Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet
The post Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is scaling into its role as the neutral settlement layer. Value accrues across L2s and applications — not from squeezing L1 fees. The paradox is, on a usage versus revenue basis, Ethereum appears to be both winning and losing. Consider this: Throughput up: monthly transactions and unique active addresses are at, or near, highs. Cost down: median and average tx fees sit near cycle lows; base-fee gwei is low and steady. Mix shift: rollups are stuffing blobs at record levels; users trade more, especially stables, without pushing L1 fees up. Revenue craters: base-fee burn + tips are far below 2021–22; net issuance is low but generally positive. The implication: Value derives from demand for Ethereum’s credible neutrality, security, and settlement across L2s, and not by maximizing L1 fees. 1. Transaction count: a steady climb to a new high (~50M+ monthly). Even reverted transactions have trended down, now barely registering as a percentage, evidence of healthier mempool and MEV dynamics. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity, accessed Sep. 12, 2025 2. Unique active addresses: at a multi-year high, with a larger slice of “new” addresses. This is not a user metric, but is directionally supportive over long time periods. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity 3. Transaction fee (USD): on average, well below prior cycles despite higher usage. That reflects elasticity from gas-target increases, better mempool behavior, and migration of heavy activity to layer-2. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity 4. Base fee rate (gwei): The drop in fees is primarily a function of base fee compression, now down to around 1–3 gwei most days. Spikes fade quickly, showing persistent excess capacity at L1, and those fees are far more predictable than a year ago. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity 5. Fee breakdown: Priority fees have dominated in recent months (≥50% of total), reflecting low base-fee gwei…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 01:48