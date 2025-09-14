2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
The hacker who minted 120 million YU on Polygon sold 7.71 million YU and received 7.7 million USDC

The hacker who minted 120 million YU on Polygon sold 7.71 million YU and received 7.7 million USDC

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker who minted 120 million YU on Polygon sold 7.71 million YU on Ethereum and Solana through cross-chain transactions and obtained 7.7 million USDC.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24266+1.79%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/14 19:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin traders, watch out! 534K holders to break even at THIS level

Bitcoin traders, watch out! 534K holders to break even at THIS level

The post Bitcoin traders, watch out! 534K holders to break even at THIS level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin faces a $116k battleground with liquidity stacking, STHs taking profits, and $107k support at risk, signaling a make-or-break phase ahead of the FOMC. Bitcoin [BTC] is approaching a significant supply wall at $116,963. At this level, approximately 534k BTC, or 2.68% of the circulating supply, sat at risk of breaking even. In fact, this zone has “historically” acted as a contested resistance level, attracting both profit-taking and distribution. Case in point: Following BTC’s $123k ATH in the early-July cycle, the price consolidated within the $115k–$120k range for over two weeks, ultimately leading to a 6% pullback as Realized Profits surged to a post-election high. Source: Glassnode In short, this level represents a critical inflection point for Bitcoin. On-chain backs this. STH NUPL dipped to -0.07 in late August when BTC couldn’t hold $116k resistance and dropped to $108k, marking a classic capitulation phase as the bid wall couldn’t absorb selling pressure. Will history repeat? BTC has bounced 8% off the $107k low, locking in a solid bid wall. That means STHs are now sitting on 8% unrealized gains from the dip, pointing to the potential for another distribution cycle. Bitcoin liquidity stacks near resistance It’s now up to Bitcoin bulls to carve a divergence from previous cycles. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. After failing to hold $116k, BTC printed two lower lows in the early Q3 cycle. The first at $112k, the second at $107k. That keeps the door open for a deeper correction if support gives way. Notably, BTC has rolled over after its 8% weekly bounce, with two straight red days showing weak hands breaking even. There’s also a $40 million long liquidity cluster around $114k, acting as a potential friction zone. Source: TradingView (BTC/USDT) In short, liquidity is stacking around Bitcoin resistance.  Combine that…
NEAR
NEAR$2.709-2.97%
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10267-12.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

The post Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 14 September 2025 | 14:00 Ethereum developers are pushing forward with one of the most ambitious goals for the network: building privacy directly into its core infrastructure. A newly released roadmap from the Ethereum Foundation’s rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) lays out how the team intends to make the blockchain more secure and private without compromising scalability. The PSE group, formerly known as Privacy & Scaling Explorations, has shifted from theoretical research to practical solutions. The updated roadmap, published by team member Sam Richards, stresses that without strong privacy guarantees, Ethereum risks becoming a system of surveillance rather than a platform for global freedom. Three Pillars of Ethereum Privacy The roadmap sets out three long-term priorities. The first, private writes, focuses on making privacy-protected onchain transactions as seamless and inexpensive as public transfers. The second, private reads, aims to allow users to interact with blockchain data without exposing their identity or intent. The third, private proving, looks to make zero-knowledge proofs easier to generate and verify on consumer devices. These initiatives are expected to guide Ethereum privacy development over the next several years, even as specific projects and deliverables evolve with the ecosystem. Concrete Projects Underway PSE is already building out proof-of-concept systems. Work is ongoing on PlasmaFold, a Layer 2 design that introduces privacy-enabled transfers. The team hopes to showcase its progress at Devconnect, Ethereum’s upcoming developer conference in Argentina this November. Other priorities include research into confidential DeFi protocols that balance compliance with privacy and a 2025 report on the state of private voting. On the private reads front, PSE is addressing data leaks from RPC (Remote Procedure Call) services. Standard RPC usage can expose IP addresses or account activity, so the group has convened a working group to explore privacy-preserving alternatives. Meanwhile, its private proving…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015326+4.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09658+0.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001747-0.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum News: Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

Ethereum News: Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

A newly released roadmap from the Ethereum Foundation’s rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) lays out how the team intends […] The post Ethereum News: Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap appeared first on Coindoo.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/14 19:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Privacy Roadmap 2025: Powerful Vision for End-to-End Protection

Ethereum Privacy Roadmap 2025: Powerful Vision for End-to-End Protection

The Ethereum Foundation has taken a significant step toward strengthening privacy on its network. Its Privacy & Scaling Explorations team, previously focused on experimental cryptography, has rebranded itself as Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). The shift reflects a broader mission to address concrete challenges rather than speculative research. The new roadmap, released on September 12 […]
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001068-1.65%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002824--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tronweekly2025/09/14 19:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing

Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing

The post Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Latin America is cementing its role as a global hub for cryptocurrency adoption. Trading volumes in the region surged ninefold between 2021 and 2024, reaching $27 billion in 2025, according to a recent Dune Analytics report. Stablecoins dominate, accounting for over 90% of exchange activity, with real- and peso-pegged tokens growing at triple-digit rates. But while adoption accelerates, an unexpected paradox is emerging: crypto media visibility is shrinking just when users need it most. A new Q2 2025 report from Outset PR highlights this divide, showing that while millions in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico increasingly rely on digital assets for payments, savings, and remittances, the region’s crypto-native outlets are losing readers at an alarming pace. Adoption on the Rise For people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and beyond, stablecoins offer something local currencies often can’t: reliability. More than 90 percent of exchange activity in the region now runs through dollar-pegged tokens like USDT and USDC. Local versions are catching on too. Real-pegged stablecoins in Brazil have grown more than sixfold in just a year, while peso-linked tokens in Mexico have expanded at a pace few expected. These tokens aren’t just traded on exchanges—they’re being used for salaries, remittances, and everyday payments. Apps like Picnic, Exa, and BlindPay are making this even easier by evolving into crypto-native neobanks. Instead of existing in a separate world, crypto now blends into daily financial life, with balances, savings, and spending options available in a single app. Crypto Media in Retreat While adoption is climbing, the media covering crypto in the region is shrinking. Outset PR’s latest report shows that crypto-native outlets lost more than half their traffic in Q2 2025, dropping from nearly 18 million visits to just over 8 million. By contrast, mainstream publishers—large news sites that cover crypto as one topic among many—actually…
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06391-0.31%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin (DOGE) Tipped for 10x Gains, But Not Before This Utility-Focused Crypto

Dogecoin (DOGE) Tipped for 10x Gains, But Not Before This Utility-Focused Crypto

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Tipped for 10x Gains, But Not Before This Utility-Focused Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) may be in the spotlight again with experts forecasting potential 10x returns, but investor attention is shifting more towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-based crypto platform that seeks to bring real-world financial services onto the blockchain. This budget-friendly altcoin for just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,240 investors. As opposed to the meme coin volatility that tends to define DOGE’s trajectory, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a long-term coin with its focus on lending, borrowing, and scalable on-chain utility.  Dogecoin Consolidates Amid Steady Market Flows Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently priced at $0.26026, fluctuating on the daily range of $0.24583 to $0.26339. The market is in a consolidation stage, with DOGE being steady as overall market conditions control volumes and moods. While arguments over its long-term trajectory persist, the stability here marks it as one of the more established cryptocurrencies in circulation, even as newer DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance take center stage in the market’s discussion. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum Investors are active buying MUTM tokens at $0.035 in Stage 6 of the presale. Stage 7 is fast approaching, and demand continues to accelerate. To date, more than 16,240 investors have accumulated tokens, and the project has surpassed more than $15.63 million in funding, a clear indicator of market demand being high and expectations of launch on the rise.  Precision in Price Discovery For lending, borrowing, and liquidation operations security, Chainlink oracles are utilized by Mutuum Finance for prices and token values in terms of USD for tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracle configurations, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages from decentralized exchanges are included to increase precision. This multi-layer method ensures that price information is as uniform as possible even with highly stressful market conditions. Market volatility directly affects…
RealLink
REAL$0.06391-0.31%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09658+0.71%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
ChatGPT-5 sets timeline when quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s encryption

ChatGPT-5 sets timeline when quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s encryption

The post ChatGPT-5 sets timeline when quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s encryption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ongoing advancement in quantum computing is raising urgent questions about the long-term security of Bitcoin (BTC). Unlike classical machines, quantum computers can solve certain problems exponentially faster, posing a direct threat to Bitcoin.  Notably, using Shor’s algorithm, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) and recover private keys from public keys in hours, putting exposed funds at risk. It’s worth noting, as reported by Finbold, that analysts have offered varying timelines for when this technology might crack Bitcoin, with many settling on the next decade as the critical period. Probability of quantum computers cracking Bitcoin  Meanwhile, Finbold gathered insights from OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, ChatGPT-5, which issued its own estimates on when this scenario could become reality, projecting a gradual increase in risk over the coming decades. The model highlighted the mid-to-late 2030s as the most likely window for “cryptographically relevant” quantum computers, machines capable of breaking Bitcoin’s ECDSA (secp256k1). To this end, ChatGPT-5 provided cumulative probability estimates, assigning less than a 5% chance for the 2025 to 2029 period, citing current device limitations and immature error correction.  It placed the probability between 15% and 25% for 2030 to 2034 if breakthroughs in error correction, qubit yield, and coding align. The greatest likelihood was assigned to the 2035 and 2039 window at 45% to 60%, with hardware scaling and algorithmic improvements expected to enable the first practical key-recovery demonstrations.  If development continues at the current pace, the 2040s carry an 80% to 95% likelihood, and by 2050, the probability rises to nearly 99%, barring a global technical catastrophe. Bitcoin code cracking timeline. Source: ChatGPT Bitcoin code cracking timeline acceleration The model cautioned that certain milestones could immediately accelerate the timeline, such as large-scale fault-tolerant qubits, machines with millions of low-error qubits, full demonstrations…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,449.08+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1445-1.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:49
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockchainFX vs Ethereum Classic vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Is the Hidden 100x Gem?

BlockchainFX vs Ethereum Classic vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Is the Hidden 100x Gem?

The post BlockchainFX vs Ethereum Classic vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Is the Hidden 100x Gem? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 13:45 Are you chasing the wrong altcoin for your next 100x? Many investors are still clinging to Ethereum Classic and Litecoin, but the real hidden gem might already be in front of them — BlockchainFX. At just $0.023, with $7.2 million raised and a forecast of $5, BFX offers the kind of asymmetric upside legacy coins simply can’t. Every presale stage locks out cheaper entry, and those waiting on “safe bets” risk missing the altcoin analysts are calling the hidden 100x of 2025. BlockchainFX: The Presale Analysts Are Calling the Next 100x Altcoin BlockchainFX is dominating presale chatter because it combines ground-floor entry pricing with adoption already underway. At $0.023 today and a confirmed $0.05 launch price, analyst projections run as high as $5 — a potential 500x move. That’s why investors are calling BFX one of the best altcoins to buy ahead of the next bull run. Unlike speculative tokens, BlockchainFX has a live app processing millions in daily volume across crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. Thousands of users are active already, showing this isn’t hype but real usage. That adoption underpins the bold forecasts, giving early buyers confidence that BFX is more than just a presale promise. Holders also benefit from income mechanics built directly into the ecosystem. Staking delivers up to 90% APY, while daily USDT rewards can reach $25,000 for top participants. The referral program amplifies these gains, offering 10% on every buy through your unique code, with leaderboard bonuses for the most active promoters. Right now, investors can secure an extra 30% allocation by using the BLOCK30 code — but only until the next stage lifts the presale price higher. Security further sets BFX apart. With multiple third-party audits, verified smart contracts, and KYC checks in place, it reduces the…
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06391-0.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.56-1.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:46
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes: -70% in This Bearish Metric

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes: -70% in This Bearish Metric

Shiba Inu sees massive on-chain crash in metric usually considered bearish
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001365-3.80%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+0.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:45
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position