BlockchainFX Presale ROI Beats Best Wallet, Nexchain, And Bitcoin Hyper

The post BlockchainFX Presale ROI Beats Best Wallet, Nexchain, And Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The final stretch of 2025 is shaping up to be a defining moment for presale investors. Dozens of new projects are competing for capital, each promising massive returns and life-changing multiples. On the surface, names like Best Wallet, Nexchain, and Bitcoin Hyper are catching attention with unique narratives. But when the noise clears, BlockchainFX (BFX) emerges as the one presale that combines product, revenue, adoption, and rewards into a package that can withstand cycles. While speculative presales often rely on promises of future hype, BlockchainFX is already delivering. Its crypto-native super app is live in beta, processing millions in daily trading volume, and unifying more than 500 global assets in a single interface. Add the daily redistribution of 70% of trading fees to stakers in BFX and USDT, and the result is a presale token that does not just wait for hype to build, it pays holders every day. This is why BlockchainFX is being positioned not only as the best presale to join in September 2025 but also as one of the most important crypto-native projects to hit the market in years. BlockchainFX: The Super App With Daily Rewards and Real Utility At its core, BlockchainFX solves a problem every investor has felt. Crypto markets are fragmented. Stocks, forex, commodities, and futures all require different platforms, wallets, and accounts. This leads to inefficiency, missed opportunities, and complexity that discourages adoption. BlockchainFX eliminates this fragmentation with a single super app that lets users move across 500+ markets instantly. It is designed not only for crypto enthusiasts but also for traders who want a single home for all their assets. 👉 Buy BFX now, claim your 30% BLOCK30 bonus, and position yourself before BlockchainFX becomes the super app the entire market depends on. The innovation doesn’t stop there. BlockchainFX’s redistribution model…
Alt Season in Full Swing: 78% of Top Alts Beating Bitcoin, ETH Up 2X

Ethereum’s near-100% surge has fueled a $1.7T altcoin market cap, now testing 2021 highs as Bitcoin trades mostly sideways.
Forward Industries Boosts Solana Treasury with Major SOL Acquisition

The post Forward Industries Boosts Solana Treasury with Major SOL Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Forward Industries acquires 4 million SOL, enhancing crypto presence. Transaction valued at $800 million. Partnerships with Galaxy Digital, Coinbase Prime secure assets. Forward Industries has expanded its Solana (SOL) holdings by acquiring 4 million SOL worth approximately $800 million, with assets held by Galaxy Digital and Coinbase Prime Custody. This substantial acquisition highlights major institutional trust in Solana, potentially influencing its market dynamics and showcasing its importance within corporate cryptocurrency strategies. Forward’s $800 Million SOL Investment Signals Strategic Shift Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed firm, has executed a significant transaction by acquiring 4 million Solana tokens worth $800 million. This move highlights a transformative strategic shift, emphasizing the company’s pivot from its roots in design and manufacturing to focusing on crypto asset treasury management. These assets are secured with 2 million SOL in Galaxy Digital’s custody, and 1.75 million SOL at Coinbase Prime. Key institutional investors like Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto played crucial roles in this transition. The immediate outcomes include enhancing Forward’s status as a major player in the Solana ecosystem. With another $800 million available for future acquisition, Forward is poised to become an even more influential force. This purchase also highlights shifting corporate strategies towards aggressive cryptocurrency integration, aligning them with the progressive tendencies of contemporary markets. Kyle Samani, Chairman, Forward Industries, “This is just the beginning of Solana’s role in global markets. With Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin behind us, Forward Industries has the platform to accelerate adoption on a massive scale.” The crypto community responded as Forward Industries’ shares increased by 6.5%, reflecting market validation. Noteworthy comments include Kyle Samani’s outlook on Solana’s market engagement, stating the purchase is an opportunity for expanding global market connections. Solana Market Dynamics and Institutional Interest Did you know? Forward’s acquisition nearly triples the publicly held Solana reserves,…
BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M In Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Goes Live In Beta

BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, has announced that its presale has raised $7,242,807.43 from more than 9,021 participants. The application is already live in beta, enabling users to trade across more than 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, and commodities.
What We Know About 22-Year-Old Utah Man

The post What We Know About 22-Year-Old Utah Man appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was identified Friday as Utah man Tyler Robinson, whose family identified him after law enforcement released surveillance footage of a suspected gunman as part of a dayslong manhunt. Robinson’s family turned him in to police after identifying him from images released by authorities after the shooting. Utah Governor’s Office Key Facts Robinson, 22, was taken into custody after he confessed or suggested to a family member that he committed the killing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday. Robinson’s father told him to turn himself in and later called a youth pastor to assist, and the pastor then contacted the U.S. Marshals, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official. Ahead of Kirk’s appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Robinson told family members about Kirk coming to the state and said Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” according to Cox, who said casings left with a gun believed to be used in the shooting were inscribed with “Hey fascist! Catch!” and, “If you read this you are gay lmao,” among other messages. Robinson was identified in video surveillance footage from Utah Valley University as arriving near the campus in a Dodge Challenger about four hours before the shooting, Cox said. Cox said officials had uncovered physical evidence linking Robinson to the shooting, in addition to messages sent online to his friends indicating a need to “retrieve a rifle from a drop point.” What Do We Know About Robinson’s Political Affiliations? Robinson previously submitted voter registration in July 2021 and listed his political party as none, NBC News reported. A family member told law enforcement that Robinson had “become more political in recent years” and disclosed Robinson talked about why they “didn’t like [Kirk] and the viewpoints that…
Ethereum’s Future: Can it Maintain Dominance Over Layer 2s?

Ethereum has supported decentralized finance and Web3 for a long time.  The most popular platform for building decentralized applications is Ethereum. This is because of its smart contract architecture. However, as the industry moves on, Ethereum’s greatest threat may not be other Layer-1 blockchains but Layer-2 solutions. New networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, […]
WisdomTree brings private credit to Ethereum and Stellar with CRDT launch

Global financial firm WisdomTree has announced the launch of a private credit fund on the blockchain, with a $25 minimum investment. Global financial institutions are increasingly leveraging public blockchains. On Friday, September 12, investment manager WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Private…
Big Developments You Can’t Ignore

The post Big Developments You Can’t Ignore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain 12 September 2025 | 19:48 Pi Network has rolled out version 20 of its blockchain protocol on the testnet, a move that sparked renewed discussion within its community and a slight bump in Pi Coin’s market value. The adjustment represents the first of several planned upgrades expected to culminate in version 23, a key milestone before the network can fully transition to Mainnet. Unlike previous updates that drew little attention, this version caught the eye of analysts and longtime followers. Crypto advocate Dr. Altcoin flagged the change as a signal that the project’s technical framework is steadily advancing. For millions of mobile miners who still operate in Pi’s enclosed ecosystem, even incremental updates carry symbolic weight as signs of progress. Pi’s unique position-combining grassroots mining with growing institutional interest-has kept it on investor watchlists. Recently, a large asset manager even introduced a Pi-linked ETP, underscoring how financial institutions are beginning to treat the network as more than a social experiment. Price Movement Shows Renewed Interest Market data reflects a cautious but noticeable reaction. TradingView records show Pi Coin rising around 2.5% in the past day, trading near $0.35. Over the past week, the token gained nearly 3%, though longer-term charts reveal sharper challenges: a 10% slide over the past month and losses exceeding 75% across six months. Even so, Pi still sits more than 250% above its earliest levels, reminding traders of its volatile but resilient performance. Short bursts of enthusiasm often follow Pi-related announcements, but sustained momentum has been harder to maintain. Investors remain split between optimism over technical progress and concern about delays in achieving a fully open network. Building Beyond Mining: Domain Auctions Open Alongside protocol upgrades, Pi Network has launched a fresh initiative to expand user engagement: domain auctions. Running until the end of September,…
Top 5 Crypto PR Agencies to Scale Your Blockchain Project in Europe

Discover the top 5 crypto PR agencies in Europe helping blockchain projects scale with media reach, case studies, and regulatory-aware strategies. Compare Outset PR, MarketAcross, Coinbound, Melrose PR, and FINPR to find the right partner for your Web3 growth.
Russia’s economy slows sharply as deficit widens and costs mount

Russia’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to 17% on Friday, seeking to support the economy as growth slows and war costs widen the deficit. The step reverses part of the emergency tightening that took the key rate to 21% to fight inflation. Officials moved after complaints from business leaders […]
