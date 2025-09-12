2025-09-15 Monday

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Will BTC Surge Past $112K? Avalon X Comparison & Today’s Market Price

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Will BTC Surge Past $112K? Avalon X Comparison & Today's Market Price

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Will BTC Surge Past $112K? Avalon X Comparison & Today’s Market Price appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin stays center stage as investors ask if it can clear 112k in the third quarter of the year. ETF demand and macro shifts keep the focus on the Bitcoin price. Yet another story is Avalon X (AVLX), the RWA play that utilizes real estate as a utility.  Bitcoin Price Prediction: Higher Six-Figure Bands Incoming? …
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/12 20:26
ແບ່ງປັນ
With Over 2.8 Million Raised, This AI Presale Sets Stage for Explosive 2025 Run

With Over 2.8 Million Raised, This AI Presale Sets Stage for Explosive 2025 Run

The post With Over 2.8 Million Raised, This AI Presale Sets Stage for Explosive 2025 Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders are continuously scanning the market for early-stage gems that could supply exponential returns, and Ozak AI (OZ) has emerged as one of the most talked-about presales of 2025.  Currently in Stage 5 of its presale at $0.01, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.8 million and sold more than 860 million tokens, demonstrating surging demand among both retail traders and whales. Analysts advocate that with its combination of AI-pushed application, strong security audits, and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI is perfectly located for an explosive run when it hits exchanges later this year. Why Ozak AI Is Standing Out Unlike hype-based meme coins, Ozak AI offers tangible software through combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. Its predictive analytics tools and AI-powered trading models are designed to give investors advanced insights into market traits, risk signals, and real-time opportunities. This technology-focused method puts Ozak AI in a distinctive class from speculative tokens, making it attractive to both individual traders and institutional gamers. The project’s structure leverages EigenLayer AVS for decentralized validation and Arbitrum Orbit for scalability, ensuring steady and efficient performance. It additionally integrates with Stream Network to handle real-time data flow, making it a robust solution for the fast-moving world of crypto markets. Ozak AI Audits and Listings Security and transparency have been a top priority for Ozak AI. The project has already undergone both an internal audit and a CertiK audit, a major confidence booster for investors wary of risks in the presale space. These verifications confirm that Ozak AI’s contracts and infrastructure are designed to meet industry standards. Adding to its credibility, Ozak AI is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving it broad visibility even before launch. This level of early exposure helps it build trust while positioning it for rapid adoption once it begins trading…
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana Alpenglow upgrade seen to boost decentralisation after clearing first hurdle

Solana Alpenglow upgrade seen to boost decentralisation after clearing first hurdle

A major Solana upgrade will improve the blockchain’s decentralisation, according to a new report. When paired with other long-discussed changes, Alpenglow can spread validator revenue more equitably, according to research from venture capitalists Mustafa Qazi and Gurnoor Narula.“Becoming a small profitable Solana validator is virtually impossible,” Qazi, a researcher at Volt Capital, wrote on X. “Luckily, Alpenglow [and] dynamic inflation have the potential to address this.” Faster and more affordable than Ethereum, Solana’s drawback among critics has long been its relatively centralised nature. Although, boosters note it leads major blockchains in certain measures of decentralisation. Solana sets a relatively high bar to becoming a validator, someone who runs the software that processes transactions on the Solana blockchain. That’s reflected in the numbers: Solana has about 1,000 validators, relative to the million-plus on Ethereum. Fewer than 100 Solana validators control more than half the stake — the tokens that determine their influence — according to Qazi and Narula. The concentration of stake among Solana’s largest validators risks increasing due to their outsized share of newly minted Solana tokens, Qazi and Narula write.That’s where Alpenglow comes in. The update will help smaller Solana validators break even, Qazi and Narula argued. Paired with a long-discussed reduction in Solana’s so-called inflation schedule, it could level the playing field. “Limiting extraneous sources of revenue for high-stake validators, especially the inflation rate, is a low-hanging fruit to help address an inequitable validator set,” they wrote. Alpenglow Alpenglow has been compared to the Merge, a huge Ethereum upgrade that fundamentally changed the blockchain’s consensus process and cut its energy consumption by 99%.If adopted, Alpenglow would reduce Solana’s latency — the time it takes to finalise a block of transactions — from just under 13 seconds to as little as a tenth of a second.Vangelis Andrikopoulos, a researcher at competitor blockchain’s Sei Labs, said Alpenglow will make real-time gaming, high-frequency trading, and instant payments “practically viable” while potentially improving Solana’s decentralisation.One of the researchers behind the upgrade said he expects Alpenglow to be broken into 50 sub-proposals over the coming months, given its scope. The first sub-proposal, approved September 2 changes the voting system that Solana validators use to approve or deny a proposed block. Solana validator’s voting fees can run to $60,000 per year, Andrikopoulos noted. By moving voting off the blockchains, Alpenglow functionally eliminates those fees, lowering the barrier to entry for would-be validators. Measured by validator profitability, Solana’s decentralisation will be little-affected by Alpenglow, according to Qazi and Narula. Yet, it would boost validator profitability, and therefore pave the way for another change: reducing the $3.5 billion in tokens granted to stakers each year.A proposed reduction failed in March, with detractors arguing the cuts would mean small validators existing on razor thin margins wouldn’t be able to profit, forcing them offline. But the vote was close, suggesting a slightly modified version could succeed, Qazi and Narula argued. They also propose lowering Alpenglow’s so-called Validator Admission Ticket — a flat fee intended to prevent the proliferation of low-quality validators. “Lowering VAT pulls validators into profitable territory while dynamic inflation addresses the inequity in the distribution of profits,” they wrote. The ticket would cost 1.6 SOL, or about $350. Much of last month’s discussion over Votor honed in on that requirement. “While a new architecture is being designed for thousands of nodes, having a fixed VAT of 1.6 SOL per epoch still creates a high entry barrier for new validators,” one person wrote. “This effectively protects the current active set and discourages new participants from entering validation.” TimelineThe researchers behind Alpenglow all attended or taught at ETH Zurich, one of the world’s premier universities for science and technology. They named the upgrade after the pinkish light that graces Swiss mountaintops at dusk and dawn. Alpenglow could go live as early as the end of this year or early 2026, according to Wattenhofer.The upgrade has buy-in from some of Solana’s most powerful figures, including co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and developers Mert Mumtaz.Aleks Gilbert is DL News’ New York-based DeFi correspondent. Got a tip? Email at aleks@dlnews.com.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 20:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Price Today: Analysts Predicted This Viral Meme To 25x As Ripple Investors Are Rushing To Buy LBRETT

XRP Price Today: Analysts Predicted This Viral Meme To 25x As Ripple Investors Are Rushing To Buy LBRETT

The XRP price today is back above $3 after briefly slipping to $2.8 in the past weeks, signaling renewed momentum for Ripple holders. While XRP’s run is undeniable, analysts argue an increasing number of investors are also diversifying into smaller, high-upside projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which is tipped for 25x returns. Let’s break down [...] The post XRP Price Today: Analysts Predicted This Viral Meme To 25x As Ripple Investors Are Rushing To Buy LBRETT appeared first on Blockonomi.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/12 20:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
GitHub Phases Out Deprecated Microsoft Models

GitHub Phases Out Deprecated Microsoft Models

The post GitHub Phases Out Deprecated Microsoft Models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 11, 2025 14:53 GitHub announces the deprecation of certain Microsoft models, urging users to transition to newer versions for enhanced performance. GitHub has announced the deprecation of several Microsoft models within its platform, urging developers to transition to newer versions to leverage improved features and performance. According to The GitHub Blog, the deprecated models include the Phi-3-medium-4k-instruct, with users being advised to switch to the Phi-4 model. Transition to Enhanced Models The decision to phase out older models is part of GitHub’s ongoing commitment to enhance user experience and provide cutting-edge tools for developers. The newer models offer advanced capabilities that are expected to significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of software development processes. Impact on Developers Developers using the deprecated models are encouraged to make the transition as soon as possible to avoid any disruptions in their workflows. The newer models not only promise better performance but also come with additional features that are designed to meet the evolving needs of the developer community. Broader Context This move aligns with a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are continuously updating their tools and platforms to incorporate the latest technological advancements. As AI and machine learning models rapidly evolve, platforms like GitHub are expected to regularly update their offerings to ensure compatibility with the latest standards. By embracing these changes, developers can stay ahead in the competitive tech landscape, ensuring their projects are built on the most reliable and efficient platforms available. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-phases-out-deprecated-microsoft-models
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:23
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altcoin season Signal Flashes as Bitcoin Holds Near $115K

Altcoin season Signal Flashes as Bitcoin Holds Near $115K

The post Altcoin season Signal Flashes as Bitcoin Holds Near $115K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Altcoin Season Index has surged 14% in a single day, hitting 78 and signaling the start of a full altseason. In past cycles, whenever the index crossed 75, altcoins often skyrocketed 10x to 50x within weeks.  While big institutions are already positioning themselves, retail investors haven’t joined in yet, making this moment even more …
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/12 20:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
How Michael Saylor Fell in Love with Bitcoin: The Fascinating Origins

How Michael Saylor Fell in Love with Bitcoin: The Fascinating Origins

Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has become one of the most prominent advocates of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. His journey from a tech executive to a leading crypto supporter exemplifies a growing institutional interest in digital assets. This article explores how Saylor’s Bitcoin obsession began, the motivations behind his advocacy, and the [...]
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/12 20:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tapzi Gaming Token at $0.0035, Ozak AI at $0.01 – But BlockchainFX Already Doubled Before Launch

Tapzi Gaming Token at $0.0035, Ozak AI at $0.01 – But BlockchainFX Already Doubled Before Launch

The post Tapzi Gaming Token at $0.0035, Ozak AI at $0.01 – But BlockchainFX Already Doubled Before Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 15:15 What if the next chance to turn a few hundred dollars into a fortune is happening right now? The top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is unfolding with BlockchainFX ($BFX), a live revenue-generating trading super app that has already raised over $7.2 million from 9,000+ early buyers. With its confirmed $0.05 launch price and daily USDT rewards reaching 90% APY annually, BlockchainFX is quickly separating itself from other presale crypto 2025 projects. Other trending presales like Tapzi ($TAPZI) and Ozak AI ($OZ) are building momentum in their niches, but BFX’s combination of real-world adoption, explosive revenue forecasts, and guaranteed CEX listings positions it as the best presale crypto to buy now. 👉 Use code BLOCK30 today to secure 30% extra tokens before the next price hike. BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale: A Once-in-a-Decade Crypto Opportunity BlockchainFX is already doing what most presale crypto projects only promise. With over 10,000 daily users trading crypto, stocks, and commodities on its all-in-one app, BFX has moved beyond hype into proven demand. Every token holder earns 4–7% daily in USDT rewards, creating true crypto passive income that doesn’t rely on speculation. The presale launched at $0.01, is now priced at $0.023, and is locked for launch at $0.05. That means early participants have already doubled their investment before the official debut. Analysts forecast post-launch targets between $0.10 and $0.25, with long-term projections above $1 as trading volume scales to $500M daily by 2030. For perspective, early Ethereum buyers saw $0.75 grow into over $3,000, while Solana’s $0.22 ICO soared past $200. Missing those chances created regret stories across the market. BlockchainFX offers a second chance, and this time, the numbers are already proving the growth is real. 👉 Don’t wait for regret—buy $BFX now to lock in before Monday’s…
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
The World's Giant DTCC Has Made an Exciting Decision for XRP and Two Altcoins! Is Approval Coming?

The World's Giant DTCC Has Made an Exciting Decision for XRP and Two Altcoins! Is Approval Coming?

DTCC reported that it listed the Fidelity Solana (SOL) ETF, Canary Hedera (HBAR) ETF, and Canary XRP (XRP) ETF on its website. Continue Reading: The World's Giant DTCC Has Made an Exciting Decision for XRP and Two Altcoins! Is Approval Coming?
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 20:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surges 300%, Is This the Best Cryptocurrency Coin to Buy Before the Next Crypto ETF Boom?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surges 300%, Is This the Best Cryptocurrency Coin to Buy Before the Next Crypto ETF Boom?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale surges 300% to $15.6M raised, attracting 16K+ holders as analysts frame it among top tokens to watch amid the ongoing ETF boom.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 20:21
ແບ່ງປັນ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position