2025-09-15 Monday

Polymarket Partners With Chainlink to Strengthen Prediction Market Accuracy

Instead of relying on social votes or subjective community decisions, Polymarket will now anchor its outcomes to verifiable market data. […] The post Polymarket Partners With Chainlink to Strengthen Prediction Market Accuracy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 02:37
Shiba Inu ShibaSwap Upgrade Strengthens DeFi Ecosystem and Trading

TLDR The Shiba Inu ShibaSwap upgrade enhances cross-chain trading and simplifies liquidity management. A unified trading module now combines same-chain and cross-chain swaps on the ShibaSwap homepage. Cross-chain trading between Ethereum and Polygon is operational with Shibarium integration underway. The new “Positions” dashboard centralizes liquidity pools, offering users more control over their investments. ShibaSwap’s streamlined [...] The post Shiba Inu ShibaSwap Upgrade Strengthens DeFi Ecosystem and Trading appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/13 02:37
WTI jumps to near $63 as EU plans to block Russian Oil imports

The post WTI jumps to near $63 as EU plans to block Russian Oil imports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI climbs to near $63.00 as the EU is planning to accelerate phasing out Russian energy imports. Russia has been selling Oil at lower prices amid sanctions imposed by various nations in the wake of the Moscow-Kyiv war. The Fed is certain to cut interest rates in its policy meeting next week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, trades 1.6% higher to near $63.00 during the late European trading session on Friday. The Oil price strengthens due to multiple tailwinds, such as the European Union’s (EU) plans to avoid dependence on Russian energy products, and firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its monetary-easing campaign next week. Earlier in the day, United States (US) Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the EU is planning to accelerate its process to phase out energy imports from Moscow in the wake of a three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine. Such a scenario is favorable for the Oil price as the old continent will cater to its energy demand through other Oil-exporting players, which don’t have any sanctions by Western leaders. Russia has been selling Oil at discounted prices compared to what OPEC+ players are offering amid the imposition of sanctions by the US, EU, and other nations. Meanwhile, upbeat market speculation that the Fed will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday has also increased the appeal of the Oil price. Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for the demand outlook of the Oil price. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 7.5% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction.   WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:37
Siton Mining unveils low-barrier cloud mining applications

Siton Mining launches eco-friendly XRP cloud mining app, letting users earn income with just a smartphone. Amid the current volatility of XRP prices, Siton Mining has officially released a new generation of XRP cloud mining applications. Based on blockchain technology…
Crypto.news2025/09/13 02:35
Best Presale Crypto Projects 2025 for Passive Income and Growth

The post Best Presale Crypto Projects 2025 for Passive Income and Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 20:04 Did you miss Ethereum at $0.75 or Solana under $1? Those who hesitated back then watched others become millionaires while they were left behind. Now history is repeating itself with BlockchainFX (BFX), already being called the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. The presale has raised more than $7 million from 9,000+ early buyers, and prices have climbed from $0.01 to $0.023 with weekly increases until the confirmed $0.05 launch. That’s at least a 5x return locked in before listing, and it’s why buyers are rushing in. The urgency is undeniable. Each Monday, the presale price rises, shrinking the profit window for latecomers. Add daily staking rewards of up to 90% APY, a $500,000 BFX token giveaway, and a bonus code (BLOCK30) that gives 30% extra tokens, and it’s clear why BlockchainFX is trending as the best presale crypto to buy now. 👉 Secure your share of BlockchainFX before the next price hike. Use BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens. What Is a Crypto Presale and Why BlockchainFX Leads in 2025 For anyone asking, “what is a crypto presale?”—it’s the earliest stage where tokens are sold at the cheapest entry point. This is where life-changing returns happen. Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche all started with presales that turned a few hundred dollars into millions. BlockchainFX is shaping up to be the next crypto to explode because it delivers real utility from day one. Unlike speculative launches, BlockchainFX is a full crypto super app that merges DeFi with traditional finance. It lets users trade 500+ assets, including crypto, stocks, ETFs, and forex, all from a Web3-enabled platform. Add in fiat on-ramps, staking engines, debit card integration, and audited security from CertiK, and it becomes one of the best crypto presale projects 2025 with real-world adoption. Don’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:34
SEC postpones decisions on Solana and XRP ETFs

The post SEC postpones decisions on Solana and XRP ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Deferral by the SEC on Solana and XRP ETFs: the Commission has chosen to take more time. Franklin Templeton has obtained an extension until November 14, 2025, using the maximum extension authority provided by the regulations, while the amendment on staking for BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust has been postponed to October 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the crypto product backlog awaiting approval has exceeded 90 requests, as reported by market analysis and report-specialist Bloomberg Intelligence, reigniting the discussion on listing rules and market timing. According to the data collected by our research team on public filings between March and September 2025, the most frequent extensions concern files that include on-chain components (staking or conversion from trust to ETF). Our analysts note that the SEC is focusing its reviews primarily on custody and surveillance-sharing criteria: in the monitored cases, the additional reviews have generally extended the timelines by 45–60 days compared to the initial deadlines. SEC: postponement for Franklin Templeton and for BlackRock’s ETH staking The Commission has applied the maximum calendar extension allowed, postponing the decision on the ETFs proposed by Franklin Templeton on Solana and XRP to November 14, 2025. In this context, for BlackRock, the SEC has added 45 days to the timeline of the amendment on the staking of the iShares Ethereum Trust, setting the new deadline to October 30, 2025. The applications by Franklin Templeton, filed on the Cboe BZX for products on Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, date back to mid-March 2025. The Nasdaq submitted the amendment on staking for the iShares Ethereum Trust on July 16, 2025 (Nasdaq – Rule Filings). The extensions are included in the procedure provided by Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act, which governs market rule changes. The reasons for the postponement: technical time and regulatory assessments In their respective orders,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:33
This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Solana, XRP and Cardano have dominated news headlines long enough and attracted investors interested in the best crypto to invest in with good returns and existing ecosystems. However, recent developments in the crypto market shine some light on a new strong rival that has all the potential of beating these giants in the next six […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 02:33
Lendbuzz Joins Fintech IPO Wave After 38% Revenue Surge in H1 2025

TLDR Lendbuzz IPO targets $1.5B valuation after strong H1 2025 financial growth. Auto-finance fintech Lendbuzz files for Nasdaq IPO with doubled net income. Lendbuzz eyes $1.5B IPO as revenue jumps 38% amid fintech market rebound. Backed by AI underwriting, Lendbuzz sets IPO under ticker symbol “LBZZ”. Fintech lender Lendbuzz files $1.5B Nasdaq IPO after revenue [...] The post Lendbuzz Joins Fintech IPO Wave After 38% Revenue Surge in H1 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/13 02:32
Why Analysts Are Paying Attention to Digitap ($TAP), XRP, and XLM

Ripple, a cross-border payments network, and Stellar, another blockchain-based payment system, recently reached multi-year highs, influenced by changes in the U.S. regulatory environment under Donald Trump’s administration. Although their core The post Why Analysts Are Paying Attention to Digitap ($TAP), XRP, and XLM appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/13 02:32
Allied Gaming adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to treasury in bold crypto move

Allied Gaming is making its move as institutional crypto adoption accelerates. The company invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing a shifting regulatory environment as a key factor enabling its new digital asset strategy. According to a press release dated September…
Crypto.news2025/09/13 02:31
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position