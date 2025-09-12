Courts Keep Striking Down Barriers To Recording Police

Military vehicles with the Washington, DC National Guard are parked near the Washington Monument on August 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty Images A surge of law enforcement into Washington, DC has come with an outpouring of cell phone videos from observers. In one recent video, a collection of DC metro police and federal officers arrest a man who is holding a phone and talking with them. Other videos show police arresting food delivery drivers. And, most well-known, there is the footage of a man throwing a Subway sandwich at an officer. With the President hinting that he could deploy more federal law enforcement and national guard to other American cities, there will be many more citizens and journalists recording. And in the past few years, federal courts have been clear that the First Amendment protects this activity and that laws to curtail recording are often unconstitutional. The latest major decision comes from the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and strikes down an Indiana law. The "buffer law" from 2023 made it a crime for a person to approach within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer who is "lawfully engaged in the execution of the law enforcement officer's duties after the law enforcement officer has ordered the person to stop approaching." The law was challenged by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and Indiana Broadcasters Association along with other reporter groups and news outlets. They were concerned that the law could prevent their own cameramen and reporters from covering law enforcement. The court found that the law was arbitrary and could easily be applied in a discriminatory way. The buffer law does not provide any guidance for when officers can order people to stand 25 feet back. It can be used at any time or for…