What Sets SUI Apart as Price Hits $3.67
The post What Sets SUI Apart as Price Hits $3.67 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI trades at $3.67 with an 8.8% gain over seven days. Co-founder Adeniyi Abiodun says SUI targets mass adoption beyond DeFi. Key resistance stands at $3.80–$3.90, with support at $3.35–$3.52. SUI traded at $3.67 after an 8.8% weekly gain, holding firm above key support levels as traders pointed to strong September seasonality. Last year’s #SUItember run fueled a 122% rally during the same month, and optimism has returned as the token outperformed much of the market this week. Industry chatter suggests Wall Street funds are beginning to track SUI, intrigued by both its adoption story and its technical performance. Developers behind SUI previously built internet-scale systems for billions of users and are now aiming to apply that experience to blockchain infrastructure designed to bring the next billion people on-chain. What makes SUI so different from other blockchains? SUI’s co-founder, Adeniyi Abiodun, in an interview with Kyle Chasse, explained that the token becomes valuable by coordinating interactions across websites, brands, and digital platforms. In essence, SUI is envisioned not as a simple commodity but as a utility that touches many aspects of online life. “People are comparing us to Solana, Arbitrum, and other chains, but the total addressable market is far larger. Millions of web developers need solutions for app interoperability. That’s the scale we’re aiming for, not just niche DeFi projects,” he said. Related: HYPE Breakout Fuels Talk of $100 as Token Sets New Record Why SUI Stands Out From Solana Investors often judge layer-one chains on basic factors like smart contract execution or transaction speed. Abiodun countered that SUI is designed for a different tier of scale, emphasizing speed, throughput, and real-world usability as core differentiators. Speed and Finality SUI finalizes blocks in about 390 milliseconds, compared with Solana’s 13 seconds. For real-time apps, this near-instant settlement is critical,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:15
India insists no disruptions to Foxconn as Chinese engineers return home
A top government official has revealed that India does not expect major service interruption at Foxconn after the company ordered its Chinese employees at the company’s Indian operation to return home over the past few months. This comes as the iPhone assembler reportedly ordered hundreds of engineers from mainland China to return from its Indian […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 22:14
Will it continue to soar?
The post Will it continue to soar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) shares rallied 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $354.7. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock’s 3% loss over the past four weeks. The performance is influenced by the growing clout of CDNS in the EDA space amid the AI boom. The company’s product portfolio is rapidly gaining adoption as secular trends like 5G, increased use of hyperscale computing, and autonomous driving influence design activities across semiconductor and systems companies. The focus on Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Physical AI is leading to an exponential rise in computing demand and semiconductor innovation. This bodes well for Cadence. To capitalize on this opportunity, it has been collaborating with several tech giants, including Qualcomm and NVIDIA. Recently, it announced a major expansion of its Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform with the addition of a digital twin of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB 200 systems. This new model of NVIDIA’s advanced accelerated computing platform enables data center designers and operators to seamlessly integrate one of the world’s leading AI accelerators into the development of next-generation AI factories. To support growth, it remains focused on inorganic expansion. In September 2025, CDNS signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Design & Engineering (D&E) division of Hexagon AB, including its renowned MSC Software business, an industry pioneer in engineering simulation and analysis. The € 2. 7 billion deal, structured with 70% cash and 30% Cadence common stock, marks a significant step in advancing Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy. Pending regulatory approvals and usual closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. By integrating Hexagon’ s proven technology and expertise, Cadence will strengthen its System Design & Analysis portfolio…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:13
Burwick Law can now serve Pump Fun lawsuits via X
The post Burwick Law can now serve Pump Fun lawsuits via X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Burwick Law has been given more freedom to serve its Pump Fun lawsuit against Jito Labs and a number of Solana executives after Solana’s CEO ghosted the law firm nine times. Judge Colleen McMahon granted the order on Thursday, expanding Burwick’s available methods of serving the suit to include email, physical mail, and via a direct messages on X. The remaining defendants that need to be served include Solana CEO Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, and Solana Foundation President Lily Liu. They can all now be served via email and FedEx. Jito Labs’ CEO Lucas Bruder, COO Brian Smith, and the Jito Foundation can now all be served via email and Fed Ex, as well as a direct message on X. Read more: Burwick Law’s chief is running for NYC mayor It’s not the first time Burwick Law has sought alternative means to serve unresponsive defendants. In one lawsuit accusing a pub landlord turned Dubai property developer of stealing $440 million through a crypto Ponzi, Burwick requested permission to serve the lawsuit with an NFT. Indeed, Burwick ran into complications serving the Solana and Jito Labs defendants in August despite “diligent efforts.” Yakovenko managed to dodge nine attempts to serve him at his luxury San Francisco abode, three of which took place in one day. Meanwhile, Jito Labs, Pump Fun (as Baton Corporation), and Solana are each attempting to throw the lawsuit out altogether and have filed motions to dismiss the case. The lawsuit accuses these crypto firms of enabling Pump Fun’s alleged $1.5 billion illegal casino and money transmission services. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel. Source: https://protos.com/burwick-law-can-now-serve-pump-fun-lawsuits-via-x/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:09
The initial forecast for the US one-year inflation rate in September was 4.8%, compared with the expected 4.7%.
PANews reported on September 12 that according to Jinshi, the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index in the United States in September was 55.4, which was expected to be 58. The preliminary reading of the one-year inflation rate in the United States in September was 4.8%, which was expected to be 4.7%.
PANews
2025/09/12 22:08
Polymarket integrates Chainlink to reduce latency and tampering risks in prediction results
PANews reported on September 12 that according to CoinDesk, the prediction market platform Polymarket is using on-chain data provider Chainlink to improve the way it determines its prediction results. The two companies announced on Friday that Polymarket will use Chainlink to automatically settle asset price-related markets to reduce latency and tampering risks. Currently, the integration is running on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the two companies explore potential applications in more subjective markets. Chainlink's infrastructure combines a timestamped price information stream (ie, data stream) with automated settlement tools, which allows the market to be settled immediately at the end of the countdown. Polymarket said that although subjective markets remain challenging, it plans to expand the application of Chainlink data beyond asset prices.
PANews
2025/09/12 22:05
Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
Dubai, UAE, 12th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 22:04
Top 6 Crypto Presales Set to Explode [2025 Picks]
Tapzi, Solaxy, Remittix, Best Wallet, Rexas Finance, and Troller Cat are 2025’s top presales, combining utility, transparency, and 100x potential to shape Web3’s future.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 22:03
WisdomTree launches tokenized fund for private debt exposure with $25 minimum
The post WisdomTree launches tokenized fund for private debt exposure with $25 minimum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways WisdomTree has launched a tokenized fund that provides exposure to private debt using blockchain technology. The minimum investment required for this fund is just $25, making private debt markets more accessible to retail investors. WisdomTree launched a tokenized fund that provides exposure to private debt on blockchain technology with a $25 minimum investment, according to Bloomberg. The fund offers investors access to private debt markets through blockchain-based tokenization, significantly lowering the traditional barriers to entry for this asset class. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/wisdomtree-tokenized-private-debt-fund-25-minimum/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:03
First US Dogecoin ETF $DOJE to launch next week after 'rain delay'
The first U.S. exchange-traded fund tied to Dogecoin (DOJE) is facing delays, with Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas predicting the launch will occur mid-next week. $DOJE is designed to give investors exposure to the popular meme-inspired crypto through the regulated investment vehicle. In several updates on X, Balchunas confirmed that the launch originally slated for […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 22:02
