4 Meme Coins With 100x Potential, According to Grok

The post 4 Meme Coins With 100x Potential, According to Grok appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 4 Meme Coins With 100x Potential, According to Grok Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/4-meme-coins-100x-according-to-grok/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 22:02
Houseplant Sells For $10K On Palmstreet App, Breaking Record

The post Houseplant Sells For $10K On Palmstreet App, Breaking Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emily Gerson holds the variegated Alocasia infernalis she purchased in late August for $10,000. Emily Gerson A houseplant sold for $10,000 on the Palmstreet app in late August, breaking a record for a single plant sale on the platform, according to Angalena Malavenda, head of operations and marketing for Palmstreet, a shopping platform that sells collectibles. A four-inch-tall, two-leaf specimen of the pink-variegated Alocasia infernalis was sold via a livestream by Bill Da Bui, owner of Southern California-based Beach City Botanicals. Native to Borneo tropical rainforests, the infernalis is prized for its glossy, nearly black leaves, a signature of mature plants. “There are a lot of Alocasia infernalis being sold out there, but a limited number are variegated, so it carries a heftier price tag,” Da Bui says. “I think it’s going to be the hot plant for 2026.” Da Bui specializes in rare plants and what he calls “unicorns,” a debut specimen or a one-of-a-kind rarity within a genus. Buyer Plans To Multiply Investment Through Propagation Bill Da Bui, owner of Beach City Botanicals, deals in rare and exotic plants. He recently sold a $10,000 variegated Alocasia infernalis to Emily Gerson. ERICA “SADIE” LI Although $10,000 is a steep price to pay for a houseplant, such figures are not uncommon in the rare plant business. Three days after his Palmstreet sale, Da Bui privately sold a similar plant for $12,000 to the same buyer, Emily Gerson, who had purchased the $10,000 infernalis. “It had a higher price because of its genetics,” Da Bui says. “A market seller will overpay just for the genetics alone.” Gerson’s $10,000 purchase was her first for an infernalis. “I definitely consider it to be one of the best plant investments I’ve made to date,” says Gerson, owner of Las Vegas-based Peculiar Plant Aunt. “Variegated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 22:01
DOGE is trading sideways. BJMINING helps you earn stable daily returns.

Amidst the volatile crypto market, DOGE has once again demonstrated its unique resilience. As of September 12, 2025, DOGE prices have remained stable in the $0.19-$0.21 range. This low volatility has attracted a large number of miners and long-term holders seeking stable returns. BJMINING has capitalized on this opportunity by launching a DOGE targeted cloud [...] The post DOGE is trading sideways. BJMINING helps you earn stable daily returns. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 22:00
LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?

SHIB’s LEASH V2 migration boosts cross-chain reach with integrations on ETH, SOL, and Base, expanding SHIB’s utility across blockchains.   Shiba Inu (SHIB) is eyeing a potential 200% rally, driven by a rounded double-bottom formation and the upcoming LEASH V2 migration. The price of SHIB has shown signs of strength, trading above key accumulation levels, […] The post LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 22:00
Why This Token Is Stirring Meme Culture and AI Magic While XRP Holds Strong at $3

Introduction: XRP’s Resurgence in PayFi XRP is back in the spotlight. Right now it’s trading around $3.04, with a market capitalization near $182 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of about $6 billion. Its recent momentum comes largely from its rising role in PayFi—payments fused with decentralized finance. XRP’s appeal? Fast cross-border transfers, rock-bottom fees, [...] The post Why This Token Is Stirring Meme Culture and AI Magic While XRP Holds Strong at $3 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 22:00
SPACE ID Partners with 0G Labs to Roll Out AI-Friendly .0g Domains

This initiative reportedly endeavors to streamline digital identity with the provision of human-readable names in the place of complicated wallet addresses.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 22:00
Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Announces 15 ETH Giveaway as Presale Surpasses $25M

The post Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Announces 15 ETH Giveaway as Presale Surpasses $25M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. One of Ethereum’s most popular memecoin projects, Little Pepe, has crossed the $25 million milestone in its presale. The project has also announced a 15 ETH Mega Giveaway to reward its fast-growing global community. Little Pepe is one of the few memecoin projects that combines meme culture and hype with real-world utility, unlike many meme coins that rely solely on network-based hype. It has its own Layer 2 chain, which offers high-speed, low-cost transactions with complete EVM compatibility.  Because of the chain’s scalability, it can cope with huge transaction volumes without the congestion and high fees regularly seen on the Ethereum mainnet. This fast and scalable chain, alongside other utilities, makes Little Pepe stand out from the crowded crypto space. The project’s vision also ensures that token holders are at the center of decision-making, giving everyone a stake in the space.  Advertisement &nbsp It is the combination of these factors that has enabled the project to surpass $25 million and sell out more than 15 billion tokens in its presale, securing its position as one of the largest meme coin presale events of the year. Each stage sold out quickly, reflecting demand from both crypto holders and whales. The success of the presale also proves that users are no longer satisfied with just memecoin projects, but are seeking projects with real-life applications and the capacity to experience real growth. In light of the success, Little Pepe is running a 15 ETH mega giveaway to reward the most prominent presale participants. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:59
USD/JPY steady in tight range – BBH

The post USD/JPY steady in tight range – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY trades mid-range after the US Treasury and Japan’s Finance Ministry reaffirmed that exchange rates should be market determined. The rare joint statement, the first since 2022 to mention FX, underscored opposition to competitive devaluations, BBH FX analysts report. Pair holds between 146.20–149.00 since August “USD/JPY is up near the middle of its 146.20-149.00 range that has held since early August. The US Treasury and Japan’s Finance Ministry released a joint statement on macroeconomic and foreign exchange matters.” “The statement reaffirmed that exchange rates ‘should be market determined’ and not manipulated ‘to gain an unfair competitive advantage.’ The last joint statement between the US Treasury and Japan’s Finance Ministry was in July 2022, and it made no reference to foreign exchange.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-steady-in-tight-range-bbh-202509121035
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:58
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Stock: Surges 101% After Bold Bitcoin & Ethereum Investment

TLDR AGAE doubles stock on bold Bitcoin & Ethereum treasury strategy. Crypto pivot rockets AGAE shares 101% in pre-market frenzy. AGAE embraces Bitcoin, Ethereum, fueling blockchain-driven future. Digital asset move sends AGAE soaring with crypto-powered growth. AGAE surges as Bitcoin & Ethereum fuel gaming-blockchain fusion. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) witnessed a dramatic surge [...] The post Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Stock: Surges 101% After Bold Bitcoin & Ethereum Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 21:57
Are Markets Too Complacent Ahead of Fed Cuts?

The post Are Markets Too Complacent Ahead of Fed Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 12 September 2025 | 16:33 As U.S. equities hover near record highs and investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s next policy move, analysts are warning that markets may be too relaxed for their own good. On the latest Market Mavericks broadcast, Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone and trader Scott Melker debated whether optimism has gone too far — and where Bitcoin fits into the picture. Stocks Look Strong, But Warnings From Gold The S&P 500 continues to grind higher, buoyed by expectations of a Fed rate cut this month. Yet McGlone argued that investors are underestimating risk, pointing to the sharp rise in gold prices as a warning sign. He suggested that gold’s rally reflects growing doubts about the durability of record equity valuations, hinting that markets may be more fragile than they appear. The Fed’s Shadow Over Volatility The speakers agreed that expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut are now baked into asset prices. McGlone stressed that this has pushed volatility gauges like the VIX to unusually low levels, an indication of complacency. Melker, meanwhile, warned that although weaker jobs data clears the way for cuts, inflation is not yet tamed, creating the possibility that the Fed’s hand will be forced again later. Bitcoin Holds, Altcoins Rise Turning to digital assets, Melker pointed out that Bitcoin’s steady footing around $114,000 shows resilience, but he admitted that the market remains heavily sentiment-driven. McGlone compared the crypto space to a casino, saying Bitcoin is behaving more like a commodity than “digital gold.” Both noted that the $112,000 support zone has become a critical line to watch, while the 50-day moving average looms as resistance overhead. Ethereum has shown little momentum, leaving space for Solana and other altcoins to capture trader interest. Melker described this rotation as a “flag takeover,” with altcoins…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 21:55
