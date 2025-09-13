2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
India FX Reserves, USD rose from previous $694.23B to $698.27B in September 1

The post India FX Reserves, USD rose from previous $694.23B to $698.27B in September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:22
Albania Appoints AI-Powered Minister To Curb Corruption

The post Albania Appoints AI-Powered Minister To Curb Corruption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Albania's government AI-powered virtual assistant, which helps citizens obtain everything from driver's licenses to pension applications and court filings, has just become one of the world's first AI politicians.  "Diella is the first cabinet member who isn't physically present, but is virtually created by AI," and jas been tasked with keeping Albania "100% free of corruption," Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reportedly said in a National Assembly of the Socialist Party on Thursday. Its task will be to oversee all government procurement of goods and services from the private sector, which has led to a series of corruption scandals in Albania in recent decades. Reports state that Diella, which means "sun" in Albanian, had been serving as an AI-powered virtual assistant on the e-Albania platform, helping citizens and businesses obtain various state documents through voice commands and issuing documents with electronic stamps to reduce bureaucratic delays. Rama was speaking at the National Assembly of the Socialist Party on Thursday. Source: Edi Rama Diella has reportedly helped issue more than 36,600 digital documents and provided nearly 1,000 services through the platform. Rama, however, didn't provide much detail on who would be accountable for mistakes made by Diella, what human oversight would exist, or how risks of the AI being manipulated would be handled. AI bots are making their way through governments It marks one of the first major government roles held by an AI bot in history. Last May, Ukraine unveiled "Victoria Shi," an AI-generated spokesperson providing updates on matters of foreign affairs.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:20
Earn $12,777 Daily with IOTA Miner – The Easiest Way for XRP and BTC Holders to Mine Bitcoin

The post Earn $12,777 Daily with IOTA Miner – The Easiest Way for XRP and BTC Holders to Mine Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:19
Cryptoanalist vergelijkt cyclus: Ethereum koers mogelijk naar $8.000 tot $10.000

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Ethereum koers handelt rond $4.500, na een stijging van circa 2% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Op weekbasis staat de koers meer dan 4% hoger. Daarmee beweegt het ETH token in een nauwe bandbreedte tussen $4.400 en $4.536. Kan de Ethereum prijs met sterke institutionele vraag hier binnenkort bovenuit stijgen? De Ethereum koers test belangrijke zone Op de 4-uurs koersgrafiek blijft de Ethereum koers steun vinden bij $4.400 tot $4.420. Zowel de 100 EMA als de 200 EMA liggen in dit prijsgebied. Deze voortschrijdende gemiddelden worden vaak gebruikt om het sentiment op korte termijn te meten. Zolang de ETH koers erboven blijft, hebben de bulls de overhand. De RSI, een indicator die de kracht van een trend meet, staat rond 58. Dat wijst op toenemende koopkracht na een periode van zijwaartse beweging. Daarnaast is er een dalende trendlijn naar boven doorbroken, wat vaak op hernieuwde koopinteresse duidt. De volgende hindernis ligt rond $4.536. Als de Ethereum koers daarboven sluit, dan kan dat de deur openen naar hogere niveaus. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Cryptoanalist vergelijkt cyclus: Ethereum koers mogelijk naar $8.000 tot $10.000 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Een Fibonacci analyse geeft nieuwe ETH niveaus aan Een technische analyse met Fibonacci retracement laat zien dat er rond $4.496 een weerstand ligt. Dit is het 0,382 retracementniveau, berekend vanaf de recente top en bodem. Wordt dit niveau doorbroken, dan kijken de traders naar $4.584 (0,5 retracement) en $4.672 (0,618 retracement). Tegelijkertijd is er nog weerstand bij $4.427 zichtbaar. Dit is van de Supertrend indicator afkomstig, die vaak als dynamisch keerpunt fungeert in de koers. Als de ETH prijs terugvalt onder $4.387, dan kan dat leiden tot een hernieuwde test van $4.268. Bij sterkere verkoopdruk komt zelfs $4.211 weer in beeld. Cryptoanalisten vergelijken eerdere Ethereum cycli Strategen vergelijken de huidige structuur van Ethereum met de fase die Bitcoin in 2020 doormaakte. Toen bleef BTC maandenlang consolideren, voordat er een snelle doorbraak richting nieuwe all-time highs volgde. Volgens marktanalist Kamran kan Ethereum zich in een vergelijkbare mid-cycle correctie bevinden. Hij meldt dat er binnen enkele maanden een rally richting $8.000 tot $10.000 mogelijk is. Dit scenario wordt ondersteund door andere technische cryptoanalisten die koersdoelen van $5.000 tot $7.000 noemen, afhankelijk van specifieke patronen zoals de descending triangle. $ETH blasting off! Next stop is $5K! pic.twitter.com/oLrCOf6R65 — (@Karman_1s) September 11, 2025 De institutionele vraag naar ETH blijft toenemen Naast de koersgrafieken spelen ook grote Ethereum aankopen door bedrijven een rol. On-chain data laat zien dat BitMine onlangs voor ongeveer $204 miljoen aan ETH heeft gekocht. Daarmee komt de totale waarde van hun Ethereum bezit rond de $9,2 miljard. Het bedrijf heeft als doel om 5% van alle ETH in handen te krijgen. Tom Lee van Fundstrat ziet Ethereum als een langetermijnactiva voor grote financiële instellingen. Hij verbindt deze groei aan twee factoren: integratie met kunstmatige intelligentie en verbeteringen in de netwerkinteroperabiliteit. Volgens hem kan Ethereum hierdoor een vaste plaats in institutionele portefeuilles krijgen. BitMine again bought $204,000,000 in $ETH. Big money is still betting on Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/1eWncy0tz0 — Ted (@TedPillows) September 11, 2025 Regulering en ETF ontwikkelingen De SEC in de Verenigde Staten stelde deze week meerdere beslissingen over crypto ETF’s uit, waaronder het voorstel voor een Ethereum staking ETF van BlackRock. Hoewel dit voor vertraging zorgt, benadrukten diverse analisten dat oktober de belangrijkste maand voor mogelijke goedkeuringen blijft. Daarnaast werkt de SEC ook aan een standaardkader voor de toelating van crypto ETF’s. Dat zal toekomstige aanvragen eenvoudiger en sneller moeten maken. Een duidelijke structuur kan de instroom van institutioneel kapitaal richting Ethereum verder vergroten. Vooruitblik op Ethereum koers voor de komende maanden De Ethereum koers blijft voorlopig in een consolidatie tussen $4.400 en $4.536. De bulls hebben laten zien dat zij bereid zijn steunpunten te verdedigen, terwijl de bears juist de bovenkant van de bandbreedte tegenhouden. Het is belangrijk om de prijsniveaus van $4.496 en $4.536 te volgen. Een overtuigende doorbraak daarboven kan de ETH koers naar hogere Fibonacci niveaus brengen. Aan de andere kant vormt $4.420 opnieuw een sterk referentiepunt voor de bears. Institutionele aankopen en mogelijke ETF goedkeuringen in de VS versterken het langetermijn plaatje voor Ethereum. Zolang de Ethereum koers boven $4.400 blijft, is de kans op een verdere stijging groter dan op een terugval. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptoanalist vergelijkt cyclus: Ethereum koers mogelijk naar $8.000 tot $10.000 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 01:16
Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy

Chainlink has deepened its grip on the oracle market after announcing a major partnership with Polymarket, the world’s largest on-chain prediction market, to enhance market resolution accuracy and speed. The deal cements Chainlink’s dominance at 62% of the oracle sector, according to DeFiLlama, indicating its growing role as key infrastructure for decentralized finance.Source: DefiLlama Chainlink Data Streams Now Power Bitcoin and Ether Prediction Markets on Polymarket According to the announcement, Polymarket has integrated Chainlink’s Data Streams and Automation services into its resolution process, with the system now live on the Polygon mainnet. The collaboration allows near-instant settlement of prediction markets, beginning with asset-pricing markets on assets such as Bitcoin and Ether. Chainlink’s decentralized networks deliver low-latency, timestamped data while eliminating single points of failure, ensuring that resolutions are both secure and verifiable. Polymarket, which has grown rapidly since launching in 2020, has positioned itself as a global hub for real-time information. The platform recently acquired QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, in a $112 million deal to prepare for a return to the U.S. market. It has also partnered with X to integrate personalized market recommendations into the social platform. The latest move with Chainlink further strengthens Polymarket’s infrastructure, reducing reliance on subjective voting systems and minimizing resolution risks in more complex market types. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov described the deal as a “pivotal milestone,” adding that resolving markets with tamper-proof computation and high-quality data transforms prediction markets into reliable signs “the world can trust.” The integration marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between the two companies, with plans to expand beyond asset-pricing into more subjective prediction categories. The agreement comes at a time when Chainlink has accelerated its expansion into traditional finance and government-linked data services. On August 11, the firm partnered with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to provide on-chain foreign exchange and precious metals rates through its Data Streams, using ICE’s Consolidated Feed sourced from over 300 marketplaces. Two weeks later, Japanese financial giant SBI Group revealed a collaboration with Chainlink to develop crypto tools for banks and institutions in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, with an initial focus on tokenized bonds and stablecoin reserves. On August 28, the U.S. Department of Commerce began publishing official economic data on-chain via Chainlink, including GDP and inflation indicators, marking the first time government statistics were made verifiable on blockchain networks. With nearly $100 billion in total value locked in DeFi secured by its oracles and trillions of dollars in transaction value supported to date, Chainlink continues to assert itself as the backbone of decentralized data infrastructure. Polymarket Cleared by U.S. Regulators as Platform Eyes Major Expansion The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in July closed their investigations into Polymarket without taking enforcement action. The probes, launched in late 2022, examined whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. users access after agreeing to block them under a prior settlement. The regulatory closure marks a turning point for Polymarket, which has since secured clearance to re-enter the U.S. market. On September 3, the CFTC granted a no-action letter covering event contracts through QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC, entities Polymarket acquired earlier this year in a $112 million deal. The relief provides a framework for offering compliant prediction contracts, shielding participants from enforcement tied to swap reporting and recordkeeping requirements. Polymarket has rapidly scaled into the largest prediction market globally, processing more than $8 billion in wagers, including $2.5 billion during the 2024 U.S. election cycle. In the first half of 2025 alone, users placed around $6 billion in bets. Currently, the total volume of prediction markets is $1.1 billion, with Polymarket accounting for more than 25 million positions and a user base of more than 1.2 million traders. The platform is also nearing a $200 million funding round led by Founders Fund that would value it at $1 billion. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital has joined as an investor and advisory partner, indicating growing institutional and political backing for the fast-expanding platform
CryptoNews 2025/09/13 01:16
From ETF Buzz to Real Delivery: Why BlockDAG’s $405M Dashboard Growth Outshines XRP and SEI

XRP is once again at the center of attention as analysts raise its potential price to $20. This comes after ETF approval odds jumped to 87% and growing institutional focus renewed optimism around its future. The updated outlook has placed XRP firmly back into conversations about the top-rated cryptocurrencies, with many traders reviewing its role
Coinstats 2025/09/13 01:15
Solana vs. Base: How Ethereum’s most active L2 compares against Solana

The post Solana vs. Base: How Ethereum's most active L2 compares against Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Crypto Twitter loves its "Ethereum vs. Solana" debates.  But that framing is problematic. Solana is built as a high-throughput execution layer. Ethereum, by design, offloads execution to L2 rollups and positions its L1 for settlement and data availability.  As such, the Ethereum vs. Solana comparison may amount to comparing apples to oranges. This is explicitly acknowledged by leading developers on both chains. Solana's co-founder Anatoly has said that "Solana isn't at war with Ethereum" but with "centralized sequencer L2s." Ethereum researcher Justin Drake himself has echoed this in the past: "In my mental model, it's the L2s that are competing with Solana, not the Ethereum L1 directly." If the real battleground is execution, then the more appropriate matchup may be Solana vs. Base, Ethereum's most active L2 backed by the full weight of Coinbase distribution. Let's look at how both these chains compare on headline network metrics. Network usage In August, Solana's REV (all fees and tips paid to transact on the network) was $77.8 million, far exceeding Base at $6.2 million. Active addresses on Solana too, outpaced Base by 124% in August. Application revenues One measure of how successful a blockchain is looks at the value captured by apps built on top of it.  On this measure, Solana too beats Base by a mile. Solana app revenues generated $136 million in August, vs. $21 million for Base. Spot DEX volumes How much are users trading on Solana and Base? On spot DEX volumes, Solana has consistently outperformed Base. In August, Solana had about $118 billion in volumes, against $53 billion for Base.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:15
BullZilla’s Top Meme Coin Presale to Buy Now Gains Traction While Cheems and Peanut the Squirrel Hold Steady

BullZilla's presale is gaining momentum, with over $360,000 raised and 23.8 billion tokens sold. Explore the explosive potential of BullZilla, along with insights into Cheems and Peanut the Squirrel's current market performance.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/13 01:15
Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor’s Strategy as Far Away as Possible

The post Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vocal Strategy bear  Strategy stumbles  Prominent angel investor Jason Calacanis has recommended that investors stay as far away as possible from Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). Calacanis claims that investors should simply get exposure to Bitcoin instead.  Vocal Strategy bear  The latest bearish statement, with his earlier criticism of the biggest Bitcoin treasury firm. As reported by U.Today, Calacanis previously opined that Strategy is supposed to be trading at a discount relative to its net asset value (NAV). Moreover, the early Uber investor previously argued that Saylor's aggressive Bitcoin accumulation is actually damaging for the Bitcoin brand.  In his most recent social media post, Calacanis claims that investors should eschew the Strategy stock since it is "complicated, layered, and you lose control." Strategy's current Bitcoin holdings stand at 638,460 coins (they are worth roughly $74 billion).  Strategy stumbles  Earlier this month, Strategy failed to get included in the S&P 500 index.  Even though Saylor claimed that the company did not anticipate making the cut during its very first quarter of eligibility, JPMorgan analysts describe the snub as a "major setback" for the high-flying company that might also affect how other index providers view MSTR and other Strategy stocks.  Getting included in the S&P 500 comes with such benefits as index fund buying pressure, surging liquidity, and significantly greater institutional acceptance. This would also substantially broaden the investor base.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:14
Is the Market Sleeping on ONDO, HYPE, and SUI? Top Rising Altcoins in 2025

As the crypto spotlight often remains fixed on Bitcoin and Ethereum, a new wave of altcoins is quietly gathering strength. Projects like Ondo (ONDO), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Sui (SUI) are showing remarkable momentum, hinting at their potential to become breakout stars in 2025. Much like Outset PR’s data-driven approach to uncovering overlooked opportunities and amplifying client stories, these tokens are leveraging strong fundamentals, unique use cases, and growing ecosystems to position themselves ahead of the next altcoin surge. This article explores their trajectories and why the market may be underestimating their value. Ondo (ONDO) Shows Positive Momentum Amidst Market Fluctuations Source: tradingview  Ondo (ONDO) is currently priced between 85 and 98 cents, taking a solid stance after a notable 18% rise in just a week. With its recent performance, Ondo gains investor interest, eyeing the nearest resistance mark at $1.05. If it surpasses this threshold, it could aim for the next level at $1.17, suggesting room for about a 20% rise from its current price. Despite this potential, Ondo faces its nearest support at 79 cents, where buyers might step in if it dips. The coin's recent trajectory and increased attention hint at promising growth prospects, though its movement remains tied to broader market trends. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Hyperliquid (HYPE) Eyes New Peaks Amid Strong Momentum Source: tradingview  Hyperliquid's price is bouncing between nearly $44 and $49. It’s close to pushing past the first resistance level, around $51. If that happens, it could target its next hurdle, which is about 15% higher. Over the past week, Hyperliquid has jumped over 23%, and it has surged by about 290% in six months. This shows a strong growth trend. Although it's below the 10-day and 100-day moving averages, the coin's Relative Strength Index sits at a neutral spot, indicating room for further upward movement. If Hyperliquid maintains its current momentum, it might soon challenge levels not far from $56, creating potential growth opportunities for those watching this dynamic market. Sui Coin Shows Steady Stability Amid Mixed Price Movements Source: tradingview Sui price is currently between three to nearly three and a half dollars. It has climbed over ten percent in the past week. This reflects a bounce back despite a dip of nearly seven percent over the last month. Short-term growth looks promising, given its steady march upwards by over fifty percent in six months. If it breaks the nearby resistance at a little over three and a half dollars, it might touch four dollars. However, a fall below the three-dollar mark could push it to a lower support level close to two and a half dollars. Technical indicators suggest watching further movements closely. Conclusion ONDO, HYPE, and SUI exemplify the kind of under-the-radar projects that often set the stage for the next big cycle in crypto. ONDO’s DeFi innovations, HYPE’s rapid growth, and SUI’s steady expansion all highlight the diversity of opportunities beyond the major players. Just as Outset PR ensures brands break through noise with tailored, insight-driven campaigns, these altcoins are carving distinct identities that could reward early believers.  You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR    Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/13 01:13
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position