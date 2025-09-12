2025-09-15 Monday

APM Coin Merger: A Transformative Step Towards NAWS.AI

APM Coin Merger: A Transformative Step Towards NAWS.AI

APM Coin, known for its blockchain-based payment platform, officially announced its plans to merge with NAWS.AI via its official Medium channel. This strategic move aims to consolidate strengths and expand market reach within the crypto sphere. At the core of this integration is a crucial token swap. Existing APM tokens will be exchanged for NAWS tokens at a specific rate: 1 APM will convert to 1.254 NAWS. This precise ratio ensures fairness for participating token holders. Importantly, this swap will exclusively utilize the supply held by the NAWS.AI Foundation. Crucially, no new NAWS or APM tokens will be issued during this process, helping maintain the integrity of both token economies and preventing inflationary pressures. Importantly, this swap will exclusively utilize the supply held by the NAWS.AI Foundation. Crucially, no new NAWS or APM tokens will be issued during this process, helping maintain the integrity of both token economies and preventing inflationary pressures. Why is This APM Coin Merger a Game-Changer? Mergers in crypto signal a desire for synergy and expanded capabilities. For the APM Coin merger with NAWS.AI, the implications are substantial, potentially reshaping their respective niches. By combining forces, APM Coin’s payment infrastructure can integrate with NAWS.AI’s advanced technological capabilities. This powerful combination could lead to: Enhanced Functionality: Streamlined services and more robust platform features. Expanded Ecosystem: A broader user base and increased utility for token holders. Accelerated Innovation: Shared resources fostering faster development of new solutions. This strategic move aims to create a more resilient and competitive entity in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape. Navigating the Token Swap Process for APM Holders For current APM token holders, understanding the token swap mechanics is key. The process is designed to be straightforward, but attention to official announcements is paramount. Here’s what you need to know about the APM Coin merger swap: Exact Swap Rate: Each APM token you hold will be exchanged for 1.254 NAWS tokens. Source of NAWS: Tokens for the swap come exclusively from the NAWS.AI Foundation’s existing reserves. Supply Stability: ‘No new issuance’ reinforces a commitment to maintaining a stable token supply. Users are strongly encouraged to closely monitor official announcements from both APM Coin and NAWS.AI for specific instructions and timelines regarding the swap. Potential Challenges and the Road Ahead While the APM Coin merger promises benefits, such large-scale integrations are not without potential complexities. Acknowledging these is part of a balanced perspective. Some considerations both teams will need to navigate include: Technical Integration Hurdles: Merging distinct blockchain architectures requires meticulous planning and execution to avoid disruptions. Community Alignment: Uniting two communities requires transparent communication and effective engagement strategies. Market Perception: Initial market reactions can be unpredictable; managing expectations is crucial. Proactive communication and responsive support from both teams will be vital in navigating these hurdles and ensuring a seamless transition. The APM Coin merger with NAWS.AI represents a bold, strategic, and transformative move within the blockchain sector. It signals a commitment to growth, innovation, and a stronger, more integrated future for decentralized payments. This exciting partnership has the potential to redefine their combined market presence, offering enhanced value and utility to their communities. As the integration unfolds, the crypto world will be watching closely to witness the full impact of this promising new chapter. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the APM Coin merger? The APM Coin merger is a strategic integration where APM Coin, a blockchain-based payment platform, will merge with NAWS.AI, leading to a token swap. 2. What is the token swap ratio for APM to NAWS? Existing APM tokens will be swapped for NAWS tokens at a rate of 1 APM to 1.254 NAWS. 3. Will new tokens be issued as part of this swap? No, the swap will be conducted using only the supply held by the NAWS.AI Foundation, with no new NAWS or APM tokens being issued. 4. What are the main benefits expected from this APM Coin merger? The merger is expected to bring enhanced platform functionality, an expanded ecosystem, and accelerated innovation by combining the strengths of both entities. Token holders should closely monitor official announcements from both APM Coin and NAWS.AI, typically via their official Medium channels or websites, for specific instructions and timelines.
Popular Altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE) Announces Withdrawal from Project! Winner Announced!

Popular Altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE) Announces Withdrawal from Project! Winner Announced!

Decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE) announced last week that it plans to launch its own native stablecoin, USDH. Accordingly, Hyperliquid announced that it will hold an on-chain vote on the issuance of its stablecoin USDH. The selected project will win the right to issue a native USDH stablecoin compatible with Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid will provide the branding and USDH token, while the team selected through the vote will be responsible for the issuance and operations. As anticipation for Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin continues, Ethena (ENA), the team behind the USDe synthetic dollar protocol, has announced that it has withdrawn its bid to issue Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin. Ethena Labs has withdrawn its proposal to issue Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin, acknowledging concerns raised in direct conversations with community members and validators. Ethena Labs founder Guy Young said that community concerns that Ethena was not a Hyperliquid-specific team, had other product lines, and did not limit its goals to a single partner exchange were valid, and therefore the proposal was withdrawn. Ethena's withdrawal marks a significant shift in the bidding process, which has already received bids from numerous teams to issue Hyperliquid's upcoming native stablecoin, USDH. With Ethena eliminated, prediction markets on Polymarket give Native Markets a 92% chance of winning, with Paxos in second place at around 7% at the time of writing. Ultimately, Ethena's withdrawal not only gave Native Markets the near-certain winner, but also highlighted the advantage local projects have in decentralized governance processes.
THORSwap Offers Reward to Return Stolen Funds

THORSwap Offers Reward to Return Stolen Funds

THORSwap, a decentralized exchange aggregator, has initiated a reward scheme in response to a significant security breach where an estimated $1.2 million worth of assets were pilfered. The incident had targeted John-Paul Thorbjornsen, creator of the altcoin venture THORChain.
Ariana Grande's Album Is A Bestseller Again As Excitement For Her Tour Builds

Ariana Grande's Album Is A Bestseller Again As Excitement For Her Tour Builds

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine returns to U.K. charts as her newly announced tour sparks a buying frenzy, and the set returns to the top 40 on a sales list. For a little while, it looked like Ariana Grande might not tour her album Eternal Sunshine at all. The full-length arrived in early 2024 and delivered multiple hit songs, but there was no word of a concert trek. 2025 nearly came and went without any such reveal, but the singer is looking ahead to her future after promoting the second of two Wicked movies. Grande recently announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour, which promotes her album of the same name. The first round of dates was revealed on August 28, and on September 9, several additional concerts were added to the North American leg. The teasing of a tour announcement, and then the actual sharing of dates, locations, and when fans would be able to get their hands on tickets — including for only a handful of shows in London — spurred a buying frenzy around Eternal Sunshine, turning it into a chart win once again in the United Kingdom. Eternal Sunshine returns to two charts in the U.K. this week, blasting back into the top 40 on one of them — but just barely. On the Official Physical Albums list, the Grammy-nominated effort comes back at No. 40. It also returns to the general list of the bestselling titles in the country, the Official Album Sales chart.
Crypto Traders Pile Into 'Justice' Tokens as Charlie Kirk Shooting Stirs Debate

Crypto Traders Pile Into 'Justice' Tokens as Charlie Kirk Shooting Stirs Debate

Meme coins surged wildly after Kirk's death, millions flowing in minutes despite moral outrage. Heavy insider selling and pump-and-dump warnings surfaced, yet traders kept chasing speculative "justice" tokens. The fatal shooting of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on September 10 has spilled into cryptocurrency markets, triggering a flood of speculative trading.
CleanCore Purchases Over 500 Million DOGE, Aims for 1B Target

CleanCore Purchases Over 500 Million DOGE, Aims for 1B Target

CleanCore has purchased over 500 million DOGE, moving closer to its 1 billion coin target. The company aims to capture up to 5% of Dogecoin's circulating supply as part of its treasury strategy. CleanCore's strategy focuses on using Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset with utility across multiple financial sectors.
Did "Sharks" Push Bitcoin Above $115K in Two Weeks?

Did "Sharks" Push Bitcoin Above $115K in Two Weeks?

A group of large investors, often called 'sharks,' purchased a massive 65,000 BTC in just one week. Bitcoin's price recovered to $115,000 in two weeks. Typically, shark wallets hold between 100 and 1,000 BTC. This group previously gained attention for a large-scale buying spree when Bitcoin was consolidating around the $112,000 level. According to CryptoQuant analyst 'XWIN Research Japan', the behavior of Bitcoin's short-term traders is currently showing clear signs of divergence. In the past week alone, shark wallets added 65,000 BTC, pushing their total holdings to an all-time high of 3.65 million BTC. The analyst noted that while the market is volatile, swinging up and down, a Bitcoin supply crunch is simultaneously taking hold. Two key on-chain datasets confirm this trend: Long-Term Holder (LTH) Net Position Change and Exchange Netflow. XWIN Research Japan explained that long-term holders have also accumulated coins, a signal that has historically preceded strong bull runs. The 30-day change in long-term holder (LTH) net position, a metric tracking these movements, has turned positive. The analyst said the recent trend of continuous net outflows from exchanges supports this theory. He suggested that investors are withdrawing BTC from exchanges and moving it into cold storage, indicating that the shark investors are not engaging in speculative short-term trading but are actively removing supply from the market. XWIN Research Japan advised that a short-term correction is still possible if derivatives leverage becomes overheated. However, he concluded that the foundation for Bitcoin's next major rally is being laid beneath the surface volatility.
Dogecoin Price Prediction, Pepe Coin News & Which Crypto Are Wall Street Traders Betting Big On?

Dogecoin Price Prediction, Pepe Coin News & Which Crypto Are Wall Street Traders Betting Big On?

Recent Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions and Pepe Coin (PEPE) news remain central to meme coin chatter, with DOGE's latest moves and PEPE's steep market cap drawing both admiration and fatigue. While both are still household names, Wall Street watchers are quietly shifting their gaze toward something fresher. That altcoin is Layer Brett (LBRETT), currently the [...]
Dogecoin price rises despite latest delay of US spot DOGE ETF launch

Dogecoin price rises despite latest delay of US spot DOGE ETF launch

Dogecoin gained around 4% to reach $0.26 despite Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas reporting that the first US spot DOGE ETF faces another delay. Dogecoin's price rose Friday even as the launch of a US exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the memecoin was delayed again, according to a Bloomberg analyst. According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by nearly 4% over the last 24 hours — reaching $0.2603 at the time of writing. The rise comes despite Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas saying Thursday that the launch of a US DOGE ETF is delayed again. According to a Sept. 8 US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) was expected to list alongside Bonk (BONK), XRP (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC) and Trump Official (TRUMP) ETFs on Friday, Sept. 12. Still, Balchunas suggested that the listing is delayed until the middle of next week, likely Thursday.
Revolutionary Tokenized Fund: WisdomTree Unlocks New Investment Avenues on Ethereum and Stellar

Revolutionary Tokenized Fund: WisdomTree Unlocks New Investment Avenues on Ethereum and Stellar

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Tokenized Fund: WisdomTree Unlocks New Investment Avenues on Ethereum and Stellar A significant shift is underway in the world of finance, and leading the charge is U.S. asset manager WisdomTree. They recently announced the launch of CRDT, their innovative tokenized fund. This move marks a pivotal moment, offering both retail and institutional investors a new way to engage with alternative investments, all powered by the robust Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. What Exactly is a Tokenized Fund and Why Does it Matter? Understanding a tokenized fund is simpler than it sounds. Essentially, tokenization transforms traditional assets, or shares in a fund, into digital tokens on a blockchain. Each token represents a fractional ownership of the underlying asset or fund. This process brings several compelling advantages to the investment landscape: Increased Accessibility: Tokenization lowers the barriers to entry, making high-value assets or funds available to a broader range of investors, often with smaller minimum investments. Enhanced Liquidity: Digital tokens can be traded 24/7 on various platforms, potentially increasing the liquidity of traditionally illiquid assets. Greater Transparency: Blockchain technology provides an immutable record of ownership and transactions, fostering trust and reducing the need for intermediaries. Fractional Ownership: Investors can own a small piece of a large asset or fund, which was previously challenging or impossible. This innovative approach democratizes investing, allowing more people to participate in opportunities once reserved for the wealthy. WisdomTree’s CRDT: Pioneering a New Era with its Tokenized Fund WisdomTree’s CRDT is not just another fund; it represents a forward-thinking embrace of blockchain technology in traditional finance. This alternative investment fund is tokenized on two prominent blockchains: Ethereum and Stellar. This dual-chain strategy is strategic, leveraging Ethereum’s vast ecosystem and developer community alongside Stellar’s focus on fast, low-cost transactions, particularly for cross-border payments. What makes this tokenized fund particularly exciting is its broad appeal. It welcomes both retail and institutional investors, breaking down traditional barriers. With a remarkably low minimum investment of just $25, WisdomTree is making sophisticated alternative investments accessible to a much wider audience than ever before. How Does This Tokenized Fund Benefit You as an Investor? The introduction of WisdomTree’s tokenized fund brings tangible benefits for various types of investors: For Retail Investors: The $25 minimum investment is a game-changer. It means you can diversify your portfolio with alternative assets that might have previously been out of reach due to high entry costs. You gain access to a professionally managed fund in a highly transparent and efficient manner. For Institutional Investors: While the minimum is low, institutions also benefit from the efficiency and transparency of blockchain. The ability to manage and transfer assets on-chain can streamline operations and reduce administrative overheads. Furthermore, it opens up new avenues for asset management and portfolio diversification in the digital age. This initiative encourages a more inclusive financial ecosystem, empowering individuals to take control of their investment journey with greater flexibility and lower entry barriers. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for Tokenized Funds While the potential of a tokenized fund is immense, it’s also important to acknowledge the evolving landscape. The path forward for tokenized assets involves navigating several considerations: Regulatory Clarity: As a relatively new concept, the regulatory framework for tokenized funds is still developing across different jurisdictions. Clear guidelines will further enhance investor confidence and market stability. Security and Custody: Ensuring the robust security of digital assets and establishing reliable custody solutions are paramount. WisdomTree, as an established asset manager, brings a high level of expertise in this area. Investor Education: Educating the broader public about the benefits and mechanics of tokenized investments is crucial for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, the opportunities are compelling. The market for tokenized assets is projected to grow significantly, offering innovative ways to invest in everything from real estate to intellectual property. WisdomTree’s venture positions them at the forefront of this financial evolution. A Glimpse into the Future of Finance WisdomTree’s launch of CRDT, its tokenized fund on Ethereum and Stellar, is more than just a product release; it’s a statement about the future of finance. By making alternative investments accessible and leveraging the power of blockchain, WisdomTree is paving the way for a more inclusive, transparent, and efficient investment world. This move demonstrates a clear commitment to innovation, inviting a broader spectrum of investors to participate in opportunities that were once exclusive. As the digital asset landscape continues to mature, we can expect to see more such groundbreaking initiatives that redefine how we invest. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the minimum investment for WisdomTree’s CRDT tokenized fund? The minimum investment for the CRDT tokenized fund is $25, making it highly accessible to a wide range of investors, including retail participants. Which blockchains does WisdomTree’s tokenized fund utilize? The CRDT tokenized fund is built and operates on both the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains, leveraging the unique strengths of each network. Who can invest in the WisdomTree CRDT tokenized fund? Both retail and institutional investors are eligible to invest in WisdomTree’s CRDT tokenized fund, broadening participation in alternative investments. What are the main benefits of investing in a tokenized fund like CRDT? Key benefits include increased accessibility through lower minimums, potential for enhanced liquidity, greater transparency via blockchain records, and the ability to own fractional shares of assets. How does tokenization make investing more accessible? Tokenization breaks down large assets into smaller, digital units (tokens). This allows investors to purchase a fraction of an asset or fund, significantly reducing the capital required to participate. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread awareness about the exciting developments in the world of tokenized investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Tokenized Fund: WisdomTree Unlocks New Investment Avenues on Ethereum and Stellar first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
