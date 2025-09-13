2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Polymarket Partners with Chainlink to Elevate Market Resolution Standards

Polymarket Partners with Chainlink to Elevate Market Resolution Standards

Highlights: Polymarket partners with Chainlink to automate prediction resolutions using real-time, verifiable data. The integration enables fast, tamper-resistant outcomes for crypto asset pricing markets. Both firms plan to expand into resolving subjective prediction markets. Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to improve the process used to resolve its prediction markets. This integration ensures fast, accurate, and verifiable results powered by decentralized data feeds. The collaboration is now live on the Polygon mainnet, where Polymarket runs by default, according to the press release. Polymarket was launched in 2020, where market bets are conducted with USDC on the Polygon blockchain. Polygon offers a low-cost and efficient transaction speed, which provides its users with a smoother trading experience. Now, with Chainlink oracles, the resolutions for Polymarket will be using tamper-proof and real-time data. This collaboration adds the Data Streams and Automation capabilities of Chainlink to power on-chain asset pricing settlements. These tools provide timestamped and low-latency data in order to ensure that outcomes are resolved with precision. For markets such as the price of Bitcoin, users can now anticipate near-instant finality for the scheduled close. Automation of Chainlink also initiates on-chain settlement with no delay. This minimizes human intervention and increases the speed of final outcomes. The integration removes the need for social voting in clear-cut prediction markets. .@Polymarket, the leading onchain prediction markets platform, has officially partnered with Chainlink to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement and industry-leading security.https://t.co/M5C1yRrBI5 Starting with asset pricing, the integration combines… pic.twitter.com/Dh7LQLmTdo — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 12, 2025 Focus Shifts to Subjective Market Resolutions While the focus is primarily on deterministic pricing markets, Polymarket is partnering with Chainlink and aims for greater ambitions. Both firms are now looking at the ways in which Chainlink’s infrastructure can support more subjective markets. These markets are frequently based on voting by the community, which introduces bias. The companies plan to reduce that bias by using structured data where possible. Though details are still sparse, the approach may eventually help to bring more transparency to less-defined outcomes. In addition, this expansion would take Polymarket beyond the realm of simple pricing bets to broader categories of real-world questions. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov commented on the development, stated: “When market outcomes are settled by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets develop to be reliable and real-time signals the world can trust.” The integration is a leap in the integrity of the market. Chainlink offers verified data feeds and removes the single points of failure. This ensures that prediction markets settle with maximum reliability, which is critical to operation as Polymarket scales its operations. Polymarket’s Growth and U.S. Reentry Polymarket’s growth comes after it recently acquired a CFTC-licensed clearinghouse, QCEX, for $112 million. This acquisition cleared regulatory hurdles for Polymarket’s move back into the US market. Chainlink’s tamper-resistant oracle network now supports this regulatory milestone. In early September, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a no-action letter to QCEX. This regulatory green light enables Polymarket to operate with confidence again. The timing also aligns with the rise in demand for crypto-enabled prediction platforms. BREAKING: @Polymarket gets the green light from the CFTC and is officially approved to go live in the USA. pic.twitter.com/wTbaMGTfda — TBPN (@tbpn) September 3, 2025 In addition, Polymarket welcomed Donald Trump Jr. to the advisory board. The move followed securing investment from 1789 Capital, showing an increase in U.S. focus on political prediction markets. The new infrastructure from Chainlink will be able to accommodate such sensitive markets and with higher resolution standards. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.709-2.97%
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.23%
Union
U$0.014538+40.59%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 00:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Discover How Tether Adapts to New Challenges with Strategic Decisions

Discover How Tether Adapts to New Challenges with Strategic Decisions

Tether adapts strategies due to regulatory changes impacting its operations. The launch of USA₮ introduces a new stablecoin managed by Bo Hines. Continue Reading:Discover How Tether Adapts to New Challenges with Strategic Decisions The post Discover How Tether Adapts to New Challenges with Strategic Decisions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
American Coin
USA$0.0000007641+3.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 00:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

The post Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 18:45 During the period, the meme coin minted new crypto millionaires after surging by multiple zeros. Since then, SHIB has become a household name in the meme coin space, causing optimistic Shiba Inu price predictions from market analysts. However, in 2025, SHIB looks to be slowing down, and the token’s outlook looks more modest than being poised for exponential growth. Meanwhile, Deepseek AI recently spotted a new altcoin called Layer Brett (LBRETT), tipping it to surge by over 1,000% during the next crypto rally. Could LBRETT be the next SHIB? Let’s find out. Deepseek AI predicts Layer Brett as the next Shiba Inu Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now more than generative platforms. Some like Deepseek AI also dig deep into the financial markets to spot hidden gems and fresh opportunities for traders and investors. In a recent turn of events, Deepseek AI’s analysis has highlighted Layer Brett as the next 100x crypto due to various reasons. First, the Layer Brett project is one of the few that combines meme coin hype with actual use cases to create an ecosystem where users can invest in a fun way and also leverage the platform’s strengths for trading and investing. For instance, Layer Brett isn’t just about jokes and community hype. It is built on Ethereum Layer-2 infrastructure, offering users a platform to trade crypto at a lower fee and faster speed. The Layer Brett platform is also designed to be scalable, making it a great choice among developers looking to build Web3 applications and smart contracts. Another major attraction is the Layer Brett’s staking system. According to the Deepseek report, the earliest buyers of the LBRETT token on presale can lock in massive staking rewards of over 760% APY. So, while early believers hold their…
Threshold
T$0.01667-0.23%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000289-2.69%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009589+5.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 00:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polkadot and Toncoin Rally While BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025

Polkadot and Toncoin Rally While BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025

The market mood in September 2025 is a mix of caution and opportunity. Global economic uncertainty continues to pressure risk […] The post Polkadot and Toncoin Rally While BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/13 00:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top 8 VPNs of September 2025

Top 8 VPNs of September 2025

Online privacy has shifted from being a niche concern to a practical necessity. Between governments […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 00:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best New Crypto Presales Now: Bitcoin Cash Holds $584, Litecoin Whales Buy Big, BullZilla Presale Surges $362K

Best New Crypto Presales Now: Bitcoin Cash Holds $584, Litecoin Whales Buy Big, BullZilla Presale Surges $362K

Whales Bet on Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Steadies, Is BullZilla the Best New Crypto Presale Now? The search for the best new crypto presales now has reshaped the way investors view opportunity in 2025. While established projects like Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin continue to anchor stability, emerging meme coins like Bull Zilla are rewriting the script […] The post Best New Crypto Presales Now: Bitcoin Cash Holds $584, Litecoin Whales Buy Big, BullZilla Presale Surges $362K appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Wink
LIKE$0.010484-4.16%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0218+18.93%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003213-2.51%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 00:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Coins to Buy for 2025: Lyno AI, Ethereum & Solana – Huge Potential

Best Coins to Buy for 2025: Lyno AI, Ethereum & Solana – Huge Potential

Lyno AI is among the leading coins of 2025, surpassing Ethereum and Solana in growth potential never seen before. In its Early Bird presale, the $LYNO token is currently trading at $0.050, and keen investors are noticing its disruptive technology. Etherium and Solana are good competitors, yet the AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform at Lyno presents
CROSS
CROSS$0.24245+1.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1445-1.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 00:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin ETF Sparks Interest, TRUMP Gains, While BullZilla Shines as the Top Meme Coin Presale in 2025

Dogecoin ETF Sparks Interest, TRUMP Gains, While BullZilla Shines as the Top Meme Coin Presale in 2025

BullZilla presale heats up, Dogecoin ETF launches, and Trump Token rallies—discover top meme coin presales in 2025.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.747-4.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 00:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Giant Company Determined to Keep 1 Billion Dogecoin Promise! “Half a Billion Reached in Just One Week!”

Giant Company Determined to Keep 1 Billion Dogecoin Promise! “Half a Billion Reached in Just One Week!”

The post Giant Company Determined to Keep 1 Billion Dogecoin Promise! “Half a Billion Reached in Just One Week!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earlier in September, CleanCore Solutions announced a strategic partnership with House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, to create a Dogecoin treasury. The statement stated that the chairman of the CleanCore board of directors will be Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s personal lawyer. At this point, Cleancore, which continues its Dogecoin (DOGE) purchases, announced that it has made a new DOGE purchase. In the statement, the company stated that with its latest acquisition, its assets exceeded 500 million Dogecoin. As you may recall, CleanCore launched its Dogecoin treasury earlier this week with an initial purchase of 285.4 million DOGE. CleanCore Solutions, which doubled its corporate Dogecoin treasury less than three days after making its first DOGE purchase, said it plans to purchase a total of 1 billion tokens over the next 30 days. “CleanCore Solutions announced that it has accumulated over 500,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE). This milestone marks the Treasury’s halfway point towards its goal of purchasing up to 1 billion DOGE within 30 days and follows CleanCore’s previously announced purchase of 285,420,000 DOGE. Marco Margiotta, CleanCore chief investment officer and House of Doge CEO, said: “Crossing the 500 million DOGE threshold demonstrates how quickly and comprehensively we are executing our treasury strategy. Our vision is to make Dogecoin a world-class reserve asset while supporting broader use cases such as payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.” The company reiterated that their long-term goal is to secure up to 5% of the circulating Dogecoin supply. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/giant-company-determined-to-keep-1-billion-dogecoin-promise-half-a-billion-reached-in-just-one-week/
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00464-5.69%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010387-2.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01764+0.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 00:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Another altcoin season is coming, with some assets already showing overheated performance

Another altcoin season is coming, with some assets already showing overheated performance

Altcoin seasons are volatile and short-lived. Using indexes based on a basket of BTC and altcoins may tap some of the growth, while cutting out risky or irrelevant assets.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,440.88+0.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005869-2.41%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:10
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position