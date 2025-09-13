BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, DOGE’s ETF Gamble
The post BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, DOGE’s ETF Gamble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The crypto market in 2025 is showing three very different stories. Tron (TRX), despite strong adoption, is flashing a bearish signal at $0.34 as traders test support levels that could drag it closer to $0.30. Dogecoin (DOGE), once the king of memes, is down 57% from its July high, with price analysis showing vulnerability to $0.10 unless ETF approval sparks renewed demand. But while TRX and DOGE navigate uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is executing a calculated strategy. Its Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013 is paired with a structured ROI roadmap: a $0.05 listing milestone, $600M raise target, and a long-term projection of $1. Unlike rivals, BlockDAG has already delivered measurable gains, 2,900% for batch-one buyers, while onboarding 3M miners and 312K holders. In a market driven by speculation, BDAG’s engineered outcomes position it as the best crypto for payments and future growth. TRON Hovers at $0.34, Could a Break Below Mean Big Trouble? TRON (TRX) is currently holding steady at $0.34, a price point that has become a key battleground for traders. The market has been moving sideways, showing hesitation as buyers and sellers weigh the next move. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral, pointing to neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD is starting to flash bearish signals, suggesting a possible loss of strength ahead. The crucial area to watch is the $0.33–$0.34 support zone. If TRX falls below this level, traders warn that a slide toward $0.30 could follow. On the upside, a strong…
