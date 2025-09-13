2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Polymarket integrates Chainlink to launch 15-minute prediction markets on Polygon

Polymarket integrates Chainlink to launch 15-minute prediction markets on Polygon

The post Polymarket integrates Chainlink to launch 15-minute prediction markets on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement and industry-leading security. Polymarket’s integration of Chainlink is now live on the Polygon mainnet. This will enable the creation of secure, real-time prediction markets around asset pricing. It will include hundreds of live crypto trading pairs.  JUST IN: Polymarket partners with Chainlink “to launch 15-minute crypto price markets featuring near-instant settlement and industry-leading security.” pic.twitter.com/ZwGdjjoUXq — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) September 12, 2025   Plans to expand into additional markets.  Besides deterministic markets with a clear and final outcome, Polymarket and Chainlink are also looking into ways to make Chainlink more useful for settling prediction markets with more subjective questions. This would make them less reliant on social voting systems and even lower the risk of an outcome. The two firms will marry well, given that Polymarket uses Polygon by default. Polygon will focus on delivering faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions off the main Ethereum chain. Chainlink, on the other hand, will provide an oracle network that connects smart contracts on the blockchain with real-world external data. Chainlink uses decentralized oracle networks to provide predictable data sources that help solve Polymarket outcomes. The integration joins Chainlink Data Streams, which provides low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink’s Automation, which lets markets settle automatically and on time on the blockchain.  Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled. When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle…
NEAR
NEAR$2,706-3,25%
RealLink
REAL$0,06387-0,35%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09647+0,77%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
Zohran Mamdani’s World Cup Ticket Demands Aren’t Radical Historically

Zohran Mamdani’s World Cup Ticket Demands Aren’t Radical Historically

The post Zohran Mamdani’s World Cup Ticket Demands Aren’t Radical Historically appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York City Mayoral candidate and Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani has come out against FIFA’s ticket pricing model for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. MetLife Stadium in nearby East Rutherford, N.J., will host eight matches, including the final. Getty Images You’ve probably heard by now that New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani is leading a petition against FIFA’s ticket-pricing practices for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. If you’re less clear on what that variable pricing model actually means for fans, well, no one entirely knows just yet. The only concrete information we have for 2026 prices is that they will begin at a range of $60 (for some group stage games) to $6,730 (for the most expensive seats at the final). We know theoretically that future prices for those games could fluctuate upward or downward based on early ticket demand. And also that FIFA has pledged to keep some ticket categories at fixed prices, according to the New York Post, though the exact details have not yet been disclosed. But it can be inferred that matches in larger, wealthier markets with easier international travel access and higher profile teams involved will eventually become more expensive to attend than games where those factors are lower. And it’s reasonable to expect those pressures could drive prices particularly high in the metro area of New York, the United States’ largest city and one of the closest for many international travelers. (MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., but New York and New Jersey are both considered host jurisdictions.) What Mamdani Is Proposing In response, here’s what Democratic NYC mayoral primary winner is calling for, published first in a story by The Athletic: FIFA end variable pricing on World Cup tickets. FIFA reinstates a cap on ticket resales.…
Threshold
T$0,01667-0,29%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0775+0,58%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09647+0,77%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
United Kingdom NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) climbed from previous 0.2% to 0.3% in August

United Kingdom NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) climbed from previous 0.2% to 0.3% in August

The post United Kingdom NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) climbed from previous 0.2% to 0.3% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017646+0,11%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001452-39,62%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002461+0,04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:49
ແບ່ງປັນ
Merck ($MRK) Stock: Shares Lag Despite Vaccine Win as £1bn UK Plan Scrapped

Merck ($MRK) Stock: Shares Lag Despite Vaccine Win as £1bn UK Plan Scrapped

TLDR Merck stock closed at $85.15 on September 11, 2025, up 1.33% despite a weak YTD performance. Positive Phase 3 STRIDE-13 CAPVAXIVE results could drive future revenue and offset product losses. Stock remains 21.8% below the consensus analyst target of $102.33, suggesting upside potential. Merck scraps £1bn UK research center, impacting 125 jobs amid falling [...] The post Merck ($MRK) Stock: Shares Lag Despite Vaccine Win as £1bn UK Plan Scrapped appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13298-2,27%
WINK
WIN$0,00005127-1,78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/13 02:48
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu Team Pitches SHIB ETF, BONE and Shibarium in Focus

Shiba Inu Team Pitches SHIB ETF, BONE and Shibarium in Focus

The post Shiba Inu Team Pitches SHIB ETF, BONE and Shibarium in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s market growth and listings strengthen its potential for an ETF launch. SHIB ETF could legitimize the token and attract institutional investor interest. BONE may benefit as Shibarium activity rises from ETF-driven SHIB adoption. Speculation around a potential Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has gained traction in the community. With Bitcoin ETFs already trading and Ethereum ETFs expected soon, attention has shifted to which asset might follow next.  ETF Talk Follows Bitcoin and Ethereum Products The discussion builds on the precedent set by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which opened regulated channels for institutional investors. Traders are now assessing whether SHIB’s scale and liquidity make it a candidate for similar treatment. SHIB Team Argues ETF Case In a post on the official SHIB X account, the team said the project has expanded well beyond its meme coin origins. SHIB now carries a multi-billion-dollar market cap, trades on major exchanges, and retains one of the largest retail investor bases in crypto. Institutional Legitimacy and Regulated Exposure The team argued these conditions mirror the early stage of Bitcoin and Ethereum before their ETF approvals. A SHIB ETF would give institutions a regulated way to enter the market, potentially opening new inflows. Could a SHIB ETF Shine the Spotlight on Shibarium and $BONE? With Bitcoin ETFs already live and Ethereum ETFs just around the corner, speculation is heating up over which assets might be next in line. Among the names most often mentioned is Shiba Inu ($SHIB), one of the most… — Shibarium Network (@ShibariumNet) September 12, 2025 Impact on Shibarium and BONE While an ETF would track SHIB directly, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network Shibarium could see indirect benefits. Every transaction on the network requires BONE as gas, linking ecosystem activity to token demand. Shibarium Transaction Growth Tied to ETF Attention…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001365-4,07%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0,1979-2,07%
Capverse
CAP$0,14937+1,43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altcoiny prudko rastú – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025)

Altcoiny prudko rastú – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025)

The post Altcoiny prudko rastú – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoiny prudko rastú – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025) Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Martin Šimek je slovenský odborník na kryptomeny a technológiu blockchain s viac než 8-ročnými skúsenosťami v oblasti digitálnych financií. Pravidelne publikuje analýzy, sprievodcov a novinky zo sveta DeFi, NFT a Web3 na svojom blogu a v odborných magazínoch. Zameriava sa na vzdelávanie slovenskej verejnosti o bezpečnosti pri investovaní, ako aj o praktickom využití kryptomien v každodennom živote. Jeho cieľom je priblížiť decentralizovaný svet aj menej technicky zdatným ľuďom. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/altcoins-surge-as-bitcoin-btc-retakes-113k-market-update-sk/
Bitcoin
BTC$115 402,33+0,10%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001748-0,05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017646+0,11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
With 75,000+ Meta Employees, Is It News That A Few Are Disgruntled?

With 75,000+ Meta Employees, Is It News That A Few Are Disgruntled?

The post With 75,000+ Meta Employees, Is It News That A Few Are Disgruntled? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 29: In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a Meta logo on October 29, 2021 in Paris, France. On October 28, during the Facebook Connect virtual conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change of Facebook, believing that the term Facebook was too closely linked to that of the platform of the same name, launched in 2004. It is now official, the Facebook company changes its name and becomes Meta. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images) Getty Images While long-time New York Times editor Max Frankel “despised the Russians and sided passionately with their victims,” he wondered in his 1999 memoirs why U.S.-based red baters were so eager to credit “the testimony of former communists who now gained fame and fortune by confessing that they had trafficked in American secrets and Soviet lies.” Why indeed. Frankel’s orthogonal look at communism’s loudest critics comes to mind after another Washington Post effort to portray Meta as indifferent to the safety of children using its social media. The Post’s latest investigative report was inspired by “a trove of documents from inside Meta that was recently disclosed to Congress by two current and two former employees who allege that Meta suppressed research that might have illuminated potential safety risks to children and teens on the company’s virtual apps.” The tone of the report raises a question parallel to the one asked by Frankel in the 1950s: if Meta is so ill-intentioned, why is the Post so eager to credit the testimony of two current and two former Meta employees? Considering the two still in Meta’s employ, if we ignore the possibility that the disclosures are an attempt to soften an eventual post-Meta landing, it’s less easy to ignore the nature of…
Union
U$0,014504+40,81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00199243+0,30%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,1334-5,09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
ULTILAND Taps Cwallet to Advance Cultural RWA Network With Unified Web2.5 Solutions

ULTILAND Taps Cwallet to Advance Cultural RWA Network With Unified Web2.5 Solutions

The partnership is set to merge the cultural asset ecosystem of ULTILAND with the secure payment infrastructure and latest wallet of Cwallet.
Allo
RWA$0,005759+6,68%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02654-3,80%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 02:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Farcaster launches token and trade alerts on Base and Solana

Farcaster launches token and trade alerts on Base and Solana

The post Farcaster launches token and trade alerts on Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Farcaster introduced token and trade alerts for Base and Solana blockchains. Users can track trading activity and set customized price notifications directly within Farcaster. Farcaster launched token and trade alerts for Base and Solana networks today, allowing users to track trading activity and set price notifications. The decentralized social protocol now enables users to follow traders and receive notifications within seconds of their transactions. Users can also configure custom price alerts to monitor when to buy or sell tokens across both blockchain networks. The new feature integrates trading surveillance tools directly into Farcaster’s social media platform, combining social networking with real-time crypto asset monitoring capabilities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/farcaster-token-trade-alerts-base-solana/
RealLink
REAL$0,06387-0,35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01452-3,77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017646+0,11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:39
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, DOGE’s ETF Gamble

BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, DOGE’s ETF Gamble

The post BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, DOGE’s ETF Gamble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The crypto market in 2025 is showing three very different stories. Tron (TRX), despite strong adoption, is flashing a bearish signal at $0.34 as traders test support levels that could drag it closer to $0.30. Dogecoin (DOGE), once the king of memes, is down 57% from its July high, with price analysis showing vulnerability to $0.10 unless ETF approval sparks renewed demand. But while TRX and DOGE navigate uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is executing a calculated strategy. Its Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013 is paired with a structured ROI roadmap: a $0.05 listing milestone, $600M raise target, and a long-term projection of $1. Unlike rivals, BlockDAG has already delivered measurable gains, 2,900% for batch-one buyers, while onboarding 3M miners and 312K holders. In a market driven by speculation, BDAG’s engineered outcomes position it as the best crypto for payments and future growth. TRON Hovers at $0.34, Could a Break Below Mean Big Trouble? TRON (TRX) is currently holding steady at $0.34, a price point that has become a key battleground for traders. The market has been moving sideways, showing hesitation as buyers and sellers weigh the next move. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral, pointing to neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD is starting to flash bearish signals, suggesting a possible loss of strength ahead. The crucial area to watch is the $0.33–$0.34 support zone. If TRX falls below this level, traders warn that a slide toward $0.30 could follow. On the upside, a strong…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04475-7,15%
Movement
MOVE$0,128-2,06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,218+0,24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 02:38
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position