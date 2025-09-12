Crypto Markets Climb Higher but ‘Bitcoin Sits at a Crossroads,’ Says Glassnode
Crypto markets are closing the week on a high note as traders bet on an imminent Fed rate cut. Crypto markets are closing the week higher on Friday, Sept. 12, with traders leaning into bets that The Federal Reserve will cut rates next week. The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies added about 1% to top $4.1 trillion in the past 24 hours, lifted by steady crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and gains across large-cap cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading just above $115,000, up 0.7% on the day, after breaking above $116,000 last night. Ethereum (ETH) is trading above $4,500, gaining a solid 2.3% today and pushing back to levels last seen in late August. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the top performer on the week among the top-10 crypto assets, gaining 21% over the period and 6.2% in the past day, as traders await the imminent launch of a Dogecoin ETF in the U.S., which has been delayed multiple times. Among the top-20 assets, Hyperliquid's HYPE is also a top gainer, up 20% this week, as prominent stablecoin issuers, including DeFi native projects, compete to be selected as the issuer and manager of the platform's recently announced stablecoin, USDH. Among other large-caps, Solana (SOL) is continuing to have a strong week, up 14.5% to $239. BNB is up 6.3% on the week and 1% on the day at $909, while XRP is also up slightly today at $3.04, showing 5.9% gains for the week. BTC at a Crossroads Analysts at Glassnode noted in an X post today that Bitcoin's cost basis distribution "highlights dense support around $110k–$114k, where a large share of supply was acquired." They note that the next "major supply zone" sits near $117,000, which may provide "resistance if price tests this level."…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:36