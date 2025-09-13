ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Ethereum Investors Seek Growth in Pepe Dollar Presale Crypto as $2M Raised in Token Presales Stage 2
Ethereum remains a central force in decentralized finance, but many investors are also turning toward new crypto presale projects for faster growth opportunities. Among the current token presales, Pepe Dollar has attracted significant attention with its unique blend of meme culture and decentralized infrastructure. The project’s presale crypto tokens have already raised over $2 million […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 00:27
Pundit Says You Won’t Get Rich on 100 XRP; You Need Thousands
A prominent XRP community commentator has reignited the long-running debate about how much XRP investors need to hold to achieve life-changing wealth. Bale, a widely followed XRP pundit, argued that “XRP is all about timing” and warned that investors holding just 100 XRP should not expect to become wealthy.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/13 00:27
Analyst Forecasts 7,610% Shiba Inu Rally to $0.001 by December 2025
The post Analyst Forecasts 7,610% Shiba Inu Rally to $0.001 by December 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the leading crypto analysts has made some bold predictions about the ongoing bull run, stating that Shiba Inu might reach gains never seen before if Ethereum meets ambitious price targets. According to Pseudonymous analyst Amonyx, who leads close to 130,000 followers on social platform X, this bull run cycle will hit its peak by December 2025. Ethereum currently trades at around $4,514 at the time of writing, requiring a 130% surge to reach Amonyx’s $10,000 target. This would mark a new all-time high in the price of Ethereum, exceeding its former high of $4,959 by more than 100 percent. The analyst is of the view that such growth can be attained in the current market cycle. Shiba Inu is trading at an average of $0.00001334 at reporting time, making the analyst’s $0.001 prediction particularly ambitious. This would be a tremendous 7,610% advance that would see SHIB cut two zeros off its present price. This kind of increase would be a record high for the meme coin. Ethereum’s Influence on Shiba Inu Performance Ethereum and Shiba Inu have more than a correlation relationship. SHIB is an ERC-20 token, meaning its movements on the Ethereum blockchain establish implicit links between their prices movement. This technical basis usually leads to the coordination of the trading patterns between the two assets. Market data shows how this relationship manifests in practice. Ethereum has a weekly gain of 2.6%, while Shiba Inu has performed higher with 8.11% during the same period. This pattern demonstrates SHIB’s potential to amplify movements in the broader Ethereum ecosystem. This is the relationship that the analyst is expecting to persist during the bull run. In case Ethereum reaches the estimated price of $10,000, the network activity and investor confidence could be the catalyst that SHIB needs in its radical…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:27
Tether To Launch US-Regulated USAT Stablecoin, Ex-White House Exec Bo Hines Appointed CEO
Tether is launching USA₮, a U.S.-regulated stablecoin designed to comply with the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin issuer announced in a press release on Friday.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:26
Spot or Not? What the REX-Osprey XRP ETF Really Holds
As the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF launches today in the U.S., speculation is mounting over whether the fund qualifies as an actual spot-based ETF. Multiple reports indicate that XRP could welcome its first-ever spot exchange-traded fund in the United States today.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/13 00:26
Bitcoin Rallies As Stocks Print Record Highs
All three major stock indices closed at record highs on Thursday afternoon and now on Friday, bitcoin is following suit. BTC Soars As Equities Peak A curious thing happened on Thursday. Inflation came in slightly hotter than expected after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an elevated Consumer Price Index (CPI), but it turns out […]
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:25
Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 After Missing Bittensor’s Price Surge and Halving Hype
Those are the missed ICO regrets that created generations of crypto millionaires. The truth is, the next big winner is […] The post Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 After Missing Bittensor’s Price Surge and Halving Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:25
Obesity pills from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk near US launch
The post Obesity pills from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk near US launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are preparing to take their rivalry to the next frontier of weight-loss medications: pills. Both companies expect to launch oral obesity drugs in the U.S. next year, once regulators approve them. Daily pills could introduce more people to GLP-1s, the class of medicine that’s best known for weekly shots. But after Lilly’s pill produced less weight loss than analysts had expected in a recent late-stage trial, it raised new questions about how widely the oral drugs will be adopted and which rival company will dominate the space. Doctors will get a closer look at how Lilly and Novo’s pills compare in the coming months when Lilly releases the results of a head-to-head trial of the two, Lilly’s Chief Scientific Officer Dan Skovronsky said in an exclusive interview with CNBC. The study’s main objective is to measure how much the pills can reduce blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes, but it will also gauge weight loss. “We wouldn’t have undertaken this head-to-head phase three randomized control trial unless we had a lot of confidence that orforglipron would fare well in comparison to oral semaglutide,” Skovronsky said. Nikos Pekiaridis | Nurphoto | Getty Images He cautioned against making comparisons across trials that didn’t directly compare the drugs, where Novo’s pill looks more effective and led to fewer discontinuations. Meanwhile, Novo’s Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange in a separate interview said the data speak for themselves. Novo’s forthcoming obesity pill is an oral version of its weekly shot Wegovy; Lilly’s pill is a new drug called orforglipron that’s different from its shot Zepbound. Lilly’s shot is the gold standard in terms of efficacy, Skovronsky said. It can help people lose more than 20% of their body weight. Neither Novo’s pill nor Lilly’s oral drug…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:25
Top 12 DEXs of September 2025
DEX or Decentralized exchanges are essentially blockchain-based peer-to-peer marketplaces that allow users to conduct transactions […]
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:25
Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross With 24% Price Surge: Details
Dogecoin has risen since start of week
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:25
