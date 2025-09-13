2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
$15M In Bitcoin Awakens From 10-Yr Slumber as BTC Hits $116K

The post $15M In Bitcoin Awakens From 10-Yr Slumber as BTC Hits $116K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:20
Pi Network Price Prediction Turns Bearish, DeepSnitch AI to 1000x With Whale Inflows

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 02:20
Bet Big on Tapzi: The Best Crypto To Invest in For 100x Gains in Q4

In 2025, Web3 gaming has emerged as one of the most dynamic sectors in the cryptocurrency landscape. With the gaming […] The post Bet Big on Tapzi: The Best Crypto To Invest in For 100x Gains in Q4 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 02:19
UK lobbies for blockchain inclusion in Tech Bridge agenda ahead of Trump’s visit

The post UK lobbies for blockchain inclusion in Tech Bridge agenda ahead of Trump’s visit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of lobby groups is pushing the UK government to include blockchain on the Tech Bridge agenda ahead of Trump’s state visit next week. The Tech Bridge initiative expands collaboration between the UK and the US in AI and cybersecurity. U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the UK from September 17 to 19. During the state visit, he is expected to engage in trade and technology talks with Nvidia, Apple, and OpenAI executives, who have also been invited to London.  Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge Bloomberg exclusively reported that Peter Kyle, Business and Trade Minister in the UK has received a letter from lobby groups urging him to consider adding blockchain technology as a core part of the Tech Bridge agenda. It added that the groups argue that blockchain’s potential for secure and transparent record-keeping can improve financial services and other sectors of the economy, such as supply chain management and public administration.  The groups, including the UK Cryptoasset Businesses Council, UK Finance, and CityUK, sent the letter stating that excluding digital assets from the UK-US Tech Bridge would be a missed opportunity. The letter noted that Britain may remain behind while Asia and the Middle East continue to move ahead in setting the standards that will shape the future of finance. It also urged the government to prioritize collaborating with the US on blockchain strategies, noting that it is the baseline for the future of decentralized digital infrastructure, and ignoring it risks leaving the UK behind in global competition. Trade associations such as techUK and members of the Payments Association have urged the government in the past to prioritize digital asset policy. The firms argued that a strategic collaboration with the U.S. could attract investments, create jobs, and help improve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:19
XRP spot ETFs were supposed to start trading today, got delayed

The post XRP spot ETFs were supposed to start trading today, got delayed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first US exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding spot XRP was supposed to start trading today. Unfortunately, a delay has pushed its debut back. Misinformation about a supposed open for trading of a Rex-Osprey spot ETF is rampant across Ripple and XRP social media. Over the last seven days, XRP has been outperforming other major digital assets in anticipation of the good news. Over that time frame, XRP is up 7% which beats bitcoin’s 3% and ether’s 5%. Although most media reported today’s date as beyond the 75th day of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) standard review period for Rex-Osprey’s spot ETF application, delays by the Paul Atkins-led commission have pushed the first day of trading into at least next week. The earliest credible estimate as to the start of trading for the Rex-Osprey spot XRP product is Thursday per one Bloomberg ETF analyst — although additional delays are possible. Read more: ZachXBT brands scammed XRP holders ‘exit liquidity for insiders’ No ticker symbol, no approval yet for spot XRP ETF Neither Osprey Funds nor REX Shares have posted the new ticker symbol to social media, despite having a custom of doing so for other SEC-approved ETFs. All other ETF sponsors for spot XRP ETFs have SEC decision deadlines coming in October, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares. REX-Osprey ETFs uniquely applied for a spot ETF using a registered investment company (RIC) structure, which is distinct from a traditional spot crypto ETF.  Unlike traditional spot ETFs, RICs retain the right to buy derivatives and invest in other ETFs during certain market conditions. Traditional spot ETFs may only own the spot asset and nothing else. On April 8, 2025, Teucrium successfully listed a 2X leveraged XRP ETF (XXRP). Although it was not a spot ETF, it was the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:18
Metaverse Shows Signs of Life with NFT Sales Up 27 Percent

The post Metaverse Shows Signs of Life with NFT Sales Up 27 Percent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaverse-related non-fungible token sales rose 27% in August from the month prior, suggesting people could be “slowly sneaking back into virtual worlds,” according to an analyst from DappRadar.  There was $6.5 million in metaverse trading volume across August, down slightly from July but coming from 13,927 sales, representing a 27% increase from last month, according to the report published on Thursday.  “It’s the 2nd month of steady activity, hinting that users may be slowly returning to virtual worlds like Sandbox, Mocaverse, Otherside and Decentraland,” DappRadar wrote on X.  The metaverse saw peak hype in 2021 and 2022, driven by speculation and excitement about what the technology could achieve, slowing down in 2023 and beyond after its initial burst of popularity.   Source: DappRadar People “sneaking back” into the metaverse In July, DappRadar recorded sales of $6.7 million and trading volume of 10,900 in metaverses, a significant jump from just $3.7 million in sales and 12,800 in volume in June. DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said August figures show the “metaverse isn’t dead yet,” and people appear to be “sneaking back into virtual worlds.”  However, January has still been the best month for sales this year, with $7.7 million, while April and May have been the best for trading after clocking more than 19,000 in volume each. Platforms focusing on long-term infrastructure At the moment, Gherghelas said the top platforms are focused on building for the long term, with a focus on infrastructure. The Sandbox, a metaverse-focused subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Web3 firm Animoca Brands, had its largest land auction in July. The Mocaverse, a Web3 ecosystem and NFT project, is preparing to launch Moca Chain, with a testnet expected this quarter.  At the same time, Otherside, a metaverse platform developed by Yuga Labs, released AI-powered world-building tools in August.  Decentraland, a browser-based…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:17
CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Insights for Crypto Traders

CryptoAppsy offers real-time updates and advanced features for crypto traders. Users can view price updates, historical charts, and portfolio values instantly. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Insights for Crypto Traders The post CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Insights for Crypto Traders appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/13 02:16
Trump Asks Court To Fire Lisa Cook Before Tuesday Fed Meeting—What To Know

The post Trump Asks Court To Fire Lisa Cook Before Tuesday Fed Meeting—What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is seeking a swift court battle over whether Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can be fired ahead of the Fed’s next meeting on Tuesday, with a federal appeals court laying out a schedule late Thursday that sets up a quick ruling on whether Cook can at least temporarily be removed—and potentially allows the Supreme Court to weigh in. Lisa Cook is sworn in during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Trump is appealing a lower court ruling that prohibits him from firing Cook, as the president has sought to remove her from the board over purported issues with her mortgage statements. The president has appealed that ruling, and has asked an appeals court to block it and let him fire Cook by the close of business on Monday, in time for the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which includes the Board of Governors, on Tuesday. The appeals court signaled it intends to follow that timeline, announcing a schedule late Thursday that directs both sides to submit all their necessary filings by 3 p.m. Sunday, meaning a ruling could come Sunday evening or any time on Monday. Should the court rule quickly, that could also give the losing party—either Trump or Cook—time to ask the Supreme Court to step in and rule on Cook’s termination before the Tuesday meeting. The president has only asked for a temporary pause of the court’s ruling while the case moves forward, so whatever the court decides won’t be a final decision, and the appeals court could still issue a more lasting ruling that either keeps Cook in her job—or returns her to it, if the appeals court first lets her be temporarily terminated—or gives Trump license to fire her.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:16
Apple postpones launch of iPhone Air in Beijing

Apple has postponed the launch of its new iPhone Air in Beijing due to regulatory approval concerns.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 02:15
Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin, Appoints Bo Hines as CEO

TLDR Tether has announced the launch of its new dollar-backed stablecoin, USA₮. The USA₮ stablecoin will comply with the reserve requirements of the recently passed GENIUS bill. Tether’s Hadron platform will be used for real-world asset tokenization in the new stablecoin. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized the company’s commitment to the dominance of the [...] The post Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin, Appoints Bo Hines as CEO appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 02:15
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position