2025-09-15 Monday

Parabolic Bitcoin Rally Is Coming—Here’s What To Watch

The post Parabolic Bitcoin Rally Is Coming—Here’s What To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the dominant narratives this cycle has been that “this time is different.” With institutional adoption reshaping Bitcoin’s supply and demand dynamics, many argue that we won’t see the kind of euphoric blowoff top that defined past cycles. Instead, the idea is that smart money and ETFs will smooth out volatility, replacing mania with maturity. But is that really the case? Sentiment Drives Markets, Even for Institutions Skeptics often dismiss tools like the Fear and Greed Index as too simplistic, arguing that they can’t capture the nuance of institutional flows. But writing off sentiment ignores a fundamental truth that institutions are still run by people, and people remain prone to the same cognitive and emotional biases that drive market cycles, regardless of how deep their pockets are! Figure 1: The Fear and Greed Index still shows sentiment extremes are the best areas to act as a contrarian. View Live Chart Even though volatility has dampened compared to earlier cycles, the move from $15,000 to over $120,000 is far from underwhelming. And crucially, Bitcoin has achieved this without the kind of deep, extended drawdowns that marked past bull markets. The ETF boom and corporate treasury accumulation have shifted supply dynamics, but the basic feedback loop of greed, fear, and speculation remains intact. Market Bubbles Are a Timeless Reality It’s not just Bitcoin that’s susceptible to parabolic runs, bubbles have been part of markets for centuries. Asset prices have repeatedly surged beyond fundamentals, fueled by human behavior. Studies consistently show that stability itself often breeds instability, and that  quiet periods encourage leverage, speculation, and eventually runaway price action. Bitcoin has followed this same rhythm. Periods of low volatility see Open Interest climb, leverage build, and speculative bets increase. Figure 2: Open Interest has historically spiked during low-volatility periods, a setup that…
2025/09/12 23:26
Traders wachten af of Cardano boven $1 kan uitbreken

Cardano staat opnieuw op een spannend punt. De koers van ADA noteert momenteel $0,888, met een handelsvolume van $1,36 miljard in de afgelopen 24 uur. Dat is een bescheiden stijging van 0,80%, maar analisten wijzen erop dat de echte test nog moet komen: het doorbreken van de $1 grens. Volgens... Het bericht Traders wachten af of Cardano boven $1 kan uitbreken verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/12 23:26
SEC Stalls XRP and DOGE ETF Rollout: How They Differ from BTC and ETH Counterparts

DOGE ETF uses a 1940 Act RIC structure with a Cayman sub, letting it bypass the longer 1933 Act review faced by BTC, ETH, and XRP funds.
2025/09/12 23:25
USAT Stablecoin: Tether’s Bold New Vision for US Crypto Finance

BitcoinWorld USAT Stablecoin: Tether’s Bold New Vision for US Crypto Finance The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement from Tether, the issuer behind the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT. CEO Paolo Ardoino has unveiled exciting plans to launch a new U.S.-based stablecoin, to be known as USAT stablecoin. This move signals a bold new chapter for Tether and the broader digital asset landscape, aiming to deepen its roots within the American financial system. What Exactly is the USAT Stablecoin? Tether’s decision to introduce the USAT stablecoin marks a strategic expansion into the highly competitive U.S. market. Unlike its globally dominant counterpart, USDT, this new digital asset will be specifically designed to operate under stringent U.S. regulatory frameworks. A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that attempts to peg its market value to some external reference, like the U.S. dollar, to minimize price volatility. The primary goal is to provide a stable medium of exchange within the often-volatile crypto ecosystem, making digital transactions more predictable. This initiative aims to offer a transparent and compliant option for users seeking stability in their digital transactions. It represents Tether’s commitment to innovation and adapting to evolving regulatory environments worldwide, particularly as global regulators focus more on digital asset oversight. Why Launch Another Stablecoin, and Why Now? The launch of the USAT stablecoin comes at a crucial time for the crypto industry. The stablecoin market is under increasing scrutiny, particularly regarding reserve transparency and robust regulatory compliance. By creating a distinct, U.S.-centric stablecoin, Tether is directly addressing these concerns, aiming to build greater trust and acceptance. This strategy allows them to cater specifically to the needs of the U.S. financial system and its participants, including institutional investors and traditional financial institutions. A U.S.-based stablecoin could potentially unlock new opportunities for broader adoption and seamless integration with established finance. It offers a clear, regulated bridge for companies and investors looking for a dollar-pegged digital asset without navigating the complexities of offshore regulations. Paolo Ardoino has consistently emphasized the importance of a compliant and robust stablecoin for the future of digital finance, stating that the new offering will meet stringent U.S. standards. What Benefits Could the USAT Stablecoin Bring? The introduction of the USAT stablecoin could offer several compelling advantages for users and the wider crypto market, enhancing its appeal and utility: Enhanced Regulatory Clarity: Operating within U.S. regulatory guidelines may instill greater confidence among institutional investors and traditional financial entities, fostering wider adoption. Increased Trust and Transparency: With a specific focus on U.S. compliance, the USAT stablecoin could set new benchmarks for transparency in reserve attestations and operational practices, ensuring investor protection. Broader Adoption: A U.S.-centric stablecoin could facilitate easier integration with U.S. banks and payment systems, expanding its utility beyond crypto-native applications into everyday commerce. Diversification for Users: It provides another reliable stablecoin option, allowing users to diversify their digital asset holdings and choose assets that best fit their risk profile and regulatory preferences, offering more choice. Navigating the Challenges Ahead for USAT Stablecoin While the prospects for the USAT stablecoin are undeniably promising, the path forward is not without its hurdles. The stablecoin market is highly competitive, with established players like USDC and new entrants constantly vying for market share. Regulatory approval processes can be complex and time-consuming, requiring significant resources and ongoing compliance efforts from Tether. Tether will need to demonstrate unequivocally that the USAT stablecoin meets all U.S. legal and financial requirements, which is a rigorous undertaking. Building trust in a new product, even from a well-known entity like Tether, will be paramount to its success. However, Tether’s extensive experience with USDT provides a strong foundation and valuable insights for this new venture, positioning them well for the challenges ahead. The announcement of the USAT stablecoin is more than just a new product launch; it signifies a maturing crypto market that is increasingly embracing regulation and aiming for broader financial integration. Tether’s bold move could redefine stablecoin utility and adoption within the United States, offering a powerful tool for digital commerce and finance. As the digital asset space continues to evolve, initiatives like the USAT stablecoin are crucial in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the innovative, decentralized world of cryptocurrency. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions about Tether’s new USAT stablecoin: Q1: What is the main difference between USAT stablecoin and USDT? A1: The primary difference is that USAT stablecoin will be specifically designed to operate under U.S. regulatory frameworks, targeting the U.S. market, whereas USDT operates globally under different jurisdictions. Q2: When is the USAT stablecoin expected to launch? A2: While Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has announced plans, a specific launch date for the USAT stablecoin has not yet been publicly confirmed. It will depend on regulatory approvals and development timelines. Q3: How will the USAT stablecoin be regulated? A3: The USAT stablecoin is intended to adhere to stringent U.S. regulatory standards. This will likely involve regular audits, transparent reserve attestations, and compliance with relevant financial laws governing digital assets in the United States. Q4: Will the USAT stablecoin replace USDT? A4: No, the USAT stablecoin is not intended to replace USDT. It is an additional offering from Tether, designed to serve a specific market (the U.S.) with distinct regulatory compliance, while USDT will continue its global operations. Q5: Who is the target audience for the USAT stablecoin? A5: The target audience includes U.S. institutional investors, traditional financial entities, and individual users seeking a highly regulated and transparent dollar-pegged digital asset within the U.S. financial ecosystem. What are your thoughts on Tether’s bold move to launch the USAT stablecoin? Share this article with your network and join the conversation on social media to discuss its potential impact on the future of cryptocurrency! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins price action. This post USAT Stablecoin: Tether’s Bold New Vision for US Crypto Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/12 23:25
Bitlayer Adopts Chainlink CCIP to Boost Bitcoin-DeFi Ecosystem

TLDR Bitlayer integrates Chainlink CCIP to enable secure cross-chain asset transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum. The adoption of Chainlink CCIP expands Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-DeFi ecosystem by supporting multiple assets like USDT and ETH. YBTC, Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged token, becomes more decentralized and multichain through the use of Chainlink CCIP. Chainlink CCIP ensures trust-minimized minting of YBTC through [...] The post Bitlayer Adopts Chainlink CCIP to Boost Bitcoin-DeFi Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/12 23:23
Chainlink Boosts Market Reliability with New Partnership

The post Chainlink Boosts Market Reliability with New Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the years, Chainlink has fortified its position as a critical component in the cryptocurrency sector, offering essential infrastructure while its market valuation often misses depicting its substantial contribution. Its price feeds are foundational to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with significant blockchain integrations by major corporations heavily counting on Chainlink’s operations. Continue Reading:Chainlink Boosts Market Reliability with New Partnership Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/chainlink-boosts-market-reliability-with-new-partnership
2025/09/12 23:23
The Power of a Trading Journal to Turn Risk Into Reward

From panic sells to smart winsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/12 23:22
Bitcoin Tops $116K as Network Hashrate Breaks 1 Zetahash for First Time

Investor optimism is building ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September 17 policy meeting, with more Bitcoin price upside expected ahead. Investors are projecting potential upside toward $170,000 in the medium term and as high as $360,000 in a longer-term supercycle scenario. On Friday, Bitcoin not only hit a new peak of $116,000 in market [...]]]>
2025/09/12 23:21
XRP Price May Rocket 15% in Next 9 Days, Bollinger Bands Signal

XRP could be 9 days away from new price all-time highs, according to Bollinger Bands
2025/09/12 23:21
The World’s Giant DTCC Has Made an Exciting Decision for XRP and Two Altcoins! Is Approval Coming?

The post The World’s Giant DTCC Has Made an Exciting Decision for XRP and Two Altcoins! Is Approval Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has not approved any altcoin ETFs other than Bitcoin and Ethereum to date. Currently, ETF applications for altcoins like XRP and Solana (SOL) are pending before the SEC. At this point, while altcoin ETFs are expected to be approved one after another in the coming months, an important development has occurred. Accordingly, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) reported that it has listed the Fidelity Solana (SOL) ETF, Canary Hedera (HBAR) ETF, and Canary XRP (XRP) ETF on its website. This listing has created excitement in the cryptocurrency community as it signals that these ETFs may soon be approved by the SEC. Nate Geraci, Head of Asset Management at NovaDius, who is monitoring DTCC’s listing, said: “DTCC listing the Fidelity SOL ETF and Canary XRP & HBAR ETFs means *nothing* from a regulatory perspective. It all depends on the SEC.” A DTCC listing is generally considered a positive signal for an ETF considering launch. However, a DTCC listing is independent of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutiny and does not guarantee listing. DTCCs play a crucial role in the American ETF market. When an ETF is added to the DTCC list, it means that an intermediary bank has requested a DTCC designation for that ETF fund, and the DTCC may execute this action at an unspecified future date following SEC approval. According to Bloomberg, the XRP and Solana ETFs have a 95% probability of approval, while the HBAR ETF has a 90% probability. While the SEC’s deadline to approve or reject XRP and Solana is October, the SEC has so far postponed all altcoin-related ETF applications until the deadline. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-worlds-giant-dtcc-has-made-an-exciting-decision-for-xrp-and-two-altcoins-is-approval-coming/
2025/09/12 23:20
