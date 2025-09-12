The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Single Returns And Reaches A New All-Time Peak

The Weeknd's "Often" reenters the U.K.'s Official Single Sales chart at No. 46 — a new all-time high — and debuts at No. 3 on the vinyl and physical singles rankings. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Abel Tesfaye attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images It's been well over a decade since The Weeknd began promoting his album Beauty Behind the Madness, which would be the project that turned him into a global powerhouse. "Often" served as the lead focus track from that project, and he dropped it in the summer of 2014, a year before the full-length arrived. Well over a decade after it was first unveiled, "Often" becomes a top 10 bestseller on multiple charts in the United Kingdom and returns to a third list, reaching a new all-time high as it reappears, thanks to continued support from fans across the country. "Often" Returns as a Bestseller "Often" rebounds onto the Official Single Sales chart this week. The Weeknd's cut comes in at No. 46 on the list of bestselling tracks of any style and via any format, be they on physical copies such as on CD, vinyl, or cassette, or digital downloads. The Weeknd's First Appearance in Years "Often" appears on the Official Single Sales chart for just the third time. The early-career cut debuted on the tally in March 2016, opening at No. 80. The following frame, it dipped to No. 88 and then disappeared. "Often" hasn't been seen on the most competitive list of the top-purchased cuts in the U.K. since the spring of 2016. "Often" Benefits from its Vinyl Release The Weeknd recently released "Often" on vinyl for the first time, and purchases of the product help