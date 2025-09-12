2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Here’s Why Many Crypto Analysts Think The BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 For Investors Chasing High ROI

Here’s Why Many Crypto Analysts Think The BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 For Investors Chasing High ROI

As we race through the final half of 2025, the cryptocurrency market has been awash with exciting developments. There has been a lot of chatter within the presale market, with projects like Remittix and BlockDAG deservedly garnering attention. And yet they, like a cohort of established altcoins, could all be utterly overshadowed by the growing [...] The post Here’s Why Many Crypto Analysts Think The BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 For Investors Chasing High ROI appeared first on Blockonomi.
League of Traders
LOT$0.01867+10.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.010493-4.08%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-24.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/12 23:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Deutsche Bank Unveils Three Expected Slashes This Year

Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Deutsche Bank Unveils Three Expected Slashes This Year

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Deutsche Bank Unveils Three Expected Slashes This Year The financial world is buzzing with a significant update: Deutsche Bank has revised its outlook, now forecasting three Fed rate cuts this year. This pivotal shift from their previous expectation of just two cuts signals a potentially major change in the economic landscape, with implications for everything from your mortgage to the cryptocurrency market. What exactly does this mean, and why is Deutsche Bank’s updated prediction drawing so much attention? Understanding the Impact of Fed Rate Cuts When the Federal Reserve decides on Fed rate cuts, it directly influences the cost of borrowing across the entire economy. Essentially, these cuts make money cheaper. For consumers, this could translate to lower interest rates on loans, credit cards, and mortgages. For businesses, it means less expensive capital for expansion and investment. Historically, periods of anticipated or actual Fed rate cuts often lead to increased market liquidity. This environment can sometimes fuel investor confidence, potentially benefiting riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. However, the exact impact depends on various other economic factors. Deutsche Bank’s Crucial Forecast: A Deeper Look Deutsche Bank’s latest projection marks a notable adjustment. Previously, the bank anticipated only two Fed rate cuts, specifically in September and December. Their revised forecast now adds an earlier cut, suggesting a more aggressive easing of monetary policy than initially thought. This change reflects their analysis of evolving economic data, likely including inflation trends and employment figures, which suggest the Fed might have more room to maneuver. This updated outlook from a major financial institution provides a significant signal. It implies that the global economy might be heading towards a period of more accommodative monetary conditions sooner rather than later. Such a move by the Fed could aim to stimulate economic growth and prevent a slowdown. What Do These Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts Mean for Your Finances? The prospect of multiple Fed rate cuts has several key implications for your financial well-being: For Borrowers: You might see lower interest rates on new loans, making it a more favorable time to refinance a mortgage or take out a personal loan. This can reduce monthly payments and overall borrowing costs. For Savers: Unfortunately, lower rates can mean reduced returns on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). It might encourage looking for alternative investment opportunities. For Investors: Stock Market: Lower borrowing costs can boost corporate profits, potentially supporting stock valuations and leading to market rallies. Cryptocurrency Market: A ‘risk-on’ environment, often associated with lower interest rates, could see investors more willing to allocate capital to digital assets, potentially driving prices up. Bonds: Existing bond prices may rise as new bonds are issued with lower yields, offering capital gains to current bondholders. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for making informed financial decisions in the coming months, whether you’re planning a major purchase or adjusting your investment portfolio. The Road Ahead: What Factors Could Influence Future Fed Rate Cuts? While Deutsche Bank’s forecast is significant, it’s important to remember that the Federal Reserve’s decisions are primarily data-dependent. Key economic indicators will continue to shape their policy, and any shift in these could alter the path of Fed rate cuts: Inflation Data: The Fed’s primary mandate is price stability. If inflation remains stubbornly high, it could temper the pace or number of Fed rate cuts, as the Fed would prioritize controlling rising prices. Employment Reports: A strong labor market, characterized by low unemployment and robust job creation, might give the Fed less urgency to cut rates. Conversely, signs of weakness could accelerate the process to support economic growth. Global Economic Conditions: International economic trends, geopolitical events, and global supply chain disruptions can also play a role in the Fed’s deliberations, influencing their assessment of the domestic economic outlook. Therefore, while Deutsche Bank’s projection offers a strong indication, the actual trajectory of interest rates will ultimately hinge on the evolving economic landscape and the Fed’s interpretation of incoming data. Conclusion: Deutsche Bank’s revised forecast for three Fed rate cuts this year represents a notable shift in the economic outlook. This expectation of cheaper money could have wide-ranging effects, from encouraging borrowing and investment to influencing market sentiment across various asset classes, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. As we move forward, closely monitoring the Fed’s communications and incoming economic data will be essential for navigating these potential changes and understanding their full impact on your finances and the broader economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are Fed rate cuts? A1: Fed rate cuts refer to the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower the target range for the federal funds rate. This action makes borrowing money cheaper for banks, which then passes on these lower rates to consumers and businesses through various loans, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Q2: Why did Deutsche Bank revise its forecast for Fed rate cuts? A2: Deutsche Bank revised its forecast from two to three Fed rate cuts likely based on its analysis of evolving economic data, such as inflation trends, employment figures, and overall economic growth indicators, suggesting a greater need or opportunity for monetary policy easing. Q3: How might Fed rate cuts impact the cryptocurrency market? A3: Generally, Fed rate cuts can create a “risk-on” environment. Cheaper money and increased liquidity might encourage investors to seek higher returns in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. However, the actual impact also depends on broader market sentiment and specific crypto market dynamics. Q4: When are these three Fed rate cuts anticipated by Deutsche Bank? A4: While Deutsche Bank previously expected cuts in September and December, their revised forecast now includes an additional, earlier cut, making it three total for the year. The exact timing of the first cut is not specified beyond being earlier than previously thought. Q5: What factors could prevent the Federal Reserve from implementing these anticipated Fed rate cuts? A5: The Federal Reserve’s decisions are primarily data-dependent. Factors such as persistent high inflation, a surprisingly robust labor market, or unforeseen global economic shocks could lead the Fed to delay or reduce the number of anticipated Fed rate cuts. Did this article help you understand the potential impact of Deutsche Bank’s latest forecast on Fed rate cuts? Share your thoughts and this crucial information with your network! Follow us on social media for more timely updates and expert analysis on economic trends and their implications for your investments. To learn more about the latest economic forecast trends, explore our article on key developments shaping monetary policy and its impact on market sentiment. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Deutsche Bank Unveils Three Expected Slashes This Year first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019643-1.23%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01733+1.10%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1757-2.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$287 million, mainly due to the long position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$287 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on September 12th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $287 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $217 million in long positions and $70.2671 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $68.5803 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $65.3042 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,449.07+0.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.93-0.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 23:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Price Holds Range While Analysts Back Rollblock As The Sharper Growth Story

XRP Price Holds Range While Analysts Back Rollblock As The Sharper Growth Story

XRP holds steady near $2.99, but analysts say Rollblock’s GambleFi ecosystem, 30% APY staking, and 50x potential make it 2025’s most explosive growth story.
NEAR
NEAR$2.709-2.97%
XRP
XRP$3.0419-1.91%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 23:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano Price Forecast 2025 – 2030: ADA’s Outlook Seems Negative As Prices Could Crash Over 80% Within 5 Years

Cardano Price Forecast 2025 – 2030: ADA’s Outlook Seems Negative As Prices Could Crash Over 80% Within 5 Years

Cardano price predictions have grown increasingly bearish, with some analysts warning the token could collapse by as much as 80% within the next five years. A few even speculate that ADA might drift toward zero by 2030 despite its celebrated ecosystem. While Cardano continues to flaunt technical upgrades, the market hasn’t rewarded it in kind. [...] The post Cardano Price Forecast 2025 – 2030: ADA’s Outlook Seems Negative As Prices Could Crash Over 80% Within 5 Years appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003953-2.77%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/12 23:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
Is Altcoin Season Heating Up? Ethereum Break $4.5K As Investors Look for Best Altcoin to Buy

Is Altcoin Season Heating Up? Ethereum Break $4.5K As Investors Look for Best Altcoin to Buy

For years, crypto traders have waited for the elusive altcoin season – a period when coins other than Bitcoin deliver the market’s strongest returns. Recent data suggest the next cycle may already be underway; but with shifting market structures, regulatory uncertainty, and volatile liquidity dynamics, traders will need to tread carefully. What Counts as Altcoin […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005864-2.49%
MAY
MAY$0.05171+10.44%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 23:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bo Hines to become CEO of Tether’s latest dollar-backed stablecoin

Bo Hines to become CEO of Tether’s latest dollar-backed stablecoin

The former White House crypto adviser joined Tether in April, but will be advancing to CEO of its planned “US-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin.” Tether has announced a new dollar-backed stablecoin, and former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines will be stepping up as CEO of the company. The new stablecoin will be consistent with the reserve requirements and compliance standards of the recently passed GENIUS stablecoin bill, and will use Tether’s Hadron real-world asset tokenization platform, according to a Friday announcement.Stablecoins recently crossed the $270 billion milestone, according to RWA.XYZ. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said:Read more
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004164-0.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09658+0.71%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
UK Trade Groups Urge Inclusion of Blockchain in US-UK ‘Tech Bridge’ Deal

UK Trade Groups Urge Inclusion of Blockchain in US-UK ‘Tech Bridge’ Deal

A coalition of financial and technology organizations in the United Kingdom is urging the government to give blockchain a central role in its planned “tech bridge” agreement with the United States. The proposal is part of ongoing talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation on emerging technologies.Visit Website
Particl
PART$0.2049-1.01%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10382-4.85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Crypto Basic2025/09/12 23:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether Debuts GENIUS-Compliant USAT Stablecoin

Tether Debuts GENIUS-Compliant USAT Stablecoin

Its U.S. business will be led by former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines.
Union
U$0.014538+40.59%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004164-0.04%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014201-4.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 23:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin’s Path to New ATH Opens with Key Resistance

Bitcoin’s Path to New ATH Opens with Key Resistance

The post Bitcoin’s Path to New ATH Opens with Key Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin nears $117,200 resistance, which could determine a new ATH. Analysts forecast Bitcoin may reach $128,000 as it enters the Distribution phase. Bitcoin momentum weakens, with a risk of slow growth or sharp decline. Bitcoin’s Path to New ATH Opens with Key Resistance at $117,200 Level Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching a crucial price point in its quest to reach a new all-time high (ATH). The next key resistance is set at $117,200, which could determine whether the cryptocurrency continues its upward momentum or faces a retracement. Analysts are closely monitoring this level, as it will likely influence Bitcoin’s movement in the coming weeks. Bitcoin in the Final Phase of Market Cycle According to analyst MerlijnTrader, he suggests that Bitcoin is in the final phase of a three-stage market cycle. The analyst states that the cryptocurrency is moving into Stage 3, known as the Distribution phase.  This phase typically sees significant price increases as large investors capitalize on their positions, while retail traders may sell in a panic. The Accumulation and Manipulation phases saw large investors quietly collecting Bitcoin while misleading retail traders with price fluctuations. Accumulation and Manipulation Phases | Source: X Now that Bitcoin is nearing the $114,000 mark, he predicts it will grow further toward $128,000. His forecast aligns with the broader outlook for Bitcoin in 2025, suggesting continued upward movement. Resistance Levels and Potential Breakthrough Meanwhile, analyst Ted Pillows considers the $117,200 level a critical resistance point. He explains that Bitcoin recently reclaimed the $113,500 level, which was an important milestone in its recovery.  Ted Pillows noted that, if Bitcoin can breach the $117,200 mark, it could open the door to a new all-time high. If the price fails to break through this resistance, a retracement could occur, bringing Bitcoin back to lower levels. Potential…
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:27
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position