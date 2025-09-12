2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Sam Bankman-Fried Files Appeal to Lower His 25-Year Prison Term

Sam Bankman-Fried Files Appeal to Lower His 25-Year Prison Term

TLDR Sam Bankman-Fried has filed an appeal to reduce his 25-year prison sentence after his conviction on seven felony charges. Oral arguments for Bankman-Fried’s appeal are scheduled for November 4, 2025, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Bankman-Fried’s legal team argues he was not presumed innocent and that prosecutors misrepresented FTX’s [...] The post Sam Bankman-Fried Files Appeal to Lower His 25-Year Prison Term appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014334+38.62%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001905-3.64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/12 21:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Upexi Builds $447 Million Solana Treasury And Bets On AI-Driven Alpha Exchange Launch

Upexi Builds $447 Million Solana Treasury And Bets On AI-Driven Alpha Exchange Launch

Upexi Inc.'s Solana treasury reached $447 million with $142 million in unrealized gains, boosted by Solana's surge and strong performance, partnerships, and investment in Alpha Exchange.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09659+1.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-1.23%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02575-4.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Galaxy Digital Acquires 2 Million SOL Tokens for Treasury

Galaxy Digital Acquires 2 Million SOL Tokens for Treasury

The post Galaxy Digital Acquires 2 Million SOL Tokens for Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The acquisition of 2 million SOL by Galaxy Digital emphasizes its role in transitioning Forward Industries into a Solana treasury entity. This transaction underlines growing institutional interest in alternative digital assets. It reflects potential changes in market liquidity and impacts on the Solana ecosystem. Galaxy Digital, led by CEO Mike Novogratz, acquired 2.16 million Solana (SOL) tokens worth $486 million on September 12 to bolster Forward Industries’ Solana treasury initiative. This large-scale acquisition signals growing institutional interest in Solana, contributing to notable market fluctuations and reinforcing Solana’s position in the cryptocurrency landscape. Galaxy Purchases 2M SOL in 24 Hours Galaxy Digital’s acquisition of over 2 million SOL tokens within 24 hours supports Forward Industries’ ecological shift into a Solana treasury. The acquisition reflects a growing institutional interest in alternative digital assets. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, describes this transition as the “season of Sol,” highlighting Solana’s strategic role in aligning with SEC’s tokenization agenda. This event could shake market liquidity, boost Solana’s position in the crypto ecosystem, and demonstrate a significant institutional shift toward altcoin treasures. The involvement of Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital further underscores the institutional backing for Solana projects. The impressive scale of the purchase has also led to speculative interest and increased trading volumes across major exchanges. Forward Industries’ stock price rose by 135%, indicating optimism about the treasury strategy. “The crypto market is entering a season of SOL. The SEC’s push for tokenization is lining up with Solana’s financial market readiness, calling it the ‘season of Sol.’” — Mike Novogratz Solana’s Institutional Support Boosts Market Dynamics Did you know? Solana is witnessing increased adoption by institutional investors, a trend similar to Bitcoin’s treasury integration, reflecting broader acceptance in financial markets. According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of Solana (SOL) is $238.03 with…
Solana
SOL$245.24+3.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005872-2.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Circle-linked addresses purchased 80,000 HYPE and tested USDC on Hyper EVM

Circle-linked addresses purchased 80,000 HYPE and tested USDC on Hyper EVM

PANews reported on September 12th that according to @mlmabc's monitoring and analysis, Circle-associated addresses have currently purchased 80,000 HYPE (US$4.6 million). Circle is also actively testing USDC on the Hyper EVM mainnet, suggesting that native USDC may be launched in the coming days/weeks.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32553-2.86%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.64-0.49%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 21:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Meta Platforms Inc. ($META) Stock: Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.525 Per Share Amid $2.61T Valuation

Meta Platforms Inc. ($META) Stock: Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.525 Per Share Amid $2.61T Valuation

TLDR Meta declared a $0.525 dividend payable September 29, 2025. Stock closed at CAD 40.92 on September 11, 2025. One-year return of 43.82%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 18.60%. Market cap stands at $2.61 trillion with profit margin near 40%. Strong financials include $47.07B cash and $71.51B net income. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced a [...] The post Meta Platforms Inc. ($META) Stock: Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.525 Per Share Amid $2.61T Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-2.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.69%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000963-0.93%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/12 21:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery bid would combine big content houses

Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery bid would combine big content houses

The post Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery bid would combine big content houses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paramount+ signage in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, US, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images David Ellison looks to be buying up a media empire. The CEO and chairman of the newly minted Paramount Skydance has tapped an investment bank to help prepare a takeout offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic dealings. Warner Bros. Discovery had yet to receive an offer as of Thursday, according to people familiar. However, shares of the company soared almost 30% Thursday afternoon, notching the stock’s best day of trading on record. Representatives for Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment. Bringing Warner Bros. Discovery into the fold would add to Ellison’s growing list of franchise acquisitions and sports media rights. WBD, which announced in June it plans to separate into two entities, has a suite of desirable assets. Add those to Paramount’s collection of intellectual properties and Ellison could have a content behemoth on his hands. “A bid for WBD would solidify the overlooked value of its portfolio of assets that was weighed down by its balance sheet,” Robert Fishman, analyst at MoffettNathanson, told CNBC Thursday. A mountain of content Already in house, Paramount boasts movies and television shows from franchises like Star Trek, Transformers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paw Patrol, Scream and Mission Impossible. More recently, it has expanded its video game-based IP beyond Sonic the Hedgehog, which is a billion-dollar franchise in its own right, to snag the rights to make a Call of Duty theatrical film and the distribution rights to Legendary’s Street Fighter adaptation. Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive library of major franchises including DC superheroes, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and…
CreatorBid
BID$0.10299-12.37%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015325+4.20%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.22617+2.69%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Pi Network News: Rich List Shows Pi Whales Holding Over 10 Million Coins

Pi Network News: Rich List Shows Pi Whales Holding Over 10 Million Coins

The post Pi Network News: Rich List Shows Pi Whales Holding Over 10 Million Coins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Pi has been the center of attention for many.  Its constant price plunge stirred talks of losing credibility. But now, for the first time in the month, the coin finally reached $0.3577, which is 3.5% higher compared to its value a week ago.  But despite the obstacles, some investors remained …
Pi Network
PI$0.35596-1.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-5.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/12 21:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Stablecoins hit $300B on CoinMarketCap — Are we there yet?

Stablecoins hit $300B on CoinMarketCap — Are we there yet?

The stablecoin market cap topped $300 billion on CoinMarketCap, but discrepancies across platforms like CoinGecko and DefiLlama highlight challenges in tracking crypto assets. The stablecoin market is approaching a $300 billion capitalization, but figures differ widely across leading crypto data platforms, highlighting the challenges of measuring the fast-growing sector.The total stablecoin market cap reached $300 billion on CoinMarketCap (CMC) on Thursday, but CoinGecko reported $291 billion and DefiLlama showed $289 billion on Friday, displaying significant discrepancies.Rafaela Romano, ambassador at the crypto analytics platform Alphractal, told Cointelegraph that these discrepancies “will always exist” because each platform applies different methodologies when calculating market caps.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09659+1.58%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.69%
Wink
LIKE$0.010495-3.94%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
Data: Bitcoin has strong support in the $110,000-114,000 range, with the next resistance level around $117,000

Data: Bitcoin has strong support in the $110,000-114,000 range, with the next resistance level around $117,000

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegraph, according to Coinglass data, Bitcoin cost basis data shows that strong support levels are between US$110,000 and US$114,000, and the next resistance area is around US$117,000.
Areon Network
AREA$0.01272--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 21:11
ແບ່ງປັນ
China urges Mexico to ‘think twice’ on tariffs, warns countermeasures

China urges Mexico to ‘think twice’ on tariffs, warns countermeasures

The post China urges Mexico to ‘think twice’ on tariffs, warns countermeasures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Leopard 8 is one of the three cars BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao brand unveiled in Shenzhen on April 16, 2024. CNBC | Evelyn Cheng BEIJING — China’s Ministry of Commerce has warned Mexico of countermeasures as the country plans to hike tariffs on Asia-made cars to 50%. We “hope Mexico will be extremely cautious, and think twice before acting,” the ministry said in a statement late Thursday, translated by CNBC. “China and Mexico are mutually important trade partners,” the ministry said. “We are not willing to see both sides’ economic cooperation affected by this situation.” Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Wednesday that the country planned to raise tariffs on vehicles coming from Asia, particularly China, to 50% from the current 20%. The increased duties still need Congressional approval, and the tariffs would take effect 30 days later, he said. “China will take necessary measures … to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” China’s statement read. Faced with “U.S. abuse of tariffs,” countries should safeguard free trade, China said. “The coercion of others should never sacrifice third-party interests.” Mexico’s planned China tariffs are part of a broader federal budget proposal that would affect $52 billion worth of the country’s imports, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. In the ongoing trade tensions with the U.S., China’s countermeasures have included restrictions on exports of minerals critical to the production of cars and other advanced technology. Chinese companies have come to dominate the supply chain for many of those minerals. Sitting on the southern border of the U.S., Mexico benefits from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for tariff-free trade among the countries. But USMCA, which took effect in 2020, requires a far greater portion of a vehicle to be made in the region than the North…
Union
U$0.014334+38.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006225+2.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:10
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position