Punter Tory Taylor Remains A Work In Progress For The Bears

The post Punter Tory Taylor Remains A Work In Progress For The Bears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 08: Eric Wilson #55 of the Minnesota Vikings blocks Tory Taylor #19 of the Chicago Bears punt during the second half on September 8, 2025 at Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Tory Taylor was drafted to be a weapon for the rebuilding Bears but so far has been just another NFL punter. This is not so much a knock as a statement about the skills of the best punters. Chicago selected the former University of Iowa record-setter in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, with the 122nd pick overall. Only four other punters had been selected in the first four rounds since 2010. Taylor was often described as a “generational punter” in his four seasons at Iowa. Bears GM Ryan Poles gushed about him entering his second season. “Really excited about Tory,” Poles said during training camp. “(He’s) one of the best punters I’ve ever seen, just in terms of his placement as well as his leg strength to be able to flip the field.” Outside analysts weren’t necessarily as sold on him, however. Pro Football Focus ranked Taylor as the NFL’s 21st best punter in his rookie season. Inconsistent hang times and a tendency to out-kick his coverage have limited his impact through the first 18 games of his NFL career. Taylor set an NCAA record with 4479 total yards in 2023, averaging 48.2 yards per punt. He averaged 47.7 yards for Chicago in his rookie season but that ranked only 15th. Detroit’s Jack Fox led the league with 51.0 yards per punt. Taylor’s net yards averaged 41.6, which ranked 20th. Opponents compiled 422 return yards off Chicago punts, the third most in the league in weighted returns. He was 19th…