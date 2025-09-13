Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty hit record highs
The post Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty hit record highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s mining power and network difficulty surged to highs this week, as market optimism for a bull rally grows ahead of US interest rate decisions to be made at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting. According to data from Bitinfocharts, Bitcoin’s hash rate, the total computational power securing the network, reached 1.12 billion terahashes per second (TH/s) on Friday. The steep rise is one of the highest escalations in network activity since the onset of BTC mining. Bitcoin difficulty chart. Source: Coinwarz Mining difficulty has also simultaneously climbed to 136.04 trillion (T) at block 914,374. Difficulty measures how hard it is for miners to solve the cryptographic puzzles that allow new blocks to be added to the chain. The metric adjusts every 2,016 blocks, roughly every two weeks, in line with the pace of mining. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s difficulty has recorded little to no changes, but in the last month, it rose 5.10%. Over 90 days, it is up 7.62%, per recent data from Coinwarz. Next difficulty adjustment in sight, another increase imminent The next difficulty adjustment is scheduled for September 18, according to CoinWarz projections, which put the increase at 6.38%, pushing the figure to 144.72T. As of today, it would take 5,548.8 days to mine a single Bitcoin under prevailing conditions, assuming a hashrate of 390.00 TH/s, power consumption of 7,215 watts, electricity costs of $0.05 per kilowatt-hour, and the current block reward of 3.125 BTC. Varun Satyam, co-founder of decentralized finance platform Davos Protocol, said in an interview on Friday that such conditions often force “smaller or inefficient miners to scale back, while larger, efficient operators hold or even accumulate, preparing for the rally to recover their capex.” Satyam also mentioned that hash rate spikes after halving events have historically preceded Bitcoin price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:07