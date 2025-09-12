2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Next Price Jump As Markets Anticipate Rate Cuts

Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Next Price Jump As Markets Anticipate Rate Cuts

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price jump of its pre-launch phase. The latest price increase will take the value of the HINU token from $0.00020508 to $0.00020568.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01458-3.18%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00319+14.33%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16965-10.72%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 21:39
ແບ່ງປັນ
Russian fraudsters start exploiting digital ruble well ahead of full launch

Russian fraudsters start exploiting digital ruble well ahead of full launch

The post Russian fraudsters start exploiting digital ruble well ahead of full launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fraudsters are already using multiple schemes to exploit Russia’s new digital ruble, well in advance of its full-scale implementation, scheduled to begin next September. According to stakeholders quoted by the Russian press, it will take another year or two to develop a working mechanism for banks to return stolen digital cash to their owners, which they are obliged to do. Criminals steal money using the digital ruble as bait Fraudsters are usually very quick to take advantage of new financial systems and technologies, and Russia’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) is no exception. As soon as its wider adoption begins, crooks will adapt, employing social engineering, interface forgery and user manipulation, according to Vladimir Chernov, analyst at the Freedom Finance Global brokerage. Speaking to the Russian daily Izvestia, he elaborated: “The main focus will not be on hacking the technology, but on psychological pressure, for example, calls allegedly made by bank employees, fake applications or links, suggested transfers to a ‘safe account’.” While the digital ruble is still being tested, bad actors are already employing several schemes with the new form of national fiat, Meri Valishvili, associate professor at the Department of Public and Municipal Finance of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics told the newspaper. Fraudsters are now offering potential victims to convert their regular money into digital currency at a favorable exchange rate, for example, while the digital ruble hasn’t yet entered mass circulation. They are also trying to convince citizens that transferring their savings from their bank account to a digital ruble wallet is mandatory. Others try to make them believe they need the fake digital tokens to make payments. Another scheme involves a phone call from a criminal who presents themselves as an employee of the Federal Tax Service (FNS), informing the victim of a tax…
Threshold
T$0.01668+0.05%
FORM
FORM$2.3182-11.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.56-0.63%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02962+1.68%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16965-10.72%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
How uber-rich families invest in sports, from major leagues to clubs

How uber-rich families invest in sports, from major leagues to clubs

The post How uber-rich families invest in sports, from major leagues to clubs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 07: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with fans and teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. While ultra-wealthy families and their investment firms are investing in fewer startups, they are still clamoring for a piece of the action when it comes to sports.  According to a new survey by Goldman Sachs, 25% of family offices have invested in sports or related assets like ticketing or arenas, and another quarter are interested in doing so. Last week, Julia Koch, the widow of billionaire David Koch, and her family agreed to buy a minority stake in the NFL’s New York Giants, according to Bloomberg. In June, Guggenheim Partners CEO and billionaire Mark Walter reached a deal to buy a majority stake in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers at a valuation of $10 billion. And a trio of Bay Area families, including venture capitalist Vinod Khosla’s, bought a 6% stake in the San Francisco 49ers in May. However, while women’s leagues and emerging sports like pickleball have garnered more buzz, investor appetite hasn’t caught up, according to the bank’s survey. Only 19% of 245 family offices said they had invested in or are interested in investing in women’s established leagues, while 71% expressed interest in major men’s leagues. A smaller percentage (16%) indicated past investment or interest in women’s emerging leagues or men’s minor leagues. There are some high-profile examples, with a…
Threshold
T$0.01668+0.05%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-5.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09654+1.53%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin ETFs see $2 billion inflow as institutional interest reignites

Bitcoin ETFs see $2 billion inflow as institutional interest reignites

The post Bitcoin ETFs see $2 billion inflow as institutional interest reignites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are seeing a sharp reversal in fortunes this month, attracting nearly $2 billion in fresh inflows after a bruising August marked by heavy redemptions. Data from SoSoValue shows that 12 Bitcoin ETF products logged inflows in six of the first eight trading sessions of September. Over the past four sessions alone, they have drawn roughly $1.7 billion, signaling a clear resurgence in investor appetite. The consistency of these inflows contrasts sharply with August, when the same funds suffered $751 million in outflows. The trend has also widened the gap with Ethereum, the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. While Bitcoin products have attracted significant fresh capital this month, Ethereum investment vehicles have recorded over $550 million in outflows over the same period. Nick Forster, founder of the on-chain options platform Derive, told CryptoSlate that this divergence highlights shifting sentiment from Ethereum back to Bitcoin. According to him: 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “ETH inflows have slowed considerably, while BTC saw a meaningful spike in institutional buying yesterday. The smart money appears to be rotating back into BTC, possibly taking a breather from ETH beta after its recent run.” Bitcoin ETFs now drive price action The latest flows reinforce ETFs’ growing role in shaping Bitcoin’s price trajectory. André Dragosch, head of research at Bitwise Europe, noted on X that daily net ETF flows have become the strongest determinant of Bitcoin’s market direction since US regulators approved the first spot products earlier this year. According to him: “Since early 2024 and the US ETF approvals, daily net flows have…
SIX
SIX$0.02184+0.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,473.22+0.22%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+1.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analysts Sound the Alarm: Are Markets Too Complacent Ahead of Fed Cuts?

Analysts Sound the Alarm: Are Markets Too Complacent Ahead of Fed Cuts?

On the latest Market Mavericks broadcast, Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone and trader Scott Melker debated whether optimism has gone too […] The post Analysts Sound the Alarm: Are Markets Too Complacent Ahead of Fed Cuts? appeared first on Coindoo.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.000376-5.00%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 21:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
ENA becomes Mega Matrix’s opening move in $2b DeFi treasury plan

ENA becomes Mega Matrix’s opening move in $2b DeFi treasury plan

Mega Matrix has fired the first shot in its ambitious $2 billion strategy by acquiring 3.86 million ENA tokens. This move signals a bold corporate pivot from streaming content to directly accumulating governance power within the foundational layers of DeFi.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1282-1.23%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755+0.45%
Ethena
ENA$0.7428-1.22%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/12 21:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
‘Mr. Wonderful’ Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins

‘Mr. Wonderful’ Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins

The post ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Getting Wall Street on-chain   Bitcoin is here to stay Prominent Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary claims that he has overhauled his cryptocurrency investment strategy.  The longtime “Shark Tank” host now claims that he is exclusively sticking with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). He is convinced that there is no need to own any other tokens, including meme cryptocurrency.  You Might Also Like “You don’t need to own any of those to get exposure to whatever you think the value of crypto is,” he said.  “Mr. Wonderful” claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only two securities that are getting highlighted on a daily basis.  “If you own those two, you are exposed to over 90% of the alpha and volatility of the entire crypto market. So, why own anything else? I don’t anymore,” O’Leary added.  Getting Wall Street on-chain   “If you think about owning crypto, what you are exposed to is price volatility. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down,” he noted.  However, stablecoins are emerging as an increasingly important market niche. With the advent of the stablecoin bill in the US, it has become increasingly clear that traditional Wall Street finance is now going on-chain.  He says that Ethereum will be getting the majority of this demand, echoing the talking points of such prominent ETH boosters as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.  Bitcoin is here to stay At the same time, O’Leary has noted that Bitcoin is here to stay since it is now “certainly” being treated as a store of value.  The “Shark Tank” star recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $250,000.  More than a tenth of his personal net worth is in BTC and cryptocurrency-related assets.  Source: https://u.today/mr-wonderful-now-focusing-only-on-btc-and-eth-rejecting-other-coins
Threshold
T$0.01668+0.05%
Union
U$0.014334+38.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,473.22+0.22%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Fintech firm Lendbuzz to file for IPO

Fintech firm Lendbuzz to file for IPO

The post Fintech firm Lendbuzz to file for IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 29, 2025. NYSE Lendbuzz, an auto finance fintech company, is planning to file an IPO prospectus as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.  The Boston-based company is targeting a valuation of around $1.5 billion, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. That valuation may change as Lendbuzz and its advisors hold discussions with investors.  The decade-old company uses alternative data and machine learning algorithms to assess the creditworthiness of consumers with limited financial history. Lendbuzz’s loans are funded by asset-backed securitization, warehouse loans from traditional banks and through the sale of portfolios to institutional investors – mainly insurance companies – that are looking for yield.  Lendbuzz is aiming to go public amid a wave of fellow fintech companies. Klarna and Chime have each gone public in the last three months. Chime is trading below its initial public offering price, while shares of Klarna are about 7% higher than its IPO, priced earlier in the week.  Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are managing Lendbuzz’s offering, according to the people familiar. Lendbuzz, Goldman and JPMorgan declined to comment.  Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/fintech-firm-lendbuzz-ipo.html
Threshold
T$0.01668+0.05%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196588-0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Flip $250 into $25,000? Ozak AI Presale Crosses $2.9M as Investors Bet on Explosive AI-Powered Growth

Flip $250 into $25,000? Ozak AI Presale Crosses $2.9M as Investors Bet on Explosive AI-Powered Growth

Ozak AI (OZ) has quickly emerged as one of the hottest presale projects of 2025, already surpassing $2.9 million raised as traders rush to stable tokens at simply $0.01 in Stage 5.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1442-1.30%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000408--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 21:31
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position