US SEC Under Fire As Coinbase Flags Missing Gensler Crypto Texts in Watchdog Report

Key Insights: Missing Gary Gensler crypto texts from 2023 are now central to Coinbase case against the US SEC. The watchdog report says Gensler's phone reset wiped nearly a year of messages, with 40% work-related. The timing, near FTX's collapse and big SEC cases, makes crypto traders suspect a possible cover-up. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is under pressure again. This time, it's not for suing crypto companies. Instead, questions are rising about missing messages from the former US SEC Chair, Gary Gensler. A new watchdog report shows that Gensler's government phone allegedly lost nearly a year of texts in 2023. These missing "Gensler crypto texts" are now at the center of a court fight. Coinbase, one of the largest U.S. crypto exchanges, says the SEC is hiding important records. Why Gary Gensler's Crypto Texts Matter Now for Coinbase Case? Gary Gensler was the 33rd Chair of the SEC under the Biden administration. He took charge in 2021. Before that, he worked at Goldman Sachs and taught at MIT. His role at the US SEC was powerful because he decided how crypto should be policed in the U.S. Because the SEC has been tough on crypto, Gensler's crypto texts are key. They may have shown how he and his staff discussed Ethereum, Coinbase, FTX, and other big crypto issues. If those texts are gone, it presumably means that part of history has been deleted from existence. Coinbase CLO Highlights the Issue on X Paul Grewal, the Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of Coinbase, made this issue public. He shared the watchdog report online. His point was simple: the SEC holds others to high standards, but its own boss allegedly lost key messages. Coinbase Questions Missing Gary Gensler Crypto Text | Source: Paul Grewal, X Coinbase is already fighting the…