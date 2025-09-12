ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Publicly listed company Mega Matrix discloses its first purchase of $3 million worth of ENA tokens
PANews reported on September 12th that Mega Matrix Inc. (stock code: MPU), a NYSE-listed company, announced that it has completed its first strategic acquisition of approximately $3 million worth of ENA tokens based on the past day's volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Over the past two weeks, the company acquired 3.86 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $0.7117 per token (including all fees and transaction costs). This transaction marks the initial implementation of its DAT strategy for its stablecoin governance token.
PANews
2025/09/12 20:36
Cryptocurrencies Soar Toward New Heights
The post Cryptocurrencies Soar Toward New Heights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent analysis by Negentropic, the account of Glassnode’s co-founder, suggests that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) are on track to achieve unprecedented price levels shortly. According to Negentropic, these cryptocurrencies could reach all-time highs over the next three to four weeks. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Soar Toward New Heights Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrencies-soar-toward-new-heights
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:35
Ethereum Dominates $307B Tokenization Market as Institutions Pile In
The post Ethereum Dominates $307B Tokenization Market as Institutions Pile In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 12 September 2025 | 15:16 A corner of crypto that once looked experimental is now emerging as the industry’s backbone: real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The value of financial products represented on-chain has climbed to $29 billion this year, nearly twice the figure seen in January, and tokens tied to the sector have surged more than 11% in just the past week. From Experiment to Mainstream Finance RWA projects are attracting interest because they bridge two worlds: the scale of traditional finance and the efficiency of blockchains. Private credit accounts for more than half of all tokenized value, with U.S. Treasurys making up another quarter. The rest comes from commodities, equities, and specialized funds. This mix has transformed tokenization from a niche pilot into a serious tool for institutions seeking faster settlement and new liquidity options. For everyday investors, the shift has also opened doors. Products that were once locked behind institutional barriers — such as credit strategies or certain funds — are now accessible through on-chain platforms. BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink has gone so far as to call tokenization a force that can “democratize finance.” Ethereum’s Dominance in RWA Infrastructure Ethereum has established itself as the primary base layer for tokenization. More than three-quarters of tokenized assets live on Ethereum or its scaling networks. If stablecoins are counted, the figure soars to over $300 billion — proof that blockchain-based financial infrastructure is no longer an experiment but a system already in use at scale. Tokens Benefiting From the RWA Boom The rally has lifted a range of projects tied to tokenization infrastructure and adoption. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) both surged around 18% this week, while Chainlink (LINK) climbed nearly 9%. Stellar (XLM) and Hedera (HBAR) also gained ground, positioning themselves as long-term players in the infrastructure supporting…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:34
Bitcoin "sharks" increased their holdings by approximately 65,000 Bitcoins last week
PANews reported on September 12 that according to Bitcoin News, the Bitcoin "shark" group (holding 100 to 1,000 BTC) increased its holdings by about 65,000 Bitcoins last week, and a total of about 93,000 Bitcoins in the past 30 days, bringing its total holdings to a record high of 3.65 million Bitcoins.
PANews
2025/09/12 20:32
Dogecoin ETF Approval Expectations Fail: Launch Postponed! Here’s the New Approval Date!
The post Dogecoin ETF Approval Expectations Fail: Launch Postponed! Here’s the New Approval Date! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL) are also expected to receive spot ETF approval from the SEC. While September and October are being pointed out at this point, last week Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas gave a definitive date for the Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF. At this point, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas had said that US asset managers RexShares and Osprey Funds’ spot Dogecoin ETF would launch on the 11th. However, the expected outcome did not happen and the RexShares DOGE ETF launch was postponed. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart announced the possible date in his statement from his X account, stating that the DOGE launch has been postponed. The Dogecoin ETF launch, originally scheduled for September 12, has been postponed until next week. The launch date is likely to be Thursday (the 18th). Similarly, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that the launch of the DOGE ETF (DOJE) has been postponed from September 11 to next week. Balchunas added that the launch is now likely to take place next Thursday. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/dogecoin-etf-approval-expectations-fail-launch-postponed-heres-the-new-approval-date/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:32
5 Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now as The Crypto Market Hits $4 Trillion
The surge of new crypto presales has created both opportunity and noise, making it harder than ever to spot real value. While many projects fade before launch, a select few are building strong foundations with clear utility and community traction. Right now, some of the best crypto presales to buy stand out not just for […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 20:31
Solana CME futures open interest surged to $1.87 billion today, a 25.5% three-day gain.
PANews reported on September 12th that Solana CME futures open interest, as monitored by SolanaFloor, surged to $1.87 billion today, a 25.5% increase from the three-day high of $1.49 billion on September 9th. This was driven by expectations of the Solana spot ETF's potential October approval and the continued accumulation of SOL Treasury, which boosted demand.
PANews
2025/09/12 20:30
XRP Investment Strategies Are Becoming More Diverse: Moving Beyond Holding Onto Coins
OPTO Miner, backed by its regulatory compliance, guaranteed hashrate, and multiple security mechanisms, has become a widely recognized choice in the industry.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 20:30
Punter Tory Taylor Remains A Work In Progress For The Bears
The post Punter Tory Taylor Remains A Work In Progress For The Bears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 08: Eric Wilson #55 of the Minnesota Vikings blocks Tory Taylor #19 of the Chicago Bears punt during the second half on September 8, 2025 at Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Tory Taylor was drafted to be a weapon for the rebuilding Bears but so far has been just another NFL punter. This is not so much a knock as a statement about the skills of the best punters. Chicago selected the former University of Iowa record-setter in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, with the 122nd pick overall. Only four other punters had been selected in the first four rounds since 2010. Taylor was often described as a “generational punter” in his four seasons at Iowa. Bears GM Ryan Poles gushed about him entering his second season. “Really excited about Tory,” Poles said during training camp. “(He’s) one of the best punters I’ve ever seen, just in terms of his placement as well as his leg strength to be able to flip the field.” Outside analysts weren’t necessarily as sold on him, however. Pro Football Focus ranked Taylor as the NFL’s 21st best punter in his rookie season. Inconsistent hang times and a tendency to out-kick his coverage have limited his impact through the first 18 games of his NFL career. Taylor set an NCAA record with 4479 total yards in 2023, averaging 48.2 yards per punt. He averaged 47.7 yards for Chicago in his rookie season but that ranked only 15th. Detroit’s Jack Fox led the league with 51.0 yards per punt. Taylor’s net yards averaged 41.6, which ranked 20th. Opponents compiled 422 return yards off Chicago punts, the third most in the league in weighted returns. He was 19th…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:28
WLFI Seeks Approval for Full Liquidity Fee Burn to Reduce Supply
TLDR World Liberty Financial has proposed using liquidity fees for a buyback and burn strategy to reduce token supply. The plan applies to liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana directly controlled by WLFI. WLFI aims to restore investor confidence by permanently reducing the circulating supply of tokens. The proposal has received strong community [...] The post WLFI Seeks Approval for Full Liquidity Fee Burn to Reduce Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/12 20:28
