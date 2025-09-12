2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle May Peak This Month

Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle May Peak This Month

Peter Brandt suggests Bitcoin’s bull cycle may peak this month, as analysts debate its timing and the impact of Fed rate cuts on its price.   Veteran trader Peter Brandt has suggested that Bitcoin’s current bull cycle could reach its peak this month.  Brandt’s opinion comes as Bitcoin’s price continues to range sideways, showing no […] The post Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle May Peak This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02188+18.84%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003213-3.01%
MAY
MAY$0.05169+10.40%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 21:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
CodexField Taps Pilot AI to Streamline Web3 Consumer Experience

CodexField Taps Pilot AI to Streamline Web3 Consumer Experience

With Pilot AI, CodexField endeavors to fortify user accessibility, merge commerce across Web3 and Web2, and bring decentralized utility to the market.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-1.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 21:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Rich Miner expands cloud mining offerings for investors

Rich Miner expands cloud mining offerings for investors

Rich Miner has introduced an XRP-focused cloud mining strategy, offering investors a way to earn from mining activity rather than relying only on market price movements. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0457-1.50%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12393+15.45%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/12 20:59
ແບ່ງປັນ
UK crypto groups push to add blockchain in ‘Tech Bridge’ with U.S.

UK crypto groups push to add blockchain in ‘Tech Bridge’ with U.S.

A group of tech and crypto firms is pushing for blockchain to be included in the “tech bridge” deal with the U.S. U.K. trade groups are pushing the government to include blockchain technology in the trade deal with the U.S.…
Sidekick
K$0.1933+8.35%
Union
U$0.01442+39.32%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03626-0.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/12 20:57
ແບ່ງປັນ
Inflation US vs XRP : vers une explosion du cours ?

Inflation US vs XRP : vers une explosion du cours ?

L’inflation US peut-elle être l’étincelle qui fait enfin décoller XRP ? Le marché scrute chaque chiffre du CPI, chaque mot de la Fed. Si les prix ralentissent et que la banque centrale se montre plus souple, l’appétit pour le risque revient vite. XRP, coincé sur une zone clé, n’attend qu’un signal. À l’inverse, si l’inflation […]
XRP
XRP$3.0457-1.50%
Lagrange
LA$0.35584-2.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 20:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025

Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025

The post Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 15:50 Compare Tapzi’s skill-based blockchain gaming presale to Dogecoin’s meme-driven market for 2025. Discover which offers better growth potential. As the cryptocurrency market evolves, investors are eyeing opportunities beyond traditional meme coins like Dogecoin. Tapzi, a rising star in the presale market, offers a compelling alternative with its skill-based gaming platform. This comparison explores why Tapzi’s presale could outshine Dogecoin as the best crypto to buy now for investors seeking early-stage gains in 2025. Tapzi’s Unique Approach to Blockchain Gaming Tapzi, currently in its presale phase, offers a fresh take on blockchain gaming. Unlike many GameFi projects that depend on hype or speculative outcomes, Tapzi focuses on skill-based gameplay. Players stake TAPZI tokens to compete in classic games like chess, tic-tac-toe, and rock-paper-scissors, where outcomes are determined by strategy, not luck. This creates a meritocratic system, ensuring fair and sustainable rewards. Don’t Miss the Wave – Get Ready for 1000x Gains With a presale price of $0.0035, Tapzi’s tokenomics are designed to support long-term growth, ensuring that early investors can benefit as the price rises. The project is also planning significant expansions, including NFT integration, PvP features, and DAO governance, all aimed at increasing user engagement and broadening its appeal. Dogecoin: A Meme Coin with Staying Power In contrast, Dogecoin has established itself as the most well-known meme coin in the market. While Dogecoin’s price fluctuations are often driven by speculative investment, it continues to command attention, particularly due to Elon Musk’s influence. Analyst DOGECAPITAL believes that Dogecoin could surge to $10 if it breaks above the $0.30 level, based on historical patterns from previous cycles. In the past, Dogecoin has seen massive rallies after crossing key price points, with Cycle 1 rising 9,221% and Cycle 2 rising 24,617%. Currently, Dogecoin is trading around…
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.05%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.64-0.43%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 20:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 – Tapzi vs DOGE? Your Next 1000x Pick

Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 – Tapzi vs DOGE? Your Next 1000x Pick

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, investors are eyeing opportunities beyond traditional meme coins like Dogecoin. Tapzi, a rising star in […] The post Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 – Tapzi vs DOGE? Your Next 1000x Pick appeared first on Coindoo.
Wink
LIKE$0.010486-4.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27621-3.73%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002614-3.64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 20:50
ແບ່ງປັນ
First U.S. Meme Coin ETF to Launch Thursday With Dogecoin Focus, But Here Is Why You Should Buy This New Crypto

First U.S. Meme Coin ETF to Launch Thursday With Dogecoin Focus, But Here Is Why You Should Buy This New Crypto

The first U.S. meme coin ETF is beginning trading on Thursday, spotlighting Dogecoin and sparking debate across the crypto market. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, trading under the ticker DOJE, is not built under the usual Securities Act of 1933. Instead, it falls under the stricter Investment Company Act of 1940, which includes added investor protections.  [...] The post First U.S. Meme Coin ETF to Launch Thursday With Dogecoin Focus, But Here Is Why You Should Buy This New Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.01442+39.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-11.76%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27621-3.73%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/12 20:50
ແບ່ງປັນ
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Files Appeal to U.S Court in a Bid to Reduce 25-Year Sentence

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Files Appeal to U.S Court in a Bid to Reduce 25-Year Sentence

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), currently serving a 25-year prison sentence following his conviction on seven felony charges, has submitted an appeal to a U.S. court seeking to reduce his jail term. According to a recent scheduling notice from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, oral arguments for Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal are scheduled for November 4, 2025. This is one of the most notable legal developments since his March 2024 sentencing, when the former FTX chief executive was relocated from a New York City detention facility to one in California for offenses connected to the $8 billion cryptocurrency exchange collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried Appeal Hearing Set For November 4 In His Battle for Freedom The Second Circuit hearing had been anticipated since Bankman-Fried’s attorneys filed an appeal notice in April 2024, challenging his 2023 conviction and 25-year prison term. In their September 2024 appeal filing, Bankman-Fried’s legal representatives contended that the former CEO was “never presumed innocent,” while also asserting that prosecutors constructed a “misleading narrative” portraying FTX user funds as permanently lost. Meanwhile, a recent pinned post on X by the fallen crypto mogul suggests another potential argument strategy. The post outlines his assertion that FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings were manipulated by outside legal counsel, with valuable asset recovery efforts being marginalized. SBF claimed that Sullivan &amp; Cromwell and John Ray III seized control of FTX without his consent, placing legal fees above customer interests. If presented in court, this argument could attempt to redirect attention from criminal intent toward procedural misconduct, consistent with his persistent position that he received an unjust trial. Bankman-Fried’s case featured some of the most serious criminal allegations against a prominent cryptocurrency executive to date. If the appeal court overturns the lower court’s decision, it could result in a new trial or resentencing proceeding for SBF. However, reversing such a high-profile conviction will be challenging, particularly given the damaging testimony from former FTX executives, including Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang. After Bankman-Fried’s trial and sentencing, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York conducted sentencing proceedings for four of SBF’s former associates. Ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison (also SBF’s former romantic partner), who entered a guilty plea during Bankman-Fried’s trial, received a two-year prison sentence in September 2024. Her expected release date is March 2026. FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh, who also testified for the prosecution, were both sentenced to time already served. SBF’s Republican Pivot Sparks Trump Pardon Speculation While FTX Customers Still Await Full Justice Beyond his appeal, SBF appears to be examining alternative routes to freedom. In March, the former executive participated in an interview with Tucker Carlson, during which he alluded to embracing Republican viewpoints, sparking speculation about potential pardon-seeking from Donald Trump. Although SBF did not directly request an executive pardon, the timing attracted attention, particularly given Trump’s previous pardon of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, another contentious cryptocurrency figure. More recently, a legal filing submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on September 9 indicates that Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) joint liquidators plan to depose Bankman-Fried under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 45. The deposition is set for October 14, 2025, at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terminal Island, California, where Bankman-Fried is presently jailed.. This action stems from allegations by 3AC co-founder Zhu Su, who maintains that Bankman-Fried liquidated $1.5 billion of their holdings without adequate justification. Zhu further alleges that Ryan Salame leveraged insider knowledge to front-run trades against client positions, ultimately extracting over $1 billion before FTX’s collapse. Ellison, who managed Alameda Research during the period of these alleged activities, is also anticipated to face questioning regarding the interconnected trading and liquidation tactics that may have contributed to 3AC’s insolvency. Meanwhile, numerous FTX customers continue waiting for repayment. To date, over $6.5 billion has been distributed to creditors, with an additional $1.9 billion in payments anticipated this September. However, approximately $1.4 billion in claims remain unresolved due to KYC compliance, jurisdictional issues, and sanctions-related complications
Union
U$0.01442+39.32%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10302-12.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoNews2025/09/12 20:49
ແບ່ງປັນ
TON Strategy Company launches its previously planned first share buyback and begins staking TON assets

TON Strategy Company launches its previously planned first share buyback and begins staking TON assets

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Businesswire, TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) announced that it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of its common stock under its previously announced $250 million share repurchase plan. Furthermore, the company has begun staking TON assets as planned, aiming to leverage assets held in its treasury to generate on-chain returns. The average price of the repurchased shares was $8.32 per share; by comparison, the company's book asset value (TAV) per share was $12.181 as of September 11, 2025.
TONCOIN
TON$3.174-0.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 20:49
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position