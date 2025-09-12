ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Ant Group Will Not Issue Crypto, Focuses on Real-World Tokenization
TLDR Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi confirmed that the company will never issue cryptocurrencies or participate in speculative schemes. Han emphasized that compliance and risk management are central to Ant Group’s approach to the token economy. Ant Group’s tokenization efforts aim to address real-world economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools. The company focuses [...] The post Ant Group Will Not Issue Crypto, Focuses on Real-World Tokenization appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/12 22:59
Ogromne inwestycje Galaxy Digital w Solanę. Co na to rynek?
The post Ogromne inwestycje Galaxy Digital w Solanę. Co na to rynek? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ogromne inwestycje Galaxy Digital w Solanę. Co na to rynek? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ogromne-inwestycje-galaxy-digital-w-sol/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:59
OpenMiner among 2025’s notable digital wealth passive income apps
OpenMiner empowers global users with AI-driven cloud mining, offering secure, flexible, and passive crypto income solutions. With the rapid global adoption of mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, digital assets are becoming a new engine of global wealth growth. …
Crypto.news
2025/09/12 22:56
How to Earn BTC ? 7 Free Bitcoin Cloud Mining Tools for Daily Rewards
The post How to Earn BTC ? 7 Free Bitcoin Cloud Mining Tools for Daily Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Earning free cryptocurrency has become a hot trend in 2025 as more users look for straightforward ways to build a passive income stream. Instead of purchasing expensive hardware or incurring high electricity bills, cloud mining enables users to earn Bitcoin (BTC) directly through digital contracts or mobile apps. Today’s cloud mining platforms not only provide free entry-level plans but also ensure compliance, transparency, and stable daily rewards. Here are the seven best free Bitcoin cloud mining tools in 2025 that you can use to start collecting daily BTC. 1. ETNCrypto ETNCrypto is one of the most trusted names in cloud mining, offering both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) contracts with free entry bonuses. New users receive a $100 signup bonus, making it possible to start mining without any upfront assets. ETNCrypto’s mining centers are powered by advanced ASIC rigs and optimized for high efficiency. The platform is fully transparent, offering clear ROI structures and daily profit tracking.Free Features $100 signup bonus for new accounts Beginner-friendly dashboard to monitor BTC and DOGE mining AI-based monitoring for stable uptime Transparent contract terms with no hidden charges Minimum withdrawal requirement of $300 ensures smoother tax compliance BitFuFu.com BitFuFu is an official partner of Bitmain and offers free trial contracts to help users test mining profitability before committing. Its mobile-friendly design allows anyone to claim small amounts of free BTC through short-term mining contracts. The free trial provides a low-risk way to get started.Free Features Advertisement   Free trial contracts for Bitcoin mining High-performance ASIC integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:56
Which One Will Make The Most Millionaires In 2025
The post Which One Will Make The Most Millionaires In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 17:18 The millionaire-making potential of cryptocurrencies continues attracting new investors daily. Among top contenders, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP) and newcomer Layer Brett each offer different paths to wealth creation. Established projects provide relative stability while emerging tokens offer explosive growth potential. Understanding these differences helps investors choose the right opportunity for their goals. Solana’s established ecosystem offers measured growth potential Solana (SOL) has proven itself as a serious blockchain contender with real technological advantages. Its high throughput and low fees attract developers and users consistently. However, SOL’s substantial market cap requires massive capital for significant price movement. While solid growth seems likely, millionaire-making returns appear challenging from current levels. The token works better for portfolio foundation than explosive wealth creation. Ripple’s institutional focus creates different opportunity dynamics Ripple (XRP) has established strong banking relationships and regulatory clarity advantages. Its cross-border payment solutions gain traction among financial institutions worldwide. Yet XRP’s large market capitalization limits its percentage growth potential substantially. The token likely will deliver respectable returns rather than life-changing gains. This makes Ripple suitable for conservative investors rather than wealth seekers. Why Layer Brett represents a different kind of opportunity Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands apart through its unique market position and growth potential. The project combines Ethereum Layer 2 technology with meme coin appeal effectively. This hybrid approach offers both technological substance and community-driven growth. Its current presale stage provides access before major exchange listings. The project’s micro-cap status allows dramatic moves with reasonable capital inflow. This mathematical advantage makes millionaire-making returns more achievable. Early participants benefit from optimal pricing and high staking rewards simultaneously. Comparative analysis of millionaire-making potential Solana would require unprecedented capital inflow to deliver millionaire returns from current levels. Ripple faces similar mathematical constraints despite its strong fundamentals. Layer Brett’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:55
Crypto.com Launches Champions Collection With UEFA Experiences and Final Tickets Up for Grabs
Crypto.com unveils its Champions collection, offering football fans the chance to claim digital collectibles and win UEFA Champions League tickets and more.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 22:55
Meliuz focuses on options to expand its bitcoin reserve
Meliuz, a Brazilian company known for its pioneering role in adopting a strategic reserve of bitcoin in Latin America.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 22:53
Whales Circle Viral Bitcoin Hyper Presale As Layer-2 Sparks FOMO – Next Price Surge Under 48hrs Away
Early backers know the secret to fortune in crypto: Unearth underrated gems.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/12 22:53
Hyperliquid Removes $HYPE Tokens, Increasing Fairness for USDH Stablecoin Decision
TLDR Hyperliquid removes $HYPE tokens from the USDH vote, increasing community control over the stablecoin issuer decision. The move gives Paxos a better chance to secure the USDH ticker with their 95% reserve yield buyback proposal. Hyperliquid’s governance shift aims to create a more transparent and community-driven selection process for USDH. Native Markets remains the [...] The post Hyperliquid Removes $HYPE Tokens, Increasing Fairness for USDH Stablecoin Decision appeared first on CoinCentral.
HYPE
$54.56
-1.01%
Coincentral
2025/09/12 22:52
5 leading white label blockchain solution providers for businesses
White-label blockchain platforms are helping businesses enter the crypto market faster and at lower cost compared to building custom blockchains. Here are some of the leading providers.
Crypto.news
2025/09/12 22:51
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position