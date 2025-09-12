ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Votes on Buyback
The post Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Votes on Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A governance vote is underway for a WLFI token buyback and burn program. The plan would use 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees to buy and burn tokens. The proposal has over 99% community support before the Sept.18 deadline. World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project with public ties to the Trump family, is holding a governance vote on a new tokenomics proposal. The plan involves establishing a buyback-and-burn program for its native token to reduce its circulating supply. The proposal suggests using 100% of the fees generated from the project’s protocol-owned liquidity to purchase its tokens from the open market. These tokens would be permanently destroyed by sending them to a burn address, a standard method to tighten a token’s supply. This initiative follows the launch of the WLFI token on Ethereum[NC] at the beginning of the month. The project, which aims to connect traditional finance with on-chain markets, also features a USD-pegged stablecoin called USD1. The token is trading nearly 40% below its all-time high, which was recorded shortly after its Sept. 1 launch. How the Buyback Program Works The process is designed to be continuous and transparent, with all burn transactions recorded on-chain for the community to verify. Fees collected from WLFI’s treasury-owned liquidity positions on networks like Ethereum, BNB Chain BNB $908.9 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $126.52 B Vol. 24h: $1.24 B , and Solana SOL $241.2 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $130.87 B Vol. 24h: $12.69 B would be systematically used to repurchase WLFI tokens. This mechanism makes sure that fees from community or third-party liquidity providers are not affected. According to the official proposal, the primary goal is to directly reduce the token supply and better align the protocol with its long-term holders by removing tokens from participants not committed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:51
Pi Network Upgrades Blockchain Protocol To Version 20 On Testnet
The post Pi Network Upgrades Blockchain Protocol To Version 20 On Testnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An upgrade of the Pi Network to version 20 on its testnet has happened. The move has caused Pi Coin (PI) to increase in value by around 3%. The update marks the first step in a gradual upgrade sequence expected to progress toward version 23. Pi Network Protocol Upgrade Marks Technical Progress as Community Awaits Mainnet Launch According to the Pi block explorer shared by Pi network advocate Dr. Altcoin, the upgrade marks a visible milestone for the community. With version 20, Pi Network is building a stronger blockchain structure for future Mainnet activity. Pi Network has upgraded its blockchain protocol from version 19 to 20, currently on Testnet. This process is expected to be a gradual upgrade leading up to version 23. @PiCoreTeam @nkokkalis @Chengdiao pic.twitter.com/EY0kuEjyyh — Dr Altcoin (@Dr_Picoin) September 12, 2025 The community has shown strong interest in the update. With millions of users waiting for broader adoption, each version increment builds anticipation. Pi Network, which rose to global popularity with its mobile-first mining model, continues to operate in an enclosed ecosystem. Recently, a billion-dollar asset manager launched the first Pi Network ETP. This underscore growing institutional interest in the project. Technical progress such as upgrades of protocols normally indicates a long-term commitment to the development of the network. Although a protocol upgrade can be a source of optimism, the bigger picture rests on actual utility, adoption and Mainnet development. Pi Coin Price Displays Short-Term Gains as Pi Network Ecosystem Receives Boost with Domain Auction According to TradingView statistics, Pi coin price has increased by 2.46% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.3537. This is with an immediate past price close of $0.3452 with short-term growth. The price also increased 2.70% in the last seven days. However, the Pi Network token is down almost 10%…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:50
As TRON and Cardano Underwhelm, Could Digitap be 2025’s Best Crypto Presale?
Digitap’s upside potential as a presale token and its blend of TradFi and DeFi make it a top crypto to invest in—a better choice than the Cardano coin and TRON.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 22:50
Two Decades On, Why Whole Foods Can’t Make Its U.K. Operations Work
The post Two Decades On, Why Whole Foods Can’t Make Its U.K. Operations Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new King’s Road store was the first in the U.K. for Whole Foods in more thna a decade. Whole Foods Market This week’s news that Whole Foods Market had recorded a loss in its U.K. operations and that revenues had dropped came as no great surprise for the upscale grocery retailer, which has spent over two decades trying to crack Britain. The company reported pre-tax losses of around $27 million for the year to Dec. 31 2024, despite a 14% decline in operational costs to circa $65.5 million last year, adding to a similar $31.3 million deficit the year prior. The results mean the business has pulled in total losses of over $271 million since debuting in the U.K. in 2004 and which after openings and closures currently has just six outlets in the U.K., all in capital London. Its Fulham and Richmond stores only contributed to sales until June 10, when the sites were closed, while margins at the retailer contracted over the period because of those store closures combined with increased supply chain costs, newly filed accounts revealed. Despite the grim numbers, Amazon-owned Whole Foods seems to refuse to give up on Britain, In March it opened its first new U.K. store in a decade, a 21,8000-square-foot outlet along London’s Kings Road, famous for its fashion stores. A Whole Foods Market spokesman insisted: “We continue to focus on sustainable growth in the U.K. market, as demonstrated by our successful opening on the King’s Road. This new location represents our commitment to serving more customers and communities in the U.K., while maintaining our high-quality standards and local partnerships.” Whole Foods Struggles To Connect So why can’t Whole Foods connect with the British public? The Austin-based grocer entered with high hopes in 2004 but has faced persistent obstacles, ranging…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:49
Prediction Markets Call 2026 Split: Democrats Favored for House, GOP for Senate
The post Prediction Markets Call 2026 Split: Democrats Favored for House, GOP for Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets are serving a split-decision special: Democrats have the edge for the House in 2026, while Republicans hold the Senate lead, and the 2028 presidential board has JD Vance on top with Gavin Newsom chasing. 2026 Outlook—Democrats Eye House Control, Republicans Hold Senate Edge Data collected Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, shows a neat partisan […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/prediction-markets-call-2026-split-democrats-favored-for-house-gop-for-senate/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:47
Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital: New Avenues for Institutional Access to POL in the Middle East
Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital have announced a collaboration that opens opportunities for institutional investors interested in POL.
POL
$0.272
-2.61%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 22:46
US Dollar Index (DXY) recovery loses steam at 97.80
The post US Dollar Index (DXY) recovery loses steam at 97.80 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index loses steam at 97.80 and keeps the broader bearish trend intact. Weak US employment and moderate inflation figures pave the path for Fed cuts. The DXY is approaching a key support area above 97.00. The US Dollar bounced up from lows earlier on Friday, but upside attempts remain limited below the 98.00 level so far, which keeps price action trapped within the previous day’s range, and maintains the broader bearish trend intact. Data released on Thursday showed a moderate acceleration in consumer inflation, but the sharp increase in the weekly jobless claims gathered more interest. The largest increase in claims in the last four years confirms the weak momentum of the US labour market and paves the path to a Fed rate cut next week, and at least another one before the year-end. Technical Analysis: The 97.10-97.25 is a key support area The technical picture remains bearish. The Daily and the 4-hour Relative Strength Index remain below the 50 levels, suggesting that rallies are likely to find buyers. Recent price action shows a descending channel from the August 5 high, underpinning the bearish view. The recent US Dollar’s recovery has found resistance at the 97.80 level, below Thursday’s high, at 98.15. This level and the channel top, now at the 98.50 area, need to be broken to confirm a trend shift. To the downside, immediate support is at the intraday low of 97.50, with key support area at the 9710-9725 area, which encloses the lows of July 24 and August 8, and the bottom of the descending channel. Further down, the July 4 and 7 lows, near 96.90, will come into focus. US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:46
Decentralized Infrastructure Dolutions For Web3 Applications
The post Decentralized Infrastructure Dolutions For Web3 Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on providing decentralized infrastructure solutions for Web3 applications, blockchain networks, and developers. Ankr offers a decentralized cloud computing platform that enables users to deploy and manage nodes for various blockchain networks and applications. It allows users to host nodes for popular blockchain networks without the need for specialized hardware or technical expertise. This feature helps to share the idle computing resources, creating a distributed network that can be leveraged by decentralized applications and services. Developers can access blockchain networks and resources through Ankr’s platform, making it easier to build and deploy applications that require interactions with different blockchains. Staking and DeFi Ankr provides staking services for certain proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, allowing users to participate in staking and earn rewards. ANKR is the native utility token of the Ankr ecosystem. It may have various use cases, such as paying for services, participating in network governance, and accessing premium features. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/ankr-ankr-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:44
Bitcoin Mining Margins Shrink as Difficulty Hits Record High
The post Bitcoin Mining Margins Shrink as Difficulty Hits Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 12 September 2025 | 17:18 Bitcoin miners are facing their toughest operating conditions yet, with soaring network difficulty, falling hashprice, and rising energy costs colliding with a new competitor: artificial intelligence. Difficulty hit an all-time high of 136.04 trillion on September 4, while miner revenues slid to about $52 per petahash per day. Forward markets see that figure drifting toward $49 over the next six months, leaving little room for error. At the same time, global colocation rates are averaging more than $217 per kilowatt per month, and transaction fees contribute just 1% of block rewards – a combination that squeezes margins across the industry. These economics are forcing change. CoreWeave’s $9 billion deal to acquire Core Scientific shows how quickly mining infrastructure is being repurposed for AI workloads, which now compete directly with proof-of-work for power and land. GPU hosting contracts often carry higher returns than Bitcoin mining, making diversification increasingly attractive. Markets are shifting too. American Bitcoin Corp., newly listed on Nasdaq after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, has built its model around self-mining and accumulation, using treasury strategies to manage between costs, spot prices, and financing terms. Energy dynamics remain central. In Texas, Riot and others continue to curtail operations during peak-demand seasons to capture grid credits, while hedging on Luxor’s Hashrate Forward Curve has become standard. Break-even math is unforgiving: Antminer S21 rigs need power below 7–7.5 cents per kWh, while WhatsMiner M60S units run closer to 6.5–7 cents. With margins shrinking and AI demand rising, the definition of “mining” is evolving. Survival now depends less on raw hashrate and more on balancing energy economics, hedges, and new revenue streams beyond Bitcoin. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:40
First US memecoin ETF $DOJE is now expected to launch mid-next week
The post First US memecoin ETF $DOJE is now expected to launch mid-next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first U.S. exchange-traded fund tied to Dogecoin (DOJE) is facing delays, with Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas predicting the launch will occur mid-next week. $DOJE is designed to give investors exposure to the popular meme-inspired crypto through the regulated investment vehicle. In several updates on X, Balchunas confirmed that the launch originally slated for Thursday had been postponed to September 12, calling it a “rain delay.” On Friday, he updated followers with further news, saying: “Another delay. Launching next week. Mid week. Prob Thur.” As reported by Cryptopolitan, the fund’s issuer, Rex Shares is partnering with retirement products provider Osprey Funds to launch the first memecoin ETF. The two firms filed a Form N-1A registration statement with US regulators on September 5, formally seeking approval for the product alongside other token funds like Trump. DOJE filed under the 1940 Act to expedite approval Unlike most pending crypto ETF proposals, the Dogecoin fund was filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, known as the “’40 Act.” Most spot crypto ETFs are submitted under the Securities Act of 1933, which requires a more conscientious review and the exchange rule-change process called a 19b-4 filing. Update Part 3: Another delay. Launching next week. Mid week. Prob Thur. https://t.co/Lzk2pCVo0E — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 11, 2025 The ’40 Act imposes stricter obligations on funds where ETFs registered under the statute must adhere to rules around diversification, governance, and custody of assets. In practice, this means the Dogecoin ETF cannot hold all its assets exclusively in Dogecoin but must maintain a portion of holdings in other regulated securities, such as traditional ETFs, to reduce exposure to the single crypto. Other firms attempting to list Dogecoin ETFs through the “normalized process” have faced roadblocks under the traditional filing process. On April 10, 21Shares submitted…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:37
