OwlTing Expands Into U.S. Gift Card Market with OwlPay Wallet Pro

The post OwlTing Expands Into U.S. Gift Card Market with OwlPay Wallet Pro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tapping into the $343B U.S. gift card market, OwlTing turns USDC stablecoin into everyday spending across leading American retailers Arlington, Virginia, United States, September 10, 2025 – OwlTing Group (the “Company”), a global blockchain fintech company, today announced the launch of gift card purchases within its self-custody digital wallet, OwlPay Wallet Pro (the “Wallet”). This major update allows U.S. individual users to buy more than 100 digital gift cards directly with USDC on the Wallet for everyday spending, offering a new off-ramp that connects digital dollars to real-world commerce. The Wallet is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. With this update, U.S. users can browse the built-in store, buy gift cards with USDC in just a few taps, and redeem them in near real time for online checkouts or in physical stores. The Wallet welcomes many of the most popular brands, including Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Chipotle, DoorDash, Starbucks, Steam, Target, Uber/Uber Eats, and many more spanning from ecommerce, entertainment, food, sports, and travel, with discounts of up to 6%. Unlike traditional off-ramps that come with high FX spreads or long withdrawal times, OwlPay Wallet Pro gives both everyday consumers and stablecoin-savvy users a convenient, cost-effective, and secure way to preserve value while spending digital dollars directly in the real economy. “Imagine paying for groceries tonight or booking your weekend getaway directly with USDC, with no waiting for bank deposits, no extra fees,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “Gift cards are already part of everyday spending. We’re making USDC just as easy to use as cash, credit cards, or Apple Pay. Soon, gifting options will allow families and friends to share moments together in every transaction.” U.S. users can use OwlPay Wallet Pro to redeem a brand gift card in-store, turning USDC…