‘Wednesday’ Falls To A Surprising New Show On Netflix’s Top 10 List
The post 'Wednesday' Falls To A Surprising New Show On Netflix's Top 10 List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wednesday season 2 part 2 did manage to last more than a week on top of Netflix's top 10 list, outside of a brief battle with the return of AJ Lee to WWE Monday Night RAW. But viewership dropped in the second part, and now it has been instantly supplanted by a new #1 series you may not expect. That would be Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, returning for its second season. While it's true that Tyler Perry shows and movies are extremely popular, it's rare that one will hit Netflix and instantly go to #1. This is one of those shows largely ignored by critics, and not even that many fans have chimed in about it. Season 1 of the show only has four critics that have reviewed it (all negative scores, meaning it technically has a 0%), while only 250-ish fans wrote reviews, giving it a better 61%. What's the show about? Here's the synopsis: "A stripper's fate takes a turn when she crosses paths with the wealthy, dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics dynasty and a devious trafficking scheme." Well I mean, that's a hook I guess. It's half the plot of Anora if we're talking about a stripper confronting a wealthy, dysfunctional family. But no devious trafficking scheme in that one. Interestingly, both it and Anora were released in the same week in 2024 (I am not implying anything, it's just interesting). Beauty in Black has not been renewed for season 3, but it's a low-cost, high-performing show that actually made it out 11 months after season 1, which literally never happens. If Perry and the cast want it to continue, I imagine it will continue. Wednesday, of course, is coming back for season 3, which is meant to start filming this coming spring.

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:37
PERRY
$0.0013154
+5.79%
MORE
$0.09645
+0.65%
BLACK
$0.2846
-3.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:37
Analysts Believe Bitcoin Can Mimic Gold’s Success, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15.2M Presale
Analysts at QCP Capital believe it's possible for Bitcoin to match gold's historic run and are actively watching the two […] The post Analysts Believe Bitcoin Can Mimic Gold's Success, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper's ($HYPER) $15.2M Presale appeared first on Coindoo.

Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
HYPER
$0.32387
-3.77%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
Tether’s Big U.S. Move: New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO
In a twist that underlines just how seriously the company is treating this move, Tether has tapped former White House […] The post Tether's Big U.S. Move: New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO appeared first on Coindoo.

Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
U
$0.01455
+41.53%
WHITE
$0.000416
-0.14%
MOVE
$0.1279
-1.99%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
Pi Network Price Prediction: 50% Of Experts Think Pi Price Could Fall To Zero In 2026
This pessimistic outlook stems from several fundamental concerns about the project's design and execution. Understanding these issues helps investors make […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: 50% Of Experts Think Pi Price Could Fall To Zero In 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.

Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:35
ZERO
$0.00003949
-2.46%
THINK
$0.01224
-8.45%
PI
$0.35533
-2.05%
Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:35
Faster Finals: Polymarket Brings Chainlink to Asset-Pricing Resolutions
The post Faster Finals: Polymarket Brings Chainlink to Asset-Pricing Resolutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket is integrating Chainlink's oracle stack to tighten how its markets resolve, aiming for faster, verifiable outcomes and fewer judgment calls. Chainlink's Oracle Stack Goes Live on Polymarket's Price Markets The partnership pipes Chainlink Data Streams and Automation into Polymarket's resolution flow, delivering low-latency, timestamped price reports and automated, onchain settlement at the exact moment […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/faster-finals-polymarket-brings-chainlink-to-asset-pricing-resolutions/

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:35
COM
$0.01765
+0.07%
LIVE
$0.0218
+18.93%
FLOW
$0.4166
-1.58%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:35
Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Which One Has a Stronger Outlook for the Rest of 2025?
Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: which has the stronger 2025 outlook? Explore key resistance levels, growth drivers, and market trends shaping BTC and ETH this year

Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 01:33
BTC
$115,402.35
+0.10%
ETH
$4,591.26
-0.59%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 01:33
Onderzoekers vinden onzichtbare malware die wallets leegtrekt
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Een nieuw ontdekte malware genaamd ModStealer richt zich op crypto gebruikers en weet moeiteloos antivirussoftware te omzeilen. Beveiligingsbedrijf Mosyle bracht de dreiging aan het licht en waarschuwde dat de malware al wekenlang ongemerkt rondgaat op macOS, Windows en Linux. Hoe ModStealer zich verspreidt Volgens de onderzoekers wordt de malware voornamelijk verspreid via nep vacatures en valse testopdrachten die zich richten op Web3 en Node.js-ontwikkelaars. Zodra een slachtoffer het installeert, nestelt ModStealer zich als een achtergrondproces in het systeem. Eenmaal actief, doorzoekt de malware het systeem naar gevoelige gegevens. Het kopieert clipboard inhoud, maakt screenshots en kan zelfs remote commands uitvoeren. Alle verzamelde informatie wordt doorgestuurd naar een server, die volgens Mosyle in Finland staat maar vermoedelijk via Duitsland wordt doorgeschakeld. Waarom antivirus dit niet ziet Wat ModStealer bijzonder gevaarlijk maakt, is dat geen enkele grote antivirus de malware bijna een maand lang herkende nadat deze op VirusTotal werd geüpload. Volgens Shan Zhang, CISO bij SlowMist, komt dat door de multiplatform ondersteuning en de manier waarop de malware zichzelf in het systeem verbergt. Charles Guillemet, CTO van Ledger, wijst erop dat dit soort aanvallen vaak via de supply chain plaatsvinden. Een kleine besmetting in een populaire Node.js-bibliotheek kan genoeg zijn om duizenden gebruikers tegelijk bloot te stellen. There's a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 Gevaren voor de crypto community De gevolgen van een besmetting zijn erg. Zodra private keys, seed phrases of API-keys worden benut, heeft een aanvaller direct toegang tot wallets en exchange accounts. Volgens Zhang kan dit leiden tot roof van browser wallet data en grootschalige on-chain exploits. Daarnaast is er sprake van steeds slimmere technieken. Sommige varianten gebruiken algoritmes zoals Levenshtein distance om wallets te vervangen door lookalikes. Hierdoor merken gebruikers nauwelijks verschil, terwijl ze feitelijk een transactie naar de aanvaller autoriseren. Adviezen voor gebruikers Beveiligingsexperts benadrukken dat de strijd tegen dit soort onzichtbare malware begint bij strikte wallet hygiëne en een duidelijke scheiding van omgevingen. Hardware wallets gelden als de veiligste optie, omdat transacties altijd op het fysieke scherm worden bevestigd. Het controleren van de eerste en laatste tekens van een adres kan het verschil maken tussen een veilige overdracht en het kwijtraken van een volledige wallet. Daarnaast is het raadzaam om seed phrases altijd offline te bewaren en waar mogelijk gebruik te maken van multifactor authenticatie of moderne beveiligingsmethoden zoals FIDO2-passkeys. Ook is het belangrijk kritisch te zijn op bestanden en opdrachten die via recruiters of onbekende bronnen worden gedeeld. Een groeiend probleem De ontdekking van ModStealer laat zien dat de crypto industrie niet alleen worstelt met marktrisico's, maar ook met een toenemende golf van cyberaanvallen die steeds geraffineerder worden. Waar klassieke virussen al snel zichtbaar waren, opereren deze nieuwe generaties malware onzichtbaar in de achtergrond en benutten ze de zwakke plekken in de moderne supply chain. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Onderzoekers vinden onzichtbare malware die wallets leegtrekt is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Coinstats
2025/09/13 01:31
NODE
$0.07988
-1.29%
SEED
$0.001029
+0.58%
LIKE
$0.010488
-4.02%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 01:31
BlackRock Weighs Tokenized ETFs Following Bitcoin Fund Surge
BlackRock is moving deeper into tokenized funds, and the moves are starting to look like a bid to bring traditional ETFs onto blockchains. Related Reading: Vietnam To Test Crypto Market Over 5 Years With Heavy Rules Reports have disclosed that the firm's tokenized money market product, known as the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund […]

Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 01:30
BID
$0.10266
-12.93%
LIKE
$0.010488
-4.02%
FUND
$0.0238
--%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 01:30
Floki Crypto News: Bulls Eye $0.000169 After Trendline Breakout
Floki crypto has caught the eye of traders after a decisive breakout from a descending trendline that had restrained the token since mid-July.

Brave Newcoin
2025/09/13 01:30
TOKEN
$0.0145
-3.97%
FLOKI
$0.00010071
-5.04%
BULLS
$852.61
-7.41%
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/13 01:30
2 Tokens Under $0.50 Shining as the Best Cryptos to Buy in September 2025
With the cryptocurrency market heating up in the month of September 2025 with renewed vigor, investors are keeping their eyes on undervalued altcoins poised to post enormous gains under the $0.50 mark. In the center of all that attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol quickly rising in the market with its revolutionary model […]

Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 01:30
DEFI
$0.001748
-0.05%
GAINS
$0.02575
-4.02%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 01:30
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position