2025-09-15 Monday

UK Industry Groups Push for Blockchain in US Tech Collaboration: Bloomberg

The post UK Industry Groups Push for Blockchain in US Tech Collaboration: Bloomberg appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The UK is stepping up its focus on crypto and digital finance as it builds closer ties with the US. Industry groups are now pushing for digital assets to play a central role.  According to a report from Bloomberg, UK trade groups are urging the government to make blockchain a key part of future tech …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 21:03
How This Whale Became Hyperliquid’s Biggest Loser

The post How This Whale Became Hyperliquid’s Biggest Loser appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The total crypto market capitalization rose today, amid expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and high optimism for a Fed rate cut next week. Nonetheless, the market rebound proved disastrous for traders betting against it. In fact, one Hyperliquid trader, identified by the wallet address 0xa523, has now surpassed the losses of high-risk traders like James Wynn, becoming the top loser. Sponsored Sponsored The Hyperliquid Loser Who Lost $43 Million — What Went Wrong? BeInCrypto Markets data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market was up 1.34%, with all top ten coins in the green.  Crypto Market Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets  Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surged past $116,000 in early Asian trading hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) also crossed $4,500, highlighting the market-wide rally. Amid this, Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics firm, reported that whale 0xa523 had heavily leveraged short positions on BTC, betting for a price decrease. When the market instead moved upward, the position came under pressure. To reduce the risk of liquidation, Lookonchain noted that the trader sold 152 ETH (worth about $679,000) to increase margin and was forced to close part of the Bitcoin short positions at a loss. “Shorting Bitcoin in a bull market is always dangerous,” Wise Advice wrote. Sponsored Sponsored This isn’t the first major setback for whale 0xa523 — his track record of losses is striking. Earlier this week, the firm highlighted that the trader sold 886,287 HYPE tokens for $39.66 million at one point at a loss. Had he held onto them, the position would have reflected an unrealized profit of around $9 million now. The whale later lost more than $35 million on a long position in ETH. Switching strategies, he opened an ETH short but suffered another $614,000 loss. According to the latest data from HyperDash, his current BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:03
Locate Technologies to become first Bitcoin treasury company to list on New Zealand Stock Exchange

PANews reported on September 12 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Australian Bitcoin treasury company Locate Technologies (stock code $LOC) will become the first Bitcoin treasury company to be listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX).
PANews2025/09/12 21:03
Bitcoin ETFs Attract $552.7M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Record $113.1M

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw a total of $552.7 million in inflows on September 11. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led the inflows with $366.2 million. Ethereum ETFs recorded $113.1 million in inflows on the same day. The positive ETF inflows reflect a growing institutional interest in digital assets. Bitcoin ETFs have experienced a cumulative inflow of $1.7 [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Attract $552.7M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Record $113.1M appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 21:02
I Tried Trading With Agentic AI, and It’s Mind Blowing

Forget asking ChatGPT simple questions. The future is about directing a team of specialist AIs that do your research for you, 24/7.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/12 21:02
Morning Market Update -12.09.2025

📈 After yesterday’s rally, equity markets are stabilising this morning. U.S. and European index futures are moving in a narrow range of just −0.05% to&nbsp;+0.05%. 🇩🇪🇬🇧 Key releases today: Germany’s inflation data, UK GDP figures, and from the U.S., the University of Michigan survey with consumer sentiment and inflation expectations. 💵 The dollar is weaker (−0.3%), while 🥇 gold is up +0.5% and 🪙 silver shines with +1.4%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged higher above 4.03%. EUR/USD stays flat near&nbsp;1.173. 🛢️ Oil and natural gas are down about −0.5%, while agricultural commodities show little movement. 💹 In crypto, Bitcoin broke above $115,700 (+1%), and Ethereum surged past $4,500&nbsp;(+2.5%). 🌏 In Asia, equities mostly gained. Alibaba soared on AI optimism, while TSMC, SK Hynix, and Samsung also moved&nbsp;higher. ✨ Stay tuned with NordFX — the markets never sleep, and neither do the opportunities! 🌅 Morning Market Update -12.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/12 21:02
Russian fraudsters target victims' digital ruble ahead of CBDC launch

Fraudsters are already using multiple schemes to exploit Russia’s new digital ruble, well in advance of its full-scale implementation, scheduled to begin next September. According to stakeholders quoted by the Russian press, it will take another year or two to develop a working mechanism for banks to return stolen digital cash to their owners, which […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 21:01
NordFX: Your Edge in Volatile Markets ⚡

Markets move fast, and volatility creates both risks and opportunities. With NordFX, you’re ready to take advantage of every swing!&nbsp;🚀 🔥 Ultra-tight spreads &amp; low commissions 💹 Leverage up to 1:1000 🌍 Trade Forex, crypto, gold, oil, stocks &amp; more ⚡ Lightning-fast execution 📊 Powerful MT4 &amp; MT5 platforms with advanced&nbsp;tools ✨ Don’t just watch the markets move. Trade them with the edge you&nbsp;deserve. 👉 Open your account today: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 ⚠️ Trading involves risk. Stay disciplined, trade&nbsp;smart. 📈 NordFX: Your Edge in Volatile Markets ⚡ was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/12 21:01
BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta

San José, Costa Rica, 12th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 21:00
WisdomTree launches its first tokenized fund, providing investors with exposure to private credit investments

PANews reported on September 12th that WisdomTree Inc. has launched its first tokenized fund, providing investors with exposure to private credit investments. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) officially launched on Friday. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 35 closed-end funds, business development companies, and real estate investment trusts. The company has already launched an ETF based on this benchmark in 2021. The tokenized fund has a minimum investment of $25 and is redeemable within two days. CRDT tracks an index of publicly available investment instruments tied to private credit, lowering barriers to entry and increasing liquidity, but still creating a barrier between investors and the underlying loans. WisdomTree's CRDT fund will be tokenized on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains at launch, with plans to expand to other blockchains, such as Avalanche, in the coming weeks.
PANews2025/09/12 21:00
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position