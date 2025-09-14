ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Analysts: It is expected that the proportion of institutional investment in Bitcoin will increase in the fourth quarter of this year
PANews reported on September 14th that Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser, in an interview with digital asset investor Anthony Pompliano, stated that traditional financial institutions will increase their allocation to Bitcoin between now and the end of the year, with institutional Bitcoin investments expected to increase in the fourth quarter in preparation for next year. Visser also expressed optimism about Ethereum's development, noting that the current price of ETH is consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000. Once Ethereum truly achieves a breakthrough and success, the entire ecosystem will throttle back.
ETH
$4,598.07
-0.33%
NOW
$0.00582
-5.36%
PANews
2025/09/14 18:43
This Altcoin’s Developer Broke Project’s Promise: Announced They Will Mint Additional Tokens
The post This Altcoin’s Developer Broke Project’s Promise: Announced They Will Mint Additional Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Forster, co-founder of onchain options exchange Derive, has proposed increasing the supply of the platform’s native token, DRV, by 50% to support ecosystem growth and accelerate deals with institutional partners. The proposal, published yesterday, calls for the minting of 500 million new DRV tokens. Forster stated that the tokens to be minted will be transferred to the Derive Foundation (formerly the Lyra Foundation). Under the proposal, existing investors will experience a maximum dilution of 8.25% per year over four years. Forster stated that Derive has already secured a “major partnership to provide institutional-grade liquidity and custody services,” and that advanced discussions are underway with leading liquidity providers and traders in the industry. However, the name of the partnering institution was not disclosed. Under the proposal, 46% of the newly minted tokens will be allocated to the core team, whose vesting period has largely been completed. This is intended to ensure team members remain on the platform. These tokens will vest over four years and can only be sold when DRV’s market capitalization exceeds $150 million. According to CoinGecko data, DRV’s current market capitalization is $28.5 million. It was previously known that Derive had pledged not to print any new tokens. In the conversion from LYRA to DRV, the total supply was kept constant at 1 billion tokens. Forster argued that increasing the token supply was necessary to compete with Deribit, the options market leader that was recently acquired by Coinbase in a $2.9 billion deal. Derive also announced that it has parted ways with some team members and investors who previously supported its merger with Synthetix. That merger plan was scrapped in May after investors criticized the options platform for undervaluing it. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and…
ALTCOIN
$0.0005874
-2.49%
TOKEN
$0.01454
-3.45%
COM
$0.017627
-0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 18:41
Slechts 5% van alle Bitcoins moet nog gemined worden
Bitcoin blijft met een prijs van $115.600 en een dagelijks handelsvolume van $31,9 miljard stevig in het middelpunt van de financiële wereld staan. Maar terwijl de koers momenteel licht daalt met 0,1%, groeit het besef dat de échte waarde van Bitcoin misschien wel zit in zijn steeds schaarser wordende aanbod.... Het bericht Slechts 5% van alle Bitcoins moet nog gemined worden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MET
$0.2438
-0.12%
OP
$0.7824
-3.56%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 18:37
UAE joins global effort to combat crypto crime
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has intensified its efforts to combat global crypto crime after it was present at the International Cryptocurrency Security Action Week workshop held in Singapore. The event was organized by the Secure Communities Forum in collaboration with Mastercard. The summit, which took place in Singapore, brought together senior representatives from global […]
SUMMIT
$0.00002
--%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 18:35
El Salvador Stresses Bitcoin Banks Are Coming This Year
The post El Salvador Stresses Bitcoin Banks Are Coming This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During celebrations marking the fourth year of the country’s bitcoin pivot, authorities said bitcoin banks will be established soon. El Salvador enacted the Investment Bank Law in August, opening the doors to private bitcoin investment banks. El Salvador Readies to Open Bitcoin Banks Soon El Salvador, one of the pioneering countries in integrating bitcoin as […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/el-salvador-stresses-bitcoin-banks-are-coming-this-year/
COM
$0.017627
-0.01%
EL
$0.004527
-1.20%
SOON
$0.3231
-0.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 18:35
Bu Altcoinde Geliştirici Sözünü Tutmuyor: Ek Token Basacaklarını Açıkladı!
Onchain opsiyon borsası Derive’in kurucu ortağı Nick Forster, ekosistemin büyümesini desteklemek ve kurumsal ortaklarla anlaşmaları hızlandırmak amacıyla platformun yerel tokeni DRV’nin arzını %50 artırmayı önerdi. Dün yayımlanan teklife göre, 500 milyon yeni DRV tokeni basılması planlanıyor. Forster, basılacak tokenlerin Derive Vakfı’na (eski adıyla Lyra Vakfı) aktarılacağını belirtti. Teklife göre mevcut yatırımcılar, dört yıl boyunca yılda […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
TOKEN
$0.01454
-3.45%
COM
$0.017627
-0.01%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 18:33
XRP Price Rallies Over $3 As Targets Set For $3 In 2025; Whilst Layer Brett Could Top $0.25 From $0.0055
This represents solid growth for the established cryptocurrency. With that said, Layer Brett demonstrates even greater potential from its current […] The post XRP Price Rallies Over $3 As Targets Set For $3 In 2025; Whilst Layer Brett Could Top $0.25 From $0.0055 appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$3.0433
-1.61%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LAYER
$0.5487
-1.47%
Coindoo
2025/09/14 18:30
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could This Onchain Data Forecast a Parabolic Move for BTC?
Bitcoin steadies near $115,800 as ETFs post $2.3B inflows and whales add 237K BTC. Technical breakout targets $119.5K–$124.5K, with $130K in sight.
NEAR
$2.711
-2.58%
BTC
$115,471.7
+0.22%
MOVE
$0.1283
-1.15%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 18:26
Monero attacked again and experienced block reorganization
PANews reported on September 14th that Monero had been attacked again, according to a tweet retweeted by SlowMist Yuxian on the X platform. A few hours earlier, XMR had undergone 18 block reorganizations. Yuxian commented, "If no one in the Monero community takes block reorganizations seriously, this sword of Damocles will hang over Monero forever... A double-spend attack might not actually occur, but even if the capability exists... it doesn't necessarily require a strict 51% hashrate..."
T
$0.01667
--%
XMR
$287.57
+0.19%
NOT
$0.001905
-3.64%
PANews
2025/09/14 18:23
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens
Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
$0.3334
-2.40%
PROMPT
$0.1764
-10.90%
SHIB
$0.00001367
-3.39%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 18:23
