ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
SHIB Vs Layer Brett: Which Could Produce The Highest Gains For Investors In 2025?
With Shiba Inu struggling to prove itself beyond its meme hype, many are looking for the best crypto presale to buy now. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presents a compelling case, with its presale live and offering tokens at an early entry price of $0.005. This Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with genuine utility and […] The post SHIB Vs Layer Brett: Which Could Produce The Highest Gains For Investors In 2025? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIB
$0.00001364
-4.14%
HYPE
$54.75
-0.67%
PROVE
$0.9433
-0.94%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 02:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1
Dogecoin price action is back in the spotlight after ETF rumors spark fresh interest in the crypto ecosystem, but most chatter is being diverted towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is in Stage 6 of presale and has capped the token price at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project […]
HYPE
$54.75
-0.67%
DEFI
$0.001748
-0.05%
TOKEN
$0.01452
-3.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 02:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2025 Feature Rollblock Alongside BTC, ETH And ADA
Rollblock joins BTC, ETH, and ADA as a 2025 top crypto pick, with $11.7M raised, 50,000 players onboarded, and 20x–40x upside potential from its live iGaming hub.
BTC
$115,402.29
+0.10%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIVE
$0.02168
+18.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 02:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptocurrency Market Prepares for Fed Interest Rate Decision
Bitcoin nears $116,000, Ethereum surpasses $4,600 in vibrant market conditions. Dogecoin shows strong performance as Federal Reserve's decision approaches. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Market Prepares for Fed Interest Rate Decision The post Cryptocurrency Market Prepares for Fed Interest Rate Decision appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 02:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoAppsy Offers Real-Time Market Tools
The cryptocurrency landscape is a non-stop, buzzing space, with traders constantly needing to adapt. An intelligent assistant, offering immediate and comprehensive data, is crucial for thriving.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Offers Real-Time Market Tools
STOP
$0.13014
-1.10%
REAL
$0.06387
-0.34%
SPACE
$0.2869
-2.24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 02:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Ring Walk Times
The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Ring Walk Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images One of the biggest and most anticipated boxing cards of 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In the headlining bout of the fight card, which streams on Netflix, Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against the undefeated Terence Crawford. Below, we look at all the pertinent information for the Alvarez vs. Crawford fight, including the main event ring walk times. On the line on Saturday night in Vegas are Alvarez’s long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez. The bout marks Crawford’s firt fight at that weight. ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Main Event: Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0), 12 rounds Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Main Card Undercard: Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0-0) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0-0), 12 rounds Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0-0) vs. Travis Kent Crawford (7-4-0) , 10 rounds Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Preliminary Card Undercard: Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4-0), 10 rounds Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0-0) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (23-2-0), 10 rounds Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0-0) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2-0), 6 rounds Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed (0-0-0) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), 4 rounds Light…
T
$0.01666
-0.29%
PHOTO
$1.1334
-5.09%
MOBILE
$0.0003535
+0.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Hits $250M AUM Amid SOL Price Surge
TLDR The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF has surpassed $250 million in assets under management in just two months. Solana’s price surge has significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the Solana Staking ETF. The ETF offers investors both exposure to Solana’s price and staking rewards in a single regulated product. Solana’s growing derivatives market reflects [...] The post REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Hits $250M AUM Amid SOL Price Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.
SOL
$244.68
+3.17%
REX
$0.05433
+1.87%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi
2025/09/13 02:26
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Releases New Upgrade To Strengthen SHIB Ecosystem
Read the full article at coingape.com.
SHIB
$0.00001364
-4.14%
COM
$0.017646
+0.05%
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/13 02:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chainlink hits new all-time high of $100b in Total Value Secured
Chainlink has hit a new all-time high in the key metric of total value secured, with the oracle network surpassing $100 billion across decentralized finance. As cryptocurrencies bounced on Sept. 12, with altcoins rising amid a surge above $115,000 for…
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news
2025/09/13 02:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockDAG’s 25% Referrals Surpass DOGE and Pi
The post BlockDAG’s 25% Referrals Surpass DOGE and Pi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 20:00 See how BlockDAG raises $405M in Batch 30 at $0.0013 with $0.05 launch ahead. Its 25% referrals, Singapore showcase, and Buyer Battles push it past DOGE and Pi. Crypto markets continue to balance between speculation and projects that show delivery. Dogecoin (DOGE) price focus is pinned on ETF approval hopes and news of accumulation, while Pi Network’s momentum is being carried by protocol upgrades and reduced token unlocks. These stories spark short-term interest but still leave questions about long-term strength. BlockDAG offers a clearer picture. With more than $405 million already raised in its presale, Batch 30 priced at $0.03, and a limited $0.0013 entry price available before the confirmed $0.05 launch, it is combining scale and execution. Its 25% referral system, upcoming Singapore Deployment Event, and Buyer Battles mechanics explain why BlockDAG (BDAG) is being called the best crypto to buy now, moving well ahead of DOGE and Pi. DOGE Awaits ETF Green Light for Recovery Dogecoin, the leading meme coin by recognition, recently dropped to $0.2180, losing about 24% since July’s high of $0.2875. Yet despite the pullback, traders remain hopeful. Some forecasts suggest a potential 30% recovery, pointing to strength around its ascending trendline and the 100-day EMA as key levels of support. Much of this optimism is connected to regulation. The SEC has October deadlines to review DOGE ETF applications from Bitwise and Grayscale. Polymarket data places the likelihood of approval at close to 80%. Alongside this, the $200 million “House of Doge,” chaired by Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro, is planning a significant accumulation of DOGE. If both regulatory and accumulation momentum align, the price could retest $0.2875. Still, these scenarios remain dependent on external approvals and large backers. Without confirmed outcomes, DOGE’s future direction remains uncertain, making…
ALEX
$0.00464
-5.30%
MORE
$0.09643
+0.63%
ELON
$0.00000010374
-2.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position