Analysts Doubtful About $5 Potential as New Crypto Steals the Show

The post Analysts Doubtful About $5 Potential as New Crypto Steals the Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) has been considered the most promising altcoin, with the right institutional partnerships and an increasing payments ecosystem. Analysts, however, have been increasingly pessimistic regarding XRP’s growth, especially concerning the altcoin surpassing $5. At the same time, Ripple is steadily increasing in value, and another token, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), is catching the attention of investors due to an explosive presale and meme-powered infrastructure. XRP’s Uphill Battle Toward $5 Ripple’s technology is still strong, as having major financial institutions adopt its On-Demand Liquidity service for cross-border payments is a feat. But, adoption hasn’t yet translated into the type of parabolic price changes so many people expected. Analysts warn that the increased investment and XRP usage required by RippleNet to reach $5, however, because XRP value must double, investment must be sustained for a long time, RippleNet must be used widely, and it can take years for these conditions to be met. Designed for the impatient investor, RippleNet is used to XRP to keep costs low. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Taking Center Stage Although Ripple is making consistent progress, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioned to become one of the talked-about projects in 2025. Currently in stage 12 of its presale and priced at $0.0021, Little Pepe has raised over $24.5 million, due to the interest of thousands of investors. Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on hype, Little Pepe is developing a dedicated Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain for meme tokens. This blockchain will offer ultra-fast transactions, near-zero fees, anti-bot protections, and even a Meme Launchpad that helps new projects launch fairly. The project has also passed a CertiK audit, reassuring investors about its credibility. This mix of meme culture and utility is proving magnetic, with many analysts calling Little Pepe the most exciting new crypto opportunity of the year.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 00:00
Cardano (ADA) Gears Up for $1 Run, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Poised for a Bigger Breakout in 2025

As Cardano (ADA) forecasts point to the very much awaited $1 price level, investor mood is shifting towards a new player in decentralized finance: Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Backed by innovative lending protocols and aimed at real-world application, MUTM is fast becoming one of the most explosive projects in the build-up to Q4 2025. While ADA’s […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:00
Bitcoin Hyper Gains Traction, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Leads as Analysts’ Presale Gem for 2025

Bitcoin Hyper gains traction, yet analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is the standout presale gem of 2025 with whale interest and growing urgency.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 00:00
Why Firms Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post Why Firms Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 12 September 2025 | 18:16 Corporate crypto strategies are no longer just about hoarding Bitcoin. A wave of filings shows that companies are broadening their digital reserves, with XRP now joining Ethereum and other major altcoins in treasuries once dominated by a single asset. The most eye-catching move came from Amber International Holdings, which unveiled a $100 million plan to build a digital asset reserve. Rather than going all-in on Bitcoin, Amber spread its bets across multiple names, including XRP, Solana, BNB, SUI, and Ethereum. The company has already disclosed XRP holdings in its financial reports, signaling confidence in the token’s role as a reserve asset. This shift reflects a broader change in thinking. While firms like MicroStrategy have stuck to a Bitcoin-only strategy, others are increasingly treating crypto treasuries like investment portfolios. Attorney Bill Morgan described it as a “new corporate norm,” where risk management and diversification outweigh ideological commitment to a single chain. Momentum around XRP is building. Trident Digital Tech Holdings has earmarked half a billion dollars for the asset, Webus International has lined up $300 million, VivoPower International is deploying $121 million, and Wellgistics Health secured $50 million in credit to grow its XRP exposure. These moves suggest that XRP is no longer a marginal play — it is being written directly into corporate capital strategies. The timing is favorable. XRP has climbed past $3, supported by steady whale accumulation and optimism over ETF applications still under review. Legal clarity around the token has also eased concerns that once kept institutions away, giving companies a stronger case for inclusion alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. What’s emerging is a new model of corporate adoption. Crypto treasuries are evolving into diversified baskets of digital assets, and XRP is carving out a place near the center. For companies seeking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:58
LiveOne, a publicly listed company, disclosed that its Bitcoin holdings have increased to over $5 million.

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Globenewswire, music, entertainment and technology company LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) disclosed that its Bitcoin holdings have increased to more than US$5 million.
PANews2025/09/12 23:57
Dogecoin Rises Amid Institutional Buying, ETF Delay Fuels Anticipation

TLDR Dogecoin surged by nearly 20% this week, reaching its highest level since mid-August. Institutional interest, led by CleanCore Solutions, played a significant role in the recent price jump. CleanCore increased its Dogecoin holdings to over 500 million DOGE, valued at more than $125 million. A US-listed Dogecoin ETF is expected to launch next week [...] The post Dogecoin Rises Amid Institutional Buying, ETF Delay Fuels Anticipation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 23:56
Eric Yakes Explains The Path

The post Eric Yakes Explains The Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $10 Million Bitcoin Roadmap: Eric Yakes Explains The Path Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/10-million-bitcoin-roadmap-eric-yakes/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:56
Cardano 2030 outlook: can it stay in the crypto top 10?

The post Cardano 2030 outlook: can it stay in the crypto top 10? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top coins by market cap since the launch in 2017. The project is well-known for its unparalleled robustness in the crypto space, focusing on academia, research, peer-reviewed development, and public governance. Cardano is entering a Milestone or Era of Voltaire, or the governance era under which holders of ADA will have more choices about how to manage the protocol. Proponents foresee Cardano becoming the model for decentralized governance, while opponents believe that it is falling behind in terms of upgrades for its competition to catch up with it. Will Cardano still be among the top 10 cryptos by 2030, or will faster products take its place, as the space is evolving by 2030? Even as Cardano gets attention, MAGACOIN FINANCE is  a presale already turning heads with early investors eyeing massive returns.  Building utility through governance The approach Cardano has taken has always been distinctive from the rest of its peers. The project focuses on vetted research & gradual updates, rather than rushing programs to market with experimental features. The outcome is a blockchain which is secure and sustainable. Cardano is preparing for the long term thanks to the upcoming Hydra scaling solution and Voltaire governance. Experts say that Cardano’s robust ecosystem of dApps, including DeFi and identity solutions, in developing countries, is proof that it has evolved beyond being just an academic project. Analysts say that early-stage tokens can produce exponential upside for those who buy before more established assets like ADA are discovered. Presale rounds sold out quickly with MAGACOIN FINANCE indicating that retail interest is strong. Data on the blockchain indicates that whales are accumulating, which shows smart money is noticing. MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out from other presales due to its combination of cultural branding and structural legitimacy. MAGACOIN FINANCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 23:55
Tether Announces US Stablecoin Launch, Appoints Ex-Trump Advisor As CEO

Tether, the USDT issuer, is making big changes to its operations, adding Bo Hines, a former crypto advisor to President Donald Trump, as CEO of its American division and launching a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed specifically for US institutions.  Tether’s New USAT Token  Hines, who previously led the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 23:55
Solana price rallies as key Polymarket poll gains momentum and hits ATH

Solana’s price continued its relentless bull run, pushing it to its highest point since January. This surge could see the token reach its all-time high, as many Polymarket users predict. Polymarket users expect Solana price to hit ATH Solana’s price…
Crypto.news2025/09/12 23:54
