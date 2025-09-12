2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Investors Snub Dogecoin and Pepe As RTX Make $1000s Daily With New Referral Program

Investors Snub Dogecoin and Pepe As RTX Make $1000s Daily With New Referral Program

Dogecoin and Pepe lose steam as investors chase Remittix, a PayFi token with $25M+ raised, CEX listings, and a 15% USDT referral program paying daily rewards.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01459-3.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001136-4.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 21:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana vs. Ozak AI: $500 Breakout or 100x Presale Upside?

Solana vs. Ozak AI: $500 Breakout or 100x Presale Upside?

Crypto investors in 2025 are breaking up between betting on established blue-chip altcoins and chasing early-stage presale possibilities with explosive upside. Solana (SOL), trading close to $220, has proven itself as one of the strongest blockchain ecosystems and is once more drawing interest as analysts are expecting a move in the direction of the $500 […] The post Solana vs. Ozak AI: $500 Breakout or 100x Presale Upside? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$245.33+3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09659+1.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-0.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 21:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
ETF Hype Fuels Altcoins, Solana Receives $1.65B Infusion, and More…

ETF Hype Fuels Altcoins, Solana Receives $1.65B Infusion, and More…

The post ETF Hype Fuels Altcoins, Solana Receives $1.65B Infusion, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: ETF Hype Fuels Altcoins, Solana Receives $1.65B Infusion, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-12-2025/
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.64-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09659+1.47%
READY
READY$0.01547-4.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0448-1.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
THORSwap Pledges Reward for Return of Stolen Crypto Assets

THORSwap Pledges Reward for Return of Stolen Crypto Assets

THORSwap offers a reward for the return of stolen crypto assets following a breach. Blockchain messages to the attacker outline a deal to avoid legal action. Continue Reading:THORSwap Pledges Reward for Return of Stolen Crypto Assets The post THORSwap Pledges Reward for Return of Stolen Crypto Assets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Are Whales Moving to Solana? SOL Price Jumps 20% as ETH Lags

Are Whales Moving to Solana? SOL Price Jumps 20% as ETH Lags

Key Takeaways: SOL price gained more than 20% over the past 30 days, while ETH closed slightly lower. Ethereum spot ETFs saw $788 million in outflows during Sep. 2–5, while Bitcoin funds attracted $250 million in inflows. The Ethereum ecosystem showed selective growth, led by WLD (+84%) and MNT (+36%), while ETH itself slipped. The Solana ecosystem advanced broadly, with memecoins like PUMP +28% and PENGU +27% leading the gains. Ethereum (ETH) came alive in August, climbing back to $4,000 and setting a new all-time high (ATH). Some experts even said $5,000 was the next stop, but the scenario shifted. In past cycles, an Ethereum rally was usually followed by capital flowing into Solana (SOL). The reason’s clear: Solana is seen as Ethereum’s main competitor with a similarly developed ecosystem, and investors are looking for the next runner. This time, ETH didn’t show the growth many expected and closed the past 30 days slightly down. By contrast, SOL price jumped 20%, making it the fastest-growing coin among the top 10 by market cap.Source: CoinGecko Treasuries Start Stacking Solana The crypto market is waiting for what many call an altcoin season, though experts keep warning it won’t look like the ones before. With far more projects in the mix this cycle, the idea that every token will rally feels unlikely. Some analysts are betting on the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has dropped below 60%, often seen as a signal that it’s time for altcoins. Normally, Ethereum price moves first, then other projects follow. But this time ETH has stalled, while SOL price pushed higher on its own.Source: CoinMarketCap There’s also been a shift in smart money flows. Earlier in the summer, large buyers were loading up on Ethereum. Now the focus has turned to Solana. Treasury holdings in Solana are also climbing, according to CoinGecko data. On Sep. 2, U.S.-based Sharps Technology added 2 million SOL to its balance sheet — worth about $476 million at current prices near $238.Source: CoinGecko ​​ETF Flows Tell a Different Story After SOL price started climbing in September, another trend became clear in the ETF data. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $788 million in outflows during Sep. 2–5. Each trading session closed in the red: −$135M, −$38M, −$167M, and −$447M on Friday.Source: CoinGlass Bitcoin spot ETFs, meanwhile, posted $250 million in inflows over the same period. The week opened strong (+$333M, +$301M) before turning negative in the last two sessions (−$223M, −$160M). The flows show a clear divergence: institutions continue backing Bitcoin, while Ethereum is struggling to attract fresh demand. This pressure on ETH, paired with shifting capital flows, could make Solana look more attractive to some investors.Source: CoinGlass Ethereum Hits a Wall, SOL Price Moves Up and Meme coins Dominate Over the past week, the Ethereum ecosystem has looked uneven. ETH price itself lost 2%, Uniswap (UNI) dropped 4%, while Aave (AAVE) barely moved. Gains came from tokens like Mantle (MNT), Ondo (ONDO), and Worldcoin (WRD). The picture shows selective growth — with Ethereum not setting the pace. Solana, on the other hand, delivered broad gains. SOL price climbed more than 15%, while the ecosystem’s meme coins stole the spotlight. Pump.Fun (PUMP) surged 28%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) gained 27%, and Bonk (BONK) added 21%. Even dogwifhat (WIF), one of last cycle’s meme favorites, jumped 11%. The strong performance of community-driven tokens has made Solana the more dynamic ecosystem in early September.Source: CoinMarketCap SOL Price Growth Shows Promise, but Not Conviction Capital has only recently started moving into Solana. Earlier in the summer, the absence of inflows was seen as a weakness. Now the trend is just beginning to form, with SOL price already up more than 20%. The picture is not one-sided. Ethereum still anchors institutional money, and activity on Solana’s decentralized exchanges, its main strength, remains below earlier peaks. For now Solana looks like the faster mover, but whether this shift lasts will depend on continued inflows and stronger trader participation.
Solana
SOL$245.33+3.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,601.28-0.20%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoNews2025/09/12 21:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Real ‘Hotel Costiera’ In New Made-In-Italy Series

The Real ‘Hotel Costiera’ In New Made-In-Italy Series

The post The Real ‘Hotel Costiera’ In New Made-In-Italy Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. View from the plunge pool at Villa Treville, Positano, Italy Umberto D’Aniello/Villa Treville All six episodes of Hotel Costiera, an original six-episode action series, will launch on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. If Italy is on your travel bucket list and you enjoyed visiting Taormina, Sicily, in Season 2 of The White Lotus, fasten your seat belt. This fast-paced action series starring heartthrob Jesse Williams was filmed in English, in and around the stunningly beautiful town of Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The ultra-luxury Villa Treville Positano, perched on a picturesque cliff overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, serves as the fictional hotel. Hotel Costiera: Filmed in Italy With An International Cast Jesse Williams stars in Hotel Costiera, set on the Amalfi coast. Amazon MGM Studios Probably best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams plays the starring role of Daniel “DD” De Luca, a “half Italian” former U.S. Marine who returns to his homeland as a fixer at the hotel. “It’s a really fun action-comedy detective badass show that’s very European in tone,” said Williams when asked about his role on the Shondaland entertainment platform. Although the show was shot in Italy, Williams said he is the only American in the cast. The hotel owner (played by Tomasso Ragno) hires him to search for Alice (played by Amanda Campana), the owner’s daughter, who disappeared a month ago. He is also responsible for addressing any problems that arise among the wealthy and entitled hotel guests. The international cast also includes French actor Jean-Hugues Anglade, Italian Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Pierpaolo Spollon, and Alejandra Onieva. Williams promoted the limited series in June at the Taormina Film Fest in Sicily. The official trailer, released in late August, received over 5 million…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03613-0.08%
Union
U$0.014303+38.19%
SIX
SIX$0.02186+0.55%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Businesswire, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE), a global experiential entertainment company, announced that it has made initial investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its corporate financial management strategy. This move marks the company's first step in integrating cryptocurrencies into its balance sheet and lays the foundation for AGAE's broader blockchain and RWA tokenization initiatives. However, the company did not disclose the specific holdings.
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-0.92%
Particl
PART$0.2049-1.01%
Allo
RWA$0.005759+6.64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 21:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
Looking For Something Beyond Cardano And Hyperliquid? BlockchainFX Is The New Crypto Super App Here To Deliver Huge ROI

Looking For Something Beyond Cardano And Hyperliquid? BlockchainFX Is The New Crypto Super App Here To Deliver Huge ROI

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rapidly gaining traction as an emerging contender in the digital asset space to be the first and genuine super app of the market. Having already raised $7m in its presale, the project is attracting attention from investors looking for crypto with high ROI potential. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05 and […] The post Looking For Something Beyond Cardano And Hyperliquid? BlockchainFX Is The New Crypto Super App Here To Deliver Huge ROI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-11.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02188+18.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2914-0.74%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 21:04
ແບ່ງປັນ
40,000,000 XRP Dumped by Whales Overnight, Can XRP Price Hold $3 Support?

40,000,000 XRP Dumped by Whales Overnight, Can XRP Price Hold $3 Support?

Whales sold 40 million XRP in 24 hours, but the XRP price held above $3, climbing to $3.04 and showing resilience despite heavy selling. The post 40,000,000 XRP Dumped by Whales Overnight, Can XRP Price Hold $3 Support? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
XRP
XRP$3.0448-1.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinspeaker2025/09/12 21:03
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position