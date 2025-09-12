2025-09-15 Monday

XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan Backs Coinbase in SEC Record Fight

XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan Backs Coinbase in SEC Record Fight

The post XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan Backs Coinbase in SEC Record Fight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawyer Bill Morgan says Coinbase’s stance makes it harder to stay angry over its XRP delisting. Coinbase accuses the SEC of violating FOIA and seeks sanctions. SEC destroyed Gary Gensler’s text messages from October 2022 to September 2023. Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan said Coinbase is making it challenging to stay permanently angry at the exchange for delisting XRP. His remarks came as Coinbase escalated its fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over missing records tied to crypto oversight. For context, Coinbase delisted XRP in January 2021 after the SEC sued Ripple, a decision that drew heavy criticism from XRP investors. Morgan’s comment reflects a shift in sentiment as Coinbase sharpens its case against the SEC in federal court over transparency failures. Related: Bill Morgan Sets Standard Response to XRP Role as Ripple Expands Its Partnerships Inspector General Finds Destroyed SEC Records Court filings show Coinbase has pressed the SEC on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests after an investigation revealed that nearly a year of Gary Gensler’s text messages, October 2022 to September 2023, were destroyed. That period included the collapse of FTX, a wave of enforcement actions against crypto firms, and internal debate over Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition. The SEC’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) also reported that texts from at least 21 senior officials may have been lost, and about 40 additional devices are still at risk because they were never properly backed up. Coinbase Accuses SEC of Violating Court Orders According to filings, the SEC failed to fully comply with court orders to search and produce communications. The agency admitted it lacked a system to search some phones and instead relied on limited workarounds.  Even in searches it conducted, the SEC used restrictive keywords such as “securit*” alongside “ETH ” and “proof of stake,” which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:48
Why Jaylin Williams Is Now Even More Important For OKC Thunder

Why Jaylin Williams Is Now Even More Important For OKC Thunder

The post Why Jaylin Williams Is Now Even More Important For OKC Thunder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 07: Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images The injury to Thomas Sorber, the Thunder’s recent first-round pick, likely won’t have a significant impact on the outcome of the upcoming season for the Thunder or even the season beyond, for that matter. However, it does impact the rotation, minute allocation and developmental plan for downstream pieces due to that injury. Perhaps the most notable is Jaylin Williams, who just got a contract extension with the Thunder this summer. While he’s not a nightly rotation piece, he does serve an important role on this team. The former Arkansas Razorback plays the vast majority of regular season games and, situationally, was super important during Oklahoma City’s playoff run last season, especially in that Nuggets series against Nikola Jokic. Using his size, strength, and strong base proved extremely valuable in those situations. Williams doesn’t look like a star on the stat sheet, but anyone who watched those games knows how important he was in giving OKC a fighting chance inside. Now, with Sorber’s injury, it provides Williams more of an opportunity to spread his wings. As good as Williams is, Sorber is a phenomenal talent, and the Thunder drafted him because he’s considered a future starting-caliber big. Sorber could have been in the starting lineup at some point in the next couple of years and for the long haul over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:46
Mega Matrix Bets on Ethena Stablecoin Ecosystem

Mega Matrix Bets on Ethena Stablecoin Ecosystem

The post Mega Matrix Bets on Ethena Stablecoin Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Public holding company Mega Matrix (MPU) has made the Ethena stablecoin ecosystem the centerpiece of its digital asset strategy, betting that the synthetic dollar project can capture market share from incumbents like Circle. The company’s push comes on the heels of the US GENIUS Act, a comprehensive stablecoin bill that establishes federal oversight of issuers, sets capital and liquidity requirements and creates a framework for banks and fintechs to issue dollar-pegged tokens under regulatory supervision. However, Circle is currently the only publicly traded option to capitalize on the enormous growth of stablecoins, Colin Butler, Mega Matrix’s executive vice president and global head of markets, told Cointelegraph. Circle went public in June, with its shares up 87% since listing. The company generated $1.68 billion in revenue and reserve income in fiscal 2024, with $155.7 million in net income, driven largely by interest income from reserves backing its USDC (USDC) supply. Source: Colin Butler Butler said Mega Matrix sees comparable potential in Ethena: “We think Ethena can do $150 million in the next 6–12 months. That would imply a 6x upside to Ethena.” He credited Ethena’s growth to USDe, its synthetic stablecoin that generates yield through a mix of staking and hedging strategies. Unlike USDC and USDt (USDT), USDe offers holders a return and, Butler argued, “serves as more attractive collateral,” making it better positioned to capture share in a fast-expanding market. To give investors access, Mega Matrix has positioned its stock as the first publicly traded digital asset treasury dedicated to the Ethena ecosystem, concentrating reserves in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. Mega Matrix is positioning its stock as a proxy for the Ethena ecosystem, offering investors direct exposure to the fast-growing stablecoin race. Source: Yahoo Finance “This also opens the door for retail investors to get direct exposure to the stablecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:44
Microsoft escapes EU fines by unbundling Teams from Office

Microsoft escapes EU fines by unbundling Teams from Office

The post Microsoft escapes EU fines by unbundling Teams from Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft has narrowly escaped the risk of a multibillion-euro fine after the tech giant agreed on a deal with Brussels to loosen the grip of its workplace chat service, Teams, on the professional software market. This follows over a year of antitrust bickering, which was triggered by complaints from rival platforms. As a result, the European Commission on Friday accepted commitments regarded as binding from Microsoft. The commitments are in relation to Microsoft being required to sell versions of its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites without Teams as Cryptopolitan previously reported. Rival platforms raised concerns over Microsoft’s dominance The investigation began in 2023 when Slack, which was then owned by Salesforce, complained to the Commission that Microsoft unlawfully bundled Teams with its dominant productivity software. Another company, Alfaview, a German videoconferencing firm also joined the action, complaining that the arrangement gave Microsoft an unfair stranglehold on the market. By June 2024, EU regulators had issued a preliminary finding that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance, forcing the tech giant to present a series of proposals aimed to defuse the case, which were subsequently tested by the Commission in a market consultation. With the commitments from Microsoft, the saga has finally come to a close as Slack and Alfaview have since withdrawn their complaints. Under the deal, Microsoft will sell Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites without Teams at reduced prices, while continuing to offer versions that include the chat tool. However, customers with long-term contracts will have the option to switch to “Teams-free” suites without penalty. Microsoft has also committed to ensure that competing communication platforms can integrate with Microsoft’s software, and to give users the right to export their Teams data if they wish to move to rival services. The concessions will remain binding for seven years, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:43
XRP Price Prediction; ADA Latest News & The Top Crypto To Buy Now For Maximum Returns

XRP Price Prediction; ADA Latest News & The Top Crypto To Buy Now For Maximum Returns

While many watch XRP and ADA for market signals, a new contender, Layer Brett, is capturing attention with its next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 solution.
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 20:42
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
What To Know About OpenAI Employee’s Death As Tucker Carlson Revives Murder Conspiracy Theory

What To Know About OpenAI Employee’s Death As Tucker Carlson Revives Murder Conspiracy Theory

The post What To Know About OpenAI Employee’s Death As Tucker Carlson Revives Murder Conspiracy Theory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson questioned OpenAI head Sam Altman this week about the death of former OpenAI employee Suchir Balaji, reviving a conspiracy theory boosted by Elon Musk that Balaji was murdered for his attacks on OpenAI—as Altman and law enforcement maintain the death was by suicide. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on May 8 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Carlson released an interview with Altman on Wednesday afternoon, in which he questioned the tech mogul about Balaji’s death, as the 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November after sustaining a gunshot to the head—shortly after Balaji had gone public with criticism of OpenAI. Altman called Balaji’s death a “great tragedy” and said he was “really shaken” by it, and maintained he believed the death “looks like a suicide,” telling Carlson that while he initially thought the death “sounded very suspicious,” he ultimately believed the death to be a suicide after seeing additional official reports about the case. Carlson pushed back on Altman’s comments, claiming he believes Balaji was “definitely murdered” and he “[doesn’t] understand how the authorities can kind of dismiss it as a suicide.” The conversation revived speculation over Balaji’s death, as the tech employee’s parents and others have suggested they believe Balaji was killed for his opposition to OpenAI, a theory that the company strongly denies and that goes against law enforcement’s investigation of the case. The conspiracy theory suggesting Balaji was killed has been spread by such high-profile figures as Altman’s longtime rival Musk, who has repeatedly posted about Balaji, most recently saying Thursday in response to Carlson’s interview, “He was murdered.” What Have Authorities Confirmed About Suchir Balaji’s Death? San Francisco law enforcement and the city’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:40
Consensys Transfers 15% LINEA Tokens to Custodian with Insurance Coverage

Consensys Transfers 15% LINEA Tokens to Custodian with Insurance Coverage

TLDR Consensys Treasury moves 15% of its LINEA tokens to a qualified custodian for safe, long-term storage. The custodian offers regulatory compliance and insurance coverage for LINEA tokens. Consensys aims to increase security by using specialized crypto custody services. LINEA token price has dropped 20% post-airdrop, fueling discussion on token utility. In a strategic move, [...] The post Consensys Transfers 15% LINEA Tokens to Custodian with Insurance Coverage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 20:39
Afrikabal on Lisk Aims to Be the SWIFT of Agriculture

Afrikabal on Lisk Aims to Be the SWIFT of Agriculture

The post Afrikabal on Lisk Aims to Be the SWIFT of Agriculture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is not another story about a flashy crypto marketplace or a new DeFi protocol. This is about a Rwandan-founded startup, Afrikabal, pushing to rewire the backbone of African trade. Built on the Lisk protocol and shaped in Rwanda’s pro-innovation environment, Afrikabal’s ambition is simple but seismic. It wants to become the SWIFT of agriculture for the Global South. The Problem: Trillions in Trade, Stuck on Paper Every enduring monopoly begins with a secret. For Afrikabal, it is that agriculture is the world’s largest industry without a trust fabric. This is to say that finance has Visa and SWIFT, whereas logistics has Maersk and DHL. Meanwhile, agriculture, which employs hundreds of millions, still runs on pen, paper, and middlemen. That vacuum isn’t inefficiency; it’s opportunity. Sponsored Sponsored Agriculture moves trillions of dollars across Africa, yet the systems behind it remain antiquated. Logistics are opaque, settlements drag for weeks, and smallholder farmers face crippling delays in receiving payments. For Afrikabal’s founders, Oghenetejiri Jesse (CEO) and Joseph Rukundo (CTO), this inefficiency is more than a technical flaw. It is a structural bottleneck that keeps African trade locked out of its own potential. “Most platforms in the space are built for one-off interactions. A farmer here, a buyer there. But what’s missing is an operating system that connects the entire trade cycle with verified trust,” Jesse told BeInCrypto. Oghenetejiri Jesse, CEO of Afrikabal That is what Afrikabal is building, with Lisk’s protocol making it deployable, scalable, and accessible for builders in Africa. This mindset shift ought to be encouraged, with several founders telling BeInCrypto that Lisk gives builders this kind of support from the very early stages. “The main thing is that many founders get caught up in chasing easy money within crypto—whether it’s grants, early users through DeFi apps, or marketing airdrops.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:39
XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest

XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest

The post XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP derivatives see a rare 3,042% short-side liquidation imbalance. Roughly $426,000 in shorts were wiped out vs. only $14,000 in longs. Liquidations. Due to an epic inflation twist, XRP jumps 3,042% in liquidation imbalance. Derivatives on XRP delivered a rare imbalance that is too abnormal to ignore. Еhe liquidation tracker by CoinGlass showed a 3,042% difference between short and long contracts, with most of the losses being taken by the bear side. Roughly $426,000 in short positions were wiped out, compared to just $14,000 from the long side.  This was not the largest figure in absolute terms (Bitcoin and Ethereum each saw more than $12 million liquidated in the same hour), but the difference on the XRP market was enormous. It arrived at the very moment when fresh U.S. inflation data reset expectations across risk assets, forcing a fast reaction from crypto. You Might Also Like Massive Shiba Inu outflows and soft PPI data spark market reactions Shiba Inu flowing away from exchanges, with outflows reaching unusual levels. SHIB whale exodus. More than 2.6 trillion SHIB were withdrawn from centralized exchanges On Sept. 9, over 2.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens left centralized exchanges, causing one of the biggest exchange outflows in the company’s history. Although the reason for this enormous movement is still unknown, it is nearly always seen as a sign that the asset is in a strong bull market. Macro surprise. August PPI fell 0.1% MoM vs. expectations for a 0.3% rise The Producer Price Index for August came in below every major forecast. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI showed a decline of 0.1%, contrary to expectations of a 0.3% increase. Moreover, the annual figure dropped to 2.6% from 3.3%, which is the lowest reading since June.   The shock was reflected in XRP’s price too. Within minutes of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:38
