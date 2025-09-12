Afrikabal on Lisk Aims to Be the SWIFT of Agriculture
The post Afrikabal on Lisk Aims to Be the SWIFT of Agriculture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is not another story about a flashy crypto marketplace or a new DeFi protocol. This is about a Rwandan-founded startup, Afrikabal, pushing to rewire the backbone of African trade. Built on the Lisk protocol and shaped in Rwanda’s pro-innovation environment, Afrikabal’s ambition is simple but seismic. It wants to become the SWIFT of agriculture for the Global South. The Problem: Trillions in Trade, Stuck on Paper Every enduring monopoly begins with a secret. For Afrikabal, it is that agriculture is the world’s largest industry without a trust fabric. This is to say that finance has Visa and SWIFT, whereas logistics has Maersk and DHL. Meanwhile, agriculture, which employs hundreds of millions, still runs on pen, paper, and middlemen. That vacuum isn’t inefficiency; it’s opportunity. Sponsored Sponsored Agriculture moves trillions of dollars across Africa, yet the systems behind it remain antiquated. Logistics are opaque, settlements drag for weeks, and smallholder farmers face crippling delays in receiving payments. For Afrikabal’s founders, Oghenetejiri Jesse (CEO) and Joseph Rukundo (CTO), this inefficiency is more than a technical flaw. It is a structural bottleneck that keeps African trade locked out of its own potential. “Most platforms in the space are built for one-off interactions. A farmer here, a buyer there. But what’s missing is an operating system that connects the entire trade cycle with verified trust,” Jesse told BeInCrypto. Oghenetejiri Jesse, CEO of Afrikabal That is what Afrikabal is building, with Lisk’s protocol making it deployable, scalable, and accessible for builders in Africa. This mindset shift ought to be encouraged, with several founders telling BeInCrypto that Lisk gives builders this kind of support from the very early stages. “The main thing is that many founders get caught up in chasing easy money within crypto—whether it’s grants, early users through DeFi apps, or marketing airdrops.…
