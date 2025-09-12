2025-09-15 Monday

Galaxy Digital Boosts Solana Holdings as FTX Estate Unstakes $45M SOL

The post Galaxy Digital Boosts Solana Holdings as FTX Estate Unstakes $45M SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital has purchased more Solana in its latest treasury vehicle push. In another move, FTX Estate redeemed $45 million worth of SOL from staking.  Galaxy Digital Expands Its Solana Position On-chain data revealed that Galaxy Digital acquired another 706,790 SOL, valued at roughly $160 million. This brings its 24-hour buying spree to a total of 2.15 million, worth an estimated $486 million.  Galaxy Digital just bought another 706,790 $SOL($160M). In the past 24 hours, their total buy is a massive 2,159,182 $SOL($486M).https://t.co/OFLLaSJQdS pic.twitter.com/RUoK7NXZMM — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 12, 2025 Galaxy Digital’s activity is tied to its role in facilitating a $1.65 billion private placement by Forward Industries. The Nasdaq-listed company announced that proceeds from the raise would be used to build a dedicated Solana treasury. Galaxy Digital, alongside Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital, led the financing and pledged ongoing strategic support. Forward Industries confirmed that the treasury is designed to make the company one of the major institutional participants in the altcoin ecosystem.  CEO Mike Novogratz shared in a CNBC interview on Thursday that the crypto market is entering a “season of SOL.”  He cited strong momentum and improving regulatory conditions. 🚨JUST IN: Galaxy CEO @novogratz on CNBC said the SEC’s push for tokenization is “lining up” with Solana’s financial market readiness, calling it the “season of Sol.” He revealed Dan Moorhead (@PanteraCapital) is also launching a $SOL fund and treasury company. pic.twitter.com/p6b4ejL7mn — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 11, 2025 Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital had earlier announced a $1 billion Solana acquisition plan. The scale of the Forward Industries deal shows how quickly confidence in the token has grown among major institutional players. FTX Estate Continues Monthly Unstaking EmberCN reported that the bankrupt FTX Estate and Alameda entities unstaked roughly 192,000 SOL as part of their regular…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:53
Smarter Web Company is exploring acquisitions of distressed competitors to acquire their Bitcoin holdings at discount prices. According to a Financial Times report, the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder with over £200 million in crypto reserves made the revelation despite its shares plummeting 73% from their mid-June peak. Founder Andrew Webley told the publication that “there’s one that’s very attractive, there’s one that I’ve got my sights on at the moment,“ though he declined to name the acquisition target. The Bristol-based firm would “certainly consider” snapping up other companies for their Bitcoin at a discount, Webley explained, as some crypto treasury companies now trade below the value of their Bitcoin holdings. Strategic Accumulation Amid Market Turbulence Smarter Web has undergone a dramatic transformation from its origins as a website design business, pivoting heavily toward Bitcoin accumulation throughout 2025 under what the company calls “The 10 Year Plan.” The firm currently holds 2,470 Bitcoin worth approximately £200 million, having crossed the 2,000 BTC milestone in July after purchasing 225 additional coins for £19.9 million. This aggressive strategy has generated what the company describes as a 49,198% year-to-date Bitcoin yield, positioning Smarter Web among the top 25 global corporate Bitcoin holders despite maintaining just £500,000 in remaining treasury cash. The company’s accumulation efforts have been financed through innovative debt structures, including the UK’s first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond worth $21 million issued to Paris-based TOBAM in August. Unlike traditional convertible bonds, this structure denominates the principal repayment amount in Bitcoin while keeping the conversion share price fixed at £2.05, representing a 5% premium to the stock’s closing price at the time.Smarter Web Company’s Stock Performance (Source: Google Finance) Webley acknowledged the dramatic valuation swings, telling the publication that “we probably got overvalued and now we’re almost certainly undervalued,” while expressing concern for shareholders who have experienced the volatility. Despite the share price correction, the company briefly achieved a £1 billion market capitalization over the summer and has gained approximately 150% year-to-date, outperforming all but one company in the FTSE 350. The firm appointed Albert Soleiman, former CFO of trading group CMC Markets, as chief financial officer last week as it pursues institutional investor interest and FTSE 100 ambitions. UK Treasury Company Wave Meets Market Skepticism Smarter Web’s acquisition strategy emerges within a broader wave of UK-listed companies adopting Bitcoin treasury models, with at least nine firms announcing similar strategy in recent months. These companies have followed the playbook pioneered by Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which has accumulated over 638,460 BTC and achieved a market capitalization exceeding $90 billion since first purchasing the cryptocurrency in 2020. The UK movement includes firms ranging from AI services provider Tao Alpha, which disclosed plans to raise £100 million for Bitcoin purchases, to natural resources company Panther Metals, whose shares surged 81% after buying a single Bitcoin. However, market analysts have raised concerns about the sustainability and strategic clarity of the crypto treasury trend as hundreds of companies worldwide race to accumulate digital assets. Eric Benoist, tech and data research specialist at Natixis CIB, warned that “the story is starting to become less attractive to mainstream investors,” noting that “there’s still no clear end game to this strategy.” The broader corporate Bitcoin treasury movement has seen over 325 entities accumulate 3.71 million Bitcoin collectively, as per BitcoinTreasuries data, even though some industry observers question whether the market has reached saturation.Source: BitcoinTreasuries Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz had previously suggested that the market may have reached “peak treasury company issuance,” while VanEck’s Matthew Sigel warned that companies issuing shares near their Bitcoin net asset value risk creating “erosion” rather than capital formation. If executed well, Smarter Web’s acquisition strategy could bring a new paradigm in the space, potentially allowing successful treasury companies to consolidate Bitcoin holdings from struggling competitors at favorable valuations. The approach mirrors historical debt-financed asset acquisition strategies, where savvy investors have borrowed in depreciating currencies to purchase scarce assets during market downturns
CryptoNews 2025/09/12 21:50
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Presses Resistance; Daily Structure Favors Strength Above $116K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sept. 12, 2025, bitcoin traded near the upper end of the day’s range between $114,834 and $115,269 as traders gauged momentum into known resistance levels. Bitcoin On the daily bitcoin chart, price has recovered from the early-September dip near $107,270 and is stair-stepping higher toward the $116,500 to $118,000 area that capped rallies in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-btc-presses-resistance-daily-structure-favors-strength-above-116k/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:50
The post Data Hints at Supply Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Sharks accumulated 65K BTC in seven days, raising total holdings to a record 3.65 million. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs now hold over 1.3M BTC, reflecting persistent institutional demand. Exchange outflows and LTH absorption signal tightening supply despite momentum cooling. Bitcoin sharks, addresses holding 100–1,000 BTC, added 65,000 BTC in one week, pushing their total holdings to 3.65 million. This accumulation occurred as prices hovered near $112,000, showing strong structural demand despite short-term volatility in retail-driven trading. Long-Term Holder Net Position Change confirms this trend, with inflows exceeding 500,000 BTC over 30 days. These accumulation spikes typically occur before larger bull runs, as coins shift to strong hands less likely to sell quickly. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Net Position Change – 30D Sum | Source : CryptoQuant Exchange Netflow data reinforces the narrative, with persistent negative netflows signaling coins are moving off exchanges into cold storage. This withdrawal trend reduces liquid supply, suggesting accumulation is genuine rather than speculative churn. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow (Total) -All Exchanges | Source : CryptoQuant The convergence of shark buying, long-term holder absorption, and sustained outflows increases the likelihood of a supply squeeze if new demand emerges. While corrections are possible during leverage buildups, the backdrop favors upside continuation once demand accelerates. ETFs Build Institutional Positioning as Momentum Enters Cooling Zone At the same time, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold 1,301,706 BTC, underscoring their expanding influence on market structure. Holdings have steadily grown since early 2024, with inflows outweighing short-term redemptions during volatile periods. Bitcoin US Spot ETF Net Flows | Source : CryptoQuant This ETF growth has supported Bitcoin’s consolidation above $100,000, as regulated vehicles attract both institutional and retail capital. Such sustained demand tightens available supply, reinforcing long-term positioning and strengthening price resilience at higher ranges. However, Bitcoin’s 30-day momentum has shifted into…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:48
The post 6 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy for September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strong market positions, healthy balance sheets and consistent cash flow make for reliable dividend stocks. NurPhoto via Getty Images Stable dividend-paying stocks are drawing fresh attention as investors weigh tariffs, slowing global growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Unlike growth equities that can lose momentum in volatile markets, dividend payers deliver steady cash returns that can help cushion your portfolio during uncertain stretches in the stock market. Here’s a roundup worth considering this month. 6 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy Now In September 2025 These companies meet the following strict screening criteria for combining reliable dividend income with solid financial footing and growth potential: Five or more years of dividend growth. Dividend growth provides rising income, which can be an inflation hedge. Five-year free cash flow growth of 5%. Rising cash flow supports dividend sustainability and future payout increases. Five-year stock price change of 20% or more. These stocks can offer appreciation potential alongside the dividend income. Payout ratio below 70%. A reasonable payout ratio provides a cushion that protects the dividend if profits decline. Dividend yield above 2.5%. This yield provides above-average income without being excessively risky. Buy or strong buy ratings from analysts. Analysts like the outlook for these stocks. The table below includes the six largest companies meeting those parameters. Here are the six companies that meet the following strict screening criteria for combining reliable dividend income with solid financial footing and growth potential. Source: Stockanalysis.com 1. Sysco Corporation (SYY) Sysco Corporation by the numbers: Stock price: $80.47 Dividend yield: 2.7% Dividend growth years: 56 5-year revenue growth: 9.0% 5-year FCF growth: 12.3% Payout ratio: 56.3% Annual dividend: $2.16 Business Overview Sysco delivers food, equipment and supplies to the foodservice customers in the U.S. and internationally. Customers include restaurants, universities, hotels, hospitals and nursing homes. Why SYY Stock…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:46
The post XRP Whales Dump 40M Tokens, Price Holds $3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Market whales dumped 40 million XRP worth $120 million in one day. XRP price climbs to $3.04, the highest since late August. SEC delayed decision on XRP ETF, adding new regulatory uncertainty to the market. Large investors sold about 40 million XRP XRP $3.04 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $181.37 B Vol. 24h: $5.35 B in the past 24 hours, putting pressure on the market. Despite this significant outflow, the price of XRP stayed above the key $3 support level and even managed a mild rally, surprising many traders. XRP Whale Selling Meets Market Strength Ali Martinez wrote on X that whales sold 40 million XRP in the past 24 hours, worth over $120 million. Large moves like this often trigger sharp declines as smaller traders react, but in this case, the market held steady. Whales sold 40 million $XRP in the last 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/XCQTr4n6cf — Ali (@ali_charts) September 12, 2025 This time, things played out differently. Instead of falling below the $3 support line, the XRP price moved higher. The coin touched $3.04, its best level since late August when it last traded for $3.12 before slipping back under $2.85. Holding steady after such a heavy wave of selling has caught the eye of many in the market. At the time of writing, XRP trades at $3.04, a price that is up 0.83% for the day and nearly 7.63% in the past week. The market value of the coin has now passed $181.37 billion, keeping it as the third-largest digital asset. The ability to stay strong in the face of selling shows that demand for XRP has grown, and that the market may be more stable than in past cycles. Beyond the recent whale dumping, XRP reserves have reached a seven-month high. Focus Turns to Next…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:45
The post Likely to strengthen further but is unlikely to reach 0.6700 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian Dollar (AUD) is likely to strengthen further but is unlikely to reach 0.6700. In the longer run, the price action continues to suggest a higher AUD; the next level to watch is 0.6700, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Price action continues to suggest a higher AUD 24-HOUR VIEW: “AUD rose to a high of 0.6639 on Wednesday. Yesterday, Thursday, we pointed out that ‘despite the advance, we did not detect a significant increase in upward momentum.’ However, we indicated that ‘there is a chance for AUD to test 0.6645 before the risk of a pullback increases.’ We added, ‘support levels are at 0.6600 and 0.6585.’ We did not expect the volatile price action, as AUD dropped to a low of 0.6591 and then staged a surprisingly sharp rally that reached a high of 0.6665. Strong momentum indicates likely further strengthening of AUD, but overbought conditions suggest that 0.6700 is likely out of reach for now. Today’s support levels are at 0.6640 and 0.6620.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned positive on AUD early this week (as annotated in the chart below). Tracking the subsequent advance, we highlighted yesterday (11 Sep, spot at 0.6615), that ‘momentum indicators still point to a higher AUD, but with conditions quickly approaching overbought levels, it remains to be seen if the next resistance at 0.6670 will come into view.’ We did not quite expect AUD to soar to a high of 0.6665. The price action continues to suggest a higher AUD, and the next level to watch above 0.6670 is 0.6700. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level is now at 0.6590, up from yesterday’s level of 0.6560.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-likely-to-strengthen-further-but-is-unlikely-to-reach-06700-uob-group-202509121031
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:43
The post XRP Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum in Top 100 Global Assets List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP rejoins global top 100 with $181.8B market cap, ranking #99. SEC lawsuit closure and ETF filings fuel institutional adoption. Technical breakout positions XRP for next phase of 2025 bull cycle. XRP has rejoined the list of the world’s top 100 assets by market capitalization, securing the #99 spot with a $181.8 billion valuation, according to CompaniesMarketCap. That puts it just ahead of India’s HDFC Bank at $181.1 billion and close behind Citigroup. Worth noting that Ethereum is ranked at 22, with a market cap of about $546 billion, while Bitcoin is ranked 8. For perspective, gold remains the world’s most valuable asset at nearly $25 trillion, while U.S. tech leaders Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon dominate the top 10. Institutional Filings for Spot XRP ETFs Accelerate Adoption XRP’s return to the top 100 comes as institutional demand grows. More than a dozen U.S. asset managers have filed for spot XRP ETFs with the SEC. Related: Canary XRP ETF Listed on DTCC, XRP Breaks Out Above $3 Ahead of SEC Ruling While final approval is pending, the Canary XRP ETF appeared on the DTCC platform, a procedural step that typically precedes market launch. Public Companies Add XRP to Treasury Strategies Beyond funds, corporates are integrating XRP into balance sheets. Trident Digital Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: TDTH) and Webus International (NASDAQ: WETO) disclosed XRP positions as treasury assets, citing its role as an inflation hedge. The moves underscore a broader corporate pivot toward crypto adoption. Ripple vs SEC Settlement Provides Legal Clarity for XRP XRP’s rise is also tied to regulatory clarity. The four-year Ripple vs SEC lawsuit closed with a ruling that XRP sales on exchanges are not securities, ending years of uncertainty. The U.S. market has since advanced new crypto laws, including the GENIUS Act, which boosted Ripple’s compliance…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 21:42
PANews reported on September 12 that according to SolanaFloor data, the first Solana staking ETF in the United States launched by REX Shares (code $SSK) has managed assets of US$251 million, setting a record high.
PANews 2025/09/12 21:40
PancakeSwap expands prediction markets on BNB Chain with $BTC and $ETH predictions to reward users with real-time transparency and elevated DeFi experiences.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/12 21:40
