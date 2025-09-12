2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
RippleX’s Mayukha Vadari Teases Exciting New Ideas to Optimize XRP Ledger

RippleX’s Mayukha Vadari Teases Exciting New Ideas to Optimize XRP Ledger

RippleX proposes optimized accounts, trustlines for improved XRP Ledger efficiency. MPTs could replace trustlines, offering flexibility in the XRP Ledger. B3’s XRPL Gamechain aims to drive cryptocurrency adoption through gaming. RippleX is developing several new proposals to enhance the XRP Ledger, and software engineer Mayukha Vadari has revealed her latest updates. According to Vadari, these ideas have been sitting in her drafts for a while, and she’s now ready to share them with the XRP community. In the coming few weeks, she will release these specs for public discussion, which might result in significant changes in the way the XRP Ledger operates. The former suggestion is aimed at streamlining accounts and trustlines, which may make account management easier on the XRP Ledger. In contrast to the XLS-23d proposal, this alternative does not restrict the accounts and does not demand special flags of reduced reserves. It also eliminates the complexities of converting the lite accounts to the full accounts. The idea proposed by Vadari is to enable accounts to be charged only on the resources in active use, which is much better than the present system, where accounts are constantly charged a full reserve. Also Read: Shiba Inu’s 2.6B SHIB Outflow Signals Big Gains Ahead – What’s Next for SHIB? MPTs: A Potential Game-Changer for XRP Ledger’s Future In her discussions, Vadari also touched on the potential of Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) within the XRP Ledger. MPTs are more adaptable and smaller than traditional trustlines, which is a promising opportunity for the community. I think we'll have to wait and see on what the ecosystem prefers – MPTs aren't even live yet, and there's still a lot of work to be done to get them to be fully integrated in all XRPL features. IMO there are very few (but nonzero) usecases where trustlines are better than MPTs. — Mayukha Vadari (@msvadari) September 11, 2025 Even though MPTs are still in their infancy, Vadari is of the view that they could, in the future, substitute the trustlines in most instances. She, however, indicated that there are still instances where trustlines might be more constructive than MPTs. The idea of MPTs has already attracted attention from businesses. To give one example, FortStock is considering leveraging the MPT standard of the XRP Ledger to convert warehouse inventory into collateral, which points to the increased real-life use of MPTs. B3’s XRPL Gamechain: Accelerating Cryptocurrency Adoption through Gaming B3 has launched XRPL Gamechain, the first gaming ecosystem on the XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain. With XRPL Commons, B3 will investigate whether gaming can better fast-track the adoption of cryptocurrencies compared to traditional financial platforms. B3 helps users to engage with XRP more easily with a mobile-first experience that does not require complex wallet configurations. B3 has more than 8.5 million wallets and millions of transactions in more than 100 games, indicating that blockchain technology can easily succeed within familiar settings and increase its adoption. As RippleX continues to refine the XRP Ledger, these developments could help shape its future, creating a more adaptable and user-friendly platform. Also Read: Bill Morgan Says It’s Hard to Stay Angry at Coinbase for Delisting XRP – Here’s Why The post RippleX’s Mayukha Vadari Teases Exciting New Ideas to Optimize XRP Ledger appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.23%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001367-3.66%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 22:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana, Ripple Or Layer Brett: Which One Will Make The Most Millionaires In 2025

Solana, Ripple Or Layer Brett: Which One Will Make The Most Millionaires In 2025

Established projects provide relative stability while emerging tokens offer explosive growth potential. Understanding these differences helps investors choose the right […] The post Solana, Ripple Or Layer Brett: Which One Will Make The Most Millionaires In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5485-1.86%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 22:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polymarket Integrates Chainlink to Enhance Prediction Markets

Polymarket Integrates Chainlink to Enhance Prediction Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/polymarket-chainlink-prediction-integration/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017629+0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 22:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
U.S. Economic Data Drives Bitcoin Surge

U.S. Economic Data Drives Bitcoin Surge

In a remarkable turn of events for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Bitcoin‘s price has skyrocketed past $115,300. This significant rise comes on the heels of recent U.S.Continue Reading:U.S. Economic Data Drives Bitcoin Surge
Union
U$0.0144+39.13%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 22:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
SEC postpones decisions on Solana and XRP ETFs: new deadlines and backlog over 90 files

SEC postpones decisions on Solana and XRP ETFs: new deadlines and backlog over 90 files

Strategic delay by the SEC on Solana and XRP ETFs: the Commission has chosen to take more time.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09651+0.97%
XRP
XRP$3.0432-1.84%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16952-10.77%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 22:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Mega Matrix Makes $2 Billion Move Into Stablecoin Treasury Game

Mega Matrix Makes $2 Billion Move Into Stablecoin Treasury Game

Mega Matrix Inc. files $2B registration for Digital Asset Treasury strategy, first to anchor reserves in ENA token. USDe seen as key for corporate adoption.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09651+0.97%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.0623-0.75%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 22:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Surges Past $115,300 as U.S. Economic Data Influences Market

Bitcoin Surges Past $115,300 as U.S. Economic Data Influences Market

The U.S. economy significantly affects Bitcoin's value for crypto enthusiasts. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Past $115,300 as U.S. Economic Data Influences Market The post Bitcoin Surges Past $115,300 as U.S. Economic Data Influences Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0.0144+39.13%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 22:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why FOX NFL Sunday Is Making A Rare Road Trip For Eagles Vs. Chiefs

Why FOX NFL Sunday Is Making A Rare Road Trip For Eagles Vs. Chiefs

The post Why FOX NFL Sunday Is Making A Rare Road Trip For Eagles Vs. Chiefs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FOX NFL Sunday cast of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski is headed to Kansas City, Mo. this weekend. FOX Sports Only 11 times in NFL history have the teams from the previous year’s Super Bowl faced off in a rematch in the ensuing regular season. And Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is only the fourth to occur within the first two weeks of the season. To maximize this momentous rematch, FOX NFL Sunday, the pregame show preceding that contest, is making a rare road trip. It will broadcast live from Kansas City, Mo. “We thought this was a no-brainer,” Bill Richards, executive producer of FOX NFL Sunday, exclusively shared. “We wanted to treat this as a huge event.” The top-rated show always goes on the road for the NFC Championship Game and when FOX has the Super Bowl, but aside from an annual trip to commemorate Veterans Day, it has only done so only a handful of times in its 32 years broadcasting the NFL. And if Eagles-Chiefs was being played in Week 10, for example, FOX might not have done a remote show because it’s possible at least one of the teams could have been decimated by injuries or is no longer playing at a Super Bowl level. Plus, the timing of a Week Two game gave FOX a whole summer to plan. It’s such a big game that the network decided to devote another hour to FOX NFL Sunday. The pregame show will start at 11 a.m. EST instead of 12 p.m. EST. Making the event even more unique is the setting at KC Live! That one-block, outdoor entertainment district on the east side of the Power & Light District of downtown Kansas City had six…
MemeCore
M$2.55714+4.65%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898-4.03%
SIX
SIX$0.02186+0.59%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 22:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sam Bankman-Fried’s hoger beroep komt 4 november 2025 voor de rechter

Sam Bankman-Fried’s hoger beroep komt 4 november 2025 voor de rechter

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), voormalig CEO van gevallen exchange FTX, komt op 4 november 2025 opnieuw voor de rechter. Deze keer gaat het om zijn hoger beroep. In de tussentijd verblijft hij in een gevangenis in Californië.  Maar waarom gaat hij in beroep? En wat betekent zijn zaak voor de cryptomarkt? Sam Bankman-Fried komt 4 november 2025 voor de rechter Sam Bankman-Fried, afgekort naar SBF, komt op 4 november opnieuw voor de rechter. Dit staat in een document van het Amerikaanse Hof van Beroep voor het Tweede Circuit. Op het moment zit SBF zijn gevangenisstraf van 25 jaar uit voor zeven misdrijven. Dit is de eerste hoorzitting sinds zijn overplaatsing van de instelling in New York naar een instelling in Californië. De planning voor de hoorzitting stond al te wachten sinds april 2024. Destijds hadden de advocaten van SBF een beroepschrift ingediend tegen zijn veroordeling in 2023. Het argument dat zijn advocaten gebruikten was dat hij ‘nooit onschuldig geacht was’. Ook beweerden ze dat aanklagers een ‘vals verhaal’ presenteerden over het feit dat het geld van FTX gebruikers permanent was verloren. Wat gebeurde er met FTX? Eerst even een kleine recap. Sam Bankman-Fried is de oprichter van crypto-exchange FTX. Het bedrijf groeide uit tot een miljardenbedrijf en werd een leider binnen de crypto-industrie. In november 2022 stortte FTX plotseling in elkaar. Dit kwam doordat Bankman-Fried samen met een aantal andere belangrijke figuren van het bedrijf stiekem miljarden dollar van klanten gebruikten. Dit deden ze onder andere voor gokken, luxe huizen kopen en politieke donaties. Toen de klanten hun fondsen terug wilden, kon het bedrijf de verliezen niet coveren. Dit kostte het bedrijf meer dan $8 miljard. SBF werd aangeklaagd voor fraude, witwassing en samenzwering. Ook een aantal van zijn collega’s werden aangeklaagd. Sommige van deze collega’s pleitten in zijn nadeel en zeiden dat hij persoonlijk het misbruik van fondsen dirigeerde. Tegen eind 2023 vond de uitspraak van de rechtszaak plaats. De rechter bevond hem schuldig voor alle zeven misdaden. In maart 2024 heeft SBF een gevangenisstraf van 25 jaar gekregen, in combinatie met een boete van meer dan $11 miljard. Is er kans op strafvermindering? Er is een kleine kans dat Sam Bankman-Fried een strafverlaging krijgt. De rechter heeft een duidelijke uitspraak gedaan over SBF. Aangezien er zo’n grote hoeveelheid geld is betrokken bij de rechtszaak, is de kans op vermindering erg klein. Toch heeft Bankman-Fried hoop: de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump. Hij hoopt op gratie. Dit zou ervoor kunnen zorgen dat hij zijn straf niet meer uit hoeft te zitten. Trump heeft tijdens zijn presidentschap al meerdere graties uitgedeeld. Onder andere Ross Ulbricht, oprichter van Silk Road, heeft gratie ontvangen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Sam Bankman-Fried’s hoger beroep komt 4 november 2025 voor de rechter is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.749-4.40%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003538+0.25%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.04754+6.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 22:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Trump-Linked DeFi Project WLFI Votes on Token Buyback-and-Burn Program

Trump-Linked DeFi Project WLFI Votes on Token Buyback-and-Burn Program

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project publicly backed by the Trump family, is voting on a plan to use protocol fees to buy back and burn its WLFI token. The post Trump-Linked DeFi Project WLFI Votes on Token Buyback-and-Burn Program appeared first on Coinspeaker.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.749-4.40%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2137+0.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07163-8.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinspeaker2025/09/12 22:15
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position