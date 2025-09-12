ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Dogecoin breekt uit na weken consolidatie en stijgt naar $0,26
Dogecoin laat opnieuw zien dat de memecoin zijn kracht nog niet verloren heeft. Na weken van consolidatie brak de koers door een belangrijke weerstand en schoot meteen omhoog. Op dit moment noteert DOGE $0,26, goed voor een stijging van 4,6% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Het handelsvolume staat daarbij op... Het bericht Dogecoin breekt uit na weken consolidatie en stijgt naar $0,26 verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 22:30
Nasdaq-listed gaming stock AGAE pops 105% after establishing DAT, eyes ‘proprietary’ RWA models
The NY-based company plans to expand blockchain payment options and develop tokenization models for RWAs like live events and film IP.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 22:29
Shiba Inu Top Holder Dumps 6.7 Billion Tokens, Reinvests in New Crypto Eyeing SHIB’s Top 25 Spot
The meme coin market is entering a new chapter, and investor behavior signals where the momentum is heading. A top Shiba Inu (SHIB) holder recently shocked the community by dumping 6.7 billion SHIB tokens, worth millions of dollars, and reinvesting the proceeds into Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The move comes as SHIB faces slowing growth while [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/12 22:29
IEA foresees massive oversupply on the oil market – Commerzbank
The post IEA foresees massive oversupply on the oil market – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The International Energy Agency expects a massive supply surplus on the global oil market of 3.33 million barrels per day on average in the coming year, based on its forecasts, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Oil prices fall by almost 2% on Thursday “That would be another 360,000 barrels per day more than predicted a month ago and was only exceeded during the coronavirus pandemic five years ago. The upward revision is solely due to higher supply. The demand forecast was even revised slightly upward.” “However, oil supply is expected to rise even more sharply. The IEA expects supply growth of more than 1 million barrels per day for both OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ countries next year. Oil prices subsequently fell by almost 2% yesterday, giving up the gains made since the beginning of the week.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/iea-foresees-massive-oversupply-on-the-oil-market-commerzbank-202509121038
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:28
Top Presale Crypto Picks: Here’s Why BlockDAG Beats BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, & Neo Pepe
Act fast on the top presale crypto picks: BlockDAG dominates with $405M raised, surpassing BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe before launch.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 22:27
UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT launch an RWA pilot in Hong Kong: on-chain automation for regulated funds
Hong Kong confirms itself as a testing ground for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), all the details.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 22:26
Bitcoin Soars Past $116,300 as Altcoins Shine
The post Bitcoin Soars Past $116,300 as Altcoins Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently witnessed a remarkable surge, reaching a peak of $116,300, a development that has revitalized interest in the altcoin market. This rise came on the heels of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, corroborating previous anticipations set by the Producer Price Index (PPI) data that hinted Bitcoin might target the $116,000 threshold. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Soars Past $116,300 as Altcoins Shine Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-soars-past-116300-as-altcoins-shine
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:26
South African fast food chain Wimpy now accepts Bitcoin Lightning Network payments in 450 stores
PANews reported on September 12 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, South African fast food chain WIMPY now supports Bitcoin Lightning Network payments in 450 stores.
PANews
2025/09/12 22:21
JUST IN! Polymarket Announces Partnership with Popular Altcoin! "They've Also Partnered with the US Department of Commerce Before!"
Polymarket, one of the prediction markets, is partnering with Chainlink (LINK) to increase the accuracy of its prediction market solutions. Continue Reading: JUST IN! Polymarket Announces Partnership with Popular Altcoin! "They've Also Partnered with the US Department of Commerce Before!"
Coinstats
2025/09/12 22:20
Lendr.fi Partners with BSCS Global to Power Tokenized RWA Assets across DeFi Communities, Web3 Cross-Chain Networks
Through its collaboration with BSCS, Lendr.fi allows its tokenized assets to be accessible to DeFi investors worldwide, enabling its platform expansion.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 22:20
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position