5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month
The post 5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Did you know, exchange-traded products are now the largest holders of bitcoin? In today’s Crypto for Advisors newsletter, Rony Abboud from Trackinsight and ETF Central breaks down current ETF trends. Then, Joshua de Vos, research lead at CoinDesk answers investment questions about ETFs in “Ask an Expert.” Thank you to our sponsor of this week’s newsletter, Grayscale Investments. For financial advisors near Minneapolis, Grayscale is hosting Crypto Connect on Thursday, September 18. Learn more. – Sarah Morton 5 Crypto ETF Charts We Thought You’d Like this Month Crypto has officially entered the ETF mainstream, and the numbers tell the story. ETPs Hold the Bitcoin Crown In case you missed it, crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) have become the biggest holders of bitcoin, now sitting on 1.47 million coins — about 7% of the total 21 million supply, according to data compiled by Hold15Capital on X. Public companies come next with just over 1 million, followed by governments holding around 526,000, according to bitcointreasuries.net Looking closer, BlackRock’s iShares IBIT exchange-traded fund (ETF) leads the pack with 749,000 coins, while Fidelity’s FBTC holds 201,000 and Grayscale’s GBTC sits at 185,000. That share of supply is likely to keep climbing as more investors, especially institutions, jump in under a friendlier U.S. crypto administration. Crypto Moves Into the ETF Mainstream Cryptocurrency has become a key topic in the Trackinsight Global ETF Survey. This year’s edition gathered insights from more than 600 professional investors overseeing over $1 trillion in ETF assets. They shared their views across active, thematic, ESG, fixed income and crypto segments. When asked about their appetite for crypto ETFs in 2025, more than half said they plan to increase allocations in client portfolios. Crypto ETFs Break Into the Big Leagues Cryptocurrency ETFs in the U.S. ranked 8th in net inflows over the past year,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 22:32