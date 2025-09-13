‘Wednesday’ Falls To A Surprising New Show On Netflix’s Top 10 List

The post ‘Wednesday’ Falls To A Surprising New Show On Netflix’s Top 10 List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wednesday season 2 part 2 did manage to last more than a week on top of Netflix’s top 10 list, outside of a brief battle with the return of AJ Lee to WWE Monday Night RAW. But viewership dropped in the second part, and now it has been instantly supplanted by a new #1 series you may not expect. That would be Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, returning for its second season. While it’s true that Tyler Perry shows and movies are extremely popular, it’s rare that one will hit Netflix and instantly go to #1. This is one of those shows largely ignored by critics, and not even that many fans have chimed in about it. Season 1 of the show only has four critics that have reviewed it (all negative scores, meaning it technically has a 0%), while only 250-ish fans wrote reviews, giving it a better 61%. What’s the show about? Here’s the synopsis: “A stripper’s fate takes a turn when she crosses paths with the wealthy, dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics dynasty and a devious trafficking scheme.” Well I mean, that’s a hook I guess. It’s half the plot of Anora if we’re talking about a stripper confronting a wealthy, dysfunctional family. But no devious trafficking scheme in that one. Interestingly, both it and Anora were released in the same week in 2024 (I am not implying anything, it’s just interesting). Beauty in Black has not been renewed for season 3, but it’s a low-cost, high-performing show that actually made it out 11 months after season 1, which literally never happens. If Perry and the cast want it to continue, I imagine it will continue. Wednesday, of course, is coming back for season 3, which is meant to start filming this coming spring. That timeline hopefully…