 2025 | 14:46 Confidence appears to be returning to Bitcoin investment products, with institutional money flowing back into U.S. spot ETFs at a pace not seen in weeks. Over the past four trading sessions, the funds have attracted a combined $1.7 billion, reversing the slump that plagued August. Thursday alone brought in more than half a billion dollars. Data from SoSoValue shows BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust leading the charge with $366.2 million, while Fidelity’s fund pulled in $134.7 million and Bitwise added $40.4 million. Several other issuers, including VanEck, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton, also reported gains. The renewed activity follows a difficult August, when Bitcoin ETFs shed $751 million in capital — their third-worst month since launching in January. Ethereum ETFs, by contrast, enjoyed their second-best month on record, with nearly $3.9 billion in inflows, fueling the idea that investors were rotating out of BTC and into ETH. That pattern now appears to be reversing: ether funds started September in the red before recovering slightly with $113 million of inflows on Thursday. Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research, sees the shift as a broader macro play. With the Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates next week, he says institutions are positioning ahead of looser monetary conditions. “ETF flows are signaling confidence,” he explained, adding that stronger liquidity could put Bitcoin on course to challenge its all-time highs if macro conditions remain stable. Market prices reflected the renewed optimism going into Friday’s session. Bitcoin climbed above $115,000, gaining just over 1% in 24 hours, while ether advanced nearly 3% to $4,553. Broader crypto benchmarks also ticked higher, lifted by expectations of continued inflows. The focus now shifts to the September 16–17 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. CME Group’s FedWatch tool puts the odds of a 25-basis-point cut…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 19:59
Novogratz: Bitcoin in Consolidation, Altcoins Lead Market Momentum

TLDR Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin is currently in a consolidation phase due to corporate treasuries focusing on altcoins. Bitcoin has been trading between $110,055 and $116,083 recently, with little price movement. Firms like BitMine Immersion Technologies and Forward Industries are investing heavily in altcoins, especially Ether and Solana. Novogratz predicts a potential Bitcoin surge towards [...] The post Novogratz: Bitcoin in Consolidation, Altcoins Lead Market Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 19:59
The giant whale qianbaidu.eth began selling HYPE to take profits, and is expected to make $3.45 million.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale qianbaidu.eth has begun selling HYPE to lock in profits. On the 8th, he spent 20.57 million USDC to buy 431,000 HYPE at a price of 47.7. Two hours ago, he began selling these HYPE positions at $56 to lock in profits. He is expected to make a profit of $3.45 million (+16%) on this HYPE investment.
PANews2025/09/12 19:58
Group of Influential Meme Coin Whales That Ran Up Shiba Inu to a $55B Market Cap in 2021 Seen Moving Funds Here

The post Group of Influential Meme Coin Whales That Ran Up Shiba Inu to a $55B Market Cap in 2021 Seen Moving Funds Here appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News During the 2021 bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked the crypto world by climbing to a staggering $55 billion market cap, primarily fueled by a coordinated wave of whale accumulation. That moment created overnight millionaires and cemented SHIB as one of the top meme coins ever. Today, reports are surfacing that this group of influential …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 19:57
Bitcoin ETFs Extend Inflow Streak With $553 Million Added

The post Bitcoin ETFs Extend Inflow Streak With $553 Million Added appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs extended their winning streak with $553 million in inflows, led by Blackrock and Fidelity, while ether ETFs secured another $113 million. Crypto ETFs Stay Strong With Consecutive Gains for Bitcoin and Ether The inflow wave in crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) showed no signs of slowing down on Thursday, Sept. 11, as both bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-extend-inflow-streak-with-553-million-added/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 19:57
Galaxy Digital has purchased a total of 1.81 million SOL in the past 24 hours, worth US$432 million

PANews reported on September 12th that according to SolanaFloor monitoring, Galaxy Digital has purchased a total of 1.81 million SOL tokens, worth $432 million, over the past 24 hours. These tokens were purchased to fund Forward Industries' $1.65 billion Solana treasury. To date, only 26% of the funds raised have been deployed, leaving the remaining 74% unspent.
PANews2025/09/12 19:56
A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
