2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Dogecoin Price Support Confirmed At $0.25 As Experts Call This Viral Meme Coin The ‘Next Doge’

The post Dogecoin Price Support Confirmed At $0.25 As Experts Call This Viral Meme Coin The ‘Next Doge’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 14:30 Dogecoin price has established strong support at $0.25. This level has held through multiple market tests. The stability demonstrates DOGE’s enduring appeal. Meanwhile, experts are identifying Layer Brett as a potential successor. The comparison highlights the evolving meme coin landscape. Now with projects like Layer Brett taking it further than the meme by incorporating legit technology use cases. Dogecoin’s resilience shows community strength The Dogecoin price support reflects a loyal holder base. Meme culture continues driving engagement. Celebrity endorsements provide occasional price boosts. However, technological limitations constrain utility. DOGE’s market cap requires massive momentum for gains. This reality limits growth potential substantially. The token relies heavily on social media trends. This creates volatility alongside stability. Why experts see Layer Brett as a natural evolution Layer Brett combines meme appeal with real technology. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides utility. This addresses Dogecoin’s main limitations. The project offers more than pure speculation. Community engagement remains equally strong. The viral potential matches early DOGE energy. This combination excites market observers. Comparative analysis of growth potential Dogecoin price movement faces natural constraints. Large market size limits percentage gains. Layer Brett’s micro-cap status allows explosive moves. Similar community energy could drive faster growth. The technological advantage provides additional upside. Utility supports sustained adoption beyond speculation. This fundamental difference matters significantly. Market reception and adoption patterns Dogecoin enjoys widespread recognition and acceptance. Merchant adoption continues to grow gradually. However, technological constraints limit functionality. This affects long-term growth potential. Layer Brett’s technical foundation enables more applications. The project could achieve broader utility over time. This potential justifies the “next Dogecoin” comparison. Investment implications for meme coin enthusiasts Dogecoin offers relative stability within the meme coin category. It serves as a benchmark for community-driven projects. Layer Brett presents higher growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:31
Ethereum Foundation Places Privacy at Core of Network Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Places Privacy at Core of Network Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new roadmap that puts privacy at the center of the blockchain network’s development strategy. The plan, published on September 12 by its newly renamed Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), marks a shift from experimental projects toward building tools that can be scaled. Ethereum Outlines Privacy-First Roadmap With PSE Leadership PSE stated its mission is to define and deliver Ethereum’s privacy roadmap. It framed privacy as essential for the blockchain’s role in digital commerce, governance, and identity. Sponsored Sponsored Notably, this position is consistent with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s repeated emphasis that privacy should be treated as a basic right. Earlier this year, Buterin argued that private transactions ought to become the default on the network, allowing users to navigate applications without publicly linking their activity. Considering this, the group pledged to work across the Ethereum stack—protocol, infrastructure, networking, applications, and wallets. Their goal is to make privacy seamless, cost-effective, and compliant with global standards. “We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached, and we’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” PSE stated. To achieve this goal, PSE stated that they are breaking Ethereum’s privacy efforts into three pillars. The first involves private writes, which make confidential on-chain transactions as smooth and inexpensive as public ones. The second pillar focuses on private reads, which allow blockchain queries without exposing user intent or identity. Finally, private proving will speed up cryptographic proof generation, ensuring that verification can remain secure while scaling to broader adoption. As a result, PSE set short-term targets for the next three to six months to turn these concepts into real-world outcomes. These include the rollout of PlasmaFold, a layer-2 solution…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:30
XRP is Expected to Reach $4 in the Short Term – Put Your XRP to Work with the SAVVY MINING Platform

With SAVVY MINING, XRP holders can directly launch cloud mining contracts - no hardware or maintenance is required.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:30
Microsoft and OpenAI Seal a Surprise Deal That Changes the Game

OpenAI wants more than a partnership: under the guise of AI and philanthropy, the company sharpens its independence from Microsoft. Throne preserved or future masked rivalry? L’article Microsoft and OpenAI Seal a Surprise Deal That Changes the Game est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:30
ECB to decide on next steps for CBDC next month

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Bitcoin News, the European Central Bank's Governing Council will decide on the next steps for CBDC after the preparatory phase ends next month. ECB President Lagarde urged EU governments to quickly establish a legislative framework for the introduction of a digital euro.
PANews2025/09/14 19:27
Polychain-Backed Yala Stablecoin YU Crashes to $0.20 After Protocol Attack

The Yala stablecoin (YU), a Bitcoin-native over-collateralized stablecoin backed by Polychain, lost its dollar peg around 5:14 UTC+8 today following a protocol attack that sent YU crashing to $0.2074 before recovering to $0.917. The Yala team promptly addressed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the attack and its impact on the YU stablecoin’s price stability. “Our protocol recently experienced an attempted attack that briefly impacted YU’s peg,” the team said. “Assets Remain Safe”- Yala Stablecoin Team Scrambles to Restore Trust Yala Co-founder Vicky Fu disclosed that the team is now working with external security specialists, including SlowMist and Fuzzland, to investigate the breach. The team assured users that all assets remain secure while they focus on restoring stability and strengthening protocol security. After the announcement, YU, designed to maintain a stable $1 value, fluctuated between $0.798 and $0.996.Source: DexScreener Currently, only $784,000 in USDC liquidity exists in the YU stablecoin pool on Ethereum. The Yala team has temporarily disabled the Convert and Bridge functions to ensure complete stability during system improvements. In a September 14 X post, the team stated, “All other protocol functions remain unaffected, and user assets remain safe. We’ll share more updates once maintenance is complete.” A stablecoin’s core function is maintaining a 1:1 “peg” to fiat currency value; without this peg, the fundamental purpose fails. YU operates as an over-collateralized stablecoin, meaning it’s backed by digital asset reserves (BTC) that exceed the stablecoin’s own value. With YU still struggling to maintain its peg, Yala faces a critical period for securing user trust and industry confidence. At roughly $140M market cap, YU remains small compared to established stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), which hold $170 billion and $73 billion market capitalizations, respectively. Even newer stablecoins like Ethena (USDe) and WLFI (USD1) command $13.5 billion and $5.8 billion valuations, respectively. However, YU’s peg struggles aren’t the first of their kind in the crypto market. Even Tether’s USDT temporarily lost its dollar peg in 2023 when two major trading pools became heavily imbalanced. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino explained that volatile stablecoin markets create opportunities for attackers to exploit liquidity pool imbalances. More recently, in April, synthetic stablecoin sUSD, long pegged to the U.S. dollar within the Synthetix ecosystem, dramatically lost its peg, dropping to $0.68. Unlike YU, sUSD didn’t face an attack. Instead, its depeg resulted from the protocol’s transition to new debt and collateralization mechanisms under SIP-420, designed to improve capital efficiency. Rather than enhancing efficiency, the code upgrade accidentally dismantled key mechanisms that previously maintained sUSD’s dollar peg. Why Do Billion-Dollar Stablecoins Keep Losing Their Peg? In October 2023, TrueUSD, a major fiat-collateralized stablecoin, lost its peg after announcing suspended minting activities through technology partner Prime Trust. Many TUSD holders interpreted the minting suspension as evidence that the company couldn’t maintain adequate fiat collateral backing. The dramatic collapse of terraUSD (UST) and the entire Terra (LUNA) ecosystem in 2022 continues to cast doubt on stablecoin reliability. Terra founder Do Kwon and the Luna Foundation Guard spent up to 80,000 bitcoin, worth approximately $9.2 billion, in an attempt to defend UST’s dollar peg before ultimately failing. Former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has now warned that stablecoins face a one-in-three collapse probability over the next decade due to crisis-induced arbitrage failures. He cautioned that even fully-backed stablecoins can amplify risk through deposit-lending, collateralized financing, and asset trading activities. Zhou criticized inadequate reserve custody standards, citing Facebook’s early plans to self-custody Libra assets as a problematic design. While the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance and U.S. GENIUS Act address some concerns, Zhou noted that regulatory gaps remain. He recommended compiling actual circulation data to assess redemption risks, calling current oversight frameworks “far from sufficient.”
CryptoNews2025/09/14 19:27
TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations This Year, as Bitcoin Hyper Surges

The post TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations This Year, as Bitcoin Hyper Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations This Year, as Bitcoin Hyper Surges Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tradfi-to-increase-bitcoin-allocations-this-year-as-bitcoin-hyper-surges/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:26
This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet

TLDR Capital Group invested $500 million into MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings. Mark Casey views Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold. The firm has grown Bitcoin investments to over $6 billion in four years Despite volatility, Casey believes Bitcoin’s value will rise over time. Capital Group, a respected and long-established mutual fund firm, is [...] The post This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 19:26
Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain

Solana price prediction: SOL gains 21.6% weekly, fueled by record $12B DeFi TVL, whale accumulation, and Galaxy’s $1.16B buy. Can SOL break $250 and rally to $300?
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:21
Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Signal

XRP looks strong, but $3 could break — don't get fooled, warn Bollinger Bands
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:21
