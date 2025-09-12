Why Jaylin Williams Is Now Even More Important For OKC Thunder

The post Why Jaylin Williams Is Now Even More Important For OKC Thunder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 07: Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images The injury to Thomas Sorber, the Thunder’s recent first-round pick, likely won’t have a significant impact on the outcome of the upcoming season for the Thunder or even the season beyond, for that matter. However, it does impact the rotation, minute allocation and developmental plan for downstream pieces due to that injury. Perhaps the most notable is Jaylin Williams, who just got a contract extension with the Thunder this summer. While he’s not a nightly rotation piece, he does serve an important role on this team. The former Arkansas Razorback plays the vast majority of regular season games and, situationally, was super important during Oklahoma City’s playoff run last season, especially in that Nuggets series against Nikola Jokic. Using his size, strength, and strong base proved extremely valuable in those situations. Williams doesn’t look like a star on the stat sheet, but anyone who watched those games knows how important he was in giving OKC a fighting chance inside. Now, with Sorber’s injury, it provides Williams more of an opportunity to spread his wings. As good as Williams is, Sorber is a phenomenal talent, and the Thunder drafted him because he’s considered a future starting-caliber big. Sorber could have been in the starting lineup at some point in the next couple of years and for the long haul over…