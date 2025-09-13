2025-09-15 Monday

Tether’s new USAT stablecoin led by Trump’s former advisor Bo Hines

Tether's new USAT stablecoin led by Trump's former advisor Bo Hines

The post Tether’s new USAT stablecoin led by Trump’s former advisor Bo Hines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has announced that it intends to launch what it describes as a “US-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin” called USAT that will be led by Bo Hines, the former executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets. The new coin is described as something that “will be designed to comply with the recently enacted GENIUS Act” and “will leverage the Hadron by Tether” technology. Hadron is an asset tokenization platform created by Tether that is meant to make it easier for other firms to issue “anything from commodities and corporate equity to government debt, corporate bonds, stablecoins and practically any other valuable asset, even loyalty points.” Read more: Is the US government allowed to sell gold to buy bitcoin? The announcement on Tether’s website also notes that USAT, like USDT, will rely on Cantor Fitzgerald as a custodian for this stablecoin. According to the same announcement, the “issuer” for this stablecoin will be Anchorage Digital Bank. Cantor Fitzgerald was founded by Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and the firm is still led by his sons. Before working with the president, Hines had limited experience, though he did co-found an investment firm, NXUM Capital with his father, and was able to fund his 2022 political campaign thanks to a generous trust fund (at the time his financial disclosures listed no job, no bank account, and no income). Tether’s announcement referenced Hines’ entrepreneurial history as one of the reasons he was a compelling person to lead USAT; the other reason, of course, is that he was “the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council.” Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel. Source: https://protos.com/tethers-new-usat-led-by-bo-hines/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:51
Russian FPV Operators Can Control Drones From Hundreds Of Miles Away

Russian FPV Operators Can Control Drones From Hundreds Of Miles Away

The post Russian FPV Operators Can Control Drones From Hundreds Of Miles Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian drone operator. Russian drone operators may disappear from the front line with new technology SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Russian state news source TASS has reported that a drone control unit will be based hundreds of miles behind the lines, operating remotely from a safe distance using AI technology. Drone operators are prime targets for drone and artillery strikes. Ukraine recently adjusted its ePoints system, in which kills wins points towards acquiring new equipment, so that a drone operator is worth more than a tank. The new Russian technology will mean that operators need never get close enough to the battlefield to become targets and could literally work from home. Remoter Control The new rear command, which will carry out both reconnaissance and strike missions, includes troops from the “Somali” unit as well as the 24th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade. The initiative is supported directly by the United Russia party – Putin’s ruling party – suggesting high-level political support. CUST make a number of drones in the Skvorets FPV family, some with a high degree of automation. CUST The key technology is a system called Orbita developed by the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies or CUST. Formed in 2024, CUST provides assistance in the form of Skvorets (“Starling”) FPVs, jammers, and other technology to troops involved in the ‘special military operation’, the invasion of Ukraine. CUST CEO Andrey Bezrukov says they are a partnership of more than 200 startups and co-ordinate production so that, for example, makers of communications gear, software and hardware all work together to rapidly deliver finished products. This fast-moving tech industry attitude which is alien to the bureaucratic Russian defence industry, and has delivered notable successes in drone development including their lethal fiber optic ‘Prince Vandal’ drones. The new development may…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:49
Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet

Ethereum's paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet

The post Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is scaling into its role as the neutral settlement layer. Value accrues across L2s and applications — not from squeezing L1 fees. The paradox is, on a usage versus revenue basis, Ethereum appears to be both winning and losing. Consider this: Throughput up: monthly transactions and unique active addresses are at, or near, highs. Cost down: median and average tx fees sit near cycle lows; base-fee gwei is low and steady. Mix shift: rollups are stuffing blobs at record levels; users trade more, especially stables, without pushing L1 fees up. Revenue craters: base-fee burn + tips are far below 2021–22; net issuance is low but generally positive. The implication: Value derives from demand for Ethereum’s credible neutrality, security, and settlement across L2s, and not by maximizing L1 fees. 1. Transaction count: a steady climb to a new high (~50M+ monthly). Even reverted transactions have trended down, now barely registering as a percentage, evidence of healthier mempool and MEV dynamics. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity, accessed Sep. 12, 2025 2. Unique active addresses: at a multi-year high, with a larger slice of “new” addresses. This is not a user metric, but is directionally supportive over long time periods. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity 3. Transaction fee (USD): on average, well below prior cycles despite higher usage. That reflects elasticity from gas-target increases, better mempool behavior, and migration of heavy activity to layer-2. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity 4. Base fee rate (gwei): The drop in fees is primarily a function of base fee compression, now down to around 1–3 gwei most days. Spikes fade quickly, showing persistent excess capacity at L1, and those fees are far more predictable than a year ago. Source: Ethereum Onchain Activity 5. Fee breakdown: Priority fees have dominated in recent months (≥50% of total), reflecting low base-fee gwei…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:48
Apple(AAPL) Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM and Regulatory Hurdles

Apple(AAPL) Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM and Regulatory Hurdles

TLDR Apple delays iPhone Air launch in China over eSIM regulatory roadblocks. iPhone Air faces China launch setback as eSIM approval stalls indefinitely. Apple halts iPhone Air rollout in China due to unresolved eSIM policies. eSIM-only iPhone Air launch paused in China amid carrier, regulatory delays. Apple’s iPhone Air release in China stalled by eSIM [...] The post Apple(AAPL) Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM and Regulatory Hurdles appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/13 01:47
Cardano price set to crash as key DeFi metric plunges 45%

Cardano price set to crash as key DeFi metric plunges 45%

Cardano price continued rising on Friday, Sept. 12, coinciding with the ongoing crypto market comeback. Cardano (ADA) token rose to $0.90, its highest point in two weeks and about 80% above its lowest level in June. Still, technical analysis points…
Crypto.news 2025/09/13 01:47
Prezzo Ethereum Sopra i 4.500 Dollari: ETF su ETH Hanno Raggiunto i 171 Milioni di Dollari in una Settimana

Prezzo Ethereum Sopra i 4.500 Dollari: ETF su ETH Hanno Raggiunto i 171 Milioni di Dollari in una Settimana

The post Prezzo Ethereum Sopra i 4.500 Dollari: ETF su ETH Hanno Raggiunto i 171 Milioni di Dollari in una Settimana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prezzo Ethereum Sopra i 4.500 Dollari: ETF su ETH Hanno Raggiunto i 171 Milioni di Dollari in una Settimana | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ha conseguito una laurea magistrale con una tesi sull’evoluzione della tecnologia blockchain, approfondendo in particolare le sue applicazioni nei sistemi economici digitali. Ha collaborato con diverse testate scrivendo articoli su criptovalute, finanza decentralizzata e innovazione tecnologica, e ha partecipato come relatrice a conferenze dedicate all’ecosistema Ethereum. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/prezzo-ethereum-sopra-i-4-500-dollari-etf-su-eth-hanno-raggiunto-i-171-milioni-di-dollari-in-una-settimana/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:47
USD ending week with broad gains – Scotiabank

USD ending week with broad gains – Scotiabank

The post USD ending week with broad gains – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) is strengthening broadly—albeit modestly—into Friday’s NA session and showing gains against all of the G10 currencies, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD trading broadly higher to end the week “The overall tone is quiet heading into the weekend, and overnight developments have been limited. JPY is the greatest underperformer, weakening in response to the publication of a joint US/Japan statement affirming their commitment to market determined exchange rates. NZD, SEK, NOK and CHF are also soft and their performance is offering no clear signal in terms of the broader market’s tone. GBP and AUD are down marginally while the CAD and EUR are flat. Equity futures are pulling back modestly from Thursday’s record high and Treasury yields are largely unchanged.” “In commodities, crude prices are showing renewed signs of stability with WTI once again bouncing off of near-term support around $62/bbl, and copper prices are showing renewed signs of life with a push to a fresh local high on the back of Indonesian supply disruption concerns. Gold remains well supported, making another attempt above $3650/oz as it threatens a break of Tuesday’s record high. Friday’s US data calendar is limited to the release of the preliminary UMich sentiment figures. The release has periodically offered significant volatility in recent years, and the inflation expectations subindices could compound the recent build in expectations for Fed easing.” “There are no scheduled Fed speakers, as we are in the communications blackout period ahead of next Wednesday’s rate decision. Markets are currently pricing just over one 25bpt cut for September and a cumulative 70bpts by year-end. Finally, we note that Fitch is scheduled to release its rating update for France, having affirmed a AA– rating in march—with a negative outlook. A credit downgrade may provide additional…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:46
Stablecoin liquidity reaches record high

Stablecoin liquidity reaches record high

The post Stablecoin liquidity reaches record high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stablecoin liquidity has reached a record high, indicating increased market activity. Stablecoins play a crucial role as liquidity providers in the crypto ecosystem. Stablecoin liquidity has reached an all-time high, marking a new milestone for the digital asset sector. The development represents the latest indicator of growing activity and capital flows within the crypto market, as stablecoins serve as key infrastructure for trading and transactions across digital asset platforms. Stablecoins, which are digital assets typically pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar, function as critical liquidity providers in crypto markets and facilitate transfers between different trading platforms and blockchain networks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stablecoin-liquidity-record-high/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:45
Tether launches new stablecoin for America called USAT

Tether launches new stablecoin for America called USAT

The post Tether launches new stablecoin for America called USAT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is rolling out a new stablecoin called USAT, which is designed for American institutions and residents. The company also named Bo Hines the new chief executive of its US arm. Tether’s USDT was once tagged as the cryptocurrency most preferred by criminals. After pro-crypto President Trump returned to the Oval, the firm now casts itself as a partner to U.S. lawmakers and law enforcement. Tether said the latest steps mark a push into the United States and closer collaboration with US regulators. Its new stablecoin, USAT, will be regulated in the United States as part of the new GENIUS Act. While USDT targets global users, the new coin is designed for institutions and businesses subject to U.S. regulations. Tether invented the stablecoin. Now we’re bringing it home 🇺🇸 Meet USA₮ — the digital dollar for creators, earners, and everyone left behind. Made for America. Fast. Borderless. Tether is powering digital dollars for the next generation. Coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/1ANlhR1oqR — USAT (@USAT_io) September 12, 2025 Bo Hines will oversee the launch of USAT As reported earlier by Cryptopolitan, Hines was previously named a “strategic advisor” to the stablecoin giant. According to the latest announcement, Hines will now run Tether’s U.S. business and oversee the USAT launch. “The simultaneous introduction of both the token and CEO reflects Tether’s commitment to delivering a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin backed by transparent reserves, strong governance, and American leadership from day one,” the company wrote in a press release. Asked at a press conference on Friday, Tether Group CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company would not pursue a public listing. That answer closed the door on a near-term listing discussion. “For over a decade, Tether – as the creator of the stablecoin industry – has issued USDT, the backbone of the digital economy, and today the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:40
USDT Issuer Tether To Launch US-Based Stablecoin USAT

USDT Issuer Tether To Launch US-Based Stablecoin USAT

The post USDT Issuer Tether To Launch US-Based Stablecoin USAT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USDT issuer Tether has announced the launch of its much-awaited U.S.-based stablecoin. The Tether USAT stablecoin will comply with the GENIUS Act, while former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines will serve as the CEO. Tether USAT To Launch In The U.S. As Hines Takes Up CEO Role In a press release, the USDT issuer unveiled its U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin, USAT, and also announced the appointment of Bo Hines as the future CEO once the stablecoin launches. Tether stated that this move reflects its commitment to delivering a “U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin backed by transparent reserves, strong governance, and American leadership from day one. The Tether USAT stablecoin will comply with the GENIUS Act, which came into force in July earlier this year. The stablecoin issuer again reiterated that this marks a major step toward aligning digital asset innovation with the country’s established leadership in financial regulation. Hines’s emergence as the USAT CEO follows his earlier appointment as an adviser to lead Tether’s U.S. expansion. He was on the White House Digital Asset Working Group that worked on the crypto policy report. As such, Hines is expected to bring his expertise from working on the committee and his knowledge of the U.S. market. In line with the GENIUS Act, the Tether USAT stablecoin will hold reserves such as the U.S. dollar and short-term treasury bills. How The Stablecoin Will Operate The Tether USAT stablecoin will leverage the Hadron tokenization platform. Anchorage Digital, which is the first federally regulated crypto bank, will be the stablecoin’s issuer. The crypto bank will issue the coin in compliance with the GENIUS Act. Tether plans to utilize its global distribution network to promote the stablecoin’s adoption. Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald will custody the reserves for the stablecoin and serve as the preferred primary dealer. Tether CEO…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/13 01:38
