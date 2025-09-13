ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Drake Pushes His Decade-Old Single Into The Top 10 For The First Time
The post Drake Pushes His Decade-Old Single Into The Top 10 For The First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drake’s 2011 single “Headlines” climbs to No. 8 on Billboard’s Rap Streaming Songs chart, giving the rapper his one-hundred-and-thirty-second top 10 hit on the tally. ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images Drake is getting ready to release a new album titled Iceman, although fans aren’t sure when the full-length will arrive. Just months after delivering Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, the Canadian hip-hop superstar has been doling out tunes from his upcoming studio effort. So far, all of the tracks have become hits. As several Some Sexy Songs 4 U cuts continue to live on the Billboard charts and multiple Iceman singles rise to new peaks, one of Drake’s oldest hit songs is climbing, and it even becomes a top 10 win for the first time on one tally the superstar has come to know very well throughout the years. “Headlines” Finally Breaks Into the Top 10 “Headlines” climbs on the Rap Streaming Songs chart, lifting into the top 10 for the very first time. The tune landed at No. 11 last week, and it rises to No. 8 this frame. Drake’s 100-Plus Top 10 Hits Drake scores top 10 hit No. 132 on Billboard’s list of the most-streamed rap tracks throughout the country. That is one of the largest accumulations of top 10s on any ranking published by the company — and one he’s added to multiple times in 2025 alone. Two Rap Streaming No. 1s in 2025 Drake scored two No. 1s on the Rap Streaming Songs chart earlier this year. In July, solo cut “What Did I Miss?” launched in first place. The following month, “Which…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:22
Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America
Tether is rolling out a new stablecoin called USAT, which is designed for American institutions and residents. The company also named Bo Hines the new chief executive of its US arm. Tether’s USDT was once tagged as the cryptocurrency most preferred by criminals. After pro-crypto President Trump returned to the Oval, the firm now casts […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 00:21
XRP Millionaire Oscar Ramos Says Sub-$3 Price is Critical for Buyers
TLDR Oscar Ramos believes that XRP under $3 may be the last opportunity to buy before a significant price increase. Ramos highlights the resilience of the XRP community despite legal and market challenges. He suggests that XRP could make up 30% of a beginner’s portfolio, with the rest allocated to Bitcoin and other altcoins. Ramos [...] The post XRP Millionaire Oscar Ramos Says Sub-$3 Price is Critical for Buyers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 00:21
Tether Unveils USAT “American” Stablecoin
The post Tether Unveils USAT “American” Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The launch comes as the U.S. stablecoin market expands under new regulatory clarity. Stablecoin-issuer Tether unveiled a new stablecoin for American users, dubbed USAT, during an event in New York City on Friday, Sept. 12. The coin will be U.S.-regulated and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, and was announced alongside news that Bo Hines will serve as Tether USAT’s future Chief Executive Officer. The motive behind the decision is to bring stablecoins to the most prominent financial market in the world, the U.S., said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. Tether is the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, which currently commands a 58% market share with a market cap of $169 billion. The move comes amid a stablecoin boom, which has boosted the sector’s total market capitalization to $287 billion as of today from $208 billion at the start of the year. “For over a decade, Tether – as the creator of the stablecoin industry – has issued USDT, the backbone of the digital economy, and today the U.S dollar stablecoin for hundreds of millions of underserved people living in emerging markets, proving that digital assets can deliver trust, resilience, and freedom on a global scale,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, per a press release. Ardoino speaks in NYC The sector’s expansion has also been driven by regulatory clarity from Congress, which in mid-July passed the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act. President Donald Trump signed the Act into law the following day. The release revealed that USAT will leverage Hadron by Tether, a real-world assets (RWA) tokenization platform. Anchorage Digital will serve as USAT’s GENIUS Act-compliant issuer. When asked if Tether was planning to go public soon, Ardoino simply said “no.” Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/tether-unveils-usat-american-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:21
Coinbase files legal motion over Gensler, SEC missing text messages
Legal representatives for Coinbase filed a motion for a legal hearing and potential remedies after the SEC failed to comply with FOIA requests. Coinbase is escalating its dispute with US regulators over past communications involving former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.Coinbase filed a legal motion on Thursday requesting a hearing to address the SEC Office of the Inspector General’s investigation, which found that the agency deleted nearly one year’s worth of text messages from Gensler and other senior officials in “avoidable” errors.The exchange said the SEC should explain why it did not conduct a full search of agency records, including text messages from Gensler and senior SEC officials, when it requested the messages in several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings from 2023 and 2024.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:20
Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Breaks Out Ahead of DOGE ETF – Will Pepe Become the Next $1 Meme Coin?
Pepe has quietly broken out amid Dogecoin's ETF run – Pepe price prediction now eyes $1, reaping fresh retail liquidity.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:20
Crypto Bull Market Still Has Legs
The post Crypto Bull Market Still Has Legs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase analysts remain optimistic for the fourth quarter, arguing that a mix of resilient liquidity, a favorable macro backdrop and supportive regulatory signals could keep the crypto market rally alive. Bitcoin BTC$115,250.22, they argue, continues to benefit from macro tailwinds and could outperform market expectations, analysts David Duong and Colin Basco said in a Wednesday report. “Barring a shock to energy prices we think the immediate risk to disrupting the current U.S. monetary policy path is actually quite low,” the analysts wrote. On-chain demand from digital asset treasuries (DATs) is also expected to provide a floor for prices. One lingering concern for investors is seasonality, the report said, noting six straight September declines for BTC against the dollar between 2017 and 2022. But this pattern failed to play out in both 2023 and 2024, the analysts noted. Not only that, but the small sample size and wide dispersion of outcomes limit the usefulness of seasonal indicators. A more meaningful factor, Coinbase said, is where we are in the DAT cycle. Publicly disclosed DATs hold over 1 million BTC ($110 billion), 4.9 million ETH ($21.3 billion) and 8.9 million SOL ($1.8 billion) as of Sept. 10. Late entrants are now chasing altcoins further down the risk curve, which Coinbase believes puts markets in a “player-versus-player” phase, a dynamic that favors large-cap tokens but may soon lead to consolidation among smaller DAT players. Heading into the final quarter, the exchange’s analysts maintained a constructive outlook, expecting strong liquidity, a favorable macroeconomic backdrop and regulatory momentum to keep crypto markets well supported. Read more: Crypto Institutional Adoption Appears to Be in the Early Phases: JPMorgan Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/crypto-bull-market-still-has-room-to-run-coinbase-says
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:20
Tapzi (TAPZI) is the Next Crypto To Explode as Chainlink, Litecoin & Bullzilla Trail: Best Crypto Analyzed
Instead, they are chasing early-stage projects with potential to deliver explosive gains. This shift is pushing traders beyond legacy names […] The post Tapzi (TAPZI) is the Next Crypto To Explode as Chainlink, Litecoin & Bullzilla Trail: Best Crypto Analyzed appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:19
WPIC continues to see Platinum market as significantly undersupplied – Commerzbank
The post WPIC continues to see Platinum market as significantly undersupplied – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The World Platinum Investment Council has revised its forecast for the supply deficit in the Platinum market this year downwards to 850,000 ounces. The Platinum market is thus showing a considerable supply deficit for the third year in a row. Last year, demand exceeded supply by 968,000 ounces. The reason for the downward revision is a slightly higher than expected recycling supply and weaker industrial demand. The latter is expected to fall to an eight-year low, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Platinum price to trade at $1,400 at the end of 2025 “This is mainly due to significantly lower demand from the glass industry. Significantly stronger jewelry demand, which is expected to rise to a seven-year high thanks to a surge in demand in China in the second quarter, cannot fully offset this. The slight downward revisions in automotive demand and upward revisions in investment demand roughly offset each other. The slightly stronger investment demand is attributable to robust demand for bars and coins. The ETF demand expected for this year has been confirmed, which is surprising given the strong ETF outflows since May.” “The forecast for mine supply was also confirmed. It is expected to continue falling by almost 6% compared to the previous year, reaching a five-year low. The significant increase in the price of Platinum since the last forecast has therefore not yet had any impact. In this context, the WPIC points to the multi-year time span between development and the start of production in mining projects. However, recently decommissioned shafts from existing mines could also have been put back into operation. Above-ground stocks are expected to fall to a little less than 3 million ounces this year.” “We have raised our Platinum price forecast for the end of 2025 to $1,400 per troy ounce (previously…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:19
Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like 'Classic Bubble'
Metaplanet stock in breakdown mode against Bitcoin, new worry for investors
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:18
