Houseplant Sells For $10K On Palmstreet App, Breaking Record
The post Houseplant Sells For $10K On Palmstreet App, Breaking Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emily Gerson holds the variegated Alocasia infernalis she purchased in late August for $10,000. Emily Gerson A houseplant sold for $10,000 on the Palmstreet app in late August, breaking a record for a single plant sale on the platform, according to Angalena Malavenda, head of operations and marketing for Palmstreet, a shopping platform that sells collectibles. A four-inch-tall, two-leaf specimen of the pink-variegated Alocasia infernalis was sold via a livestream by Bill Da Bui, owner of Southern California-based Beach City Botanicals. Native to Borneo tropical rainforests, the infernalis is prized for its glossy, nearly black leaves, a signature of mature plants. “There are a lot of Alocasia infernalis being sold out there, but a limited number are variegated, so it carries a heftier price tag,” Da Bui says. “I think it’s going to be the hot plant for 2026.” Da Bui specializes in rare plants and what he calls “unicorns,” a debut specimen or a one-of-a-kind rarity within a genus. Buyer Plans To Multiply Investment Through Propagation Bill Da Bui, owner of Beach City Botanicals, deals in rare and exotic plants. He recently sold a $10,000 variegated Alocasia infernalis to Emily Gerson. ERICA “SADIE” LI Although $10,000 is a steep price to pay for a houseplant, such figures are not uncommon in the rare plant business. Three days after his Palmstreet sale, Da Bui privately sold a similar plant for $12,000 to the same buyer, Emily Gerson, who had purchased the $10,000 infernalis. “It had a higher price because of its genetics,” Da Bui says. “A market seller will overpay just for the genetics alone.” Gerson’s $10,000 purchase was her first for an infernalis. “I definitely consider it to be one of the best plant investments I’ve made to date,” says Gerson, owner of Las Vegas-based Peculiar Plant Aunt. “Variegated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 22:01