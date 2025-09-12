2025-09-15 Monday

Solana DeFi TVL tops $13B for first time

Solana DeFi TVL tops $13B for first time

The post Solana DeFi TVL tops $13B for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana’s DeFi ecosystem reached a new milestone with total value locked (TVL) surpassing $13 billion for the first time. This growth highlights Solana’s expanding role as a leading blockchain for decentralized applications and protocols. Solana’s decentralized finance total value locked surpassed $13 billion today for the first time, marking a new milestone for the blockchain network. The achievement represents continued growth in DeFi activity on Solana, which has emerged as a major platform for decentralized applications and trading protocols. Total value locked measures the dollar amount of crypto assets deposited in DeFi protocols and serves as a key metric for gauging ecosystem activity. Solana has attracted developers and users with its high transaction speeds and lower fees compared to other major blockchain networks. The network hosts numerous DeFi protocols including decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and yield farming applications. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-defi-tvl-13b-milestone/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 22:36
US SEC Under Fire As Coinbase Flags Missing Gensler Crypto Texts in Watchdog Report

US SEC Under Fire As Coinbase Flags Missing Gensler Crypto Texts in Watchdog Report

The post US SEC Under Fire As Coinbase Flags Missing Gensler Crypto Texts in Watchdog Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Missing Gary Gensler crypto texts from 2023 are now central to Coinbase case against the US SEC. The watchdog report says Gensler’s phone reset wiped nearly a year of messages, with 40% work-related. The timing, near FTX’s collapse and big SEC cases, makes crypto traders suspect a possible cover-up. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is under pressure again. This time, it’s not for suing crypto companies. Instead, questions are rising about missing messages from the former US SEC Chair, Gary Gensler. A new watchdog report shows that Gensler’s government phone allegedly lost nearly a year of texts in 2023. These missing “Gensler crypto texts” are now at the center of a court fight. Coinbase, one of the largest U.S. crypto exchanges, says the SEC is hiding important records. Why Gary Gensler’s Crypto Texts Matter Now for Coinbase Case? Gary Gensler was the 33rd Chair of the SEC under the Biden administration. He took charge in 2021. Before that, he worked at Goldman Sachs and taught at MIT. His role at the US SEC was powerful because he decided how crypto should be policed in the U.S. Because the SEC has been tough on crypto, Gensler’s crypto texts are key. They may have shown how he and his staff discussed Ethereum, Coinbase, FTX, and other big crypto issues. If those texts are gone, it presumably means that part of history has been deleted from existence. Coinbase CLO Highlights the Issue on X Paul Grewal, the Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of Coinbase, made this issue public. He shared the watchdog report online. His point was simple: the SEC holds others to high standards, but its own boss allegedly lost key messages. Coinbase Questions Missing Gary Gensler Crypto Text | Source: Paul Grewal, X Coinbase is already fighting the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 22:34
Don’t Buy DAT Stock, Buy Bitcoin: Investor Warns

Don’t Buy DAT Stock, Buy Bitcoin: Investor Warns

The post Don’t Buy DAT Stock, Buy Bitcoin: Investor Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Angel investor Jason Calacanis urges investors to purchase Bitcoin directly instead of following Michael Saylor’s corporate strategy. He warns that MicroStrategy’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation could inflate risk, distort the company’s actual valuation, and damage Bitcoin’s broader market reputation. Calacanis believes direct ownership offers investors more control and avoids the volatility of a single company’s extensive cryptocurrency holdings. Calacanis Questions MicroStrategy’s Approach Sponsored Sponsored Jason Calacanis, an early backer of Uber and a prominent voice in Silicon Valley, urged investors to avoid MicroStrategy, now rebranded as “Strategy,” despite the company’s extensive Bitcoin portfolio. Calacanis argued that investors should hold Bitcoin directly instead of relying on a public company’s Bitcoin exposure to avoid unnecessary corporate risk. Calacanis has repeatedly voiced skepticism about Michael Saylor’s aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin. He believes that Strategy’s stock should trade at a discount to its net asset value because its business model heavily depends on Bitcoin price movements. This dependency creates volatility that may not reflect the actual worth of the company’s underlying business operations, says the investor. My best financial advice continues to be that you should just buy bitcoin if you want exposure to it and that you should stay as far away from $mstr as possible — because it’s complicated, layered and you lose control. ..: but don’t take financial advice from a podcaster/angel… pic.twitter.com/pOAFDQXvyY — @jason (@Jason) September 12, 2025 Concerns Over Market Perception The investor also contends that Saylor’s high-profile Bitcoin purchases, while celebrated by some crypto enthusiasts, may negatively affect Bitcoin’s image. Calacanis warns that concentrating so much of the cryptocurrency within a single corporation could distort market dynamics and create a narrative of centralized influence, undermining Bitcoin’s ethos of decentralization. MicroStrategy has invested billions of dollars in Bitcoin since 2020, positioning itself as the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency holder. While…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 22:33
Bankman-Fried Appeal, turning point on November 4: the Second Circuit decides the future of his 25 years

Bankman-Fried Appeal, turning point on November 4: the Second Circuit decides the future of his 25 years

The Bankman-Fried case enters a phase of tension: the Second Circuit has scheduled the hearing for appeal arguments on November 4th.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/12 22:32
5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month

5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month

The post 5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Did you know, exchange-traded products are now the largest holders of bitcoin? In today’s Crypto for Advisors newsletter, Rony Abboud from Trackinsight and ETF Central breaks down current ETF trends. Then, Joshua de Vos, research lead at CoinDesk answers investment questions about ETFs in “Ask an Expert.” Thank you to our sponsor of this week’s newsletter, Grayscale Investments. For financial advisors near Minneapolis, Grayscale is hosting Crypto Connect on Thursday, September 18. Learn more. – Sarah Morton 5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month Crypto has officially entered the ETF mainstream, and the numbers tell the story. ETPs Hold the Bitcoin Crown In case you missed it, crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) have become the biggest holders of bitcoin, now sitting on 1.47 million coins — about 7% of the total 21 million supply, according to data compiled by Hold15Capital on X. Public companies come next with just over 1 million, followed by governments holding around 526,000, according to bitcointreasuries.net Looking closer, BlackRock’s iShares IBIT exchange-traded fund (ETF) leads the pack with 749,000 coins, while Fidelity’s FBTC holds 201,000 and Grayscale’s GBTC sits at 185,000. That share of supply is likely to keep climbing as more investors, especially institutions, jump in under a friendlier U.S. crypto administration. Crypto Moves Into the ETF Mainstream Cryptocurrency has become a key topic in the Trackinsight Global ETF Survey. This year’s edition gathered insights from more than 600 professional investors overseeing over $1 trillion in ETF assets. They shared their views across active, thematic, ESG, fixed income and crypto segments. When asked about their appetite for crypto ETFs in 2025, more than half said they plan to increase allocations in client portfolios. Crypto ETFs Break Into the Big Leagues Cryptocurrency ETFs in the U.S. ranked 8th in net inflows over the past year,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 22:32
BlackRock Plans Tokenized ETFs to Bridge Traditional Assets and DeFi

BlackRock Plans Tokenized ETFs to Bridge Traditional Assets and DeFi

BlackRock explores tokenized ETFs to digitize traditional assets, aiming to bridge DeFi and traditional finance, pending regulatory approval. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is exploring the tokenization of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to bring traditional financial assets onto blockchain networks. According to Bloomberg, the company intends to develop on-chain versions of real-world funds, such as […] The post BlackRock Plans Tokenized ETFs to Bridge Traditional Assets and DeFi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/12 22:30
Breaking: Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Market Resolution Process

Breaking: Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Market Resolution Process

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/12 22:30
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Whales Are Rushing To Enter The Early Stages Of This Record Breaking Presale

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Whales Are Rushing To Enter The Early Stages Of This Record Breaking Presale

The latest Cardano Price Prediction has bulls watching closely as ADA edges toward $1.00. Whale accumulation is picking up, and some long-term holders are feeling optimistic. But for traders who aren’t content to wait for slow climbs, there’s another name grabbing attention fast: Layer Brett. Built for speed and rewards, it’s quickly becoming 2025’s wildcard […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Whales Are Rushing To Enter The Early Stages Of This Record Breaking Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/12 22:30
What A Dogecoin ETF Approval Means For The Future Of Crypto

What A Dogecoin ETF Approval Means For The Future Of Crypto

The first Dogecoin ETF is set to go live next week, becoming the first memecoin ETF ever to launch. Market experts have shared their opinions on what this could mean for the future of crypto, as well as insights into how the fund would operate.  Meme Coin ETF Era Kicks Off With First Dogecoin ETF […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/12 22:30
Corporate Treasury Giant BitMine Bolsters ETH Holdings with $201M Buy

Corporate Treasury Giant BitMine Bolsters ETH Holdings with $201M Buy

BitMine Immersion Technologies has reportedly bolstered its corporate treasury with an additional 46,255 ETH, valued at $201 million, according to blockchain analytics platform Onchain Lens.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/12 22:30
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position