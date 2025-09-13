ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Next 100x Crypto Alert: Best Presale Crypto Projects 2025 for Passive Income and Growth
Now history is repeating itself with BlockchainFX (BFX), already being called the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. The presale […] The post Next 100x Crypto Alert: Best Presale Crypto Projects 2025 for Passive Income and Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.000096
--%
$0.00581
-5.52%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:04
$100 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can No Longer Make You a Millionaire, Here’s the Crypto Smart Investors Are Buying in 2025
The post $100 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can No Longer Make You a Millionaire, Here’s the Crypto Smart Investors Are Buying in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Back then, buying Shiba Inu was marketed as the new way to get rich with meme coins quickly. Investors couldn’t believe their eyes when the coins these same Shiba Inu holders purchased for merely $100 saw their worth rising into millions. However, the days of the SHIB delivering multiples that change lives are long gone due to the extension of the period the token matures to and the inflation of its supply. In 2025, savvy investors looking for the next big meme coin are looking elsewhere. Their prime target is Litle Pepe (LILPEPE). Shiba Inu’s Slowing Growth The Shiba Inu market has achieved unbelievable milestones since its launch. It pioneered the community crypto and built ShibaSwap. Introduced the Shiba Inu Metaverse and even set up a token burn system. Despite all these efforts, SHIB now faces the same challenge as Dogecoin: its tremendous circulating supply and multibillion-dollar market capitalization make 100× or 1,000× returns from the current valuation highly improbable, if not impossible. SHIB currently has a price of $0.000017. To turn $100 into $1 million, it is easy to assume he will expect a cost of $1; for that, it does need to rise more than 58,000×. Analysts say this is fictitious as it will put the coin’s market cap much bigger than what many countries have as their economies, which would put it into the trillions of market cap. Simply put, the math does not seem to work anymore for late investors of SHIB. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Millionaire-Maker Like many other cryptos, Little Pepe is a new meme coin undergoing a presale. Currently, Little Pepe is priced at $0.0021. Little Pepe is at a very early stage and, unlike SHIB, which is very popular, offers investors a chance to buy at a very low price as…
$0.01665
-0.53%
$0.00197659
-0.96%
SHIB
$0.00001364
-4.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:04
BlockDAG, Ethereum, Chainlink, & Litecoin Compared
The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance The post BlockDAG, Ethereum, Chainlink, & Litecoin Compared appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
$0.009257
-11.74%
$0.00581
-5.52%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/13 01:00
From Buyer Battles to 19,700 Miners: BlockDAG’s Ecosystem Speaks Louder Than DOGE and Pi Promises
Crypto markets continue to balance between speculation and projects that show delivery. Dogecoin (DOGE) price focus is pinned on ETF […] The post From Buyer Battles to 19,700 Miners: BlockDAG’s Ecosystem Speaks Louder Than DOGE and Pi Promises appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.35533
-2.22%
$0.27515
-5.26%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:00
Tax hikes weigh on businesses and households as growth stalls
The UK economy did not grow in July.
$0.025
-3.47%
$0.001897
-4.57%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 01:00
Crypto Analyst Predict This Memecoin Could Repeat Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2010–2025 Rise
Bitcoin’s rise from a niche tech idea to a global asset is the kind of story every investor studies. Starting near zero in 2010, the price increase that followed shocked the world and shaped today’s market. Now top analysts see a fresh contender that could repeat that journey in a much faster way, especially that […] The post Crypto Analyst Predict This Memecoin Could Repeat Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2010–2025 Rise appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
$2.705
-3.28%
$115,402.35
+0.07%
$0.012154
+0.42%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 01:00
Trump says he has run out of patience with Putin, threatens new oil sanctions
The post Trump says he has run out of patience with Putin, threatens new oil sanctions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump has said that he is running out of patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To that end, he has threatened Moscow with new economic sanctions because peace talks with Ukraine have faltered. In an interview, Trump said, “It’ll be hitting very hard on with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs also.” Trump’s statement comes after Russia said negotiations with Ukraine were on pause, even after Trump’s push following a meeting with Putin last month for direct talks between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The next plan that Trump has to frustrate Putin is to urge allies in the Group of Seven to impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil. India is the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil, mostly shipped on tankers under sanctions by the European Union, the United States, and Britain. Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Chris Wright went to Brussels for talks to finalize the terms of a deal that Trump and von der Leyen made for the EU to buy an extra $750 billion worth of gas, oil, and nuclear fuel from the US. Oil price jumps 2% after drone attack Ahead of Trump tariffs, the price of oil is up 2% after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian port stopped loadings. This was more than enough to counteract worries about oversupply and lower US demand risks. According to reports, oil loading operations had to stop overnight because of the drone attack on Primorsk, a port in the northwest of Russia that is one of the country’s biggest oil and fuel export hubs. “Those attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have room to drag down Russian crude and refined product exports,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. Also,…
$0.13014
-1.20%
$8.743
-4.62%
$0.09652
+0.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:58
‘Severance’ And ‘The Studio’ Should Win Big
The post ‘Severance’ And ‘The Studio’ Should Win Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Studio” is the favorite to win best comedy at the 2025 Emmys. Apple The 2025 Emmy predictions seem clearer than in past years. It looks like it will be a big night for The Studio, AppleTV+’s satirical sendup of Hollywood that earned 23 Emmy nominations, tying the record set the previous year by FX/Hulu’s The Bear. You can debate whether The Bear is a comedy or drama all day long, but what’s not debatable is The Studio’s new role as Emmy favorite. Hollywood absolutely loves navelgazing—shows about show business seem to captivate voters (see last year’s upset win for Hacks, about the comedy business, over The Bear, about the restaurant business). On the drama side, AppleTV+’s Severance earned 27 nods to lead all series, but HBO Max’s first-year show The Pitt is getting a lot of buzz and could capture a couple of top categories. Here is how the Sunday night ceremony on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze, could play out. Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Drama Series At 2025 Emmy Awards? Nominees: Andor (Disney+) The Diplomat (Netflix) The Last of Us (HBO) Paradise (Hulu) The Pitt (HBO Max) Severance (Apple TV+) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) The White Lotus (HBO) And the winner is: Severance. While The Pitt seemed to gain some momentum in recent weeks, Severance’s huge gap in total nominations (27 vs. The Pitt’s 13) would seem to put this Emmy firmly in the twisty AppleTV+ show’s grasp. Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Comedy Series At 2025 Emmy Awards? Nominees: Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX/Hulu) Hacks (HBO Max) Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Shrinking (Apple TV+) The Studio (Apple TV+) What We Do in the Shadows (FX) And the winner is: The Studio. The Academy often (but not always)…
$0.0004165
-0.02%
$0.015339
+4.18%
$0.04474
-7.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:55
Bitlayer Migrates to Chainlink CCIP, Unlocks New Era for Bitcoin DeFi
Bitlayer adopts Chainlink CCIP to enable secure cross-chain transfers, expanding Bitcoin DeFi access across major EVM-compatible blockchain networks. Bitlayer, a layer 2 network built on Bitcoin, has officially adopted Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its main infrastructure for cross-chain transfers. This is a huge milestone in increasing liquidity and growing the abilities of Bitcoin […] The post Bitlayer Migrates to Chainlink CCIP, Unlocks New Era for Bitcoin DeFi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
$0.24245
+1.45%
$0.001743
-0.34%
$0.02181
+18.79%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 00:50
Major Pi Network News: Big Developments You Can’t Ignore
The adjustment represents the first of several planned upgrades expected to culminate in version 23, a key milestone before the […] The post Major Pi Network News: Big Developments You Can’t Ignore appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.01665
-0.53%
$0.16333
-8.00%
$0.35533
-2.22%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:48
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position