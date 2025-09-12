2025-09-15 Monday

Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Retail Skips SHIB and DOGE for a Sub-$1 DeFi Project Targeting 900% Before Year End

The post Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Retail Skips SHIB and DOGE for a Sub-$1 DeFi Project Targeting 900% Before Year End appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The meme coin craze has been one of the most visible parts of the crypto market, with tokens like SHIB and DOGE dominating headlines. Yet, as crypto prices swing sharply and the hype-driven cycle matures, retail investors are increasingly skipping meme coins in favor of utility-driven projects. They are turning to platforms that combine stable …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 20:10
Coinbase activates on-chain payments for AI agents: how the Payments MCP protocol works

Coinbase introduces Payments MCP, a protocol that allows AI agents to make payments through integrated wallets and stablecoins.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 20:09
Polygon and Cypher Capital Make POL a Must-Have for Institutional Portfolios

The post Polygon and Cypher Capital Make POL a Must-Have for Institutional Portfolios appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Polygon Labs is opening the door for institutional investors to access POL, its native token, in a big move for the Middle East market.  The team behind the Polygon network has joined hands with Cypher Capital, a global investment firm specializing in digital assets, to give institutions exposure to POL while generating yield and supporting …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 20:08
Nhà đầu tư sớm với Maxi Doge đạt lợi nhuận khủng

The post Nhà đầu tư sớm với Maxi Doge đạt lợi nhuận khủng appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nhà đầu tư sớm với Maxi Doge đạt lợi nhuận khủng Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-trader-turns-160-into-millions-vn/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:06
Fidelity: Data shows that Bitcoin may be moving towards a mature stage beyond high-risk assets

PANews reported on September 12 that Fidelity Digital Assets published an article on the X platform stating that the change in the correlation between Bitcoin and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield indicates that it may be moving towards a mature stage that surpasses high-risk assets.
PANews2025/09/12 20:04
Ethena $ENA Price Faces Pressure as Double Top Looms

The post Ethena $ENA Price Faces Pressure as Double Top Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The double top pattern suggests a price drop to $0.52 for Ethena ($ENA). Analyst Bryce’s strategy capitalized on the Fibonacci retest and rising market volume for $ENA. Whale activity and increased trading volume show strong market momentum despite potential price correction. Ethena $ENA Price Faces Pressure as Double Top Looms and Volume Rises Ethena ($ENA) price is facing growing pressure as it shows signs of forming a double top pattern. This technical setup may indicate a potential price decline in the near future. Analysts are monitoring the situation closely as trading volume rises and large market players increase their activity. Double Top Pattern Could Signal Downward Pressure Analyst Ali_charts has pointed out that $ENA might be forming a double top pattern, a classic chart formation that often suggests a price reversal. According to his analysis, this pattern is marked by two peaks on the price chart. He noted that if the double top pattern is confirmed, the market may see the price drop to $0.52. The chart analysis also shows multiple sell signals, marked with the number “9” on the TD Sequential indicator. Double Top Pattern | Source: X These signals suggest a possible trend reversal. If the double top scenario plays out, $ENA could experience downward movement, with some experts predicting a significant price correction. Analyst’s Trade Strategy Before Major News Event Before the recent price fluctuations, analyst BryceTheTrader shared his trade strategy for $ENA. Bryce managed to enter a position based on a retest of the 0.75 Fibonacci level on an H4 chart.  This trade was made ahead of a major fund news release, which contributed to favorable price action. Bryce mentioned that he set his stop-loss below key support levels and fully closed the position at the highs. Trade Strategy | Source: X His analysis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:04
Microsoft avoids multi-billion EU fine in bundling package compromise

Microsoft has narrowly escaped the risk of a multibillion-euro fine after the tech giant agreed on a deal with Brussels to loosen the grip of its workplace chat service, Teams, on the professional software market. This follows over a year of antitrust bickering, which was triggered by complaints from rival platforms. As a result, the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 20:02
Bitcoin Price, Crypto Market Brace for Volatility Ahead of Over $4.3 Billion Options Expiry

The post Bitcoin Price, Crypto Market Brace for Volatility Ahead of Over $4.3 Billion Options Expiry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto market traders anticipate volatility amid $4.3 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiry is expected today. Traders await this, expecting Bitcoin price to move higher consequently. Further, the crypto market cap reclaimed above $4 trillion after the PPI and CPI inflation data signaled inflation had cooled off slightly in the United States. The weak labor market is supporting a 25 bps Fed rate cut next week. However, a rebound is expected as REX-Osprey XRP, BTC, DOGE, TRUMP, and BONK ETFs are set to launch today. Volatility Expected for Bitcoin Price With $3.36 Billion BTC Options Expiry 28K BTC options with a notional value of $3.32 billion expire on the largest derivatives crypto exchange Deribit on September 12. The put-call ratio was 1.31. This indicated traders were massively bearish, placing more put bets than calls. Moreover, Bitcoin’s max pain price was $113,000, lower than the market price of $115,016 at the time of writing. This implied a high chance of a pullback in BTC price, with traders adjusting their positions amid intense volatility. Besides, the 24-hour put volume was higher than the 24-hour call volume. The put-call ratio was 1.06, indicating traders were buying more put options, defying global crypto market sentiment. BTC Options Open Interest | Source: Deribit As per GreeksLive, BTC implied volatility in the options market slightly fell, despite the imminent Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week. Block trades have increased in volume, accounting for over half of daily volume for the last two weeks. Trade distribution analysis on Deribit revealed that the majority of trades target September options, with active buying and selling occurring at similar rates. Meanwhile, veteran trader Peter Brandt reiterated a bearish trend outlook on Bitcoin price, claiming it will peak this month. However, CME crypto options notional open interest hit a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:02
Coinbase takes legal action, accusing SEC of erasing a ‘year’s worth’ of Gensler texts

Coinbase cites a report from the Inspector General as proof that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission erased a year’s worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler. Even though, the firm claims the texts were supposed to be…
Crypto.news2025/09/12 20:01
OwlTing Expands Into U.S. Gift Card Market with OwlPay Wallet Pro

The post OwlTing Expands Into U.S. Gift Card Market with OwlPay Wallet Pro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tapping into the $343B U.S. gift card market, OwlTing turns USDC stablecoin into everyday spending across leading American retailers Arlington, Virginia, United States, September 10, 2025 – OwlTing Group (the “Company”), a global blockchain fintech company, today announced the launch of gift card purchases within its self-custody digital wallet, OwlPay Wallet Pro (the “Wallet”). This major update allows U.S. individual users to buy more than 100 digital gift cards directly with USDC on the Wallet for everyday spending, offering a new off-ramp that connects digital dollars to real-world commerce. The Wallet is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. With this update, U.S. users can browse the built-in store, buy gift cards with USDC in just a few taps, and redeem them in near real time for online checkouts or in physical stores. The Wallet welcomes many of the most popular brands, including Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Chipotle, DoorDash, Starbucks, Steam, Target, Uber/Uber Eats, and many more spanning from ecommerce, entertainment, food, sports, and travel, with discounts of up to 6%. Unlike traditional off-ramps that come with high FX spreads or long withdrawal times, OwlPay Wallet Pro gives both everyday consumers and stablecoin-savvy users a convenient, cost-effective, and secure way to preserve value while spending digital dollars directly in the real economy. “Imagine paying for groceries tonight or booking your weekend getaway directly with USDC, with no waiting for bank deposits, no extra fees,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “Gift cards are already part of everyday spending. We’re making USDC just as easy to use as cash, credit cards, or Apple Pay. Soon, gifting options will allow families and friends to share moments together in every transaction.” U.S. users can use OwlPay Wallet Pro to redeem a brand gift card in-store, turning USDC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:01
