2025-09-15 Monday

Discord becomes polling booth as Nepal's Gen Z endorse new government

Nepal’s ongoing political power has directed thousands of Gen Z activists to Discord, a gaming chat platform, to endorse former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister.  After Nepal’s prime minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, which collapsed the nation’s government, the military imposed a curfew across Kathmandu, restricted public gatherings, and assumed control of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 23:19
Bon Jovi’s Brand New Single Debuts Inside The Top 10 In America

The post Bon Jovi’s Brand New Single Debuts Inside The Top 10 In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bon Jovi debuts “Red, White and Jersey” at No. 9 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart, earning the band its first new hit in over a year. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of “Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” on April 17, 2024 in London, England. The documentary launches on Disney+ on 26th April. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+) Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney+ Bon Jovi returned in summer 2024 with a new album titled Forever. More than a year after that set dropped, a new take on the project, titled Forever (Legendary Edition), is set to arrive in mid-October. This time around, the full-length has been re-imagined as a collaborations project, with names like Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Avril Lavigne, and even Bruce Springsteen re-recording the tunes on Bon Jovi’s latest full-length, turning them all into duets. Ahead of Forever (Legendary Edition) arriving, Bon Jovi dropped both the Springsteen collaboration as well as the sole new single on the album, “Red, White & Jersey,” which becomes a hit in America this week. “Red, White and Jersey” Debuts Bon Jovi debuts “Red, White and Jersey” on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9, and it instantly becomes a new top 10 for the group. Bon Jovi has now scored half a dozen top 10s on the list of bestselling rock tracks in America on platforms like iTunes. The rockers have racked up 11 total placements on the tally throughout the band’s career. Bon Jovi’s Biggest Hits “Red, White and Jersey” now stands as Bon Jovi’s fifth-highest-rising single on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. “Legendary” and “Unbroken” are tied as the biggest, as both stalled at No. 2, as the group has never hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:19
Bo Hines named CEO of Tether’s new US arm as company unveils USAT stablecoin

Bo Hines, who led t White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, has been named as CEO of Tether's newly created U.S. unit.
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:17
XRP News: Why Firms Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

The most eye-catching move came from Amber International Holdings, which unveiled a $100 million plan to build a digital asset […] The post XRP News: Why Firms Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 23:16
Underlying assumptions regarding supply are too optimistic – Commerzbank

The post Underlying assumptions regarding supply are too optimistic – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Such a significant oversupply as anticipated by the IEA would exert considerable pressure on oil prices, like in 2020, which would have a negative impact on oil production, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. OPEC+ oil production has risen by 1 million bpd “It is therefore questionable whether oil supply will increase as strongly as assumed in the IEA’s forecast. An oversupply on the scale mentioned would probably only have no impact on oil prices if there were significant supply disruptions as a result of sanctions or geopolitical events.” “OPEC+ oil production has risen by 1 million barrels per day less than announced since the first quarter of 2025 through September, according to the IEA, because some countries were already producing significantly above the agreed level and others, such as Russia, were reaching their capacity limits.” “The assumption of another strong expansion in OPEC+ supply next year is therefore also ambitious.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/underlying-assumptions-regarding-supply-are-too-optimistic-commerzbank-202509121051
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:16
Neural Network Algo Trading on Crypto: Light-Speed Predictions, Real Profits

Forget simple bots. The new frontier of trading is AI that “thinks” like a human brain, but at the speed of light.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/12 23:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fade from the Spotlight as Traders Embrace New Rival With 19783% Growth Prospects

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fade from the Spotlight as Traders Embrace New Rival With 19783% Growth Prospects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are showing signs of slowing after their long-standing presence in the meme coin market. The two tokens have been experiencing increasing volatility, and traders are already moving the focus to them. They have good communities, but their recent price performance has not been sufficient to sustain investor enthusiasm. This declining movement has paved the way for other new projects to grab the attention and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a good example. Little Pepe Gains Attention with Growth and Layer 2 Edge Little Pepe has emerged as one of the most discussed topics among traders with ambitious growth estimates of around 19,783%. This number represents the level of interest among the initial supporters as well as the good performance of the pre-sale. The investors are considering it a valid competitor to more established meme tokens. Its emergence signals that the community has begun to change its mindset and shift its focus to the opportunities that have greater potential. One of the largest advantages of Little Pepe is that it is integrated with the Layer 2 technology of Ethereum. Slowness and high fees have long been an issue with Ethereum-based projects. The layer 2 solutions directly solve these problems through enhancing scalability, speed, and cost efficiency. This technical base increases access to participation, particularly with the increasing global adoption. It also makes Little Pepe a token that can process large volumes of transactions without losing efficiency. Presale Stage 12 Reaches 97% Completion The Little Pepe presale is progressing rapidly, with Stage 12 nearly complete. At this stage, each token is priced at $0.0021. Over $24.63 million has been raised from a $25.475 million target. More than 15.34 billion tokens have been sold from the 15.75 billion allocated till this stage. This represents 97.44% of the stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:15
Best AI Crypto Coins To Invest in 2026

Best AI Crypto Coins To Invest in 2026

Best AI Crypto Coins List for High Returns in&nbsp;2026Best AI Crypto&nbsp;Coins The combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency represents one of the greatest disruptions in the current digital economy. While AI has already transformed industries like healthcare, finance, and retail, it is now reshaping the world of crypto. Investors and traders are paying close attention to AI-powered cryptocurrencies, such as Fetch.ai and SingularityNET, because they bring smarter trading strategies, stronger security, and breakthrough innovations to the blockchain space. At the core of this trend is the convergence of two game-changing technologies: AI and blockchain. Together, they power digital assets that can handle advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and decision-making, all while ensuring transparency and security through decentralized networks. By 2026, projects competing for the title of the best AI crypto coin are not only gaining popularity but are also expected to become a driving force in the future of digital&nbsp;finance. In this guide, I’ll introduce the best AI crypto coins for 2026, explain what makes them stand out, and show how they’re changing trading, DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs. Additionally, I’ll provide actionable investment considerations and tips to equip you with practical insights for effective decision-making in this rapidly evolving space. Let’s get&nbsp;started. Why AI in Cryptocurrencies is the&nbsp;Future AI and crypto complement each other in ways that make the combination especially powerful. Blockchain provides transparency, immutability, and trust, while AI contributes intelligence, automation, and adaptability. This means data stored on a blockchain can be analyzed by AI for deeper insights, fraud detection, and smarter predictions, all without compromising security. Together, they create a foundation for digital systems that are both trustworthy and intelligent. This synergy is what gives the best AI crypto coin projects their edge in the&nbsp;market. Role of AI in&nbsp;Crypto Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the crypto industry by automating repetitive tasks, improving efficiency, and introducing new forms of innovation. AI-driven algorithms can analyze massive amounts of market data in real time, enabling automated trading strategies that reduce human error. They also help optimize blockchain networks, streamline processes in decentralized finance (DeFi), and ensure better resource allocation across projects. An ever-changing crypto environment has to be fast, cheap, and agile, qualities that the best AI crypto coin initiatives deliver. Real-World Applications of AI in&nbsp;Crypto Trading: AI-powered bots can process market signals instantly, predict trends, and execute trades at lightning speed for better&nbsp;returns. DeFi: Managing liquidity pool, reducing risks, and optimizing lending/borrowing rates by DeFi protocols NFTs: In the NFT space, AI is used for generative art, personalized collections, and intelligent pricing models that help creators and buyers&nbsp;alike. DAOs: By analyzing data and patterns, AI supports decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) with fairer governance, automated proposals, and smarter community decisions. These use cases strengthen why the best AI crypto coin projects are in high&nbsp;demand. Key Benefits of AI in cryptocurrencies AI is adding real value to the world of digital assets. By combining intelligence with blockchain’s transparency, it creates safer, smarter, and more efficient systems. When selecting the best AI crypto coin, consider: Fraud Detection &amp; Security — AI continuously monitors blockchain transactions to identify unusual patterns and prevent fraudulent activities. This adds an extra layer of protection against hacks, scams, and cyberattacks. Smarter Trading Decisions — AI-powered algorithms analyze vast amounts of market data in real time to predict price movements. This will help the traders make the trading faster and make profitable decisions. Improved Scalability &amp; Efficiency — By optimizing blockchain operations, AI reduces network congestion and enhances transaction speed. This ensures a smoother and more reliable crypto ecosystem. Personalized Financial Services — AI will customize investment strategies and portfolio suggestions based on individual user behavior. Such personalization makes crypto investment easier for and within the reach of the common&nbsp;man. Data-Driven Insights — AI transforms complex blockchain data into meaningful analytics and predictions. These insights help investors, developers, and businesses make smarter decisions in the&nbsp;market. These benefits make AI in cryptocurrencies stand out compared to traditional digital assets. But before jumping into the top projects, it’s important to know what factors you should consider when choosing the right AI crypto project to invest&nbsp;in. Factors to Consider Before Choosing AI Crypto Coin&nbsp;Projects Not every AI crypto coin offers the same value. To make informed investment decisions, it’s crucial to look beyond the hype and evaluate the fundamentals of each&nbsp;project. Technology &amp; Use Case — A strong project should solve a real-world problem with practical AI applications. If it lacks utility, it may struggle to gain long-term traction. Market Adoption &amp; Community Support — Widespread adoption and an active community indicate a project’s credibility. Strong partnerships also signal higher growth potential. Token Utility and Ecosystem Growth — Tokens must serve a genuine purpose within their ecosystems. Utility-driven tokens are more likely to maintain demand over&nbsp;time. Team &amp; Partnerships — Projects backed by experienced teams and reputable partners inspire trust. Innovation may be sustainable with strong management. By carefully considering these factors, investors can minimize risks and focus on projects with real potential. Now that you know what to look for, the main picture, let’s explore the best AI crypto coins in 2026 that are making a real impact in the blockchain space. Best AI Crypto Coins Projects in&nbsp;2026 AI and blockchain together are reshaping digital finance, with several projects leading the way in 2026. Each coin brings unique innovations, from marketplaces to data sharing and creative platforms. Now let’s watch the best AI crypto coins powering the transformation. 1. SingularityNET (AGIX) SingularityNET works as the premier decentralized AI marketplace, whereby developers and businesses jointly develop and share AI services. The project has received recognition for its engagement in powering the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Continues to stay strong among top AI tokens, showing steady adoption.Chain: Ethereum &amp; CardanoActive Users: Growing developer and research communityToken Utility: AI service payments, staking, governance participation 2. Fetch.ai&nbsp;(FET) Fetch.ai builds autonomous AI agents to streamline industries like DeFi, mobility, and IoT. Through the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, FET hopes to foster a united AI ecosystem. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Experienced major growth in 2024–25, ranking high in AI crypto categories.Chain: Cosmos-based networkActive Users: Thousands of developers and enterprisesToken Utility: Agent deployment, transactions, governance 3. Render Network&nbsp;(RENDER) Render Network decentralizes GPU power, enabling creators and developers to access affordable rendering for AI, AR/VR, and 3D projects. Its creator economy appeal is&nbsp;massive. Market Cap &amp; Performance: One of the fastest-growing AI-linked tokens with solid performance.ll Chain: Solana Active Users: Over 45,000 creators and node operatorsToken Utility: Functions as payment for rendering tasks, compensation for node operators, and participation in governance. 4. Ocean Protocol&nbsp;(OCEAN) Data can be shared and monetized on Ocean Protocol for the purpose of AI and Web3. It gives businesses secure access to tokenized datasets for AI model training. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Maintains a stable market position, appealing to data-driven industries. Chain: EthereumActive Users: Data providers, enterprises, and developersToken Utility: Buying/selling datasets, staking, governance 5. Numeraire (NMR) The funds are powered by crowdsourced AI trading models that predict the stock market. Data scientists compete to build the best predictive algorithms. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Holds a niche spot with consistent engagement in AI-powered finance.Chain: EthereumActive Users: Global network of data scientists and tradersToken Utility: Staking on predictions, rewarding model&nbsp;accuracy 6. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI — FET) The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is a collaboration between Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol to create a unified AI ecosystem. It seems to be one of the strongest moves in the AI&nbsp;crypto. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Expected to surge as AI collaboration grows across networks.Chain: Multi-chain (Ethereum, Cosmos, Cardano)Active Users: Communities of partner projects combinedToken Utility: Governance, interoperability, AI agent operations 7. Cortex&nbsp;(CTXC) Cortex makes it possible to develop AI-powered decentralised applications by integrating AI models into smart contracts. It focuses on real-world AI adoption in DeFi and&nbsp;Web3. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Holds mid-cap value with potential growth in AI-enhanced dApps.Chain: Ethereum-compatibleActive Users: AI developers and dApp buildersToken Utility: Gas fees, governance, deploying AI&nbsp;models 8. Velas&nbsp;(VLX) Velas combines AI with blockchain scalability, delivering high throughput for Web3 apps, DeFi, and AI-driven dApps. It claims to enhance speed and efficiency using AI optimizations. Market Cap &amp; Performance: A smaller-cap project but promising in performance-focused ecosystems.Chain: EVM-compatible Velas blockchainActive Users: Web3 and DeFi developersToken Utility: Staking, fees, governance 9. Internet Computer&nbsp;(ICP) Internet Computer by DFINITY provides a decentralized cloud for building AI and Web3 applications at scale. It supports AI model hosting directly on-chain. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Maintains a strong top-30 position, with increasing developer adoption.Chain: Internet Computer ProtocolActive Users: Tens of thousands of developers worldwideToken Utility: Computation cycles, governance, staking 10. InSilico / Newer&nbsp;Projects Emerging AI-focused crypto projects like InSilico are bringing biotech, drug discovery, and AI-powered innovations to Web3. They represent the next wave of AI-blockchain synergy. Market Cap &amp; Performance: Early-stage but shows high-growth potential as AI research meets blockchain.Chain: Varies by projectActive Users: Early-stage researchers and biotech innovatorsToken Utility: Research funding, staking, ecosystem utility. These represent the best AI crypto coin selections with real potential for investors. With these groundbreaking projects paving the way, the next important question is, should I invest in AI crypto coins, and what does the future hold for&nbsp;them? Investment Potential of AI Crypto&nbsp;Coins The territory of AI cryptocurrencies is enormous, and so are the risks. The best AI crypto coin can bring high growth but also high volatility. Market Growth Predictions (2026–2030) — Analysts expect AI crypto markets to grow significantly as adoption rises across industries. Risks &amp; Volatility — Like all digital assets, AI coins are subject to market swings and speculative hype. How to Evaluate Before Investing — Study whitepapers, check token utility, research the team, and monitor community activity. Smart investors treat AI crypto coins as high-growth but high-risk assets best approached with careful research. Now you know. The risks and growth opportunities are crucial, but the bigger picture lies ahead. How will AI and blockchain evolve beyond&nbsp;2026? Future of AI and Crypto Beyond&nbsp;2026 The best AI crypto coin projects are expected to continue shaping industries&nbsp;,Let’s look&nbsp;ahead: Industry Integration — Finance, healthcare, and supply chains will adopt AI + blockchain for efficiency and transparency. Role of Regulations — Clearer global regulations could bring more trust and mainstream adoption. Impact on Web3, DeFi, DAOs, and the Metaverse — AI will drive smarter contracts, self-learning DAOs, and personalized virtual experiences. Long-Term Vision — The combination of AI and crypto could redefine how industries manage data, governance, and digital&nbsp;assets. Clearly, AI will continue transforming industries and shaping digital ecosystems. With this in mind, businesses and investors must prepare today to lead in the AI-powered blockchain future. Conclusion AI and blockchain together represent one of the most exciting opportunities in&nbsp;digital finance. In 2026, the best AI crypto coins are not just trending; they’re shaping the future of trading, DeFi, NFTs, and&nbsp;beyond. If you’re considering entering this market, take time to evaluate each project’s technology, team, and ecosystem. And if you’re a business looking to build your own AI-powered cryptocurrency or blockchain solution, working with the top cryptocurrency development company can help turn your vision into&nbsp;reality. Whether you’re an investor, trader, or entrepreneur, 2026 is the year to watch and possibly invest in the next wave of AI crypto innovation. Best AI Crypto Coins To Invest in 2026 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/12 23:14
The US Department of Justice seeks to seize over $500,000 in USDT from the private wallets of an Iranian drone supplier.

PANews reported on September 12th, according to Decrypt, that the US Department of Justice has filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit seeking to recover $584,741 USDT from an Iranian citizen. According to the DOJ, Mohammad Abedini is the founder of SDRA, an Iranian company that provides technical support for Iran's "Shahed" military drone. The tokens were allegedly held in a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, but authorities did not provide further details.
PANews2025/09/12 23:14
How I went from $0 to $10,000/Month in 2025

The real map I followed to get away from financial stress and create a $10K/month online income.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/12 23:14
