2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Short-Term vs Long-Term Memory in AI Agents: A Complete Guide

Short-Term vs Long-Term Memory in AI Agents: A Complete Guide

Short-Term vs Long-Term Memory in AI Agents: A Complete&nbsp;Guide Artificial Intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, with AI agents becoming more intelligent, adaptive, and capable of human-like reasoning. One of the key factors that makes AI agents smarter is their memory — specifically, how they store, process, and recall information over time. Just like humans rely on both short-term and long-term memory, AI agents also need structured memory systems to make better decisions, learn from experiences, and adapt to new situations. In this guide, we’ll take a deep dive into short-term vs long-term memory in AI agents, their differences, applications, benefits, challenges, and how combining both creates more advanced, human-like AI&nbsp;systems. What Is Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents? In the context of artificial intelligence, memory refers to the ability of an AI agent to store past information, experiences, or states and use them to make informed decisions in the&nbsp;future. Memory enables AI systems&nbsp;to: ✦Adapt to new environments ✦Improve performance over time ✦Learn from past mistakes ✦Provide contextual responses ✦Mimic human-like reasoning Without memory, AI agents would behave like stateless systems — processing only current input without awareness of past interactions or future implications. Short-Term Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents Short-term memory in AI agents refers to temporary storage of information needed for immediate tasks. It is often limited in capacity and duration, similar to human working&nbsp;memory. In practice, this means an AI agent can remember recent inputs, contextual clues, or temporary states to make sense of ongoing interactions. Once the task is complete or the context changes, the memory is discarded. Characteristics of Short-Term Memory in&nbsp;AI Limited Capacity: Can only store a small amount of data.Temporary: Information is held briefly and often discarded after use.Context-Specific: Useful for ongoing conversations, navigation, or short tasks.Fast Access: Quick retrieval for immediate responses. Examples in&nbsp;AI ✦A chatbot remembering the last few lines of conversation to maintain context. ✦A self-driving car temporarily storing nearby vehicle positions for lane changes. ✦A recommendation system remembering a user’s last search to refine&nbsp;results. Long-Term Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents Long-term memory in AI agents refers to the persistent storage of knowledge, experiences, and data that can be recalled and reused across multiple tasks and time periods. Unlike short-term memory, it doesn’t vanish after a session&nbsp;ends. This allows AI agents to build knowledge over time, improve predictions, and adapt to new scenarios by recalling patterns from the&nbsp;past. Characteristics of Long-Term Memory in&nbsp;AI Large Capacity: Can store vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.Persistent: Information is retained across sessions and over time.Adaptive: Continuously updated as the agent learns new information.Knowledge-Driven: Used for reasoning, planning, and problem-solving. Examples in&nbsp;AI ✦Virtual assistants remembering user preferences across weeks or months. ✦Fraud detection systems recalling past fraudulent patterns to detect new ones. ✦Healthcare AI retaining patient history for accurate diagnostics. Short-Term vs Long-Term Memory in AI Agents: Key Differences Why AI Agents Need Both Memory&nbsp;Types Just as humans rely on both working memory and long-term memory, AI agents perform best when short-term and long-term memory are integrated. ✦Short-term memory ensures agents respond in context. ✦Long-term memory enables agents to grow smarter over time. ✦Together, they allow for continuity, personalization, and human-like intelligence. For example, a customer support AI needs short-term memory to recall your last message in a chat, while also leveraging long-term memory to remember your previous service issues for personalized responses. Applications of Short-Term and Long-Term Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents 1. Conversational AI and&nbsp;Chatbots Short-term memory helps bots maintain context in ongoing conversations. Long-term memory allows bots to personalize responses based on user&nbsp;history. 2. Autonomous Vehicles Short-term memory tracks immediate surroundings (cars, pedestrians, signals). Long-term memory stores driving rules, road maps, and user preferences. 3. Fraud Detection Short-term memory monitors current transactions in real time. Long-term memory recalls fraudulent behavior patterns to flag anomalies. 4. Healthcare AI Short-term memory handles patient interaction during a session. Long-term memory stores patient history, test results, and treatments. 5. Robotics Short-term memory supports navigation in dynamic environments. Long-term memory helps robots adapt to new tasks and environments. Benefits of Short-Term Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents Context Awareness — Helps maintain relevance in conversations and dynamic tasks.Quick Adaptation — Useful in fast-changing environments.Efficiency — Reduces computational load by discarding unnecessary data.Real-Time Relevance — Keeps focus on the present&nbsp;task. Benefits of Long-Term Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents Knowledge Accumulation — Allows AI to grow smarter with experience.Personalization — Enables systems to remember user preferences.Pattern Recognition — Detects long-term trends and anomalies.Strategic Decision-Making — Supports complex reasoning over&nbsp;time. Challenges in Implementing Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents Storage and Scalability — Long-term memory requires vast storage and efficient retrieval systems.Context Management — Short-term memory can lose critical context if not managed carefully.Forgetting Mechanisms — AI must balance what to retain and what to discard.Data Privacy and Security — Storing long-term memory raises ethical concerns.Bias and Errors — If flawed data is stored, it can affect future performance. Techniques for Building Short-Term and Long-Term Memory in&nbsp;AI Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) Useful for short-term memory in sequential tasks. Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) Networks Extend RNNs with capabilities for longer sequence retention. Transformers and Attention Mechanisms Enable agents to recall both recent and distant inputs effectively. Knowledge Graphs Used for structured long-term memory and reasoning. Vector Databases Efficient for storing and retrieving long-term unstructured data. Reinforcement Learning Helps AI agents learn from past actions and optimize decision-making over&nbsp;time. Future of Memory in AI&nbsp;Agents The evolution of AI memory is heading toward hybrid systems that seamlessly integrate short-term and long-term memory. Future developments may&nbsp;include: Self-Organizing Memories: AI deciding what information belongs in short-term vs long-term. Contextual Transfer: Moving relevant short-term data into long-term memory for future&nbsp;use. Human-Like Forgetting Models: Designing AI to forget irrelevant data to improve efficiency. Memory-Augmented Agents: Combining symbolic reasoning with deep learning for advanced&nbsp;recall. Conclusion Short-term vs long-term memory in AI agents is not a matter of choosing one over the other — it’s about combining them for maximum efficiency and intelligence. ✦Short-term memory allows AI agents to stay contextually relevant in real time. ✦Long-term memory helps them learn, adapt, and provide consistent, personalized experiences. ✦Together, they enable AI to handle complex, real-world problems with a balance of immediate responsiveness and accumulated intelligence. As AI systems become more advanced, their ability to integrate short-term and long-term memory models will define how closely they can mimic human-like reasoning and decision-making. Businesses, researchers, and developers should focus on hybrid approaches to unlock the full potential of AI agents in the&nbsp;future. Short-Term vs Long-Term Memory in AI Agents: A Complete Guide was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1445-1.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Medium2025/09/12 23:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Web3 Game Dev: WASM Solves Limits for Next-Gen On-Chain Logic

Web3 Game Dev: WASM Solves Limits for Next-Gen On-Chain Logic

From On-Chain Bottlenecks to an Off-Chain Superhighway The Core Problem: Why “Fully On-Chain” Games Are Stuck in the Slow&nbsp;Lane Most on-chain games today face a fundamental performance ceiling. The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and other smart contract platforms, while revolutionary for asset ownership and simple transactions, were not designed for the complex, high-speed computations that engaging games require. This limitation forces developers into a difficult compromise: either build a simplistic game that can run entirely on-chain, or move the core game logic to centralized servers, sacrificing the transparency and verifiability that makes blockchain gaming compelling. The Clear Solution: WASM as a High-Performance Off-Chain Coprocessor WebAssembly (WASM) provides a direct solution to this performance bottleneck. As a portable, high-performance binary instruction format, WASM acts as a compilation target for mature languages like Rust and C++. Instead of replacing the blockchain’s virtual machine, WASM can be used as an off-chain coprocessor. Complex game mechanics, physics engines, and sophisticated AI can be executed at near-native speeds off-chain, with only the verifiable results being posted back to the main blockchain. This hybrid model delivers the performance of a traditional game server with the trust and security of a decentralized ledger. The Proof: Race Protocol as a Pioneer in WASM-Powered Gaming RACE Protocol exemplifies the power of this hybrid approach. By building its architecture around a WASM-based “Game Handler Model,” Race enables developers to write intricate game logic in Rust and execute it in a high-performance off-chain environment run by a network of nodes. The results of this off-chain execution are cryptographically committed to the main blockchain (like Solana, Sui, or an EVM chain) as verifiable checkpoints. This delivers the speed needed for real-time competitive games without sacrificing the decentralized integrity that players&nbsp;demand. The On-Chain Bottleneck: Why Blockchain Execution Can’t Handle Complex&nbsp;Games Defining “True” Verifiable Game&nbsp;Logic Verifiable game logic means that the rules of the game, the state transitions, and the outcome resolutions can be independently proven to be correct and fair. This is a stark contrast to many current “Web3” titles where the blockchain merely acts as a registry for NFTs or in-game currency. While asset ownership is vital, verifiable game mechanics are what guarantee fairness. A game where the core logic runs on a private, opaque server is fundamentally no more transparent than a traditional Web2&nbsp;game. A Technical Breakdown of On-Chain Virtual Machine Limitations Blockchain virtual machines like the EVM are optimized for security and deterministic settlement, not for the high-throughput computation required by modern&nbsp;games. Computational Inefficiency: The High Cost of Every&nbsp;Step Every computational step on a blockchain costs gas or transaction fees. For a game, which may require thousands of calculations for a single turn or action, the cumulative fees of running this logic directly on-chain would be astronomical. This economic barrier makes it infeasible to deploy games with deep strategic elements, real-time interactions, or fair random number generation directly on-chain. Throughput Limitations: The Blockchain Traffic&nbsp;Jam Blockchains have limited block space and processing capacity. A complex game generating thousands of state updates per second would quickly overwhelm a public blockchain, leading to slow confirmation times and a poor user experience for both players and other users of the&nbsp;network. A Walled Garden for Developers: Niche Languages and Limited Ecosystems Developing for platforms like the EVM requires specialized knowledge of languages like Solidity or Vyper. While powerful for smart contracts, they lack the extensive libraries, mature tooling, and massive developer communities of languages like Rust and C++. This steep learning curve creates a barrier to entry for the millions of developers who could otherwise bring their skills to the web3&nbsp;space. The Engine for the Next Generation: A Primer on WebAssembly (WASM) What is WASM? From Web Browser Powerhouse to a Universal Standard WebAssembly is a low-level, binary instruction format designed as a portable compilation target for high-level languages. Initially created to bring near-native performance to web browsers, its core features — speed, security, and portability — have made it an ideal standard for verifiable computation. It functions as a stack-based virtual machine that allows code written in languages like C++ and Rust to run efficiently and securely in any compliant environment. Key Characteristics Making WASM Ideal for Off-Chain Game&nbsp;Logic WASM’s design directly addresses the need for performant and secure off-chain computation, making it the perfect choice for the hybrid&nbsp;model. Benefit 1: Near-Native Execution Speed for Complex Calculations Because WASM is a pre-compiled binary format, it can be executed far more efficiently than interpreted languages. It leverages common hardware capabilities and runs at speeds that approach native machine code. This performance is critical for off-chain game servers that handle real-time physics, complex state updates, and dynamic interactions. Benefit 2: Developer Freedom with Rust, C++, and&nbsp;Go WASM breaks down the walled garden of blockchain-specific languages. It allows developers to use established, high-performance languages they already know, including Rust, C++, and Go. As seen in the Race Protocol repository, game logic is written in Rust, leveraging its powerful type system and performance features. This access to a mature ecosystem dramatically accelerates the development of sophisticated applications. Benefit 3: A “Fort Knox” Sandbox for Secure, Isolated Execution Security is paramount. WASM runs code in a sandboxed environment, which means the program has no access to the host system outside of a specific set of imported functions. This memory isolation, a key feature of the Wasmer runtime used in Race Protocol’s transactor, ensures that game logic from different developers can run safely on the same node without interfering with one another or the host&nbsp;system. Benefit 4: Proven in the Wild (Figma, Unity, Cloudflare) WASM is not a theoretical technology; it is battle-tested at a massive scale. Industry leaders rely on it for their most demanding applications. Figma uses WASM to power its high-performance, web-based design tool. Unity’s WebGL platform compiles games to WASM for smooth browser experiences. Cloudflare uses it for its serverless edge computing, demonstrating its efficiency and security in high-stakes environments. Case Study: How Race Protocol Leverages WASM for High-Performance Gaming Introducing Race Protocol: A Serverless Coprocessor for Verifiable Gaming RACE Protocol is a multi-chain infrastructure designed specifically to facilitate secure and fair web3 games. It functions as a serverless coprocessor network, using WASM to handle complex game logic off-chain while anchoring trust and asset management on existing blockchains. This hybrid approach solves the performance-security trade-off for gaming, delivering speed, fairness, and decentralization. The Architecture: Unpacking the “Game Handler&nbsp;Model” At the heart of Race Protocol is its “Game Handler Model,” an architecture that separates high-frequency game logic from slower on-chain transactions. As defined in the race-api crate, developers implement a GameHandler trait in Rust, which is then compiled into a WASM&nbsp;module. Off-Chain WASM Execution for Speed and Low&nbsp;Cost The WASM game logic runs in a secure, sandboxed environment on Race Protocol’s network of community-hosted Transactor and Validator nodes. This off-chain execution happens at near-native speed, enabling real-time gameplay without incurring gas fees for every single in-game action. This is what allows for complex calculations and rapid state changes that would be impossible on a Layer 1&nbsp;chain. On-Chain Verification for Trust and&nbsp;Security While execution is off-chain, the results and critical state changes are committed to the blockchain as verifiable checkpoints. The GameAccount smart contract (defined in both race-solana and race-sui repositories) stores a cryptographic Merkle root of the settled game state. This ensures that the game’s outcome is transparent and immutable. Players can be certain that the off-chain execution adheres strictly to the publicly available WASM game logic, as any deviation would produce a different state hash and be rejected by the&nbsp;network. Key Features Unlocked by WASM in Race&nbsp;Protocol Executing Complex Logic: Physics, Advanced RNG, and Dynamic Game&nbsp;States The performance of WASM is what empowers Race Protocol to support games with genuine complexity. This includes games that require physics simulations, advanced and fair random number generation, or dynamic game states that change rapidly based on multiple player inputs. These are features largely out of reach for purely on-chain&nbsp;games. Ensuring Provably Fair Play with a P2P Randomization Module Fairness is critical in competitive gaming. Race Protocol includes a dedicated peer-to-peer randomization module that uses a mental poker algorithm for multi-party computation to generate random outcomes. This entire cryptographic process — involving Mask, Lock, and ShareSecrets events — is managed by the off-chain nodes and executed within WASM, ensuring that no single party can predict or manipulate results like a card&nbsp;shuffle. The Developer Advantage: Building with Race’s SDK for Solana, Sui, and&nbsp;EVM To streamline development, Race Protocol offers a specialized Software Development Kit (SDK). This SDK provides a high-level API that abstracts away the complexities of interacting with both the off-chain nodes and the on-chain contracts. As seen in the race-repo file structure, there are dedicated transport layers for Solana, Sui, and EVM, allowing developers to build for multiple ecosystems from a unified logical framework. Proof of Concept: The Race Poker dApp’s Performance in&nbsp;Action The protocol’s capabilities are demonstrated by its flagship application, RACE Poker, a fully functional decentralized poker dApp. This application showcases the performance and security of the P2P randomization module, handling the complex logic of shuffling and dealing cards in a verifiably fair manner. The dApp’s performance serves as a tangible example of how this hybrid WASM architecture can deliver a smooth and responsive user experience. The Next Frontier: Combining WASM with Zero-Knowledge Proofs&nbsp;(zkWASM) What is zkWASM? The Power of Provable Computation Explained zkWASM represents the convergence of WebAssembly and zero-knowledge cryptography. It is a virtual machine that executes WASM code and simultaneously generates a zkSNARK proof of the execution trace. This proof cryptographically guarantees that the program was executed correctly without needing validators to re-run the computation. Case in Point: Blade Games and the “Trustless Game&nbsp;Engine” The blockchain gaming studio Blade Games is a key innovator in this space, building a “Trustless Game Engine” in collaboration with Delphinus Lab. This engine uses zkWASM to power an “off-chain execution, on-chain verification” model — the same architectural pattern as Race Protocol, but with the potential for even greater efficiency. How zkWASM Can Enhance the Off-Chain, On-Chain&nbsp;Model When a game runs in a zkWASM environment, it generates a succinct proof that certifies the game’s outcome. This small proof is then sent to an on-chain smart contract, which can quickly and cheaply verify its validity. This replaces the need for a consensus mechanism among validator nodes with a single, irrefutable cryptographic proof, further streamlining the off-chain component. The Future is Now: What a WASM-Powered Gaming World Looks&nbsp;Like Unlocking New Possibilities: Fully On-Chain Strategy Games &amp; Autonomous Worlds A future powered by hybrid models like Race Protocol, potentially enhanced by zkWASM, enables the creation of fully verifiable, persistent worlds. Complex real-time strategy (RTS) games, intricate simulations, and autonomous worlds with emergent behavior become possible. These are games where the entire universe and its rules are transparent and enforceable on the blockchain, creating truly decentralized and community-owned experiences. Onboarding the Next Wave: Lowering the Barrier for Traditional Game&nbsp;Studios By supporting mainstream languages like Rust and C++, WASM significantly lowers the barrier to entry for experienced game developers. They can leverage their existing expertise and codebases to enter the Web3 space, accelerating innovation and bringing higher production quality to blockchain gaming. Challenges on the Horizon: Adoption, Tooling, and Security Best Practices Despite its potential, the WASM ecosystem for off-chain computation is still maturing. Wider adoption depends on the continued development of developer-friendly tooling, comprehensive debuggers, and established security best practices. As the technology grows, creating robust auditing processes for WASM game logic will be crucial for ensuring the security of this new gaming frontier. Conclusion: Why Developers Should Bet on WASM&nbsp;Today Recap: WASM is the Engine for Complex, Verifiable Off-Chain Logic Blockchain virtual machines pioneered on-chain computation, but WebAssembly is the key to unlocking its true potential for gaming. For the industry to move beyond simple asset management and deliver compelling, complex experiences, it needs a high-performance, secure, and flexible execution environment for its core logic. The hybrid model, using WASM for off-chain computation and the blockchain for verification, provides a clear path&nbsp;forward. Your Next Steps: Exploring the WASM Gaming Ecosystem and Protocols like&nbsp;Race For developers looking to build the next generation of decentralized games, the time to engage with WASM is now. Exploring infrastructure solutions like Race Protocol will provide a significant advantage. By embracing this technology, builders can finally create the rich, performant, and provably fair on-chain games that players have been waiting&nbsp;for. Web3 Game Dev: WASM Solves Limits for Next-Gen On-Chain Logic was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.0548-0.78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Medium2025/09/12 23:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Ledger (XRPL) DeFi TVL Rockets With 10% Uptick as Corporate Adoption Soars

XRP Ledger (XRPL) DeFi TVL Rockets With 10% Uptick as Corporate Adoption Soars

XRP Ledger seeing new boost in liquidity as investors witness new spark on DeFi market
XRP
XRP$3.0423-1.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001759+0.51%
Boost
BOOST$0.09145+1.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analyst sets date when Silver will hit $50

Analyst sets date when Silver will hit $50

The post Analyst sets date when Silver will hit $50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The silver market is telling two completely different stories right now,” said Jeremy Szafron, the lead anchor at Kitco News, regarding the precious metal’s relationship with the broader U.S. economy last week. On the one hand, silver futures were pulling back to the $41 mark, while on the other, real bars and coins were showing signs of a deep and persistent supply deficit. Now, a week later, on September 12, silver has hit its highest closing price in 14 years, trading above $42.20 at the same time as gold has come back above $3,650. A number of investors are accordingly weighing in on what appears to be the beginning of a new shift in investor psychology and a potential first step toward a silver price of $50 per ounce alluded to by Phil Baker, the former Chairman of The Silver Institute and Szafron’s guest last week. This Would Suggest a Silver Price That’s Going to Exceed $50 Why Phil Baker thinks that #Silver will outperform #Gold. pic.twitter.com/Hpms6cDfSi — Kitco NEWS (@KitcoNewsNOW) September 11, 2025 When will silver hit $50? Following four years of deficits, an unprecedented turn of events for the metal, Baker pointed to a generational shift in investor behavior. In the interview, he noted that global demand is running at 1.2 billion ounces annually, while mine supply covers only about 800 million, and recycling contributes an extra 150 million. One important change, however, is that heirs are no longer liquidating inherited silver, transforming it into a long-term generational asset.  Similarly, retirement accounts show the same pattern, as investors are not only holding silver but also continuously adding to their positions. On the supply side, Baker argues the world has already passed “peak silver” in 2016. With small mines and no ability to scale production, the squeeze will likely…
Union
U$0.014432+39.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197405-0.72%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
New “ModStealer” Malware Targets Crypto Wallets, Evades Antivirus Detection

New “ModStealer” Malware Targets Crypto Wallets, Evades Antivirus Detection

A new malware called “ModStealer” targets crypto wallets on macOS, Windows, and Linux, using fake job ads to spread while evading antivirus detection. The post New “ModStealer” Malware Targets Crypto Wallets, Evades Antivirus Detection appeared first on Coinspeaker.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinspeaker2025/09/12 23:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Holders Eye Based Eggman $GGs Presale as Top Crypto Presales Gain Institutional Attention

Ethereum Holders Eye Based Eggman $GGs Presale as Top Crypto Presales Gain Institutional Attention

Ethereum has long stood as a pillar of the digital economy, but fresh opportunities are drawing investor attention toward presale crypto tokens. Among the growing list of cryptocurrency presales, some projects are combining culture with technology in surprising ways. One of the most talked-about projects in the current crypto presale list is Based Eggman ($GGs). […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 23:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
DOJ Seeks to Seize $500K in USDT from Iran Drone Supplier’s Private Wallet

DOJ Seeks to Seize $500K in USDT from Iran Drone Supplier’s Private Wallet

Mohammad Abedini ran a company that supplied navigation technology used in Iranian Shahed drones, deployed in conflicts worldwide.
Rank
RAN$0.001098-0.18%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02649-3.46%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether to Appoint Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USAT

Tether to Appoint Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USAT

PANews reported on September 12th that Tether announced its planned launch of USAT, a US-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin , and announced the appointment of Bo Hines as the future CEO of Tether USAT. USAT will be designed to comply with the recently enacted GENIUS Act. USAT will utilize Tether's Hadron technology, and Anchorage Digital will serve as the GENIUS Act-compliant issuer. The two parties will collaborate to provide Tether USAT with a solution for issuing a fully regulated digital dollar. The new token will leverage Tether Group's global distribution network. Cantor Fitzgerald will serve as the designated reserve custodian and a preferred primary dealer. Bo Hines brings legal, business, and policy expertise to the role of USAT CEO. As an entrepreneur and former Executive Director of the White House Cryptocurrency Commission, he has been active at the intersection of governance, law, and financial innovation. His appointment underscores Tether's commitment to launching USAT under U.S. leadership and a clear understanding of U.S. regulatory priorities.
Union
U$0.014432+39.43%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004163-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.58%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 23:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tesla stock rises over 10% in past week

Tesla stock rises over 10% in past week

The post Tesla stock rises over 10% in past week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tesla (TSLA) shares gained over 10% in the past week. The surge marks renewed momentum for the company’s equity. Tesla shares gained more than 10% over the past week, marking a strong performance for the electric vehicle maker’s stock. The rally brings renewed momentum to Tesla’s equity, which trades under the ticker TSLA. The stock’s recent surge represents a notable uptick for investors following the company’s price movements. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tesla-stock-rises-over-10-percent-past-week/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09653+0.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+0.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analysis Firm Announces: "Popular Altcoin Rises from the Ashes of 2021 Bull Run! Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!"

Analysis Firm Announces: "Popular Altcoin Rises from the Ashes of 2021 Bull Run! Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!"

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has stated that Decentraland (MANA) may soon gain traction and begin an upward trend. Continue Reading: Analysis Firm Announces: "Popular Altcoin Rises from the Ashes of 2021 Bull Run! Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!"
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005862-2.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281-1.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003213-2.51%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:07
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position