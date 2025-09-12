2025-09-15 Monday

SBI Ends Joint Venture with Zodia Custody

The post SBI Ends Joint Venture with Zodia Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Holdings is overhauling its digital and technology initiatives. It is ending a crypto-custody venture with Zodia Custody and launching a global equity fund targeting Web3, AI, and other transformative sectors. The dual move reflects a strategic pivot toward scalable technology-driven opportunities under Japan’s evolving regulatory environment. SBI Ends Crypto-Custody Venture with Zodia SBI Holdings and London-based Zodia Custody have agreed to dissolve their joint venture in Japan about two years after its creation. The decision follows internal reviews of priorities by both parties. Zodia Custody, backed by Standard Chartered, had been preparing an application with Japan’s Financial Services Agency but never proceeded. Sponsored Sponsored Japan remains challenging for foreign crypto firms, given strict oversight shaped by past incidents such as the 2024 DMM Bitcoin breach exceeding approximately $2.04 billion and the earlier Mt. Gox collapse. According to Bloomberg, SBI spokesperson Kosuke Kitamura stated that the decision does not indicate a withdrawal from digital asset services or Asia. Instead, it aims to accelerate group-wide digital strategies. Zodia Custody continues to expand in other markets, including a recent acquisition of Tungsten Custody Solutions in the United Arab Emirates. Launch of Next-Generation Technology Strategy Fund SBI Asset Management will begin operating the SBI Next-Generation Technology Strategy Fund on September 17. The fund invests in global equities across emerging sectors, including Web3, blockchain, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear-fusion energy. Initially focusing on these themes, the portfolio will adjust as technologies and market conditions evolve. Offered through SBI Securities, the fund carries an annual trust fee of 0.99%, which ranks among the lowest for comparable actively managed technology funds in Japan. By targeting industries that may reshape global markets, the fund seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure and medium—to long-term capital growth. Strategic Implications These simultaneous actions highlight a broader…
2025/09/12 23:06
Courts Keep Striking Down Barriers To Recording Police

The post Courts Keep Striking Down Barriers To Recording Police appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Military vehicles with the Washington, DC National Guard are parked near the Washington Monument on August 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty Images A surge of law enforcement into Washington, DC has come with an outpouring of cell phone videos from observers. In one recent video, a collection of DC metro police and federal officers arrest a man who is holding a phone and talking with them. Other videos show police arresting food delivery drivers. And, most well-known, there is the footage of a man throwing a Subway sandwich at an officer. With the President hinting that he could deploy more federal law enforcement and national guard to other American cities, there will be many more citizens and journalists recording. And in the past few years, federal courts have been clear that the First Amendment protects this activity and that laws to curtail recording are often unconstitutional. The latest major decision comes from the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and strikes down an Indiana law. The “buffer law” from 2023 made it a crime for a person to approach within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer who is “lawfully engaged in the execution of the law enforcement officer’s duties after the law enforcement officer has ordered the person to stop approaching.” The law was challenged by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and Indiana Broadcasters Association along with other reporter groups and news outlets. They were concerned that the law could prevent their own cameramen and reporters from covering law enforcement. The court found that the law was arbitrary and could easily be applied in a discriminatory way. The buffer law does not provide any guidance for when officers can order people to stand 25 feet back. It can be used at any time or for…
2025/09/12 23:04
Tether CEO: The company is launching a US-based stablecoin called USAT

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of Tether said: The company is launching a US-based stablecoin called USAT.
2025/09/12 23:03
Polygon Taps Cypher Capital to Expand POL to Middle East

Polygon has partnered with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, boosting liquidity, growth, and institutional adoption. The post Polygon Taps Cypher Capital to Expand POL to Middle East appeared first on Coinspeaker.
2025/09/12 23:03
BlackRock evaluates tokenized ETFs on blockchain

The post BlackRock evaluates tokenized ETFs on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, according to Bloomberg, BlackRock is examining the tokenization on blockchain of some ETFs linked to real assets. This step, if confirmed, could accelerate the settlement, increase liquidity, and push traditional finance towards continuous operations. The indication—coming from anonymous sources—describes an exploratory phase, while the asset giant, managing over 10 trillion dollars of AUM (data updated to 2025), looks at new digital frontiers. In this context, attention remains focused on operational impacts and possible adoption timelines, still subject to internal evaluation. BlackRock has already conducted experiments on the topic with the launch of the tokenized fund BUIDL in 2024. According to data collected by market analysts up to September 2025, institutional interest in tokenization solutions has grown significantly compared to the 2021–2023 period. Custodians and managers surveyed by industry observers report that the technical integration phase typically requires joint testing on clearing, KYC/AML, and reporting, with validation timelines often exceeding 12 months. What Happened Sources cited by Bloomberg report that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager based in New York, is considering the possibility of issuing tokenized ETFs on blockchain, focusing on funds that replicate stocks and other traditional financial assets. The article, authored by Olga Kharif, was published recently. The company has not released official comments on the dossier, indicating that the phase remains cautious. It should be noted that the topic is not foreign to its strategy: in 2024 BlackRock launched the tokenized fund BUIDL on a public network in collaboration with Securitize, marking a significant precedent in the realm of digital assets. Indeed, the experience gained provides a technical and procedural foundation to build upon. Why it is relevant Faster settlement: tokens and smart contracts can reduce reconciliation steps; the US market transitioned from T+2 to T+1 starting in May 2024, reducing settlement times and making settlement…
2025/09/12 23:03
Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet by September 30

TLDR Starknet to launch Bitcoin staking on mainnet with flexible wrapper token options. Unstaking period reduced from 21 days to 7 days for Bitcoin staking on Starknet. Bitcoin staking on Starknet will enhance decentralized finance (DeFi) growth. Wrapped Bitcoin tokens like WBTC and LBTC will be supported for staking on Starknet. Starknet, the Ethereum Layer-2 [...] The post Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet by September 30 appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/12 23:02
Brazil Set to Regulate Crypto Service Providers by 2026

Brazil plans to regulate crypto service providers by 2026, aiming to balance innovation, security, and foster global coordination in digital assets. Brazil is preparing to implement formal regulations for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) by 2026. The relocation falls under the efforts of the nation to inject more order and regulation to the booming cryptocurrency […] The post Brazil Set to Regulate Crypto Service Providers by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/12 23:00
21Shares Expands to 48 Crypto ETPs With Launch of dYdX Product

The post 21Shares Expands to 48 Crypto ETPs With Launch of dYdX Product appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights 21Shares launches dYdX ETP, expanding to 48 European crypto products dYdX surpasses $1.5 trillion in trading volume with 15,000 weekly traders New ETP strengthens institutional access to decentralized derivatives 21Shares Expands Crypto Lineup With Launch of dYdX ETP Investment firm 21Shares has rolled out its latest exchange-traded product (ETP), the 21Shares dYdX ETP (ticker: DYDX). The product is already available for trading on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, giving European investors easier access to one of the most prominent decentralized derivatives platforms. According to the company, the ETP is 100% physically backed and tracks the performance of the DYDX token. This provides exposure to dYdX, a leading decentralized exchange protocol known for pioneering perpetual futures contracts. With this addition, 21Shares now manages 48 cryptocurrency ETPs in Europe, representing $11 billion in assets under management. dYdX’s Growing Role in Decentralized Derivatives The launch comes amid rapid growth for dYdX in the decentralized derivatives market. In July alone, the platform processed $7.7 billion in trading volume, attracting around 15,000 weekly active traders. Since inception, dYdX has facilitated more than $1.5 trillion in cumulative trading volume, representing over 20% of the total decentralized perpetual contracts market, estimated at $7.2 trillion. “Leveraging its first-mover advantage, dYdX has become one of the most innovative and dynamic projects in the decentralized derivatives space,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. “The 21Shares dYdX ETP is a natural extension of our European portfolio, giving investors institutional-grade exposure.” Institutional Access and Expansion Strategy The significance of the launch extends beyond just a new product. Charles d’Ossi, CEO of the dYdX Foundation, called the ETP “a landmark move that gives institutional investors the opportunity to leverage DYDX’s cutting-edge technology and reimagine the future of the crypto derivatives market.” The new product follows 21Shares’ broader…
2025/09/12 23:00
Will Cardano Still Be a Top 10 Crypto in 2030?

Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top coins by market cap since the launch in 2017. The project is well-known for its unparalleled robustness in the crypto space, focusing on academia, research, peer-reviewed development, and public governance. Cardano is entering a Milestone or Era of Voltaire, or the governance era under which holders of […]
2025/09/12 23:00
Bitcoin Targets $117,000 Breakout Following Reactivation of Dormant Wallets

Bitcoin is gaining momentum with both price action and charts technically pointing to essential turning points. Dead addresses being revived for the first time in a decade and strong support levels being created are bringing cheer for investors. Technical analysts are citing the next couple of days as being decisive for BTC’s massive movement. Currently, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,449.07+0.14%
2025/09/12 23:00
