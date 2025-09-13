ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
USD/CHF languishes around 0.7960 with US Consumer Sentiment on focus
The post USD/CHF languishes around 0.7960 with US Consumer Sentiment on focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar wavers around 0.7960 after rejection from 0.8000 on Thursday. A large increase in US Jobless Claims cemented hopes of Fed easing and capped USD’s upside attempts. Dovish comments by SNB P Schlegel have increased bearish pressure on the CHF.. The US Dollar remains trading within a tight range, with upside attempts limited at 0.7980, following a rejection from the 0.8000 psychological area on Thursday. Higher Jobless Claims and moderate consumer inflation figures cemented hopes of Fed cuts and undermined speculative demand for the USD. Weekly claims for unemployment benefits rose to a four-year high of 263K last week, well beyond the 235K expected and above the previous week’s 236K. At the same time, August Consumer Prices Index met market expectations, with the yearly inflation accelerating to 2.9% from 2.7% and the core CPI steady, at 3.1%, confirming that the conditions are set for a rate cut in September, and one or two more before the end of the year. Later today, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to show a further deterioration in September. The Index is seen falling to 58.0 from 58.2 in August, levels about 15% below the ones seen last year at these times, and adding pressure on the Fed to ease borrowing costs. The Swiss Franc, however, is failing to capitalise on US Dollar weakness, as dovish comments by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel, stating that the bank will “not hesitate” to ease monetary policy further, keep weighing on demand for the Swiss Franc. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic…
MORE
$0,09657
+%0,73
INDEX
$1,219
+%0,16
TOP
$0,000096
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Corporate Crypto Adoption Faces A New Hurdle
The post Corporate Crypto Adoption Faces A New Hurdle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 12, 2025 at 14:54 // News A development on September 11, 2025, has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market, particularly among companies that hold digital assets on their balance sheets. JPMorgan analysts reported that the S&P 500 has rejected the inclusion of the company formerly known as MicroStrategy in its prestigious index. This decision comes after the company, a pioneer in the corporate Bitcoin treasury model, renamed itself to “Strategy”, as reported. Some implications for the entire crypto industry This rejection is not just a minor corporate event; it carries profound implications for the entire crypto industry. The S&P 500’s decision signals that there may be a limit to how much cryptocurrency will enter investor portfolios “through the back door” by way of a company’s stock. Michael Saylor’s company, now known as Strategy, has built a business model around acquiring and holding a massive amount of Bitcoin, which has made its stock a popular proxy for Bitcoin exposure in the traditional finance world. The S&P 500’s refusal to include it casts doubt on the long-term sustainability and legitimacy of this model, suggesting that such companies may not be considered by major indexes. This could reduce the appeal for other companies to follow a similar strategy, especially those seeking to attract mainstream institutional investment. The trend of corporate crypto treasuries Despite this setback, the trend of corporate crypto treasuries is still alive and well, albeit with a focus on a broader range of assets. Several other publicly traded companies are following a similar playbook, but are targeting altcoins rather than just Bitcoin. Companies like Eightco Holdings and CaliberCos have seen wild spikes in their stock prices after announcing plans to acquire crypto for their balance sheets. A key indicator of this trend…
INDEX
$1,219
+%0,16
COM
$0,01764
+%0,13
LIKE
$0,010493
-%4,13
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
UK Lobby Groups Demand Blockchain in US Tech Pact
The post UK Lobby Groups Demand Blockchain in US Tech Pact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK industry groups are calling on the government to include blockchain in a forthcoming “Tech Bridge” agreement with the United States, warning that exclusion could weaken Britain’s role in setting global financial standards. Bloomberg reported the appeal ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit. Sponsored Sponsored UK Lobby Groups Step Up Pressure In a letter to Business Secretary Peter Kyle dated Thursday, a coalition of a dozen trade bodies representing finance, technology, and crypto urged that distributed ledger technology sit as a “core strand” of the UK-US Tech Bridge. The groups also sent the letter to Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby, who oversees the government’s crypto approach. “Excluding digital assets from the UK-US Tech Bridge would be a missed opportunity,” the letter said. “It risks leaving Britain on the sidelines while others — particularly in the Middle East and Asia — move ahead in setting the standards that will shape the future of finance.” Trump has embraced digital assets in his second term and will travel with a delegation of tech leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. The Financial Times reported the pact will outline complementary partnerships across artificial intelligence and quantum computing. A UK government spokesperson called the US and UK “natural partners” while declining to comment on “any hypothetical announcements.” Stablecoins And Tokenization Move To The Fore In their letter, the groups flagged stablecoins and tokenization as strategically important for both economies. Tokenization maps assets such as bonds or bank deposits onto blockchain ledgers, which can compress settlement cycles and widen investor access. Stablecoins, typically pegged to fiat and backed by liquid reserves, continue to push into mainstream finance. Sponsored Sponsored The UK has begun to fill in its rulebook. In April, HM Treasury published the Cryptoassets Order 2025 to bring exchanges, custodians,…
TRUMP
$8,748
-%4,57
MOVE
$0,1279
-%1,99
COM
$0,01764
+%0,13
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin hash rate spikes as mining difficulty reaches 136.04T
Bitcoin’s mining power and network difficulty surged to highs this week, as market optimism for a bull rally grows ahead of US interest rate decisions to be made at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting. According to data from Bitinfocharts, Bitcoin’s hash rate, the total computational power securing the network, reached 1.12 billion terahashes per second […]
BULL
$0,003213
-%2,51
SECOND
$0,0000118
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 00:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Nepal Gen Zs endorse interim prime minister via Discord vote
The post Nepal Gen Zs endorse interim prime minister via Discord vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nepal’s ongoing political power has directed thousands of Gen Z activists to Discord, a gaming chat platform, to endorse former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. After Nepal’s prime minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, which collapsed the nation’s government, the military imposed a curfew across Kathmandu, restricted public gatherings, and assumed control of the streets. Young activists have now turned to Discord after the country’s leadership issued an eviction notice to Meta in a social media crackdown about a week ago, as covered by Cryptopolitan. “The Parliament of Nepal right now is Discord,” said Sid Ghimiri, a 23-year-old content creator in Kathmandu. He said national television stations have been broadcasting excerpts from chatrooms, while Nepali news sites are live-streaming sessions from the server. Gen Z tells military to appoint Karki through Discord The Discord server was launched by Hami Nepal, a civic organization active during the week’s anti-corruption protests. In four days, the server grew to more than 145,000 members, most of them young Nepalis. “The point was to simulate a kind of mini-election,” explained Shaswot Lamichhane, a recent high school graduate and one of the moderators. He said the initiative was not intended to represent the entire country but to suggest an interim leader who could oversee elections. More than half of Nepal’s population of 30 million is now connected to the internet, according to World Bank data. That connectivity fueled protests of Gen Z citizens angered about corruption and a social media ban of 26 platforms including Facebook and YouTube, culminating in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Many Nepalis rushed to download VPN services to evade government restrictions spearheaded largely by young demonstrators, many in their 20s, who flooded the streets of Kathmandu last Monday. Their demand was for the government to restore…
MORE
$0,09657
+%0,73
COM
$0,01764
+%0,13
JUSTICE
$0,00007099
+%0,19
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin’s 2025 Forecast Shows 15x Gains, But Ozak AI Looks Set for 100x ROI
Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a meme coin favorite in 2025, with analysts forecasting up to a 15× rally as community-driven hype and adoption continue to support its growth, yet while DOGE offers strong upside, early investors are turning to Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale project priced at just $0.01 that has already raised over $2.9 million—with bold [...] The post Dogecoin’s 2025 Forecast Shows 15x Gains, But Ozak AI Looks Set for 100x ROI appeared first on Blockonomi.
LOOKS
$0,015339
+%4,18
HYPE
$54,57
-%1,14
AI
$0,1444
-%1,76
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Treasury Surges Past 500M as CleanCore Doubles Down
Today, it’s edging closer to reality. CleanCore Solutions, a U.S.-listed company best known for its aqueous ozone cleaning systems, is […] The post Dogecoin Treasury Surges Past 500M as CleanCore Doubles Down appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0,0144
+%39,67
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Allied Gaming Adds Bitcoin And Ethereum To Treasury In Bold Digital Asset Bet
AGAE stock soars on news of investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum, highlighting company's belief in digital assets. Q2 performance shows pivot to crypto.read more
MORE
$0,09657
+%0,73
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In September? Pi Network, Avalanche, Hedera Or Layer Brett?
With markets shifting, traders are asking a familiar question: what’s the best crypto to buy now? From Pi Network’s slow grind to Avalanche’s institutional traction, and Hedera Hashgraph’s steady fundamentals—there’s plenty on the table. But Layer Brett is drawing attention for a very different reason: pure upside. Pi Network (PI): Best crypto to buy now […] The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In September? Pi Network, Avalanche, Hedera Or Layer Brett? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0,02176
+%18,51
LAYER
$0,5479
-%2,14
PI
$0,3556
-%2,14
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Altcoin To Buy Today? Analysts Say Rollblock Could Outperform Legacy Coins By 25x
Rollblock’s presale is 84% sold with $11.7M raised, 30% APY staking, and deflationary buybacks, positioning it to outperform major coins by 25x this cycle.
ALTCOIN
$0,0005876
-%2,39
MAJOR
$0,1633
-%8,02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position