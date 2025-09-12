BlackRock evaluates tokenized ETFs on blockchain
The post BlackRock evaluates tokenized ETFs on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, according to Bloomberg, BlackRock is examining the tokenization on blockchain of some ETFs linked to real assets. This step, if confirmed, could accelerate the settlement, increase liquidity, and push traditional finance towards continuous operations. The indication—coming from anonymous sources—describes an exploratory phase, while the asset giant, managing over 10 trillion dollars of AUM (data updated to 2025), looks at new digital frontiers. In this context, attention remains focused on operational impacts and possible adoption timelines, still subject to internal evaluation. BlackRock has already conducted experiments on the topic with the launch of the tokenized fund BUIDL in 2024. According to data collected by market analysts up to September 2025, institutional interest in tokenization solutions has grown significantly compared to the 2021–2023 period. Custodians and managers surveyed by industry observers report that the technical integration phase typically requires joint testing on clearing, KYC/AML, and reporting, with validation timelines often exceeding 12 months. What Happened Sources cited by Bloomberg report that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager based in New York, is considering the possibility of issuing tokenized ETFs on blockchain, focusing on funds that replicate stocks and other traditional financial assets. The article, authored by Olga Kharif, was published recently. The company has not released official comments on the dossier, indicating that the phase remains cautious. It should be noted that the topic is not foreign to its strategy: in 2024 BlackRock launched the tokenized fund BUIDL on a public network in collaboration with Securitize, marking a significant precedent in the realm of digital assets. Indeed, the experience gained provides a technical and procedural foundation to build upon. Why it is relevant Faster settlement: tokens and smart contracts can reduce reconciliation steps; the US market transitioned from T+2 to T+1 starting in May 2024, reducing settlement times and making settlement…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:03