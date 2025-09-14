2025-09-15 Monday

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

PANews reported on September 14th that mutual fund giant Capital Group has increased its holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks from $1 billion to over $6 billion, according to Cointelegraph. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mark Casey, a portfolio manager with 25 years of experience at Capital Group, led the firm's foray into Bitcoin. Casey, who cited Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett as influences of his investing style, has become a Bitcoin advocate. Over the past four years, Capital Group has gradually increased its Bitcoin exposure primarily through investments in so-called "Bitcoin Reserve Companies"—publicly traded companies that accumulate and hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.
PANews2025/09/14 19:19
The Underrated Altcoin That Could Complete Your Crypto Portfolio

This underrated altcoin could enhance your crypto portfolio by enabling crypto payments through existing card machines, with presale tokens available at $0.003181.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:15
Best Crypto to Buy After TOTAL2 Chart Hits New ATH: Altcoin Boom Incoming?

Best Crypto to Buy After TOTAL2 Chart Hits New ATH: Altcoin Boom Incoming? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn't put you to sleep. He's been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn't!), but he's more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he's not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He's a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:14
Wall Street to Boost Bitcoin Allocations by Year-End, Says Veteran Analyst

Veteran Wall Street strategist Jordi Visser expects US financial institutions to increase their exposure to Bitcoin before the end of 2025.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:11
What Time Do 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Pre-Shows Begin? How To Watch

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: An Emmy statue is placed at the entrance of the gold carpet at the entrance of Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards celebration is Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. What time do the red carpet pre-shows begin and where can you see them on free TV and streaming? The AppleTV+ suspense drama Severance leads all nominees going into the 2025 Emmy Awards with 27 nods, followed by HBO Max's crime drama The Penguin with 24 nominations and HBO's mystery drama The White Lotus and AppleTV+'s comedy The Studio with 23 each. Forbes2025 Emmy Awards Offer High Drama With A Comedian As HostBy Jair Hilburn Severance is vying for Outstanding Drama Series against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+) The Studio, meanwhile, is taking on Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Shrinking (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy. Other high-profile nominees include the Netflix drama Adolescence, which is vying for the Outstanding Limited or Anthology series Emmy against The Penguin, Black Mirror (Netflix), Dying for Sex (FX) and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix). Forbes'Karate Kid: Legends' Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers The 2025 Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+. There's plenty going on before the Emmys are handed out, however, including a red carpet pre-show ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, beginning…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:10
TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations By 2026 Says Wall Street Pro, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $15.6M Presale

TradFi is likely to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by the end of the year, says Wall Street vet Jordi Visser. The statement came during an interview with Anthony Pompiliano, where Visser declared: Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for next year, from the traditional finance world, are going to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/14 19:09
Ethereum Foundation Unveils New Roadmap Focused on Default Privacy Protections

The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new roadmap that puts privacy at the center of the blockchain network’s development strategy. The plan, published on September 12 by its newly renamed Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), marks a shift from experimental projects toward building tools that can be scaled. Ethereum Outlines Privacy-First Roadmap With PSE Leadership PSE stated its mission is to define and deliver Ethereum’s privacy roadmap. It framed privacy as essential for the blockchain’s role in digital commerce, governance, and identity. Notably, this position is consistent with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s repeated emphasis that privacy should be treated as a basic right. Earlier this year, Buterin argued that private transactions ought to become the default on the network, allowing users to navigate applications without publicly linking their activity. Considering this, the group pledged to work across the Ethereum stack—protocol, infrastructure, networking, applications, and wallets. Their goal is to make privacy seamless, cost-effective, and compliant with global standards. “We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached, and we’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” PSE stated. To achieve this goal, PSE stated that they are breaking Ethereum’s privacy efforts into three pillars. The first involves private writes, which make confidential on-chain transactions as smooth and inexpensive as public ones. The second pillar focuses on private reads, which allow blockchain queries without exposing user intent or identity. Finally, private proving will speed up cryptographic proof generation, ensuring that verification can remain secure while scaling to broader adoption. As a result, PSE set short-term targets for the next three to six months to turn these concepts into real-world outcomes. These include the rollout of PlasmaFold, a layer-2 solution for private transfers, and providing support for privacy-focused wallet Kohaku. They also cover tools for confidential governance votes and privacy features tailored to decentralized finance protocols. The group also plans to strengthen safeguards against data leakage in Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services. In addition, it will expand the use of zero-knowledge proofs to enhance identity protection. The initiative has already drawn positive reactions from industry figures. Nicolas Ramsrud, co-founder of Proof Base, said the commitment “makes me hopeful that we will actually be able to use privacy primitives on L1 cheaply to build a new generation of private apps on Ethereum.”
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:07
Vitalik Buterin Warns Naive AI Governance Could Be Exploited

Vitalik Buterin warns that "naive AI governance is a bad idea" vulnerable to jailbreak-style exploits. He advocates an "info finance" model using open markets, spot checks, and human juries. Demonstrations of prompt injection show the dangers of AI systems given too much unchecked power. His solution ties governance to incentives, ensuring faster correction and [...]
Coincentral2025/09/14 19:06
Altcoin Leaders in Review: ADA, XRP, and TRX Performance Drivers

As the crypto market evolves, altcoin leaders like Cardano (ADA), Ripple's XRP, and TRON (TRX) are drawing renewed investor attention. Each of these assets brings unique strengths—whether through Cardano's research-driven innovation, XRP's role in real-world finance, or TRON's mission to decentralize content and empower creators. This review examines the recent dynamics driving ADA, XRP, and TRX, highlighting the factors that could define their performance in the months ahead. Is ADA Poised for a Rally? Exploring Cardano's Potential   Source: tradingview  Cardano's native token, ADA, might be ready for a boost. Cardano stands out with its strong focus on peer-reviewed research and a solid blockchain. It offers scalable and secure solutions. This makes it a favorite for developers aiming for innovation. Despite recent market dips, ADA holds promise with ongoing upgrades and a passionate community. These patterns resemble the upward trends of 2021, hinting at potential growth. As the market looks for new leaders, ADA, with its commitment to real-world applications, could catch investor attention. The current price dip could be an attractive entry point for those believing in the bull run ahead. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client's story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform's voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:05
Two Tokens for One as Ripple XRP News Highlights Market Growth

Ripple XRP news continues to reflect steady market momentum. Analysts point to stronger adoption in payments and institutional activity, with interest in yield opportunities growing alongside it. Against this backdrop, XRP Tundra has announced the launch of its limited-time presale: the offer delivers two tokens for one purchase and gives XRP holders the long-awaited ability to stake directly within the ecosystem. The project bridges the XRP Ledger with Solana, combining governance and utility in a way that separates responsibilities and supports long-term sustainability. It's a presale structured not only to raise funds but also to build an ecosystem that rewards holders from day one. A Limited-Time Presale with Two Tokens The presale now open in Phase 1 introduces a model that stands apart from standard single-token sales. Every purchase at $0.30 includes two assets: TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger, designed to provide stability and voting rights. TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token launched on Solana, created for staking rewards, liquidity, and participation in DeFi. This design ensures that governance power is anchored on XRPL while utility expands through Solana's fast-paced ecosystem. Presale buyers are positioned in both networks simultaneously, capturing value from two very different but complementary blockchains. Staking Through Cryo Vaults Alongside the presale, XRP Tundra is introducing Cryo Vaults, the platform's staking system. XRP holders can lock tokens for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days and receive rewards in TUNDRA tokens. When the period ends, the original XRP is returned automatically together with staking rewards. The design emphasizes security and efficiency. Tokens never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent to third parties, and cannot be rehypothecated. This makes staking safe, predictable, and energy-efficient, qualities increasingly important to both individual investors and institutions. For XRP holders who have waited years for native…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:04
