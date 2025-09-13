2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
SOL Rallies as Novogratz Calls Solana ‘Tailor-Made’ for Financial Markets, Analyst Sees $1,314 Target

SOL Rallies as Novogratz Calls Solana ‘Tailor-Made’ for Financial Markets, Analyst Sees $1,314 Target

Solana’s SOL rallied above $239 on Friday, extending its sharp September gains, as Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the blockchain as “tailor-made” for global financial markets and analyst Ali Martinez charted a potential path to $1,314.Martinez, a well-known crypto analyst, highlighted Solana’s breakout from what chart technicians call a cup-and-handle pattern, a formation that often signals the start of a long-term rally. In his chart, Martinez marked $1,314.41 as the main technical target, using Fibonacci retracement levels to project Solana’s upside. The pattern reflects a multi-year basing structure: Solana’s deep decline in 2022 and 2023 formed the “cup,” while the sideways consolidation of 2024 and early 2025 formed the “handle.” According to Martinez, the breakout above resistance near $220 validates the structure and opens the way to much higher levels if momentum persists.Novogratz, speaking on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" Thursday, laid out a sweeping bull case for Solana and crypto more broadly. He began by pointing to treasury companies tied to both ETH and SOL, which he said are raising billions of dollars and bringing “lots of energy and money” into the digital asset ecosystem.He then pivoted to bitcoin, predicting the world’s largest cryptocurrency should see a surge toward the end of the year. But his most detailed remarks focused on Solana and the changing regulatory landscape. Novogratz said U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has made clear that he wants all markets to move on-chain, citing a speech earlier in the week where Atkins declared, “On-chain capital markets and agentic finance are on the horizon, and the world is watching.”As part of that backdrop, Novogratz flagged Nasdaq’s proposal to the SEC to allow tokenized securities to be traded directly on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Combined with the new U.S. stablecoin framework, he argued, crypto finally has both the technology and the regulatory clarity to serve as financial market infrastructure.On the technology side, Novogratz emphasized Solana’s raw capacity, saying the blockchain can handle 14 billion transactions per day — enough, in his words, “to process all the transactions in equities, fixed income, commodities and foreign exchange combined.” He went on to call Solana a blockchain that is "tailor-made" for financial markets.Adding it up — scalable infrastructure, a pro-blockchain regulatory stance and billions in new institutional inflows — Novogratz concluded that “this is the season of SOL,” a moment when Solana is positioned to take a leading role as capital markets shift on-chain.Technical Analysis Highlights (Sept. 11 15:00 – Sept. 12 14:00 UTC)According to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data model, SOL gained about 6% in the 24-hour period, climbing from $227.14 to $240.02, with trading volumes reaching 3.66 million contracts.The token broke above eight months of resistance at $220, hitting $240 for the first time since January as institutional buyers added exposure.The strongest rally occurred in the final hour of trading (13:14–14:13 UTC on Sept. 12), when SOL advanced another 1% from $239.92 to $241.17.The most dramatic breakout came just after midnight UTC on Sept. 12, when volume surged to 3.66 million contracts — nearly triple the 24-hour average of 1.46 million.Support was established around $225.50 during early consolidation, while resistance emerged at $240.08, where several rallies initially stalled.Heavy trading volume at $228.78 (3.66 million contracts) confirmed that level as a key support zone.The busiest trading window was 14:09–14:11 UTC, with 214,368 contracts changing hands — nearly six times the typical hourly average.A fresh support level has now formed near $241.17, suggesting buyers are willing to defend higher prices even after the breakout.Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.
NEAR
NEAR$2,705-3,28%
Union
U$0,01444+40,05%
SIX
SIX$0,02185+0,50%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 01:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether Navigates Complex Regulatory Terrain

Tether Navigates Complex Regulatory Terrain

The post Tether Navigates Complex Regulatory Terrain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ongoing discussions around Tether, the world’s most prominent stablecoin by market capitalization, have intensified, especially with developments regarding GENIUS. Recently, regulatory shifts such as MiCA have introduced challenges that Tether must navigate, urging the company to adapt to these evolving conditions. Continue Reading:Tether Navigates Complex Regulatory Terrain Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tether-navigates-complex-regulatory-terrain
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01765+0,18%
LayerNet
NET$0,0000963-0,95%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 01:11
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cambricon rallies despite index reshuffle and profit-taking fears

Cambricon rallies despite index reshuffle and profit-taking fears

Investors are set to keep chasing Cambricon Technologies even as a shake-up in a key Chinese tech gauge threatens heavy passive selling. A quarterly STAR50 reshuffle is expected to trigger over 8 billion yuan in passive outflows, yet demand for Cambricon remains strong. The AI chip designer’s stock more than doubled in August, pushing its […]
Moonveil
MORE$0,09652+0,67%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,217--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1442-1,90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Could Be Political

Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Could Be Political

The post Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Could Be Political appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Comedian Nate Bargatze will host this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and although he describes himself as an apolitical comedian, political events may still cast a shadow over the ceremony with a possible win for Stephen Colbert’s cancelled late night show and boosted security after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The Emmys air Sept. 14 on CBS. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Cris Abrego, chairman of the Television Academy, told Variety winners won’t be censored from making political statements during their speeches, stating they are “free to say what they want for as long as they want,” though producers are trying to keep speeches to 45 seconds. In a possible political moment, several media outlets expect “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to win for best talk series, in part because the show garnered significant attention after it was cancelled in a controversial decision by CBS after Paramount’s merger with Skydance. CBS defended the cancellation as a financial decision, though some Democratic politicians accused CBS of capitulating to Trump after settling a lawsuit he filed against CBS and “60 Minutes,” while Trump celebrated the cancellation, as Colbert is a frequent Trump critic. Colbert is one of dozens of celebrities slated to present at the Emmys, as well as Sydney Sweeney, the actress whose advert for American Eagle sparked backlash over allegations it came close to promoting eugenics, while conservatives including President Donald Trump championed the ad and praised Sweeney. The Emmys will take place Sunday, days after the assassination of right-wing personality Charlie Kirk, and Deadline reported, citing law enforcement sources, the Emmys are boosting security, including a greater Los Angeles Police Department presence as well as Homeland Security and California Highway Patrol participation. Following Kirk’s assassination, Bargatze and Emmys producers told Variety they didn’t…
Threshold
T$0,01665-0,53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,743-4,62%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,1334-5,09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 01:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Crypto Alert: $5k Could Turn Into $1.4M: BlockchainFX Presale ROI Beats Best Wallet, Nexchain, and Bitcoin Hyper

Best Crypto Alert: $5k Could Turn Into $1.4M: BlockchainFX Presale ROI Beats Best Wallet, Nexchain, and Bitcoin Hyper

BlockchainFX’s $0.023 presale, live trading super app, and 70% fee redistribution could turn $5K into $1.4M, beating Best Wallet, Nexchain, and Bitcoin Hyper on ROI.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32378-3,99%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02181+18,79%
RWAX
APP$0,002641+4,80%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 01:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether to launch US-based stablecoin USAT

Tether to launch US-based stablecoin USAT

The post Tether to launch US-based stablecoin USAT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is introducing a new US-based stablecoin called USAT. CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the launch of USAT. Tether is launching a US-based stablecoin called USAT, according to CEO Paolo Ardoino. The announcement comes as the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization expands its offerings in the digital assets market. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-to-launch-us-based-stablecoin-usat/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01765+0,18%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 01:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Institutional Investors Turn to Bitcoin, ETFs See Significant Inflows! Here Are the Details

Institutional Investors Turn to Bitcoin, ETFs See Significant Inflows! Here Are the Details

The post Institutional Investors Turn to Bitcoin, ETFs See Significant Inflows! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded in the US saw net inflows totaling $552.78 million on Thursday, reflecting a renewed strong focus on Bitcoin from institutional investors. $553 Million Inflow into Spot Bitcoin ETFs in a Single Day According to SoSoValue data, the largest inflow was into BlackRock’s IBIT fund, with $366.2 million. Fidelity’s FBTC fund reported $134.7 million, and Bitwise’s BITB fund reported $40.43 million. Funds owned by VanEck, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton also saw positive flows. With this data, Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows for the fourth consecutive day. Total inflows over the past four days reached $1.7 billion. “Institutional fund flows indicate a return of capital to Bitcoin and positions being taken ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decisions,” said Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research. Bitcoin ETFs saw $751 million in outflows in August. Spot Ethereum ETFs, on the other hand, had one of their strongest months, seeing $3.87 billion in inflows during the same period. While ETH funds experienced outflows in the first days of September, they saw $113.12 million in inflows on Thursday. According to the latest data, Bitcoin is trading at $115,455, while Ethereum is trading at $4,553. Analysts warn that if ETF inflows continue, Bitcoin could test its all-time high. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/institutional-investors-turn-to-bitcoin-etfs-see-significant-inflows-here-are-the-details/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01765+0,18%
SphereX
HERE$0,00021-10,63%
FUND
FUND$0,0238--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 01:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether Unveils USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines

Tether Unveils USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines

Tether introduces USAT, a new US-compliant stablecoin under Bo Hines' leadership, designed to strengthen America's position in the global digital economy. The post Tether Unveils USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004165-0,02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014293-3,97%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinspeaker2025/09/13 01:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
VeChain Flips dApps Playbook With Launch of VeFounder

VeChain Flips dApps Playbook With Launch of VeFounder

The post VeChain Flips dApps Playbook With Launch of VeFounder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Launches VeFounder Program to Empower Web3 Builders with Operational Control and Eventual Ownership of Live dApps VeChain, the leading real-world-application focused Layer 1 today announced the launch of the VeFounder Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to revolutionize the dApps economy with a top-down approach to unlock untapped growth opportunities. The global dApps market has grown into a $40 billion ecosystem but its expansion is constrained by the challenges of early-stage development and the strains of often slow-paced initial adoption. VeChain, whose 4 million existing dApps users make it one of the largest ecosystems in the web3 community, has re-engineered this hurdle-ridden process with the help of several third-party technical and business experts such as BCG, to remove friction from creating real-world applications. The VeFounder program offers builders in the web3 space ready-made dApps with the chance to take full ownership, including the product intellectual property, and treasury, once they hit 100,000 users. Through collaboration with BCG, the program combines VeChain’s proven blockchain infrastructure with BCG’s industry insights to establish a new model for launching and scaling businesses, with real-world utility at its core. As of today, VeChain is inviting individuals and teams to apply to become VeFounders to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Selected participants will gain immediate operational control of working dApps within VeChain’s ecosystems and they’re invited to develop the user base to unlock full-control. This structure provides an unprecedented pathway for Web3 founders to build on proven traction, existing user bases, and ecosystem support from day one. By combining BCG’s deep industry insights with VeChain’s leading tech platform, this collaboration brings the VeFounder program to launch readiness. VeFounders will receive comprehensive support to guide their journey, in addition to operational control. The program offers access to working dApps with real-world utility and user engagement, operational guidance…
RealLink
REAL$0,06387-0,38%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,141977-3,15%
READY
READY$0,01547-4,32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 01:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polygon Labs, Cypher Capital Partner to Bring POL to Middle East Institutions

Polygon Labs, Cypher Capital Partner to Bring POL to Middle East Institutions

Polygon Labs partners with Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to POL across the Middle East, offering yield strategies, improved liquidity and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09652+0,67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,272-2,78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 01:05
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position