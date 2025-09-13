ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Chainlink Joins Polymarket to Streamline Crypto Prediction Processes
TLDR Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to enhance the speed and accuracy of market resolutions. The integration will use Chainlink’s real-time data to improve asset pricing predictions. Polymarket plans to expand the use of Chainlink’s oracles to additional markets beyond crypto. The partnership aims to reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms for market resolutions. Polymarket [...] The post Chainlink Joins Polymarket to Streamline Crypto Prediction Processes appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.0639
-0.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/13 00:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
RH (RH) Q2 2025 earnings
The post RH (RH) Q2 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of RH fell slightly Friday after the luxury furniture retailer significantly missed revenue expectations in its second-quarter earnings report and slashed its full-year revenue outlook. The chain said Thursday that it will take another $30 million hit to its forecast because of tariffs, even though the retailer stood by its full-year forecast three months ago in its first-quarter earnings report. It now sees full-year revenues up 9% to 11%, compared with a prior outlook of 10% to 13%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins of 19% to 20% compared with previous estimates of 20% to 21%. RH reported revenue of $899 million compared with Wall Street estimates of $905 million. The company also delayed the introduction of its Fall Interiors Sourcebook by roughly two months as it waited to finalize pricing depending on tariff announcements. “We now expect approximately $40 million in revenues to shift out of Q3 and into Q4 and Q1 2026,” CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders. Gary Friedman, CEO, Restoration Hardware Scott Mlyn | CNBC The company is also facing uncertainty as President Donald Trump has threatened to put new tariffs on imported furniture. In late August, the president said his administration was conducting a 50-day investigation to establish a yet-to-be-determined tariff rate on imported furniture. The move is meant to “bring the furniture business back” to the U.S., Trump added at the time. “Just when you might have thought the tariff conversation was complete, the announcement of a new furniture investigation and the possibility for additional furniture tariffs, on top of existing furniture tariffs, and incremental steel and aluminum tariffs were introduced with the goal of returning furniture manufacturing back to America,” Friedman wrote. “We believe most in our industry hope that this investigation surfaces the difficulty…
U
$0.014538
+40.59%
TRUMP
$8.747
-4.39%
MOVE
$0.1279
-1.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
From DOGE to $GGs: Whale Wallets Diversify into Based Eggman Presale Crypto for Bigger Return Potential
The crypto market continues to evolve as investors shift between established tokens and promising new projects. Dogecoin has long stood as a cultural icon, but its recent performance has caused some traders to explore alternatives. Whale wallets, in particular, are looking toward presale crypto tokens that offer fresh narratives and structured tokenomics. Among these, Based […]
DOGE
$0.27559
-4.75%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 00:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
Aaliyah Blocked From A Posthumous No. 1 By One Of R&B’s Biggest Stars
The post Aaliyah Blocked From A Posthumous No. 1 By One Of R&B’s Biggest Stars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaliyah’s posthumous single “Gone” with Tank rises to No. 2 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking her highest placement ever on the radio ranking. 375090 02: Aaliyah arrives, August 6, 2000, at the “2000 Teen Choice Awards” in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison) Getty Images It’s been just under a quarter of a century since Aaliyah passed away. The R&B and pop superstar had already made it big in the American music industry and was on her way to becoming a legend when she died in a plane crash in the summer of 2001. In the decades since then, only a relatively few songs have been released posthumously, and as Aaliyah’s estate works toward another full-length release – one that has been in the works for years – the singer’s latest single almost earns her a first champion on one Billboard chart, but misses out on doing so by just a single spot. “Gone” Climbs to No. 2 “Gone,” Aaliyah’s posthumous team-up with R&B musician Tank, climbs on both Billboard charts on which it appears. It currently lifts from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Adult R&B Airplay list. That’s a new all-time high for the cut. Aaliyah Earns Her Loftiest Win On The Tally “Gone” now stands as the late star’s highest-rising win on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, so every time it grows, she reaches a new high point. Last week, “Gone” was tied with “At Your Best (You Are Love)” as her loftiest showing, as both stalled at No. 4. Now, “Gone” has pushed past that peak and is looking to become a No. 1. Chris Brown Still Rules The Adult R&B Airplay chart is once again ruled by Chris Brown’s single “Residuals.” That tune is steady in first place and earns its…
B
$0.53629
+0.81%
PHOTO
$1.1334
-5.09%
COM
$0.01764
+0.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:04
ແບ່ງປັນ
Skip the Stock, Own the Bitcoin – Critics Slam Strategy
This time, angel investor Jason Calacanis is urging investors to steer clear of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), arguing that […] The post Skip the Stock, Own the Bitcoin – Critics Slam Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
CLEAR
$0.01756
+1.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether enters US market with USAT stablecoin
The post Tether enters US market with USAT stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether announced Friday that it is entering the US market with a new stablecoin, USAT. Former White House crypto official Bo Hines is expected to be CEO of the new venture. “I am honored to lead USAT as we prepare for its launch, creating a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin designed to strengthen America’s role in the global economy,” Hines said. The move marks Tether’s official entry to the US, and comes just a few months after Congress passed the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin regulatory framework. The bill, signed into law by President Trump in July, gives the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency oversight of prospective and approved stablecoin issuers. The stablecoin issuer has established a notable presence in Washington, DC since President Trump took office. However, USAT is set to be headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Hines said Friday morning. USAT is targeting an end-of-year launch, Hines and Ardoino said onstage at an event announcing the launch. Both Cantor Fitzgerald — which has a relationship with Tether — and Anchorage are partners in the launch. Anchorage, which recently became a federally chartered stablecoin issuer, will handle issuance for USAT, while Cantor will custody its treasury reserves. Tether announced the move during an event held at the spy-focused Spyscape museum in Manhattan. Hines, Apollo Global Management partner Christine Moy, and Multicoin Capital managing partner Kyle Samani were among those in attendance. As museum staff packed up “Detox Sunshine” and “Clean Green Antioxidant” juice containers, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stood up to speak. Tether is not just a stablecoin company, it’s a stable company, Ardoino said, detailing how the digital dollar brings stability to its user base around the world. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin with a market cap of over $160 billion, per Blockworks Research. Stablecoins have surpassed a…
U
$0.014538
+40.59%
WHITE
$0.0004165
-0.02%
TRUMP
$8.747
-4.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 12, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Successful Integrated Circuit Test in 1958, Sony Launches Data Discman in 1991, Soviet Union Launches Luna 16 in 1970, Khrushchev Elected First Secretary of the (CPSU) in 1953, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals to Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool, let’s dive right in. Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] AI generates text, not genuine emotion or lived experience. The future is symbiosis, not battle. We must leverage our humanity or cede creativity to imitation. Read More. Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool By @mmaksimovic [ 3 Min read ] Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools. Read More. Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals By @janefisher [ 5 Min read ] Discover the Lighthouses framework: set clear milestones, add bold delulu goals, and plan your path from today to the impossible. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon
2025/09/13 00:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Likely to trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240 – UOB Group
The post Likely to trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240. In the longer run, room for USD to drop below 7.1100; any decline is likely to be slow, and 7.1000 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Any decline is likely to be slow 24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 7.1100 and 7.1250’ yesterday. USD then traded in a range of 7.1127/7.1260 before closing largely unchanged at 7.1131 (-0.09%). The price action provides no fresh clues. Today, we expect USD to trade between 7.1080 and 7.1240.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held the same view since Monday (08 Sep, spot at 7.1285), in which we highlighted that ‘while the downward bias is building, USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected.’ Since then, USD has been edging lower, and while there is room for USD to drop below 7.1100, given that there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the pace of any decline is likely to be slow. The major support at 7.1000 may not come into view so soon. On the upside, if USD breaks above 7.1350 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 7.1400), it would indicate that it is likely to trade in a range rather than edging lower.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-71080-and-71240-uob-group-202509121059
SER
$0.0002015
+1.10%
COM
$0.01764
+0.16%
ROOM
$0.005878
-1.57%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital Partner on $1.65B Solana Treasury Deal
Forward Industries partners with Galaxy Digital to launch a $1.65B Solana treasury, marking a major shift in institutional crypto adoption. Forward Industries is making a bold move into crypto by partnering with Galaxy Digital to create a $1.65 billion Solana (SOL) treasury. The strategy represents a significant shift in the way that public companies treat […] The post Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital Partner on $1.65B Solana Treasury Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SOL
$244.87
+3.31%
TREAT
$0.001376
-2.34%
MOVE
$0.1279
-1.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
3 Best Gaming Crypto To Consider for Life-Changing Returns
The best gaming crypto opportunities often emerge in moments of market reset. GameFi, which once rocketed to nearly $50 billion in 2021, has since retraced to lows of around $20 billion. Many experts are calling it “the coiling of a spring”. With far greater liquidity circulating in today’s crypto markets, the next leg up is [...]]]>
LIFE
$0.00003704
+0.73%
FAR
$0.000359
+4.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/13 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position