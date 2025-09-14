2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Idaho gas station clerk saves women from being scammed at the Bitcoin ATM

The post Idaho gas station clerk saves women from being scammed at the Bitcoin ATM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Idaho gas station clerk has been hailed as a hero after she saved a group of women from getting scammed at a Bitcoin ATM in Boise, Idaho. While one of the appeals of cryptocurrency remains that it is largely decentralized and slightly unregulated, it has been seen as a quick way for people to make money. In several states, there has been a rise in Bitcoin ATM scams over the past few months due to the fact that there has been little or no legislation in place to tackle the menace. According to reports, the Idaho gas station clerk, Avalon Hardy, had to intervene at times without numbers to stop old ladies from getting scammed while using the station’s Bitcoin ATM. According to Hardy, she noticed some of the women entering the gas station, usually with bags of cash, to make transactions. Idaho gas station clerk stops elderly women from getting scammed In her statement, Hardy mentioned that these elderly women usually enter the gas station with the cash while tapping frantically on their phones on separate occasions. She noted that there is always someone at the other end barking instructions at them, making them suspicious and anxious before frantically moving to use the ATMs. For each time that they use the machine, there is always a conversion of dollar notes into crypto. After noticing the pattern, the Idaho gas station clerk suspected that something fishy was happening. She mentioned that she prodded one of the old ladies making transactions at the Bitcoin ATM. “Do you know where you’re sending the money to?” Hardy asked. “You don’t have to be on the phone to send money, as long as you have the other person’s information.” She added that one of the elderly women, a 79-year-old, was hellbent on converting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:19
The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

PANews reported on September 14 that the State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-based allocation of factors in some regions of the country, including: 1. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors of production in key cities in southern Jiangsu points out that it is necessary to promote green financial reform and innovation experiments, explore green asset transactions based on blockchain, and encourage the development of green financial products; 2. The implementation plan for the pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in Hangzhou, Ningbo and Wenzhou points out that it encourages the use of new technologies such as privacy computing and blockchain to promote the integration and in-depth development of public and social data; 3. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in the Hefei metropolitan area points out the use of technologies such as blockchain, privacy computing, and quantum encryption to improve the efficiency of data circulation transactions, ensure the security of data circulation, deepen the social experiment of artificial intelligence, and explore innovative applications of blockchain. 4. The Zhengzhou City Comprehensive Reform Pilot Implementation Plan for Market-Oriented Allocation of Factors points out the use of data protection measures such as trusted identity authentication, data signatures, interface authentication, data traceability, and new technologies such as blockchain to strengthen the security protection of computing power resources and data resources; 5. The Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors points out that it is necessary to carry out data transactions based on existing trading venues, strengthen the innovation of underlying blockchain technologies, cultivate the blockchain industry ecosystem, and explore the construction of a blockchain standard system.
PANews2025/09/14 18:18
Coinbase Might Lose Its Dominance as Competition Heats Up

Coinbase is at risk of losing its dominance due to growing regulatory clarity in the US
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:13
3 Cryptos That Could Outperform Ethereum: Ozak AI, Cardano, and Polygon

The post 3 Cryptos That Could Outperform Ethereum: Ozak AI, Cardano, and Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum stays the dominant smart contract blockchain; however, investors in 2025 are increasingly eyeing projects that might supply larger gains than ETH in the next cycle. Among the projects are Ozak AI (OZ), a presale token merging artificial intelligence and blockchain; Cardano (ADA), a research-based Layer-1 community; and Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum’s main scaling solution. With analysts highlighting strong fundamentals for ADA and Polygon and 100× ROI forecasts for Ozak AI, those 3 cryptos are positioning themselves as potential outperformers to Ethereum. Ozak AI: Presale Star With 100× Potential Ozak AI (OZ) is one of the quickest-developing presales of 2025, already raising greater than $3 million at a token price of just $0.01. Positioned on the intersection of AI and blockchain, Ozak AI aspires to create smarter, adaptive, decentralized programs, supplying both narrative strength and real-world innovation. Analysts advise OZ may want to surge to $1 or better, delivering 100× returns for early participants. With this method, even a modest $500 allocation nowadays could grow into $50,000 on the projected target. With each whale and crypto trader collecting, Ozak AI is emerging as one of the most explosive possibilities in the market. Cardano: Research-Driven Layer-1 Growth Cardano (ADA), trading at $0.9247, has long been known for its peer-reviewed approach to blockchain development and a strong emphasis on scalability and sustainability. With the recent Chang hard fork upgrade and growing adoption of decentralized applications on its network, ADA is set to benefit from increased utility. From a technical perspective, ADA faces resistance at $0.95, $1.10, and $1.25, while support sits at $0.90, $0.85, and $0.80. Analysts believe ADA could push toward $5 in the next cycle, offering a solid 5× return for long-term holders. While not as explosive as OZ presale tokens, Cardano’s credibility and ecosystem strength make it a reliable Layer-1 contender.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:11
‘We are aware…’: Shiba Inu team responds after $2.4 mln Shibarium bridge attack

The post ‘We are aware…’: Shiba Inu team responds after $2.4 mln Shibarium bridge attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Shibarium bridge suffered a $2.4 million flash loan attack, compromising 10 of 12 validators, draining ETH and SHIB.  On the 13th of September, the Shibarium bridge, a key link between Shiba Inu [SHIB]’s Layer 2 network and Ethereum [ETH], was hit by a flash loan attack. The exploit drained nearly millions, forcing Shiba Inu developers to swiftly restrict certain network activities as they worked to contain the fallout. Remarking on the same, Shiba Inu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account noted,  “We are aware of the activity flagged by @peckshield and have engaged our internal team and external security partners to investigate thoroughly.” Details of the exploit The attacker executed a sophisticated flash loan-style attack on Shibarium, leveraging stolen bridge funds to manipulate the network’s consensus. Within a single block, they used the siphoned assets to purchase 4.6 million BONE tokens, temporarily gaining validator voting power. This move let them sign a malicious state on the network before repaying the loan with assets drained from the bridge, specifically 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB. The plot twist Although the attacker stole these funds, the BONE tokens remain locked because validators still hold them, preventing immediate liquidation. Further investigation revealed that the breach extended beyond the bridge, compromising 10 of 12 validator signing keys, while only K9 Finance and UnificationUND refused to validate the fraudulent state. The attacker relied on the flash loan purchase to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority; without it, the exploit would have failed. They drained ETH and SHIB and attempted to liquidate $700,000 in KNINE tokens, but K9 Finance DAO blocked the attempt. Other tokens, including LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, and SHIFU, were untouched, though their future remained uncertain amid rising security concerns. Steps taken by Shibarium’s developers Soon after the exploit, Shibarium’s developers acted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:08
Bitcoin Witnesses Remarkable Price Gains

Bitcoin‘s valuation has recently escalated, driven largely by a resurgence in institutional investments. An influx in spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Witnesses Remarkable Price Gains
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:08
Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement

Bitcoin prices rise due to increased institutional investments. Spot Bitcoin ETFs see significant daily and weekly inflows. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement The post Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:07
Decentralized funding is key to mental health research

The post Decentralized funding is key to mental health research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. The world is in the middle of a mental health crisis, and the system designed to address it is falling short. Despite affecting hundreds of millions globally, many governments are only allocating 2% of their health budget to the issue. This chronic underinvestment, estimated at $200 to $360 billion annually, remains one of the greatest obstacles to progress. Summary Traditional research is broken — mental health studies remain siloed, underfunded, and misaligned with real-world outcomes, despite a $5T annual economic toll. DeSci offers a new model — blockchain-enabled governance, tokenized funding, and global collaboration can redirect resources toward impactful research. Privacy + access unlocked — tools like decentralized medicine and zero-knowledge proofs allow secure patient data sharing, fueling more diverse, high-quality research. Faster, cheaper, more inclusive — by cutting intermediaries, DeSci lowers costs, accelerates timelines, and opens participation to researchers and patients worldwide. Traditional research models are slow, fragmented, and driven more by publication metrics than real-world outcomes. With mental health data siloed, collaboration limited, and innovation lagging behind, the gap between research and impact remains wide. Yet investing in mental health interventions could help people reclaim years of healthy life and add as much as $4.4 trillion to the global economy by 2050. Decentralized science, or DeSci, could offer a compelling alternative: a model that uses blockchain technology to fund and coordinate research through transparent, token-based systems. In a field where trust, accessibility, and global collaboration are essential, DeSci could unlock the kind of systemic shift that mental health research urgently needs. Traditional research models are failing Recent findings from the AXA Mind Health Report show that 32% of the global population is currently experiencing mental…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:06
Decentralized funding is key to advancing mental health research | Opinion

The use of blockchain technology could present a compelling solution to the shortcomings of research models in the mental health industry
Crypto.news2025/09/14 18:06
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
