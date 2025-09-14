Idaho gas station clerk saves women from being scammed at the Bitcoin ATM

An Idaho gas station clerk has been hailed as a hero after she saved a group of women from getting scammed at a Bitcoin ATM in Boise, Idaho. While one of the appeals of cryptocurrency remains that it is largely decentralized and slightly unregulated, it has been seen as a quick way for people to make money. In several states, there has been a rise in Bitcoin ATM scams over the past few months due to the fact that there has been little or no legislation in place to tackle the menace. According to reports, the Idaho gas station clerk, Avalon Hardy, had to intervene at times without numbers to stop old ladies from getting scammed while using the station's Bitcoin ATM. According to Hardy, she noticed some of the women entering the gas station, usually with bags of cash, to make transactions. Idaho gas station clerk stops elderly women from getting scammed In her statement, Hardy mentioned that these elderly women usually enter the gas station with the cash while tapping frantically on their phones on separate occasions. She noted that there is always someone at the other end barking instructions at them, making them suspicious and anxious before frantically moving to use the ATMs. For each time that they use the machine, there is always a conversion of dollar notes into crypto. After noticing the pattern, the Idaho gas station clerk suspected that something fishy was happening. She mentioned that she prodded one of the old ladies making transactions at the Bitcoin ATM. "Do you know where you're sending the money to?" Hardy asked. "You don't have to be on the phone to send money, as long as you have the other person's information." She added that one of the elderly women, a 79-year-old, was hellbent on converting…