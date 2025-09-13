Old Debt At Solder Field Casts Shadow On Bears’ Stadium Efforts

A digital billboard advertising the Chicago Bears sits near the practice track of the former Arlington International Racetrack near Route 53 and Northwest Highway on June 25, 2024, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS Illinois' governor has a message for the Chicago Bears: Old business comes before new business. The Bears' plan to begin work on a stadium in Chicago's northwest suburbs before the end of 2025 will require them to first finish paying off the Soldier Field renovation from 2003, according to JB Pritzker. "We need the Bears to to pay off what's owed on the existing stadium,'' Pritzker told Crain's Chicago Business. "That's going to be a really important feature of whatever happens going forward, and if they want a PILOT bill, or some other help, we're going to make that a prerequisite for something like that happening." The Bears have pledged $2.7 billion from the team and the NFL in building a state-of-the-art domed stadium, with an eye on hosting the Super Bowl as early as 2031, on land they own in Arlington Heights. But team president Kevin Warren said in a recent letter to fans the franchise is not able "to proceed forward" without state legislation being approved this fall. Team ownership is attempting to lock in assurances on future taxes through what the team calls a "mega project bill." It would allow payment in lieu of taxes — a tool known as PILOT — to freeze property tax breaks and negotiate an annual payment in lieu of their regular rate. The team is also seeking public funding to pay for infrastructure improvements to the 326-acre site, which formerly held the Arlington Park horse track. With the Bears seeing to upgrade what is now the NFL's oldest stadium, Soldier…