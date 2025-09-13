2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Polymarket funding round aims to triple valuation to $3B

Polymarket funding round aims to triple valuation to $3B

The post Polymarket funding round aims to triple valuation to $3B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Polymarket is seeking funding that would increase its valuation to $3 billion, triple its previous level. The platform gained significant traction during the 2024 US presidential election, driving up trading volume and user activity. Polymarket is seeking to raise funding in a round that would triple the prediction market platform’s valuation to $3 billion, according to sources cited by Business Insider. The crypto-based betting platform, which gained prominence during the 2024 US presidential election, is looking to capitalize on its recent surge in trading volume and user activity. The company’s current valuation would need to increase significantly from its previous funding round to reach the $3.0 billion target. Polymarket allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events using digital assets, from political elections to economic indicators and cultural phenomena. The platform operates on the Polygon blockchain and has attracted both retail traders and institutional participants. The funding round comes as prediction markets have drawn increased attention from regulators and investors. Polymarket has faced scrutiny from US authorities over its operations, though it continues to serve users in permitted jurisdictions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/polymarket-funding-round-3b-valuation/
RealLink
REAL$0.06388-0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017646+0.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top Presales to Watch Now – Lyno AI Leads While Little Pepe Nears $25M Raise

Top Presales to Watch Now – Lyno AI Leads While Little Pepe Nears $25M Raise

September has seen the leading presales gaining momentum with Lyno AI leading in the crowded market. High-growth potential is in the spotlight of investors who observe Little Pepe approaching a $25 million raise. This shows why Lyno AI is so different and why these presales cannot be overlooked. Little Pepe Nears a Major Milestone The
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1442-1.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.16322-7.76%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 02:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Christie’s Closes Digital Art Department as NFT Market Stays Frozen

Christie’s Closes Digital Art Department as NFT Market Stays Frozen

The post Christie’s Closes Digital Art Department as NFT Market Stays Frozen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christie’s has shuttered its digital art department, ending a short-lived but influential experiment that saw Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have a place alongside paintings, sculptures, and other works in the auction house’s art sales, according to a report from Now Media. Two staffers were let go at the end of August, including vice president of digital art Nicole Sales Giles, while specialist Sebastian Sanchez will remain in New York. Giles played a prominent role in Christie’s Art+Tech Summit in Hong Kong last year, which ran alongside Hong Kong Fintech Week. (Chris Lam/CoinDesk) Giles had been a prominent face of Christie’s digital push, notably at the Art+Tech Summit in Hong Kong last year, which ran alongside Hong Kong Fintech Week. There she argued that Christie’s brought the same valuation discipline to NFTs as it did to paintings or sculptures, but with one critical difference. “What’s unique with digital art is the community engagement aspect, which absolutely comes into play in a way it never has with traditional art,” she said at the time. Others at the summit acknowledged that the category was still far from mature. “I do not think at this very moment we have a very standardized understanding of [digital art’s] value,” said Angelle Siyang-Le, director of Art Basel Hong Kong last year. “That’s why you do see a lot of it all of a sudden coming out, and then obviously created that excitement. That excitement created that awareness. And now from here to the next phase … how do we align such standards of values?” A year later, the numbers show how fragile that foundation was. NFT trading volume fell 45% last quarter to $867 million, even as sales counts rose 78% to 12.5 million, according to DappRadar. Floor prices for blue chip NFT collections have slipped well…
Vice
VICE$0.02155+4.40%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04475-7.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017646+0.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cloud Mining Platform Since 2016

Cloud Mining Platform Since 2016

The post Cloud Mining Platform Since 2016 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency investment is growing rapidly in 2025 and more and more people are preferring cloud mining because it is the easiest, least expensive and safest method. Deal Mining is positioned as a widely used cloud mining platform. This platform provides contracts for both new and experienced users, with an emphasis on sustainability and transparency. That is why Deal Mining has become a center of trust for investors and provides a safe means of earning crypto income. DEAL Mining: Trusted by the World Since 2016 DEAL Mining started in the UK in 2016. Today, it provides secure and profitable cloud mining to over 6.8 million people in over 200 countries around the world. DEAL Mining maintains its policy in line with the principles of the United Nations. It promotes environmentally friendly projects and sustainable development. That is why it is trusted worldwide and has a strong reputation in the global market. It is considered a responsible company in the digital asset industry. Flexible Cloud Mining Contracts with Daily Settlement  DEAL Mining is considered the best cloud mining platform of 2025 because its contracts are suitable for both small and large investors. Contract Plan Investment ($) Daily Profit ($) Duration Total Profit ($) M30s++ (BTC) 100 4.0 2 Days 8 A1326-109T (DOGE) 500 6.0 5 Days 30 M60 (BTC) 1,000 12.6 10 Days 126 S21 Pro (DOGE) 3,500 46.2 20 Days 924 S21 XP+ Hyd 15,000 247.5 36 Days 8,910 ANTSPACE HW5 100,000 1,930.0 45 Days 86,850 Contracts are settled daily, and the initial amount is automatically returned at the end of the term.This transparency and ease make DL Mining the most unique and trusted platform. (You can check more details on high-yield contracts here) How to Sign Up and Start Mining Getting started with DEAL Mining is easy: Sign up—Visit https://dealmining.com…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,402.36+0.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005832+7.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09643+0.63%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
Millionaire Trader Preferfs Dogecoin, Solana ETFs Over XRP As Main Catalysts For This 'Explosive' Meme Coin

Millionaire Trader Preferfs Dogecoin, Solana ETFs Over XRP As Main Catalysts For This 'Explosive' Meme Coin

According to pseudonymous millionaire meme coin trader Unipcs, the crypto industry is buzzing with catalysts, from the upcoming Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ETF to expectations of rate cuts—yet the highest-potential meme coin is being overlookedread more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09643+0.63%
XRP
XRP$3.0397-2.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27518-4.96%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 02:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
First Spot XRP ETF Faces Delay, Rex-Osprey’s Launch Pushed to September 18

First Spot XRP ETF Faces Delay, Rex-Osprey’s Launch Pushed to September 18

The post First Spot XRP ETF Faces Delay, Rex-Osprey’s Launch Pushed to September 18 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is set to welcome its first-ever spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. The product, managed by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds, is called the Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF. According to experts, trading will officially begin on September 18, 2025, after a short delay from the original September 12 launch date.  The U.S. …
Union
U$0.014572+41.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0397-2.10%
Everscale
EVER$0.01633+14.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/13 02:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Economic Models and Their Use Case in Crypto Trading

Economic Models and Their Use Case in Crypto Trading

An economic model is like a map that shows how jobs, inflation and prices are interconnected and what path the economy is expected to take in near future.
NEAR
NEAR$2.707-3.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.01048-4.09%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17097-10.08%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 02:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
JUST IN! Polymarket Announces Partnership with Popular Altcoin! “They’ve Also Partnered with the US Department of Commerce Before!”

JUST IN! Polymarket Announces Partnership with Popular Altcoin! “They’ve Also Partnered with the US Department of Commerce Before!”

The post JUST IN! Polymarket Announces Partnership with Popular Altcoin! “They’ve Also Partnered with the US Department of Commerce Before!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency-based prediction platform Polymarket is partnering with Chainlink (LINK) to increase the accuracy of its prediction market solutions, The Block reports. Following the news, the LINK price did not experience a significant increase. Accordingly, Polymarket announced today a partnership to integrate the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s settlement process. The partnership will initially focus on improving the accuracy and speed of asset pricing solutions, with plans to expand into additional markets. The partnership combines Chainlink Data Feeds for low-latency, time-stamped price reports with Chainlink Automation to trigger on-chain payments at predetermined times. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, said: “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a significant milestone that significantly improves how prediction markets are created and executed. When market results are analyzed with high-quality data and corruption-tolerant computations from oracle networks, prediction markets become reliable, real-time signals the world can trust. Polymarket’s partnership with Chainlink is a decisive step towards a world powered by cryptographic truth.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-polymarket-announces-partnership-with-popular-altcoin-theyve-also-partnered-with-the-us-department-of-commerce-before/
RealLink
REAL$0.06388-0.32%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005832+7.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005866-2.54%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout + Whale Surge – ADA About to Have a Solana-Style Breakout

Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout + Whale Surge – ADA About to Have a Solana-Style Breakout

Cardano price prediction has strengthened with whales adding over 150M ADA in recent weeks and open interest climbing toward all-time highs. A falling wedge breakout suggests upside potential, though resistance near $1 and neutral indicators leave room for a retest before sustained recovery.
NEAR
NEAR$2.707-3.28%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.005753-3.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.888-4.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/13 02:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty hit record highs

Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty hit record highs

The post Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty hit record highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s mining power and network difficulty surged to highs this week, as market optimism for a bull rally grows ahead of US interest rate decisions to be made at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting. According to data from Bitinfocharts, Bitcoin’s hash rate, the total computational power securing the network, reached 1.12 billion terahashes per second (TH/s) on Friday. The steep rise is one of the highest escalations in network activity since the onset of BTC mining. Bitcoin difficulty chart. Source: Coinwarz Mining difficulty has also simultaneously climbed to 136.04 trillion (T) at block 914,374. Difficulty measures how hard it is for miners to solve the cryptographic puzzles that allow new blocks to be added to the chain. The metric adjusts every 2,016 blocks, roughly every two weeks, in line with the pace of mining. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s difficulty has recorded little to no changes, but in the last month, it rose 5.10%. Over 90 days, it is up 7.62%, per recent data from Coinwarz. Next difficulty adjustment in sight, another increase imminent The next difficulty adjustment is scheduled for September 18, according to CoinWarz projections, which put the increase at 6.38%, pushing the figure to 144.72T.  As of today, it would take 5,548.8 days to mine a single Bitcoin under prevailing conditions, assuming a hashrate of 390.00 TH/s, power consumption of 7,215 watts, electricity costs of $0.05 per kilowatt-hour, and the current block reward of 3.125 BTC. Varun Satyam, co-founder of decentralized finance platform Davos Protocol, said in an interview on Friday that such conditions often force “smaller or inefficient miners to scale back, while larger, efficient operators hold or even accumulate, preparing for the rally to recover their capex.” Satyam also mentioned that hash rate spikes after halving events have historically preceded Bitcoin price…
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,402.36+0.10%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:07
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position