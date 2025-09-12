2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Price Increases in Under 48hrs

Price Increases in Under 48hrs

The post Price Increases in Under 48hrs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early backers know the secret to fortune in crypto: Unearth underrated gems. And when they find one, they don’t hesitate to go all in. The latest crypto whale magnet is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)–the upcoming layer-2 solution designed to enhance speed and programmability on the Bitcoin blockchain. The project expands Bitcoin’s reach to the broader Web3 market, including dApps, DeFi, NFTs, and even meme coins. Having raised $15.2M already, the clock is ticking on the $HYPER presale. So here is a closer look at what makes it one of the most promising altcoins this season. $HYPER Mania: Why Bitcoin Hyper is Trending Bitcoin Hyper is building a Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin using the Solana Virtual Machine and a decentralized Canonical Bridge. Although Bitcoin is the world’s largest crypto, the Bitcoin blockchain is outdated. It doesn’t stand a chance against blockchains like Ethereum and Solana that support smart contracts. That explains why $BTC remains a store of value, while Ethereum and Solana keep expanding their ecosystems with Web3 innovation. Bitcoin Hyper addresses Bitcoin’s issues, making it faster, cheaper, and scalable without sacrificing security. The Layer-2 architecture is simple, yet sophisticated, as shown below: Basically, you send your $BTC to a specific wallet address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. Once confirmed, it will be minted on Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC, ready for DeFi, staking, and nearly anything else in Web3. Thanks to the SVM, transactions are extremely fast and inexpensive. In fact, it can sometimes be faster than Solana itself. The best part is, you can withdraw your $BTC back to Bitcoin’s native Layer-1 whenever you want. It’s Not Just a Promise; Tech Progress Inspires Confidence The crypto market is crowded with early-stage coins that promise everything under the sky, only to keep investors waiting for months after the TGE for a product…
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,449.07+0.11%
SolanaVM
SVM$0.001203+0.58%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:44
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Next Token to Blast Off: Undervalued Tokens Under $1 to Watch Out For Now

The Next Token to Blast Off: Undervalued Tokens Under $1 to Watch Out For Now

The post The Next Token to Blast Off: Undervalued Tokens Under $1 to Watch Out For Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With crypto markets positioning themselves for their next boom, investors are increasingly looking towards tokens trading under $1 for breakout potential. One of the latest entrants causing a buzz is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi-project positioning itself at the intersection of lending, liquidity, and token utility scalability. Mutuum Finance is on its sixth presale round with tokens available for sale at $0.035. The project has raised over $15.6 million and over 16,220 individuals support it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a valuable coin for investors tracking undervalued assets in an uncertain market. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holds Around $0.00001293 During Cautious Momentum Shiba Inu (SHIB) is priced at $0.00001293, with intraday highs and lows of $0.00001271 and $0.00001316, respectively. Charts signal that the token is yet to consolidate, moving between support around $0.0000121 and resistance at approximately $0.0000130. Experts note that a breach of this resistance will lead to $0.0000152, while a drop below support will challenge lower levels. In the meantime, investor sentiment is slowly turning toward new DeFi initiatives like Mutuum Finance, which are starting to set the tone for the wider altcoin market. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Sixth MUTM token sale round reaffirms the sustainability of the project with an all-time high of $15.6 million and logging over 16,220 investors. Investors in this round will enjoy humongous profits once the token goes live. Mutuum Finance is building an entire ecosystem which will feature a stablecoin, on the Ethereum chain for maximum security and stability. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program In order to ensure the safety of the platform, Mutuum Finance has initiated a Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK with the reward value up to $50,000 USDT. The system provides an open invitation to white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers who are interested in discovering and reporting bugs.…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004164-0.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001366-3.73%
Boom
BOOM$0.009269-11.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Interview | Bittensor wants to be the Bitcoin of AI, says xTAO founder

Interview | Bittensor wants to be the Bitcoin of AI, says xTAO founder

Karia Samaroo, founder and CEO of xTAO, the only public company working on the Bittensor ecosystem, explains why AI needs to be decentralized. Artificial intelligence has captured the public’s imagination like few technologies ever have. However, underneath its potential lie…
Wink
LIKE$0.010493-4.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1445-1.49%
Everscale
EVER$0.01636+13.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/12 23:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
4 Top Crypto Coins Right Now: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Bitcoin Hyper, Little Pepe and Lightchain Are Redefining Crypto Presales

4 Top Crypto Coins Right Now: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Bitcoin Hyper, Little Pepe and Lightchain Are Redefining Crypto Presales

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Bitcoin Hyper, Little Pepe, and Lightchain lead 2025 crypto presales, with BFX topping lists as a top crypto coin to buy now.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32493-3.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001134-4.78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 23:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Album Hits New Highs As She Debuts At No. 1

Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Album Hits New Highs As She Debuts At No. 1

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Album Hits New Highs As She Debuts At No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emails I Can’t Send rebounds on four U.K. charts, bringing the Sabrina Carpenter set to new peaks on multiple albums rankings as Man’s Best Friend debuts at No. 1. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Sabrina Carpenter attends 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Sabrina Carpenter rules the album charts in the United Kingdom with Man’s Best Friend, her latest full-length. The set opens on half a dozen tallies and commands all but one of them. There was so much anticipation for Man’s Best Friend that three other projects from Carpenter appear on various tallies across the Atlantic. Some rise, while one — which preceded her becoming a true pop superstar — reappears on multiple rankings and even reaches new high points as it bounces back. Emails I Can’t Send Returns on Multiple Charts Emails I Can’t Send, Carpenter’s 2022 album, blasts back onto four lists in the U.K. this frame. The set reaches the top 10 on three of them, hitting the highest tier for the first time. The singer-songwriter’s fifth full-length hits the Official Vinyl Albums chart, coming in at No. 4. The same set also reappears at No. 6 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums rankings, which likewise mark new peaks for the title. Sabrina Carpenter Scores Another Round Of Top 10s Carpenter scores her fourth top 10 win on all three sales charts with Emails I Can’t Send. It joins Short n’ Sweet, Fruitcake, and Man’s Best Friend inside the loftiest spaces on all three tallies, with Man’s Best Friend opening at No. 1. The singer earns a pair of new top 10s this time around in different ways. Emails I Can’t Send Returns to Albums Chart Emails I…
Sidekick
K$0.1932+8.35%
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
Union
U$0.014538+40.59%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Markets Climb Higher but ‘Bitcoin Sits at a Crossroads,’ Says Glassnode

Crypto Markets Climb Higher but ‘Bitcoin Sits at a Crossroads,’ Says Glassnode

The post Crypto Markets Climb Higher but ‘Bitcoin Sits at a Crossroads,’ Says Glassnode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are closing the week on a high note as traders bet on an imminent Fed rate cut. Crypto markets are closing the week higher on Friday, Sept. 12, with traders leaning into bets that The Federal Reserve will cut rates next week. The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies added about 1% to top $4.1 trillion in the past 24 hours, lifted by steady crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and gains across large-cap cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading just above $115,000, up 0.7% on the day, after breaking above $116,000 last night. Ethereum (ETH) is trading above $4,500, gaining a solid 2.3% today and pushing back to levels last seen in late August. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the top performer on the week among the top-10 crypto assets, gaining 21% over the period and 6.2% in the past day, as traders await the imminent launch of a Dogecoin ETF in the U.S., which has been delayed multiple times. Among the top-20 assets, Hyperliquid’s HYPE is also a top gainer, up 20% this week, as prominent stablecoin issuers, including DeFi native projects, compete to be selected as the issuer and manager of the platform’s recently announced stablecoin, USDH. Among other large-caps, Solana (SOL) is continuing to have a strong week, up 14.5% to $239. BNB is up 6.3% on the week and 1% on the day at $909, while XRP is also up slightly today at $3.04, showing 5.9% gains for the week. BTC at a Crossroads Analysts at Glassnode noted in an X post today that Bitcoin’s cost basis distribution “highlights dense support around $110k–$114k, where a large share of supply was acquired.” They note that the next “major supply zone” sits near $117,000, which may provide “resistance if price tests this level.”…
NEAR
NEAR$2.709-2.97%
Union
U$0.014538+40.59%
Solana
SOL$244.89+3.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Top Crypto Presale Is Heating Up: Why Missing This Early Stage Could Be Costly

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Top Crypto Presale Is Heating Up: Why Missing This Early Stage Could Be Costly

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale nears $7.25M with 9,000+ investors, daily rewards, and 30% bonus, making it a top crypto presale to watch in 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000408--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003795+31.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 23:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlackRock Weighs Tokenized ETFs on Blockchain in Push Beyond Treasuries

BlackRock Weighs Tokenized ETFs on Blockchain in Push Beyond Treasuries

The post BlackRock Weighs Tokenized ETFs on Blockchain in Push Beyond Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is exploring how to bring exchange-traded funds (ETFs) onto public blockchains, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The sources said the asset manager is weighing tokenizing funds tied to real-world assets such as stocks, though any rollout would depend on regulatory approval. The discussions follow BlackRock’s first experiment with tokenization last year. The firm introduced the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, also known as BUIDL. The fund, which is backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries, repurchase agreements and cash, has quickly grown into the world’s largest tokenized Treasury product, managing nearly $2.2 billion. Tokenizing ETFs would represent a deeper step into blockchain-based financial products. In practice, it would mean that shares of the funds — traditionally traded on stock exchanges during market hours — could be issued and transacted as tokens on chain. Proponents argue this shift could bring clear benefits. A tokenized ETF could be traded around the clock, rather than only during exchange hours. Settlement, which often takes two business days in traditional finance, could be completed within minutes. Investors in markets where ETFs are not easily accessible might gain exposure through blockchain rails. The products are pending a green light from regulators, the people said. BlackRock’s exploration underscores a wider trend across finance, as banks, fintechs and asset managers test blockchain rails for bonds, private credit and now mainstream equity funds. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/blackrock-weighs-tokenized-etfs-on-blockchain-in-push-beyond-treasuries
Union
U$0.014538+40.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+0.14%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group

A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group

The post A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 146.75/147.65. In the longer run, a narrower range of 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. USD/JPY is likely to continue range-trading 24-HOUR VIEW: “USD traded in a relatively quiet manner two days ago. Yesterday, we indicated that ‘the price action provides no fresh clues, and we continue to expect range-trading, likely between 146.95 and 147.85.’ USD subsequently rose to 147.99 and then dropped back down to a low of 146.97 before closing at 147.20 (-0.18%). While there has been a slight increase in downward momentum, this is likely to lead to a lower range of 146.75/147.65 rather than a sustained decline.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest narrative from Wednesday (10 Sep, spot at 147.40), we highlighted that ‘the outlook remains mixed.’ We also highlighted that USD ‘is now expected to trade in a range of 146.00/149.00.’ We continue to expect range-trading, but a narrower range of 146.20/148.50 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-a-narrower-range-of-14620-14850-may-be-enough-to-contain-the-price-uob-group-202509121055
Secretum
SER$0.0002015+1.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.05171+10.44%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot

Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot

UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT launch blockchain pilot to automate tokenized fund operations and reshape Hong Kong’s financial infrastructure. Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT have started a new blockchain pilot project to automate the management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). This partnership is focused on improving the way that funds are issued, tracked, and settled with blockchain […] The post Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.29%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02191+19.53%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0145-12.22%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 23:30
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position