ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
These 4 Coins Were Among the Most Googled Cryptos in August 2025, Here’s Why They Could Explode Soon
The post These 4 Coins Were Among the Most Googled Cryptos in August 2025, Here’s Why They Could Explode Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four cryptos—Solana, Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)—were on the radar of the crypto world in August 2025. Both have aroused the intense interest of investors, as evidenced by skyrocketing Google search trends. Although Solana, Ripple, and Shiba Inu continue to stand out in the industry due to their established reputations and growing ecosystems, the profile of Little Pepe could provide a very interesting example of a meme coin becoming a utility-driven competitor with the potential to grow exponentially. Solana, Ripple, and Shiba Inu—What Is the Hype? Solana continues to be a leading developer and investment choice because it has a very high transaction speed and low charges. At an approximate price of $203.38 and with a market capitalization of over $110 billion, its continual upgrades and growing DeFi and NFT platforms still have big institutions and retail investors alike flocking to its gates. Analysts estimate that the focus on scalability and network strength of Solana will lead to a 30-50% price increase as adoption increases in late 2025. Ripple (XRP), with a price of about $2.79, is still enjoying the tailwinds of its legal clarification process in the United States and its growing cross-border payment deals. The increased usage of RippleNet by banks worldwide enhances XRP’s transactional utility, and as such, it stands as one of the top shows to witness a massive price growth soon. With its community-driven launchpad initiatives and initial NFT integrations, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now a social media fan with its trading around the price of $0.00001205 per token. Its recent burn programs have literally cut circulating supply by billions and speculation is of a 200-300% return should momentum continue. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)—The Utility Coin That Is Making Waves Of these top-ranking search results, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is gaining more attention…
WAVES
$1.1656
+1.96%
SHIB
$0.00001368
-3.32%
HYPE
$54.56
-0.63%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
Industry groups urge British govt. to include digital assets in UK–US Tech Bridge ahead of second Trump state visit
Excluding digital assets from the UK-US Tech Bridge would be a "missed opportunity" that risks leaving Britain on the sidelines, they said.
TRUMP
$8.76
-3.93%
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 21:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano News Today, HBAR Price Prediction & Which Are Wall Street Traders Backing As The Hottest Crypto Today
Cardano upgrades and HBAR partnerships grow, but prices stall. Wall Street traders are pivoting to Layer Brett, a $3.5M+ presale with 760% staking rewards.
GROW
$0.025
-3.47%
LAYER
$0.549
-1.41%
HBAR
$0.24087
-1.55%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 21:20
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Set for Big Move? Bollinger Bands Hint at 380% Rally
Dogecoin trades at $0.26 after a breakout, with Bollinger Bands hinting at a 378% rally and targets near $1.
NEAR
$2.713
-2.51%
MOVE
$0.1283
-1.15%
HINT
$0.005111
-0.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoPotato
2025/09/12 21:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
DeepSeek’s Top 3 Next Cryptos to Explode After REX-Osprey ETFs Launch
REX-Osprey is set to pour even more fuel on the crypto fire with its new range of crypto ETFs, including Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin, Bonk, and Trump.
DEEPSEEK
$0.000289
-2.69%
TRUMP
$8.76
-3.93%
BONK
$0.00002471
-4.66%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/12 21:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says
Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
MORE
$0.09659
+1.58%
DOGE
$0.27603
-3.95%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 21:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
3 Cryptos Priced Below $1 That Will Outshine XRP and Deliver Better Profits in the Next 2 Months
The post 3 Cryptos Priced Below $1 That Will Outshine XRP and Deliver Better Profits in the Next 2 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing again, and projects under $1 are drawing attention from investors looking for massive upside. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been making waves with its presale momentum, alongside long-established players Tron (TRX) and Cardano (ADA). These three tokens are priced below a dollar yet carry enough strength and community energy to outshine XRP soon. Little Pepe stands out even more because early investors are already sitting on 110% gains, while those entering Stage 12 of the presale still have a projected 45% upside before its launch price. LILPEPE could outshine XRP and deliver 2,500% profits in 2 months, surging to $0.0525. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme With Muscle Little Pepe has quickly moved from being a playful meme to becoming a serious contender in crypto. The presale has already raised over $24.6 million, with Stage 12 almost 98% filled at a token price of $0.0021. Stage 11 sold out in record time, reflecting the strength. Early supporters who bought during Stage 1 at $0.001 have already doubled their investment, seeing 110% gains. Buyers could still enjoy about 45% gains even at this stage when the token lists $0.0030. What makes LILPEPE different from other meme tokens is the utility baked into its roadmap. It is building a Layer 2 network that promises ultra-fast transactions with near-zero fees. Features like a meme launchpad, staking opportunities, DAO governance, and anti-bot systems show this is more than hype. The project has already been audited by Certik and is listed on CoinMarketCap, which strengthens investor confidence. Another factor driving interest is cultural energy. LILPEPE peaked higher than Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu between June and August in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend searches. That kind of real community buzz suggests the token is connecting with retail investors on a level…
NEAR
$2.713
-2.51%
WAVES
$1.1656
+1.96%
BOT
$0.08356
+4.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Trump’s Interest Rate Stance Sparks Market Discussion
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-interest-rate-influence-market/
TRUMP
$8.76
-3.93%
COM
$0.017634
+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase Accuses SEC of Damaging Public Trust Over Deletion of Gensler Texts
The post Coinbase Accuses SEC of Damaging Public Trust Over Deletion of Gensler Texts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The global crypto exchange platform, Coinbase, has recently filed a legal motion against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has accused the Commission of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and said it has damaged public trust. Coinbase Files Legal Motion Against SEC In its court filing on Tuesday, Coinbase outlines …
TRUST
$0.0005827
+7.29%
FREEDOM
$0.00000004517
-14.77%
PUBLIC
$0.06236
-5.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tools, protocols, the future of microbusinesses
The post Tools, protocols, the future of microbusinesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Building on BSV: Tools, protocols, the future of microbusinesses On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Bitcoin Developer John Calhoun joined us to talk about what he’s building on BSV and what a truly scalable, interoperable blockchain-powered network could look like. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> Another free Bitcoin business idea Wuckert is currently penning a series for CoinGeek. Every week, he’s giving away one idea he has come up with over the past decade. Anyone is free to pick an idea up and run with it since he won’t have the time to develop them all. This week, his idea is about monetizing every cycle of compute by lending it for 3D modeling, protein folding, etc. Check out the COMP Network article now. Who is John Calhoun? Calhoun first got into Bitcoin when he used it for online sports betting back in the day. He soon learned about Ethereum and the potential to utilize blockchain tech for applications. After following the Bitcoin civil war, he found the idea of big blocks compelling. He’s very excited about Teranode and how it will change the game for big block Bitcoin. What did Calhoun find most interesting about Bitcoin pre-fork? Wuckert says he found the concept of tokenization to be the most effective aspect of Bitcoin. Calhoun says he has always found the idea of building on a scalable blockchain to be the most compelling thing. On the subject of building, Wuckert reminds us there are two main stacks: Bitcoin Schema and the Babbage stack. The latter is newer but also great, and its Founding President, Ty Everett, is deeply involved with the design and implementation of the BRC-100 wallet standard. Calhoun tells us that, on…
T
$0.01669
+0.11%
CHANGE
$0.00196588
-0.88%
BSV
$26.64
+0.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position