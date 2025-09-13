ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Altcoiny prudce rostou – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025)
The post Altcoiny prudce rostou – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoiny prudce rostou – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025) Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Tomáš Novotný je český blockchain nadšenec a autor, který píše především o kryptoměnách, decentralizovaných aplikacích a technologických trendech. Má za sebou několik let praxe v IT a financích, což mu umožňuje spojovat technické aspekty s praktickými investičními strategiemi. Jeho články a videa jsou oblíbené mezi českými investory pro jejich jasnost, objektivitu a praktickou hodnotu. Věří, že budoucnost financí je decentralizovaná. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-btc-tests-113k-again-altcoins-explode-market-watch-ch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:47
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge
UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 00:46
UK Trade Groups Push Blockchain into US Tech Bridge Plan
TLDR UK trade groups push for blockchain in US Tech Bridge to secure global finance role. Blockchain leaders urge UK to embed DLT in US Tech Bridge talks with US officials. Excluding blockchain from US Tech Bridge could weaken UK’s digital finance edge. UK finance bodies demand blockchain’s inclusion in US Tech Bridge policy agenda. [...] The post UK Trade Groups Push Blockchain into US Tech Bridge Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 00:45
President of Belarus Wants Banks to Fully Embrace Bitcoin to Combat Economic Woes ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post President of Belarus Wants Banks to Fully Embrace Bitcoin to Combat Economic Woes ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called on the country’s banks to step up their use of Bitcoin and other digital tokens as the economy struggles under sanctions, rising inflation, and financial instability. Speaking at a meeting with the National Bank and commercial lenders on Sept. 9, Lukashenko said the financial system needs to adapt quickly to global changes. He pointed to cryptocurrency transactions as a practical way to ease challenges in foreign trade and cross-border payments. “Today, cryptocurrency-based transactions are more active than ever, and their role in facilitating payments is growing,” he said. The president noted that payments made through crypto exchanges had already reached $1.7 billion in the first seven months of 2025 and could continue climbing. Lukashenko argued that adopting digital assets would help banks eliminate intermediaries, automate transactions with smart contracts, and enhance overall transparency. But he also called on regulators to introduce clear rules to strike a balance between innovation and oversight, warning that a market of this size demands “effective regulation and reasonable control.” Calls for stronger oversight Lukashenko’s comments follow a series of earlier government meetings on digital finance. On September 5, he instructed officials to introduce “transparent rules of the game” for cryptocurrencies, criticizing delays in drafting a regulatory framework. According to him, the absence of clear oversight risks leaving Belarus behind technologically while creating loopholes for misuse. Advertisement   The president acknowledged that violations had already surfaced, with half of investor funds transferred abroad via local crypto platforms failing to return, according to a State Control Committee report. He stressed that new rules must protect citizens, guarantee financial stability, and encourage both domestic and foreign participation in Belarus’ “digital haven.” Inflation pressures push crypto agenda Lukashenko first raised the issue of cryptocurrency in August during discussions…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:44
World Liberty Financial Nets Trump Family Crypto Billions
With the launch of the World Liberty Financial crypto token, the Trump family has netted billions of dollars in profit. This is the latest in a long line of crypto-related The post World Liberty Financial Nets Trump Family Crypto Billions appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/13 00:43
Pfizer, Moderna shares fall on Trump child Covid shot report
The post Pfizer, Moderna shares fall on Trump child Covid shot report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Dado Ruvic | Reuters Shares of Pfizer and Moderna fell on Friday after a report that Trump administration health officials plan to link Covid vaccines to the deaths of 25 children. The report from the Washington Post said officials plan to include the claim in a presentation next week to a key vaccine panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That committee plays a critical role in determining vaccine access, as it reviews immunization data and makes recommendations on who is eligible for shots and whether insurers should cover them, among other duties. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Pfizer’s stock fell more than 3% on Friday, while shares of Moderna dropped more than 7%. Novavax, which creates protein-based Covid shots, slid more than 4%. The report comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moves to change vaccine policy in the U.S. He has dropped Covid shot recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women and set new limits on the approval of new jabs against the virus. Numerous studies have demonstrated that shots using mRNA technology, including Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, are safe and effective, and serious side effects have happened in extremely rare cases. In a statement, Moderna said the safety of its vaccine is “rigorously monitored” by the company, the FDA and regulators in more than 90 countries. Systems across the U.S., Australia, Canada and Europe have not identified “any new or undisclosed safety concerns in children or in pregnant women,” Moderna added. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:43
This AI’s 5th Presale Stage Fills Fast at $0.01—Investors Rush Before Price Moves Higher
The post This AI’s 5th Presale Stage Fills Fast at $0.01—Investors Rush Before Price Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are not any strangers to fast-moving presales; however, few projects have generated as much exhilaration as Ozak AI (OZ). Positioned at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, Ozak AI is speedily ending up as one of the most talked-about tokens in 2025. Currently in its fifth presale degree, priced at just $0.01, the project has already raised more than $2.7 million and offered over 850 million tokens, signaling intense demand from traders eager to secure early positions before costs climb in addition. Why Investors Are Rushing In One of the primary reasons investors are rushing into Ozak AI’s presale is the affordability of entry. At just over a cent per token, buyers see the opportunity to acquire a large number of tokens at low cost, with the potential to multiply their investments once the project lists on major exchanges. Each presale stage has seen incremental price increases, meaning those who enter earlier benefit the most. With the fifth stage already filling rapidly, momentum suggests that upcoming stages will be snapped up even faster. The presale is also attracting attention because of Ozak AI’s ambitious $1 target price prediction. If achieved, this would represent a staggering 100× return for current participants—an upside rarely matched in traditional investments and one that is driving heavy participation. Ozak AI—A Blend of AI and Blockchain Utility Beyond speculative gains, Ozak AI’s vision is what makes it mainly compelling. The project aims to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain to deliver advanced solutions, including predictive analytics, automation, and decision-making gear for industries ranging from finance to decentralized programs. With AI adoption accelerating globally, Ozak AI’s particular positioning gives it a chance to end up as a cornerstone of the rising AI-driven crypto financial system. Unlike meme-pushed tokens, Ozak AI’s roadmap emphasizes real-world application. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:42
Old Debt At Solder Field Casts Shadow On Bears’ Stadium Efforts
The post Old Debt At Solder Field Casts Shadow On Bears’ Stadium Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A digital billboard advertising the Chicago Bears sits near the practice track of the former Arlington International Racetrack near Route 53 and Northwest Highway on June 25, 2024, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS Illinois’ governor has a message for the Chicago Bears: Old business comes before new business. The Bears’ plan to begin work on a stadium in Chicago’s northwest suburbs before the end of 2025 will require them to first finish paying off the Soldier Field renovation from 2003, according to JB Pritzker. “We need the Bears to to pay off what’s owed on the existing stadium,’’ Pritzker told Crain’s Chicago Business. “That’s going to be a really important feature of whatever happens going forward, and if they want a PILOT bill, or some other help, we’re going to make that a prerequisite for something like that happening.” The Bears have pledged $2.7 billion from the team and the NFL in building a state-of-the-art domed stadium, with an eye on hosting the Super Bowl as early as 2031, on land they own in Arlington Heights. But team president Kevin Warren said in a recent letter to fans the franchise is not able “to proceed forward” without state legislation being approved this fall. Team ownership is attempting to lock in assurances on future taxes through what the team calls a “mega project bill.” It would allow payment in lieu of taxes — a tool known as PILOT — to freeze property tax breaks and negotiate an annual payment in lieu of their regular rate. The team is also seeking public funding to pay for infrastructure improvements to the 326-acre site, which formerly held the Arlington Park horse track. With the Bears seeing to upgrade what is now the NFL’s oldest stadium, Soldier…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:40
WisdomTree launches blockchain-based CRDT private credit fund
The post WisdomTree launches blockchain-based CRDT private credit fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WisdomTree has unveiled a tokenized investment vehicle to bring private credit directly onto blockchain rails. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) launched Sept. 12 on Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. It will be available to investors through the company’s Prime and Connect platforms. WisdomTree’s CRDT According to the statement, the fund’s performance mirrors the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI). Subscriptions settle instantly (T+0), redemptions finalize in two days (T+2), and the minimum investment threshold is set at $25. Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, said: “CRDT unlocks access to one of the most coveted asset classes – alternatives – directly onchain. By expanding the breadth of our tokenized funds, we’re giving crypto native investors the chance to diversify via exposures that were once reserved for institutions, all within the digital ecosystem.” The move highlights how asset managers are accelerating the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). According to RWA.xyz, this trend has already pushed the total value of tokenized instruments on-chain to nearly $30 billion. By turning private credit into a digital product, WisdomTree aims to shorten settlement cycles, offer greater transparency, and keep markets accessible around the clock. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Bringing Private Credit on-chain Private credit, a form of debt financing provided outside traditional banks and public bond markets, has become one of the fastest-expanding areas in global finance. Over the past years, companies have increasingly relied on it for tailored loans and flexible repayment schedules, fueling a market now valued at more than $1 trillion. According to RWA.xyz data,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:39
Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Market Resolution Process
The post Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Market Resolution Process appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prediction platform Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink as it looks to enhance the accuracy of its prediction market resolutions. As part of the partnership, the prediction platform will integrate Chainlink’s data feeds, which will help speed up the resolution process. Polymarket To Integrate Chainlink’s Data Standard In a press release, Chainlink announced that Polymarket will integrate its standard into its resolution process. The partnership will initially focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions, with Chainlink’s oracle providing real-time data on crypto prices. There are also plans to expand into additional markets. This development comes as Polymarket reenters the U.S. market following a green light from the CFTC. Chainlink revealed that the prediction platform has already integrated its data standard on the Polygon mainnet. This will enable the creation of “secure, real-time prediction markets around asset pricing, including hundreds of live crypto trading pairs.” Beyond these deterministic markets, both firms are also exploring how they can expand the use of Chainlink’s oracles to settle prediction markets involving more subjective questions. Chainlink noted that the goal is to reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms and further minimize resolution risk. The Polymarket partnership represents another major win for Chainlink after the U.S. Commerce Department tapped the crypto project to roll out GDP data on the blockchain. Meanwhile, the crypto prediction platform also confirmed the partnership with Chainlink in an X post. It simply stated that, “15-minute crypto up/down polymarkets are here,” confirming what prediction market it will initially use the data feeds for. 15 minute crypto up/down polymarkets are here. https://t.co/TlxUfdlHAz — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 12, 2025 How The Integration Will Work Chainlink will provide deterministic data inputs to resolve the Polymarket outcomes. The oracle platform stated that the integration will combine its Data Streams with Automation to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:38
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position