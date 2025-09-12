2025-09-15 Monday

Trump threatens new oil sanctions on Moscow after failed peace talks

Trump threatens new oil sanctions on Moscow after failed peace talks

US President Donald Trump has said that he is running out of patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To that end, he has threatened Moscow with new economic sanctions because peace talks with Ukraine have faltered. In an interview, Trump said, “It’ll be hitting very hard on with sanctions to banks and having to do […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 23:54
The post Polymarket taps Chainlink for real-time market resolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket has launched a new integration with Chainlink that upgrades how its prediction markets are priced and settled, according to a Sept. 12 statement shared with CryptoSlate. The rollout connects Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure to Polymarket’s platform on Polygon mainnet, giving traders access to faster, tamper-resistant data feeds and automated settlement tools. The system pairs Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped market prices, with Chainlink Automation, which executes on-chain resolution at predetermined times. Together, the two features remove delays in verifying market outcomes and reduce the possibility of disputes. For users, this means price-based markets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum forecasts, can close and settle almost instantly once conditions are met. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration turns speculative predictions into “reliable, real-time signals the world can trust,” highlighting the push to make markets depend on verifiable cryptographic truth rather than subjective decision-making. Addressing governance challenges The shift toward Chainlink’s oracle framework comes at a time when Polymarket faces mounting scrutiny over governance. 3 Seconds Now. Gains That Compound for Years. Act fast to join the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint and avoid the mistakes most investors make. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Polymarket has been criticized for its reliance on UMA’s optimistic oracle, where users can contest outcomes by staking bonds. While designed as a check-and-balance model, that model has been accused of leaving markets open to manipulation by larger stakeholders. Past controversies, including disputes over a Trump-related market, exposed how easily resolutions could be overturned. Such incidents raised questions about fairness and transparency, and fueled calls for a more objective settlement process. By adopting Chainlink’s deterministic oracle network, Polymarket seeks to address those concerns with cryptographic guarantees rather than community arbitration. Looking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:54
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:52
The post Polymarket taps Chainlink to power real-time prediction markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Polymarket is integrating Chainlink’s data services to provide real-time asset pricing prediction markets. The collaboration supports automated, tamper-proof market settlements on Polygon using Chainlink oracles and automation. Polymarket has adopted Chainlink’s data standard to power its resolution process, the system that determines the final outcome of prediction markets, according to a Friday announcement. Starting with asset pricing markets, the partnership will work to deliver more accurate and timely resolutions for Polymarket prediction markets. The two teams also aim for future expansion after initial deployment. The integration, now live on the Polygon mainnet, enables the creation of real-time prediction markets around asset pricing, including hundreds of live crypto trading pairs. “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink. “When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust. The partnership leverages Chainlink Data Streams and Chainlink Automation to provide low-latency, timestamped oracle reports and automated on-chain settlement of markets. Chainlink’s data infrastructure has secured nearly $100 billion in DeFi total value and enabled tens of trillions in transaction value. The platform is now powering a US government initiative to publish official economic data on multiple blockchains. Polymarket is a decentralized platform where users trade shares on real-world events, and the resolution process determines the actual outcome, allowing markets to close and enabling winning shares to be paid out. The company recently acquired QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, for $112 million, opening the door to a US market return. It has also joined forces with Elon Musk’s X to provide an integrated product with data-driven insights and personalized recommendations. ] Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/real-time-prediction-markets-chainlink/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:51
OPEC, by contrast, forecasts a supply deficit – Commerzbank

OPEC, by contrast, forecasts a supply deficit – Commerzbank

The post OPEC, by contrast, forecasts a supply deficit – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OPEC did not make any changes to its forecasts in its monthly report, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. OPEC’s demand forecast may be far too optimistic “According to OPEC’s assessment, the oil market remains undersupplied despite the expansion of production by OPEC+, when comparing estimated demand and current oil supply from OPEC+.” “Demand is expected to rise significantly more strongly, while supply will be far less robust than expected by the IEA. The forecasts of the IEA and OPEC therefore continue to differ substantially. However, we consider OPEC’s demand forecast to be far too optimistic.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/opec-by-contrast-forecasts-a-supply-deficit-commerzbank-202509121056
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:49
WLFI Burn Proposal Targets 50% Price Surge With Buybacks

WLFI Burn Proposal Targets 50% Price Surge With Buybacks

The post WLFI Burn Proposal Targets 50% Price Surge With Buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The WLFI buyback and burn proposal has just gone live. It promises to turn treasury fees into direct buying pressure and permanently reduce supply across the network. Could WLFI soon witness a 50% price surge as the treasury officially “pours money” into buying and permanently burning tokens? Sponsored Sponsored Catalyst: ‘Buyback & Burn’ on WLFI World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has just launched a key proposal: redirect 100% of treasury liquidity fees to market-buy WLFI tokens and permanently burn them across multiple chains. In fact, this route fees – market-buy – permanent burn approach is a well-known catalyst used by projects like HYPE, PUMP, and TON. From an economic perspective, buyback & burn is an effective deflationary mechanism. The “automatic” demand generated by protocol activity (liquidity fees) will purchase tokens on the spot market, and burning will permanently reduce the total supply. As a result, assuming demand remains stable or increases, prices could re-rate upward. However, its full impact depends on two key factors: the amount of fees collected by the treasury and the frequency/timeline of the buybacks. The buyback impact will be limited if daily/weekly fees are still small relative to market liquidity. Conversely, the mechanism can deliver a significant effect if the treasury generates large and consistent fee flows. WLFI proposal voting rate. Source: WLFI If approved and executed transparently, this buyback-and-burn mechanism could help revive WLFI’s price, which has been severely depressed following governance risks and centralization concerns. Since launch, the controversy surrounding Justin Sun has sharply lowered WLFI’s price. At the time of writing, WLFI is trading at $0.1996, down 40% from its previous ATH. However, implementing a buyback mechanism will not help boost token prices. Some analysts argue that crypto buybacks are seen as value-destroying rather than value-creating. They burn revenue that could have fueled growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:48
While Bitcoin Holds at $70K, Lyno AI Presale Quietly Builds the Next $1B AI Token

While Bitcoin Holds at $70K, Lyno AI Presale Quietly Builds the Next $1B AI Token

The post While Bitcoin Holds at $70K, Lyno AI Presale Quietly Builds the Next $1B AI Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has stood at $70,000, and it is resilient to the swings of the market. The Lyno AI presale, meanwhile, is going quietly but quickly, with potential to be the next AI token to cross a billion-dollar valuation. Lyno AI Presale: The Silent Surge Lyno AI is at its Early Bird phase, where the sale costs $0.050 each token. The project sold 436,908 tokens and raised $21,845, and continues to gain traction in favor of the next stage, which is priced at $0.055. The last target price will be at $0.100 indicating that an early investor has high chances of a lot of upside. Also, presale purchasers who buy more than 100 in tokens are eligible to receive a giveaway prize in which ten investors will receive a 100K token prize, which is also a nice bonus. A New Era in AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage Lyno AI introduces institutional-grade technology to a retail investor base using AI-driven fully autonomous cross-chain execution. This platform uses powerful algorithms to scan across a variety of blockchains, finding lucrative trades in milliseconds. In contrast to the old methods of arbitrage that deployment required costly infrastructure, the solution offered by Lyno AI is safe, fast, and governed by the community, with smart contracts reviewed by Cyberscope . The protocol is interoperable over Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more than a dozen EVM-compatible networks, providing opportunities that manual traders usually do not have access to. Why Lyno AI Warrants attention now. Traders who follow Lyno AI predict a ruthless 2300 percent possible profit, which reflects historical precedent of successful surges in 2023 like Litecoin, which went up 100 percent. As the presale is poised to fly fast towards the $0.055 stage, the investors are encouraged to buy before the prices increase. In contrast to Bitcoin, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:46
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Launches USA₮, Appoints Ex White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines as CEO

Stablecoin Issuer Tether Launches USA₮, Appoints Ex White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines as CEO

TLDR Tether announces USA₮ as a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin with Bo Hines as CEO. USA₮ to be compliant with the GENIUS Act, setting new standards for stablecoin governance. Tether, ranked 18th largest U.S. Treasury holder, leads innovation with USA₮ stablecoin. Bo Hines will lead USA₮, focusing on compliance and reducing intermediaries for users. Tether, the [...] The post Stablecoin Issuer Tether Launches USA₮, Appoints Ex White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines as CEO appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 23:46
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

Since then, SHIB has become a household name in the meme coin space, causing optimistic Shiba Inu price predictions from […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 23:45
Grow Your Crypto Wallet: MoonBull Launches $15K Giveaway – The Best Crypto Whitelist Amid Bonk And Dogwifhat Momentum

Grow Your Crypto Wallet: MoonBull Launches $15K Giveaway – The Best Crypto Whitelist Amid Bonk And Dogwifhat Momentum

Explore MoonBull with its best crypto whitelist alongside the latest on Bonk and Dogwifhat. Compare market activity, features, and exclusive whitelist benefits for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 23:45
